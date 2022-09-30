U.S. markets close in 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,609.77
    -30.70 (-0.84%)
     

  • Dow 30

    28,895.68
    -329.93 (-1.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,652.34
    -85.16 (-0.79%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,671.96
    -2.97 (-0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.82
    -1.41 (-1.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,669.60
    +1.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    19.01
    +0.30 (+1.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9803
    -0.0016 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8040
    +0.0570 (+1.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1162
    +0.0039 (+0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.7010
    +0.2580 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,703.96
    +279.30 (+1.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    449.71
    +6.28 (+1.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,893.81
    +12.22 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,937.21
    -484.84 (-1.83%)
     

Yo-Health Inc. (yo-healthinc.com) Received New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Licensing To Manufacture And Distribute Its Sun & Moon Premium Yogurt Brand Products

Yo-Health Inc
·2 min read
Yo-Health Inc
Yo-Health Inc

FLUSHING, N.Y., Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yo-Health Inc. signs LOI (letter of Intent) to acquire a mid-west wholesale food distributor. Yo-Health Inc. has entered into an agreement to acquire an operating wholesale food distributor. Yo-Health Inc.’s strategy is to offer end to end support for its operations, with centralized distribution centers; the acquisition will be the cornerstone for growth and cost controls. Terms were not disclosed. For additional information please email:

Info@yo-healthinc.com

Yo-Health Inc.

Sushi / Asian Fusion foods offered through a grab and go service. Sun & Moon drinkable yogurt manufacturing and distribution. Joyce's Bakery wholesale and retail operations. Yo-Health Inc., wholesale distribution operations.

The Management team is focused on healthy alternatives in the fast-food industry, Yo-Health Inc., subsidiaries, will operate grab & go restaurants in selected areas. Yoshi Inc., offers sushi / Hibachi with operations located in supermarkets and stand-alone restaurants. The company plans to open manufacturing and distribution facilities to support the expansion effort. The company currently has 19 Yoshi operations in Baton Rouge, LA, Ohio and Indiana. The locations are servicing the Ohio State university market, the Indianapolis business district and a Sun & Moon Café servicing the Illinois University. Our New York manufacturing facility of our Branded yogurt line is targeted to open in the third quarter of 2022. Joyce's Bakery is expected to open in the 3rd quarter of 2022 in Indiana as well.

Our Management has a strong connection in the Sushi market and is utilizing a roll up strategy to expand its foot print in the supermarket chains.

Yo-Health Inc.’s mission is to manufacture, distribute and supply all operations with products required to operate through its subsidiaries while capturing revenues in both wholesale and retail markets.

The Company forecast revenues in 2022 to be over $10,000,000 with its current operations and the acquisition of our wholesale food distributor. The company raised $ 3,500,000 in its 1st round, and currently has an offering seeking up to $ 10,000,000 (for accredited investors by prospective only). The company has raised all funding with equity in common stock.

Yo-Health Inc. management is focused on providing Liquidity for investors with a planned public listing targeted in 2022.

Notice:

This is not an offer to invest in the company. An offering can only be made by a prospectus

Forward-Looking Statement: Information in this email and or update may or does contain "forward-looking statements”

Forward Looking Statement: Information in this email and or update may or does contain "forward-looking statements “This is Not an Offer to Purchase or Sell Securities. This overview is for informational purposes and is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in YO-Health, Inc., and may not be relied upon in connection with the purchase or sale of any security. Securities of YO-Health Inc., if offered, will be available to parties who are “accredited investors” (as defined in Rule 501 promulgated pursuant to the Securities Act of 1933, as amended) and who are interested in investing in YO-Health Inc. on their own behalf. Any offering or solicitation will be made only to qualified prospective investors pursuant to a confidential offering memorandum, and the subscription documents, all of which should be read in their entirety.

To obtain further information, you must complete our investor questionnaire and meet the suitability standards required by law. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements/Pursuant to the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 This investment brief contains, and our officers and representatives may from time to time make, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding launch of products, sales, markets, marketing strategies, our estimates on future financial performance, revenue growth and earnings, anticipated levels of capital expenditures and our belief that offering proceeds will provide sufficient liquidity to fund our business operations through 2021. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: • We operate in a highly competitive market. If we do not compete effectively, our prospects, operating results and financial condition could be adversely affected. • We are subject to government regulation, and unfavorable changes could substantially harm our business and results of operations. • If we are unable to anticipate and satisfy consumer preferences in a timely manner, our business may be adversely affected. • If we are unable to successfully develop, timely introduce, and effectively manage the introduction of new products and services or enhance existing products and services, our business may be adversely affected. • We may not be able to achieve  revenue growth or profitability in the future. • If we fail to manage our operating expenses effectively, our financial performance may be negatively impacted. • We intend to spend significant amounts on advertising and other marketing campaigns to acquire new customers, which may not be successful or cost effective. • Our success depends on our ability to develop and maintain a brand. If events occur that damage our brand, our business and financial results may be harmed. • We collect, store, process and use personal information and other customer date, which subjects us to government regulation and other legal obligations related to privacy, information security, and data protection, and any security breach to or actual or perceived failure to comply with such legal obligations could harm our business. • Cybersecurity risks could adversely affect our business and disrupt our operations. • Any material disruption of our information technology systems, or those of third-party partners and data center providers could materially damage user and business partner relationships, and subject us to significant reputational, financial, legal and operational consequences. • Our failure to comply with U.S. and foreign laws related to privacy, data security, and data protection could adversely affect our financial condition, operating results and our brand. • An economic downturn or economic uncertainty may adversely affect consumer discretionary spending and demand for our products and services. • If we are unable to protect our brand names, our brand, business and operating results could be adversely affected.

Yo-Health Inc.

990 Gerry Ave

Lido Beach, NY 11561

info@yo-healthinc.com


Recommended Stories

  • Where Will AbbVie Be in 3 Years?

    In spite of market turmoil, this year has been bright so far for AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV). The company's star drug Humira continues to grow, and even reached the milestone of more than $20 billion in sales last year. Its other immunology drugs and the neuroscience business also are thriving.

  • Jim Cramer is Recommending These 5 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    In this article, we will look at 5 high-yielding dividend stocks to buy according to journalist investor Jim Cramer. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at Jim Cramer is Recommending These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks. The Short-Term Camp Vs The Silent Majority Following the Fed’s 75 basis point […]

  • Why cruise stocks are plunging today

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss stock performance for cruise lines.

  • Intel's Dividends Can Hold Up, But The Business Faces Uncertainty In The Future

    Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) started an accelerated downtrend in August. The company lost 27% of its market value since then, and investors may be concerned about the near future. Looking at analysts forecasts, it seems that there may be some more pain ahead. We break down the fundamentals, future expectations, and see what that means for investors in our analysis.

  • Seeking at Least 16% Dividend Yield? This Top Analyst Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Inflation, interest rates, and recession – these are the bogeymen of investing, and they’ve been watching over our shoulders for the past several months. We all know the story by now, the rate of inflation is running at generational highs, the Federal Reserve is hiking rates in an attempt to push back against high prices, and that’s likely to tip the economy into recession. At a time like this, investors are showing a growing interest in finding strong defensive portfolio moves. It’s a mindset t

  • Why Carnival and Other Cruise Line Stocks Crashed Today

    Yesterday I posed the question, "If Carnival misses on earnings tomorrow, what will that mean for Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings?" Well, guess what? Turns out, Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) did miss on earnings -- badly -- and as a result, not just Carnival stock but fellow cruise line stocks Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH), too, are falling hard.

  • Why Shares of Redfin, AGNC Investment Corp., and Annaly Capital Management Are Falling Today

    Shares of several real estate stocks and mortgage real estate investment trusts (REITs) struggled today as mortgage rates soared. Shares of the real estate brokerage Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) traded close to 7% lower as of 11:50 a.m. ET today. Meanwhile, shares of mortgage REITs AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC) and Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) traded more than 5% and nearly 10% lower, respectively.

  • 10 Best Value Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we shall discuss the 10 best value stocks to buy now. To skip our comprehensive analysis of the global economic outlook in 2022, go directly and see 5 Best Value Stocks to Buy Now. As of September 2022, the global economic outlook is dismal as the threat of an impending recession looms. […]

  • $10,000 Invested in These Growth Stocks Could Make You a Fortune Over the Next 10 Years

    With the S&P 500 index making new lows in 2022, it is crucial investors stay the course and continue adding high-quality businesses to their portfolios -- through dollar-cost averaging, if possible. Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) is currently light on profits yet is vital to the burgeoning U.S. e-commerce industry. Adyen (OTC: ADYE.Y) and InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) offer the beautiful pairing of high sales growth and strong free cash flow (FCF) creation and profitability.

  • Berkshire Board Member and Warren Buffett Crony David Gottesman Dies at 96

    David “Sandy” Gottesman, a Berkshire Hathaway board member, billionaire and longtime friend of Warren Buffett, died Wednesday at 96. In 1964, Gottesman founded the New York investment firm First Manhattan, which announced his death on its website. Gottesman befriended Buffett around the time that Buffett took control of Berkshire (ticker: BRK.A) in 1965 and was an early investor in the company when its stock sold for a tiny fraction of its current price.

  • Is Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) Absurdly Cheap or a Value Trap?

    Artisan Partners, an investment management company, released its “Artisan International Value Fund” second quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the second quarter, its Investor Class fund ARTKX returned -10.47%, Advisor Class fund APDKX posted a return of -10.42%, and Institutional Class fund APHKX returned -10.41%, compared to a […]

  • 2 Ultra High-Yield Oil Stocks to Earn Passive Income for Years

    While investing in stocks is a proven way to build wealth in the long term, high-yield dividend stocks that provide you with passive income can make your money grow much faster. The stock market sell-off is one of the best times to hunt for such passive income streams. Right now, stocks from top-performing sectors like oil are offering compelling opportunities to earn passive income for years to come.

  • ‘We are in deep trouble’: Billionaire investor Druckenmiller believes Fed’s monetary tightening will push the economy into recession in 2023

    Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller sees a “hard landing” by the end of 2023 as the Federal Reserve’s aggressive monetary tightening will tip the U.S. economy into recession.

  • El-Erian Warns ‘Economic Accident’ Would Precede Any Central Bank Pivot

    (Bloomberg) -- Mohamed El-Erian has a cautionary word for anyone anticipating an end to interest-rate increases from the Federal Reserve and other central banks.Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandMeta to Cut Headcount for First Time, Slash Budgets Across TeamsTop Apple Executive Is Leaving After Making Crude Remarks in TikTok VideoMarjorie Taylor Greene’s Husband Files for Divorce After 27 YearsPutin Says Annexation Is Forever, Defends Ukraine L

  • Now is the time to buy Microsoft stock: Raymond James

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi joins the Live show to discuss a Raymond James analyst’s Outperform rating on Microsoft.

  • Carnival (CCL) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Lag Estimates, Rise Y/Y

    Carnival's (CCL) third-quarter fiscal 2022 performance reflects solid booking trends owing to relaxed protocols and better alignment of land-based vacation alternatives.

  • Dow Jones Bear Market: 2 Warren Buffett Stocks You Can Buy Today

    The blue-chip-heavy Dow Jones Industrial Average recently tipped over into bear market territory, meaning the index has fallen at least 20% from its previous high. There's always a sense that maybe your stocks won't come back, but that's where following the timeless investing advice of Warren Buffett can help stack the odds in your favor. When it comes to managing Berkshire Hathaway's stock portfolio, Buffett usually invests in large, profitable companies, and he always buys them at sensible valuations.

  • 'We can't rule out sabotage': Massive damage to the Nord Stream pipeline system has sparked a surge in natural gas prices — here's why they could keep soaring

    Geopolitical risks remain high. Prepare.

  • BofA Strategists See Wall Street Rout Forcing Asset Sales

    (Bloomberg) -- Spiraling losses on Wall Street are now snowballing into forced asset liquidation, according to Bank of America Corp. strategists. Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandMeta to Cut Headcount for First Time, Slash Budgets Across TeamsTop Apple Executive Is Leaving After Making Crude Remarks in TikTok VideoMarjorie Taylor Greene’s Husband Files for Divorce After 27 YearsPutin Says Annexation Is Forever, Defends Ukraine Land GrabThe NYS

  • NioCorp CEO Mark Smith to Appear on Fox Business News' "The Claman Countdown" on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022

    NioCorp Developments Ltd. ("NioCorp" or the "Company") (TSX: NB; OTCQX: NIOBF) is pleased to announce that CEO and Executive Chairman Mark A. Smith will be a guest on "The Claman Countdown" show on the Fox Business News channel on Monday, October 3, 2022.