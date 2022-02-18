U.S. markets open in 1 hour 54 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,396.50
    +22.00 (+0.50%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,365.00
    +134.00 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,257.50
    +92.75 (+0.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,038.80
    +13.30 (+0.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.97
    -1.79 (-1.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,892.90
    -9.10 (-0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    23.82
    -0.06 (-0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1373
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9720
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.87
    +2.58 (+10.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3617
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1500
    +0.2210 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,455.22
    -2,821.87 (-6.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    936.60
    -66.57 (-6.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,562.95
    +25.58 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,122.07
    -110.80 (-0.41%)
     

yoboo brand building and management: the blue ocean of cross-border e-commerce remains

·3 min read

MANILA, Philippines, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- yoboo will hold the brand day on the 22nd and 23rd of February, which is the 14th brand day since the brand's inception in 2009. 2022 opens up a new chapter in business. Thanks to continued strong demand from overseas consumers and a strong industry chain, yoboo's cross-border e-commerce business continue to grow strongly. The multiple uncertainties of developing deeper into Southeast Asian countries have also left yoboo facing numerous challenges. Chinen Rina, founder of yoboo, believes that the blue ocean for cross-border e-commerce business is still vast, but not calm.

yoboo has fully invested in the Southeast Asian market since 2021, providing strong support and protection for working mothers in Southeast Asia. yoboo has gradually built its own media matrix, opening its official website for the Southeast Asian market, opening official media such as Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok, opening up publicity channels. The brand building of yoboo is maturing. What is certain is that the development of cross-border e-commerce still has an absolute advantage and the advantages of yoboo brand building are coming to the fore. This year's global shopping season, such as Black Friday, Thanksgiving and Christmas to name but a few, is seeing the main battleground for shopping shift online and this change in spending habits is irreversible. Southeast Asia added 60 million new digital consumers since the start of the pandemic, research from Google, Temasek and Bain & Co. shows.

yoboo brand day
yoboo brand day

However, at the moment, cross-border e-commerce is also facing challenges arising from the great uncertainty of the global supply chain. International logistics costs have risen sharply, logistics timeliness is hard to control, raw material and labor costs are on the rise, and there is a structural imbalance between supply and demand due to large changes in consumer behavior as a result of the epidemic. yoboo is keenly aware that loose business operations are no longer suitable for the present time, a transformation of the cross-border e-commerce industry into a refined operation aimed at high-quality development is imperative. yoboo is keenly aware that loose business operations are no longer suitable for the present time and that the transformation of the cross-border e-commerce industry to a sophisticated operational approach aimed at high-quality development is imperative. In line with this, yoboo is actively implementing brand management, using relevant resources in an integrated manner to achieve yoboo's brand strategy goals through more refined planning, organization, implementation and control of products and services.

[Discounts]

> up to 64% Off
> Get Free 1 pack of Unscented Baby Wipes for minimum spend of P799
> Get Free 1 pack of Unscented Baby Wipes + 1 pack of Nursing Pad-Light for minimum spend of P1499

This article is based on the comprehensive collation of yoboo e-commerce platform activities, discount prices and product specifications, please refer to the actual activities in the store.

yoboo's website: www.yoboojp.com
yoboo's official store:
https://shopee.ph/yobooph
https://www.lazada.com.ph/shop/yoboo

SOURCE yoboo

Recommended Stories

  • Buffett says Berkshire's Activision purchase was 'no bonanza'

    In a letter released by Buffett's office on Thursday, Buffett said one of his investment managers paid about $77 per share for Berkshire's 14.7 million Activision shares, acquiring about 85% of his position in October and the rest in November. Buffett also said Berkshire had "no prior knowledge" that Microsoft was working on a $68.7 billion takeover of Activision, whose franchises include "Call of Duty" and "Candy Crush," announced on Jan. 18.

  • Deere Reports First Quarter Net Income of $903 Million

    Quarterly results reflect solid execution in dynamic environment.

  • USDA Supervisor Was Threatened Over Uncertified Avocado Shipment

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture said it’s maintaining a ban on avocados from Mexico for now, adding to concern that supply of the popular fruit may run low at some restaurants and grocery stores.Most Read from BloombergLavrov Agrees to Meet Blinken, U.S. Says: Ukraine UpdateIndia Protests Against Singapore PM’s Comments on LawmakersElon Musk Ratchets Up Trudeau Criticism With Hitler Comparison MemeMoney That Won Melania Trump NFT Came From Melania Trump WalletStocks Tumble, Bon

  • How Baby Boomers Can Stop Worrying About Retirement

    Many baby boomers worry they won't have enough to retire. Find out how to boost your nest egg now and help make your money last during retirement.

  • Pioneer CEO Sheffield Warns U.S. Shale Is Unable to Grow Much More

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. shale lacks the capacity to come to the rescue of consumers battling sky-high energy prices with much more crude production, says the boss of the Permian Basin’s biggest oil explorer. Most Read from BloombergBlinken Offers Lavrov Meeting as Tensions Spike: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Ratchets Up Trudeau Criticism With Hitler Comparison MemeMoney That Won Melania Trump NFT Came From Melania Trump WalletStocks Tumble, Bonds Rally in Flight-to-Safety Bid: Markets WrapNew York’s Adam

  • Here's Why 3M's Dividend Increase Was So Small

    For investors who buy dividend stocks, that magical time of the year when your companies increase their dividend payout is like Christmas morning, or like getting a raise from your job. Industrial conglomerate 3M (NYSE: MMM) recently raised its dividend for the 63rd year in a row! 3M is an industrial conglomerate that sells thousands of products in many industries worldwide and has endured various economic booms and recessions over the years.

  • Here comes $7 gas prices, warns oil strategist in dire outlook

    Start saving up those pennies because gas prices could spike real soon, warns one veteran oil strategist.

  • Deere Stock Gains After Q1 Earnings Beat, 2022 Profit Outlook Boost

    "We expect demand for farm and construction equipment to continue benefiting from strong fundamentals," said CEO John May.

  • Air Canada posts smaller quarterly loss on strong holiday demand

    Canadian carriers are banking on a recent relaxation in the country's testing requirements for travel to help drive demand this year, after the government urged residents in December to avoid non-essential trips due to the virus. The December warning was accompanied by additional testing, in a blow to carriers that were counting on increased flying during the key holiday travel season after the country lifted border restrictions in August following a 16-month ban.

  • You’re about to get a raise, and you’ll probably be really disappointed

    In order to attract and retain workers in the currently tight labor market, nearly half of employers are coughing up 2022 raises that top 3%.

  • What Happens if Starbucks China Problem Gets Bigger?

    Starbucks has major growth ambitions and those ambitions are tied directly to its expansion in China. The coffee chain has accelerated its growth plans in China in recent years and has said that it wants 6,000 stores in the country of 1.5 billion people by 2022. But to be successful in China, Starbucks needs to do more than sling coffee beans.

  • Charlie Munger on Activision Blizzard: 'I like Bobby Kotick a lot'

    Berkshire Hathaway vice chairman Charlie Munger says embattled Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick is 'one of the reasonable people' in the gaming industry.

  • 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

    If you need a side job to create extra income, read this list of viable side jobs to create your own schedule and breaking out of the 9-to-5 grind. According to Business Insider, real estate and tourism businesses often hire local writers to craft city and neighborhood guides.

  • Cnooc’s $13 Billion Oil, Gas Deals Show China’s Supply Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- China National Offshore Oil Corp. struck $13 billion worth of deals to boost oil and gas supply, as the country aims to avoid a repeat of last year’s energy crunch. Most Read from BloombergLavrov Agrees to Meet Blinken, U.S. Says: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Ratchets Up Trudeau Criticism With Hitler Comparison MemeIndia Protests Against Singapore PM’s Comments on LawmakersMoney That Won Melania Trump NFT Came From Melania Trump WalletStocks Tumble, Bonds Rally in Flight-to-Safety Bid:

  • NVIDIA Mining Chip Revenue Plummets by 77% to $24m

    Authorities in Kazakhstan, Kosovo, and Hungary have pushed back against crypto mining activities within their jurisdictions.

  • Tesla Tells Federal Judge That SEC Is Harassing Elon Musk and the Company

    Lawyers for the electric-car maker say the regulator hasn’t distributed a $40 million fine from a 2018 settlement to harmed shareholders.

  • Analyst Report: Palantir Technologies Inc.

    Palantir Technologies provides organizations with solutions to manage large disparate data sets in an attempt to gain insight and drive operational outcomes. Founded in 2003, Palantir released its Gotham software platform in 2008, which focuses on the government intelligence and defense sectors. Palantir expanded into various commercial markets with its Foundry software platform in 2016 with the intent of becoming the data operating system for companies and industries. The Denver company had 125 customers as of its initial public offering and roughly splits its revenue between commercial and government customers.

  • Huawei to invest $632 million to build new digital energy HQ in Shenzhen

    Huawei Technologies will spend 4 billion yuan ($632.52 million) to build a new headquarters and R&D centre for its digital power unit, according to local media reports, as the Chinese telecoms giant diversifies amid U.S. pressure. Huawei Digital Power signed an agreement on Thursday with the local government of the southern metropolis of Shenzhen, where its parent is headquartered, for the project, the 21st Century Herald newspaper reported. The signing was part of a larger event held by Shenzhen to mark the launch of new construction projects in the city, it said.

  • Food Prices Keep Going Up. Here’s What It Means for You.

    Food companies are raising prices on everything from snacks to mustard, while retailers pass more of these increases down to shoppers. How is inflation playing out in grocery store aisles? Grocery prices have been rising for months and will keep climbing, supermarket executives said—new price increases are coming every week and stores are studying how much of these jumps to absorb and how much to pass along to consumers.

  • Rishi Sunak urged to extend sick pay for all workers

    Unions are putting pressure on the chancellor to lower the earnings limit for statutory sick pay.