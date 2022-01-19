Yogurt Market - 45% of Growth to Originate from APAC |Spoonable Yogurt Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation |17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 45% of the growth will originate from APAC for the yogurt market. China and Australia are the key markets for the yogurt market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the rest of the regions. The increasing demand for healthy foods will facilitate the yogurt market growth in APAC over the forecast period. According to Technavio, the yogurt market estimates a market value of USD 32.29 billion from 2020 to 2025. In addition, the report projects the market to progress at a CAGR of 5.41%.

Attractive Opportunities in Yogurt Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Yogurt Market: Increasing use of superfruits in yogurts to drive growth

The significant increase in the health consciousness among the consumers is one of the key factors driving the yogurt market share growth. The rising number of health issues such as diabetes, allergies, and obesity over the past few years has encouraged the consumption of various healthy food such as Greek yogurt. Leveraging the rising inclusion of Greek yogurt in the diet plans of health-conscious individuals, vendors have started offering Greek yogurt with superfruits such as acai, pomegranate, noni, goji berry, and grapes in their products. The availability of the product in various flavors is contributing to the sales which have a far-reaching effect on boosting the market.

Yogurt Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the yogurt market by Product (Spoonable yogurt and Drinkable yogurt) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

The yogurt market share growth by the spoonable yogurt segment will be significant for revenue generation. The thick and creamy texture along with its good health benefits has made the spoonable yogurt quite popular. It is generally sold in cups or tubes. Moreover, the rise in preference for applying spoonable yogurt in foods and salad dressings has increased its popularity among consumers with a great rise. Thus, vendors are continuously coming up with innovative flavors of spoonable and the market segment is expected to raise the yogurt market share growth during the forecast period.

Yogurt Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.41% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 32.29 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.97 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key consumer countries US, China, Ireland, Australia, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Agropur cooperative, Chobani Global Holdings LLC, COYO Pty Ltd., DRUMS FOOD , Fage International SA, Fonterra Co operative Group Ltd., Groupe Lactalis, Lactalis Canada Inc., Pillars Drinkable Yogurt, and Sovos Brands Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

