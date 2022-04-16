Yogurt Market size to grow by USD 32.29 Bn | Agropur cooperative and Chobani Global Holdings LLC emerge as dominant players | Technavio

NEW YORK, April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global yogurt market size is expected to increase by USD 32.29 billion between 2020 and 2025. The market observed a YOY growth of 3.97% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 5.41% during the forecast period. The report offers a detailed analysis of the recent developments in the market, new product launches by vendors, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies.

Attractive Opportunities in Yogurt Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The market is driven by the increasing use of super fruits in yogurts. In addition, the is anticipated to boost the growth of the yogurt market.

The rising number of health issues such as diabetes, obesity, and allergies have increased the awareness about healthy eating among consumers. This is increasing the consumption of foods that are healthy and prevent the occurrence of diseases and illnesses. Consumers are switching from the consumption of foods made of artificial ingredients to the ones containing more natural ingredients such as acai, goji berry, noni, pomegranate, and grapes. This can be attributed to the presence of high antioxidants and the healing properties of such fruits. The growing consumer demand for such foods is driving vendors in the market to offer a range of products containing superfruits. All these factors are expected to drive the growth of the global yogurt market during the forecast period.

Yogurt Market: Major Vendors

The global yogurt market is fragmented and is characterized by the presence of several international and domestic players. Vendors in the market are competing based on several factors such as quality, price, service, brand image, distribution, and marketing. Major vendors are focusing on acquiring other smaller brands to increase their market presence. Technavio identifies the following as the dominant players in the market.

Agropur cooperative: The company offers real fruit and vegetable flavored yogurt made of blueberry beet, peach carrot, and other ingredients under the brand IOGO NANO.

Chobani Global Holdings LLC: The company offers yogurt in various flavors such as pumpkin spice, peppermint perfection, chocolate, and others under the brand of Chobani.

COYO Pty Ltd.: The company offers organic coconut yogurt flavored with vanilla bean, honey, mango, mixed berry, and others under the brand COYO.

DRUMS FOOD: The company offers Greek yogurt, probiotic yogurt, no added sugar yogurt, and a wide range of other flavored yogurts under the brand Epigamia.

Fage International SA: The company offers rich and creamy strained yogurt, with tasty pieces of fruit or other delicacies under the brand FAGE Fruyo.

Global Yogurt Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global yogurt market is segmented by product (spoonable yogurt and drinkable yogurt) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

Yogurt Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

Spoonable yogurt - size and forecast 2020-2025

Drinkable yogurt - size and forecast 2020-2025

The spoonable yogurt segment generated maximum revenue in the market in 2021. The segment is driven by the increased use of spoonable yogurt in food and salad dressings. Also, the launch of new products in various flavors will be supporting the growth of the segment. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Yogurt Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC will offer significant growth opportunities for market players during the forecast period. The region currently occupies 45% of the global market share. The expansion of population, rising income levels, and improving economic conditions are driving the growth of the regional market. Also, increasing health consciousness among consumers will be contributing to the growth of the yogurt market in APAC. China and Australia are the key markets for yogurt in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the rest of the regions.

Yogurt Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.41% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 32.29 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.97 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key consumer countries US, China, Ireland, Australia, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Agropur cooperative, Chobani Global Holdings LLC, COYO Pty Ltd., DRUMS FOOD , Fage International SA, Fonterra Co operative Group Ltd., Groupe Lactalis, Lactalis Canada Inc. , Pillars Drinkable Yogurt, and Sovos Brands Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

