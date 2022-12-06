U.S. markets close in 3 hours 25 minutes

YOOBIC Communities Give Retailers and Restaurants a Secret Weapon to Combat Employee Turnover

·4 min read

Frontline employee experience software pioneer unveils brand new features to boost morale, build a culture of community, and keep employees engaged

NEW YORK and LONDON and PARIS, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- YOOBIC, the innovator of the all-in-one Frontline Employee Experience Platform, today announced the launch of YOOBIC Communities, a powerful expansion of the YOOBIC app designed to enable companies with frontline workers to drive engagement and give employees a shared space to build collaboration, camaraderie, and a sense of common purpose. The feature launch cements YOOBIC's place as the premiere Frontline Employee Experience Platform (FEXP) for today's most demanding distributed enterprises.

YOOBIC's game-changing mobile app is already trusted by 350 global brands including top retailers and restaurants such as Levi's, francesca's, Lacoste, Boots, BurgerFi, and Lidl. The Communities feature empowers frontline teams to easily create common-interest networks and design and launch their own micro-communities within the organization. The result: organic team building based on meaningful friendships and rich new opportunities for mutual support, collaboration, and innovation.

With employers still feeling the impact of the Great Resignation and broader labor shortages, YOOBIC Communities offers an important tool to create engagement and boost employee retention. According to Gallop's State of The Global Workplace 2022 report, only 21% of workers are engaged at work. Research shows that employees want to feel like they belong and they are part of something bigger than themselves. That is exactly what YOOBIC's Communities feature delivers—giving frontline teams a real stake in their organizations and the ability to shape and take ownership of their company's culture.

"We have really transformed the way we work at francesca's with YOOBIC," said Sarah Brown, director, field training and guest experience. "YOOBIC was a critical tool to transition from email and streamline communications with our store teams. We really love the Communities feature. It is another layer that brings our team together in a meaningful way and it has been a game-changer."

YOOBIC Communities is an engagement-driving tool for a generation of digital-native workers raised on social media. The results have been striking. In the Beta test group, weekly logins increased by 33% per user. Employees were also markedly more involved with the platform: Communities drove 43% more engagement than the top-down digital Newsfeed, which already was achieving great results. These numbers show targeted engagement and employee experience are drivers in adoption and usage of digital tools for frontline workers.

"We strive to build a family unit at francesca's," said Katie Kepic, district team leader, francesca's. "We want a strong sense of camaraderie and community when it comes to peer-to-peer engagement. Our teams are utilizing YOOBIC Communities to embrace our districts and be inclusive. Everyone can get to know each other and celebrate all things francesca's throughout the day in the app. It's given us the ability to transition away from email and really create a place of support and engagement for our teams."

"At YOOBIC, we know that meaningful employee engagement is the key to boosting employee morale and performance—as well as the agility, resilience, and profitability of the organization as a whole. The Communities feature was designed to organically elevate that engagement and bring frontline teams together in a powerful and effective way," stated Fabrice Haiat, YOOBIC CEO and co-founder. "Our app is the critical space where workplace orchestration meets employee experience, and as the category-defining FEXP innovator, we're determined to keep pushing the boundaries of what's possible for the success of our customers."

About YOOBIC

YOOBIC is an all-in-one frontline employee experience platform. Our mobile app gives business leaders and frontline teams the performance tools they need to communicate, learn, and work—all in one place. With streamlined communications, mobile learning, and digitized task management, YOOBIC drives operational excellence while drastically improving the frontline employee working experience. 350+ companies around the world including Boots, BurgerFi, Lancôme, Lacoste, Levi's, Logitech, Peloton, Puma, and Vans trust YOOBIC to improve operational consistency and agility, get real-time visibility into multi-location business execution, and improve customer experience. To learn more about YOOBIC, visit www.yoobic.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

To learn more about Communities and the YOOBIC app, join our webinar on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at 12:00 pm EST here: Register Now

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yoobic-communities-give-retailers-and-restaurants-a-secret-weapon-to-combat-employee-turnover-301696085.html

SOURCE YOOBIC

    (Bloomberg) -- The oil price cap that the Group of Seven nations imposed on Russia may finally be in place, but it’s yet to convince one vital group of people: the traders who can help get the supplies onto the global market.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernEx-Deutsche Bank Trader Builds $6 Billion Fortune on Trading BoomThird Russian Airfield Hit by Drone as Moscow Accuses UkraineStocks Hit by Fed-Hike Jitters as US Yields Surge: Mar