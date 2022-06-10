Yoga Accessories Market Forecast Report 2021: USD 4.98 Billion Market Growth Opportunity by 2025|Technavio

The yoga accessories market offers a comprehensive analysis by Product (yoga mats, yoga straps, yoga blocks, and others), Distribution Channel (offline and online), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA)

NEW YORK, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The yoga accessories market size is expected to grow by USD 4.98 billion, progressing a CAGR of 6.15% from 2020 to 2025, according to Technavio's latest market report. Growing enrolment in fitness and health clubs is a major trend supporting the yoga accessories market growth in the forecast period. Health and fitness clubs' memberships have witnessed a steady increase over the past decade. Owning to the increasing demand for fitness activities. These clubs are coming up with exclusive packages to attract customers and providing them with yearly or monthly packages with discounts. The number of health clubs in the US increased by more than 18% between 2012 and 2020. This rise in the number of memberships in health and fitness clubs has resulted in a rise in the demand for yoga products, including yoga accessories. Moreover, customers usually prefer health and fitness clubs as these provide proper trainers to help them exercise. Furthermore, the growing number of memberships in fitness and health clubs is driving the demand for yoga accessories. Therefore, the growing focus of people on health and fitness is triggering the growth of health and fitness clubs' brands.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Yoga Accessories Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Yoga Accessories Market: Major Growth Drivers

The yoga accessories market report the following factors as major growth drivers during the forecast period:

Product premiumization due to more innovation in yoga accessories

The growing number of yoga practitioners

Wellness initiatives of the government and corporate agencies

Yoga Accessories Market: Vendor Analysis

The yoga accessories market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as portfolio expansion and product innovation to compete in the market. The yoga accessories market report also offers information on several market vendors, including adidas AG, Barefoot Yoga Co., Hugger Mugger Yoga Products LLC Inc., JadeYoga, La Vie Boheme Yoga, Liforme Ltd., lululemon Athletica Inc., Manduka LLC, Sequential Brands Group Inc., and Yoga Direct LLC among others.

adidas AG - The company offers yoga accessories such as ADIDAS by STELLA MCCARTNEY yoga mat, ADIDAS by STELLA MCCARTNEY Training mat, and others.

Yoga Accessories Market: Revenue Generating Segment

The yoga mats segment will be significant for revenue generation for the yoga accessories market.

.Yoga mats are specially fabricated to prevent the slippage of feet and hands while performing yoga exercises. These mats also help in keeping the body warm, and the energy generated is retained within the body rather than getting passed on to the floor. The market for yoga mats is expected to grow steadily during the forecast period.

Reasons to Buy Yoga Accessories Market Report:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist yoga accessories market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the yoga accessories market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the yoga accessories market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of yoga accessories market vendors

Yoga Accessories Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.15% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 4.98 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.31 Performing market contribution North America at 34% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled adidas AG, Barefoot Yoga Co., Hugger Mugger Yoga Products LLC Inc. , JadeYoga, La Vie Boheme Yoga, Liforme Ltd., lululemon athletica Inc., Manduka LLC, Sequential Brands Group Inc., and Yoga Direct LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Yoga mats - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Yoga straps - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Yoga blocks - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.7 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Distribution channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.8 Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 adidas AG

11.4 Barefoot Yoga Co.

11.5 Hugger Mugger Yoga Products LLC Inc.

11.6 JadeYoga

11.7 La Vie Boheme Yoga

11.8 Liforme Ltd.

11.9 lululemon athletica Inc.

11.10 Manduka LLC

11.11 Sequential Brands Group Inc.

11.12 Yoga Direct LLC

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

12.4 List of abbreviations

