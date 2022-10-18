U.S. markets close in 12 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,714.86
    +36.91 (+1.00%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,486.74
    +300.92 (+1.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,760.21
    +84.41 (+0.79%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,752.88
    +17.12 (+0.99%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.19
    -2.27 (-2.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,656.10
    -7.90 (-0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    18.64
    -0.08 (-0.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9856
    +0.0012 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9980
    -0.0170 (-0.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1318
    -0.0044 (-0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.1990
    +0.2430 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,211.62
    -325.62 (-1.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    435.83
    -8.89 (-2.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,936.74
    +16.50 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,156.14
    +380.35 (+1.42%)
     

YOOBIC Completes SOC 2 Type II Certification

·2 min read

Independent audit recognizes frontline employee experience platform leader's commitment to security and data protection

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- YOOBIC, the all-in-one frontline employee experience platform, today announced that it has obtained its System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type II certification, following an independent audit performed by Hancock Askew & Co LLP. The certification recognizes YOOBIC's commitment to data security, and affirms its implementation of the internal controls and processes necessary to protect sensitive data across the value chain.

The SOC 2 Type II audit, developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), assesses an organization's information security practices, and ensures that high standards are met for non-financial reporting controls. The in-depth audit for SOC 2 Type II certification attests that YOOBIC's data handling systems are correctly designed and operationally effective and consistent, and that YOOBIC's solutions meet or exceed industry standards for security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy.

The audit provides reassurance that YOOBIC's frontline experience platform, now used by over 300 global brands in more than 80 countries to empower and elevate performance for over 1 million frontline employees, features best-of-breed security procedures, software, and infrastructure. The audit also affirms that YOOBIC's frontline experience platform adheres to all AICPA requirements, and employs all the data control and security systems needed to deliver a robust, SOC-compliant product.

Undergoing regular third-party compliance audits and penetration tests is standard practice for YOOBIC, resulting in products that meet the highest industry benchmarks. YOOBIC's customers can depend on consistent institutional-grade data security, no matter how robust and varied their data management needs, and can expand their YOOBIC deployment into new markets and use cases without sacrificing data security.

"By definition, a frontline experience platform is mission-critical, and at YOOBIC we're committed to delivering a uniquely robust platform that delivers the features our customers need while also providing uncompromising data security," said Avi Haiat, CTO of YOOBIC. "This certification demonstrates our dedication to giving today's biggest businesses a seamless, data-secure platform for leveling up operational performance."

About YOOBIC

YOOBIC is an all-in-one frontline employee experience platform. Our mobile app gives business leaders and frontline teams the performance tools they need to communicate, learn, and work - all in one place. With streamlined communications, mobile learning, and digitized task management, YOOBIC drives operational excellence while drastically improving the frontline employee working experience. 300+ companies around the world including Boots, BurgerFi, Lancôme, Lacoste, Levi's, Logitech, Peloton, Puma, and Vans trust YOOBIC to improve operational consistency and agility, get real-time visibility into multi-location business execution, and improve their customer experience. To learn more about YOOBIC, visit www.yoobic.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yoobic-completes-soc-2-type-ii-certification-301652669.html

SOURCE YOOBIC

Recommended Stories

  • Apple introduces new products ahead of holiday shopping

    Yahoo Finance Tech Editor Dan Howley breaks down Apple's new iPads and Apple TVs launched ahead of the holiday season.

  • Why AMD Continues to See Weakness in the Consumer Market

    Today's video focuses on Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD). I'll take a closer look at online reports about AMD cutting down supplies of the Ryzen 7000 processor and talk about the numerous headwinds affecting the consumer processor market, one of them being Intel (NASDAQ: INTC).

  • Amazon keeps losing employees and it’s costing the company billions, leaked report suggests

    Only one out of three new hires in 2021 stay with the company for 90 or more days, the documents allege

  • Bitcoin Fails to Produce 1 Block for Over an Hour

    There hasn't been a block mined on the Bitcoin blockchain for more than one hour, leaving thousands of transactions stuck in an unconfirmed state.

  • Exclusive-Exxon exits Russia empty-handed with oil project 'unilaterally terminated'

    Exxon Mobil Corp said on Monday that it left Russia completely after President Vladimir Putin expropriated its properties following seven months of discussions over an orderly transfer of its 30% stake in a major oil project. Exxon did not say if it received any compensation for the assets, which it had valued at more than $4 billion. An Exxon spokesperson declined to comment on whether it will proceed to contest the seizure through an international arbitration process, a possibility flagged in August.

  • American Airlines Will Pay Millions Over Huge Passenger Problem

    Few travel nightmares can be worse than packing small to avoid paying for a checked bag and then, upon arriving at the airport, being told that the bag is too big and needs to be checked anyway. At the same time, a recent study from IdeaWorks found that the percentage of revenue airlines derive from baggage fees has been rising steadily — 3.7% in 2019, 3.9% in 2020 and 4.6% in 2021. In February 2021, five passengers who traveled with American Airlines filed a class action lawsuit that accused the airline of incorrectly charging them baggage fees that they were not required to pay.

  • Russia Wipes Out Exxon’s Stake in Sakhalin Oil-and-Gas Project

    Exxon Mobil says it has left the country after Moscow transferred the energy company’s holding to a Russian entity.

  • Apple cuts production of iPhone 14 Plus - the Information

    The Cupertino, California-based company told at least one manufacturer in China to immediately halt production of iPhone 14 Plus components, according to the report. Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Last month, Apple dropped its plan to increase production of the new iPhone models as an anticipated surge in demand failed to materialize, according to a Bloomberg News report.

  • Peloton Is Still Working on a Fix for the Treadmill That Was Recalled Last Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Peloton Interactive Inc. is still working on a fix for its high-end treadmill that was recalled last year and is extending the refund window for current users, according to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’Forecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow to BidenPutin’s War Escalation Is Hastening Demographic Crash for RussiaS&P 500 Bounces Off Make-Or-Break Technical Level: M

  • Why you can’t count on another SPR oil release to cut gasoline prices at the pump

    Speculation that the Biden administration will soon announce the release of more oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve put pressure on oil prices Tuesday, but analysts don’t expect such a move to lead to a significant fall in gasoline prices at the pump.

  • US Chipmakers Will Reap Rewards From Chips Act

    The amount of chips used in devices and automobiles will increase exponentially over the next several years.

  • Why Zelle moves twice as much money as Venmo

    Zelle may not have its own clothing line or suggest emojis when you pay your friend, but the peer-to-peer payment service is moving serious money, and that seems to be raising eyebrows these days.

  • 10 Robotics Stocks That Will Own the Future

    In this article we present the list of 10 Robotics Stocks That Will Own the Future. Click to skip to the very top stocks in this category and see the 5 Robotics Stocks That Will Own the Future. Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA), Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER), and Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) are a few of the robotic stocks […]

  • T. Rowe Price: Workers Over 50 Should Do This in a Down Market

    As markets tumble, folks nearing retirement are scrambling to locate strategies that will help them protect their nest eggs and grow their wealth. But if you're over 50 and currently in the workforce, you may specifically want to consider a … Continue reading → The post T. Rowe Price Says Workers Over 50 Should Do This in a Down Market appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Retirement can mean a loss of identity — how to bring happiness to your next act

    Struggling with carving out a new identity in retirement, or massaging the identity you had when working full time, can be a serious challenge. “That identity issue is so huge because we spend our entire life building up to who we’re supposed to be,” said Michael Kay, who recently retired from the Livingston, N.J., financial planning firm he founded in 2001. Stuart Silverman wrestled with that question at age 67 in 2016 after retiring from the Mountain View, Calif., sales and market company he founded about 15 years earlier.

  • Apple workers strike, Boeing to review 737 Max 7 documents, Joby seeks air certification in Japan

    Notable business headlines include more than 100 Australian Apple workers forming a strike for higher hourly wages, the FAA requesting that Boeing review safety paper work for its 737 Max 7 jet, and U.S. air taxi startup Joby seeking an air certification in Japan.

  • Microsoft Lays Off Employees After Slowdown in Earnings Growth

    The software maker, which earlier said it had plans to cut positions affecting less than 1% of its total workforce, is latest tech company to show signs of concern about future demand.

  • Oracle Cloud adding tens of thousands of Nvidia chips for AI

    Oracle Corp and Nvidia Corp on Tuesday announced they are expanding their partnership and adding tens of thousands of Nvidia’s chips to boost artificial intelligence- related computational work in Oracle’s cloud. The expanded partnership comes as more companies use AI and the AI models become more complex, requiring a ramp-up in data center infrastructure investments. While the companies declined to say how much the additional hardware would cost or how many chips were being sold, they said the expansion includes Nvidia’s A100 and its most advanced H100 GPUs or graphics processing units.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Magnificent Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    Long-term investors looking to capitalize on the bear market should scoop up a few shares of these growth stocks.

  • Microsoft CEO explains the 'paradox' of the remote work debate

    Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says that companies that offer hybrid work options have a competitive advantage over rivals.