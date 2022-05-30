Yodda Launches Eldercare Services in Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai

Yodda announced the launch of their elder care services in the cities of Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai today. It will now offer emergency services, healthcare services and convenience services to senior citizens living in these cities.

PUNE, India, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yodda Elder Care Technologies today announced the launch of their elder care services in the cities of Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai in India. Yodda, a premium parent care company, will now offer emergency services, healthcare services and convenience services to senior citizens living in these cities. Yodda Elder Care launched in 2021 in Pune with a vision of empowering aging people to live independently.

Tarun Sharma, the founder & CEO of Yodda said, "The Mumbai Metropolitan Region is a very important market for us. The population density and speed of urban life here is stressful for many elders. Without end-to-end services catering to this aging population, many senior citizens find it very difficult to take care of their most basic needs. Because of international work commitments and frequent international travel, many children have to move abroad, leaving their parents back in Maximum City. In such situations, old Indian parents find it very difficult to navigate through everyday situations without the physical and logistic support provided by their children. They also need a dependable service that not only looks after them when they face health problems, but which also gets them out of critical situations in times of emergencies. We are starting our full-service operation in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region to cater to this ever-growing demand for elder care services."

Yodda's technology platform connects children, parents and elder care staff through a strong system-centric & process-driven ISO certified operational framework. This technology platform is supported on the ground by meticulously trained staff of military veterans. Yodda aims to recreate the same emotional, physical & logistic support given to elders by their children, with similar commitment, similar trust & better performance.

About Yodda: Yodda is a premium parent care company headquartered in Pune, India. It empowers the elderly through a robust network of on-field and on-call staff who are supported by a platform based on the confluence of new age technologies. Yodda caters to a wide range of problems faced by senior citizens, from day-to-day errands like grocery shopping to managing life-threatening critical emergencies. With its technology platform and superior service delivery, Yodda aims to improve the quality of life of senior citizens around the world.

