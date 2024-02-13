Yodel saved from collapse in last-ditch rescue deal

Yodel

The struggling parcel courier Yodel has been saved from collapse in a last-minute rescue deal led by rival operator Shift.

YDLP, a new company formed by Shift executives and the merchant bank Solano Partners, stepped in to buy Yodel for an undisclosed sum overnight.

The deal was struck on a solvent basis, avoiding the need for administration, according to Sky News.

It is expected to save thousands of jobs, with the Liverpool-based delivery company employing some 10,000 people nationwide.

The only director of YDLP is Jacob Corlett, the entrepreneur who founded Shift in 2017, according to filings on Companies House. YDLP was formed on February 10.

Yodel had been controlled by the Barclay family, the owners of the Telegraph, since 2010.

The courier’s customers include John Lewis, Argos, Zara and AO World and Very Group, the online shopping company that is also owned by the Barclays.

However, Yodel has struggled in the face of fierce competition.

Britain’s parcel market is dominated by five carriers – Royal Mail, Evri, Amazon Logistics, DHL and UPS – who together accounted for 71pc of the 14m parcels that were shipped in 2022, according to the Pitney Bowes Parcel Shipping Index. Yodel’s reported market share is 6pc.

It has also repeatedly fared badly in customer satisfaction polls. Yodel was named joint-worst courier company in the country last year, along with Evri, by Citizens Advice in its annual league table of couriers. 40pc of recipients reported problems with Yodel – the highest of all.

The Telegraph last week disclosed that Yodel was at risk of collapsing into administration if a buyer was not found, in the latest sign of upheaval at the Barclay business empire.

The Telegraph was put into receivership by Lloyds Banking Group last year following a dispute about overdue debts of £1.2bn which had been secured against the business.

The Barclay family repaid the debt in full in December with new borrowing mostly sourced from the United Arab Emirates.

The Gulf state aims to convert £600m of the lending into ownership of The Telegraph for RedBird IMI, a media fund in which it is the majority investor.

The complex deal is currently under review by regulators as a potential threat to press freedom.

The Barclay family is barred by law from exercising any control over The Telegraph, which remains profitable, while its ownership is in question.

