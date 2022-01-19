U.S. markets closed

Yogurt Market - 45% of Growth to Originate from APAC |Spoonable Yogurt Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation |17000+ Technavio Reports

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 45% of the growth will originate from APAC for the yogurt market. China and Australia are the key markets for the yogurt market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the rest of the regions. The increasing demand for healthy foods will facilitate the yogurt market growth in APAC over the forecast period. According to Technavio, the yogurt market estimates a market value of USD 32.29 billion from 2020 to 2025. In addition, the report projects the market to progress at a CAGR of 5.41%.

Attractive Opportunities in Yogurt Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

For more insights on the market share of various regions - Download the Free Sample Report

Yogurt Market: Increasing use of superfruits in yogurts to drive growth

The significant increase in the health consciousness among the consumers is one of the key factors driving the yogurt market share growth. The rising number of health issues such as diabetes, allergies, and obesity over the past few years has encouraged the consumption of various healthy food such as Greek yogurt. Leveraging the rising inclusion of Greek yogurt in the diet plans of health-conscious individuals, vendors have started offering Greek yogurt with superfruits such as acai, pomegranate, noni, goji berry, and grapes in their products. The availability of the product in various flavors is contributing to the sales which have a far-reaching effect on boosting the market.

To know more about the drivers, trends & challenges - Request a Free Sample Research Report

Yogurt Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the yogurt market by Product (Spoonable yogurt and Drinkable yogurt) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

The yogurt market share growth by the spoonable yogurt segment will be significant for revenue generation. The thick and creamy texture along with its good health benefits has made the spoonable yogurt quite popular. It is generally sold in cups or tubes. Moreover, the rise in preference for applying spoonable yogurt in foods and salad dressings has increased its popularity among consumers with a great rise. Thus, vendors are continuously coming up with innovative flavors of spoonable and the market segment is expected to raise the yogurt market share growth during the forecast period.

To gain insights on the market contribution of various segments - Download a Free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered

  • Vendor classification

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Competitive scenario

Yogurt Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.41%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 32.29 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.97

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 45%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Ireland, Australia, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Agropur cooperative, Chobani Global Holdings LLC, COYO Pty Ltd., DRUMS FOOD , Fage International SA, Fonterra Co operative Group Ltd., Groupe Lactalis, Lactalis Canada Inc., Pillars Drinkable Yogurt, and Sovos Brands Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yogurt-market---45-of-growth-to-originate-from-apac-spoonable-yogurt-segment-to-be-significant-for-revenue-generation-17000-technavio-reports-301462067.html

SOURCE Technavio

