U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,517.50
    -1.75 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,065.00
    -26.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,673.75
    -1.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,274.80
    -0.60 (-0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.47
    +0.12 (+0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.80
    -0.70 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    24.39
    +0.02 (+0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1846
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3700
    +0.0480 (+3.63%)
     

  • Vix

    18.14
    +1.73 (+10.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3778
    -0.0007 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.3200
    +0.0610 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,679.65
    -5,983.31 (-11.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,190.59
    -173.36 (-12.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,149.37
    -37.81 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,916.14
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

Yokogawa Announces Keynote Speakers for Virtual Event, Y NOW 2021 - Realizing Autonomous Operations

·3 min read

Industry experts share how to create highly agile operations to thrive in future business ecosystems.

HOUSTON, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yokogawa selects global thought leaders to present successful transformations from industrial automation to industrial autonomy (IA2IA) at its global, virtual event, Y NOW 2021. Over November 2-4, 2021, leading experts such as Francisco Betti, head of Advanced Manufacturing & Production at the World Economic Forum, Michael Krauss, senior automation manager at BASF, Andreas Helget, president and CEO, Yokogawa Europe B.V., and Dr. Yu Dai, director and senior vice president, Digital Solutions Headquarters at Yokogawa Electric Corporation, will virtually share their expertise in focusing digital transformations to enable autonomous operations.

Expert panels will address the latest key topics in autonomous operations pertaining to several industries including oil & gas, petrochemical, chemical, renewable energy, food & beverage, and water & wastewater. Jac Opmeer, principal automation engineer at Shell Global Solutions B.V. and Dave Emerson, vice president, U.S. Technology Center at Yokogawa Corporation of America, are hosting a 'fireside chat' on the Open Process Automation Standard. Yokogawa's industrial cybersecurity expert, Matt Malone, will moderate a discussion on the emerging business risk management strategy for OT cyber security with Jerry Caponera, VP of Cyber Risk Strategy at ThreatConnect, Tom Finan, cyber growth leader at Willis Tower Watson, and David Llorens, director, Risk Consulting at RSM U.S.

"Autonomous operations possess learning and adaptive capabilities that enable automated responses to emerging situations without human operator interaction," stated Kevin McMillen, CEO & president, Yokogawa Corporation of America. "With autonomous operations, customers can rapidly adapt to market disruptions and benefit from improved safety, higher reliability, increased efficiency, reduced costs, and expedited time-to-market."

According to a global survey conducted by Yokogawa, a majority of companies expect to deploy autonomous operations by 2030. The survey found companies are planning significant investment in three key areas, cyber security (51%), cloud, analytics, and big data (47%), and artificial intelligence (42%). This will enable organizations to make better decisions across a greater span of control. The Y NOW 2021 virtual event will serve as a guide to the realization of autonomous operations. For more information on Y NOW 2021 and to register for free, please visit https://www.ynowlive.com/.

About Yokogawa

Yokogawa provides advanced solutions in the areas of measurement, control, and information to customers across a broad range of industries, including energy, chemicals, materials, pharmaceuticals, and food. Yokogawa addresses customer issues regarding the optimization of production, assets, and the supply chain with the effective application of digital technologies, enabling the transition to autonomous operations.

Founded in Tokyo in 1915, Yokogawa continues to work toward a sustainable society through its 17,500 employees in a global network of 119 companies spanning 61 countries.

For more information, visit www.yokogawa.com

The names of corporations, organizations, products, services and logos herein are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Yokogawa Electric Corporation or their respective holders.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yokogawa-announces-keynote-speakers-for-virtual-event-y-now-2021---realizing-autonomous-operations-301370719.html

SOURCE Yokogawa Corporation of America

Recommended Stories

  • Dow Jones Sells Off As Apple Hits New High; Four Top Growth Stocks To Buy And Watch

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 300 points Tuesday, as Apple stock hit an all-time high in today's stock market.

  • Upstart Is Soaring Again: Here's Why

    Financial technology company Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) aims to disrupt the way that banks lend money to consumers, and the early results have been successful. In fact, Upstart's business has grown so quickly that the stock has increased more than tenfold in just nine months since the company's IPO. Well, it doesn't look like Upstart's stock is out of gas just yet.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the very best businesses to own

    Stop sinking your money into mediocre companies.

  • Why Novavax Stock Surged Today

    What happened Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) jumped on Tuesday on news of a major supply deal with the Japanese government. By the close of trading, the biotechnology company's stock price was up 7.

  • Why DraftKings Stock Jumped 5.1% Today

    What happened  Shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) have jumped as much as 5.1% in trading on Tuesday after announcing a big partnership in non-fungible tokens. Shares are hitting their highs of the day as I'm writing this at 3 p.

  • Bitcoin briefly nose dives 18%, dogecoin tumbles 30% and market stages wipeout as El Salvador makes crypto legal currency

    Crypto markets experience a momentary tumble Tuesday, resulting in some of the most popular digital-assets registering double-digit losses until staging a mini recovery.

  • Why Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Jumped Today

    What happened Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ: TNDM) were jumping 12.9% higher as of 3:51 p.m. EDT on Tuesday. The gain came after S&P Global announced that the stock would be added to the S&P MidCap 400 Index effective Sept.

  • Nio shares fall after $2 billion stock offering announced

    Nio Inc. shares fell in late trading Tuesday, after the Chinese electric-car company announced plans to sell up to $2 billion in fresh U.S. shares.

  • Moderna stock extends rally after price target gets a 77% boost at Morgan Stanley

    Shares of Moderna Inc. rallied toward a fifth straight gain Tuesday, after Morgan Stanley analyst Matthew Harrison added nearly $150 to his price target on an increased outlook for the biotechnology company's COVID-19 vaccine sales.

  • Crypto traders blame bitcoin’s Tuesday tumble partly on glitches at exchanges and a $44 million sale order

    A wild day on crypto exchanges is being blamed on a raft of glitches and reports of a big sale that at least one analyst credits for contributing to the downward pressure on digital-asset prices.

  • UiPath stock falls following earnings beat, outlook hike

    UiPath Inc. shares fell in the extended session Tuesday even as the “software robots” provider topped Wall Street estimates and raised its outlook for the year.

  • Millennials will power a bull market in stocks for decades: Ark Invest's Cathie Wood

    Ark Invest's founder Cathie Wood tells Yahoo Finance Live that millennials will help power a bull market in stocks for years to come.

  • Why Bitcoin-Related And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Falling

    Shares of crypto-related stocks, including Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARA), Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) and Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) are trading lower amid a decrease in the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). Bitcoin is trading 9% lower at around $47,900 Tuesday morning. Ethereum is trading 11.5% lower at around $3,470 Tuesday morning. Marathon Digital focuses on mining digital assets. It owns crypto-currency mining machines and a data cent

  • 3 Healthcare Stocks That Might Skyrocket When COVID Is Over

    Stocks of biotech companies fighting COVID-19 have been great investments over the last two years. What stocks might zoom higher when the pandemic is over?

  • Is Trade Desk (TTD) A Great Investment Pick?

    Polen Capital, an investment management firm, published its “Polen U.S. SMID Company Growth Fund” second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A quarterly gross return of 12.02% was delivered by the fund for the second quarter of 2021, outperforming its Russell 2500 Growth benchmark that delivered a 6.04% […]

  • Has AT&T Stock Gotten Too Cheap?

    Telecom company AT&T (NYSE: T) recently ended its journey into digital content, which began in 2015 when it bought DIRECTV for $49 billion, and later bought Time Warner for another $85 billion in 2018. Investors never liked the progress AT&T made with video; the stock is down more than 30% over the past five years. AT&T is now spinning off its Warner Media business, combining with Discovery to form a stand-alone company.

  • 15 Largest Materials Companies in the US

    In this article, we will be looking at the largest basic materials companies in the US. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the basic materials industry and ranking criteria, you can go directly to the 5 Largest Materials Companies in the US. According to the S&P sector breakdown, materials companies are engaged […]

  • Ford’s stock jumps Tuesday after vehicle maker hires former Apple, Tesla executive

    Ford Motor Co. announces Tuesday that it hired the executive in charge of Apple's automotive efforts, and shares immediately jumped.

  • If you lost money on bitcoin or other cryptos today, it might be because you can’t trust your memory, according to new research

    The crash in bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies Tuesday was a stark reminder of the dangers of overconfidence. When the crash came, some investors got wiped out, their heavily leveraged portfolios unable to bear a downswing that had seemed unimaginable days earlier. Overconfidence is endemic to financial markets.

  • This is what both Suze Orman and Ramit Sethi say you should do if you’re worried about inflation

    “The rate of inflation in the U.S. rose again in July and drove the increase over the past year to a 30-year high,” MarketWatch’s Jeffrey Bartash reported in August. For investors, that news was, no doubt, worrisome, so we looked at what two financial bigwigs, Suze Orman and Ramit Sethi, as well as other pros, have told investors in the past about dealing with inflation (psst: both say you need to keep investing in stocks.) Here (and below) are Bankrate’s list of featured investing products for September. Suze Orman: “Plan on many costs being double what they are today, and keep investing in stocks.”