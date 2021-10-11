Yogurtland Honors Its Boba Shop Roots with New Milk Tea Flavor

The Fan-Favorite Frozen Yogurt Franchise Celebrates Origin Story and 15 Years with Long-Awaited Milk Tea Flavor

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The nation's leading frozen yogurt franchise has released a new Milk Tea frozen yogurt, the perfect flavor to pay homage to its original roots as a boba shop. For many years, fans have frequently asked the brand for a boba tea-inspired flavor. Starting today, Yogurtland introduces its new Milk Tea frozen yogurt, available for a limited time only.

Yogurtland's flavorologists curated the perfect mix of ingredients to bring the Milk Tea flavor to life. Enhanced with notes of brown sugar and made with real black tea, Yogurtland's new Milk Tea frozen yogurt delivers an authentic taste of the popular drink with every spoonful. To complement the Milk Tea flavor are delicious, new limited-time-only Rainbow Jelly toppings, which add a pop of fall-inspired color and texture with a hint of sweetness. Both Milk Tea frozen yogurt and Rainbow Jelly toppings are available at participating locations while supplies last and can be ordered online at yogurt-land.com/order , the Yogurtland app, or third-party delivery partners.

In 2006, the very first Yogurtland was originally part of a boba milk tea concept founded by Phillip Chang, current CEO and Co-Founder of Yogurtland. During Yogurtland's 15th anniversary year, Yogurtland is excited to throw back to its roots with the new Milk Tea flavor, making the celebration all the more special and nostalgic! To watch Yogurtland's origin story, view the video here.

"Over the years, our fans have often requested for a Milk Tea frozen yogurt and we're excited to finally launch the flavor in celebration of our 15th anniversary," says Yogurtland's Senior Marketing Manager, Brittany Knollmiller. "We hope our guests enjoy our long-awaited creation this fall."

For more information or to find a location near you for takeout, delivery, or catering, please visit yogurt-land.com.

About Yogurtland: Celebrating 15 Years

Since 2006, Yogurtland has been leading the frozen yogurt chain delivering over 200 handcrafted artisan flavors and providing fans an anytime treat for the whole family. Championing a milestone year for the brand, Yogurtland is bringing fans more froyo moments this anniversary year with fan-favorite creations, at-home experiences, and innovations on the digital front like its new app that offers online ordering and rewards points with every purchase. Yogurtland has a team of flavorologists that exclusively use real ingredients and scratch-made, handcrafted flavors from across the globe for fans to enjoy a truly customized frozen dessert. The company's premium frozen yogurt and delicious toppings are available through delivery, pickup, or catering, giving customers more flexibility to enjoy dessert for any occasion wherever they are. Presently, Yogurtland has more than 250 locations across the U.S. and internationally. For more information, visit www.yogurt-land.com

