U.S. markets open in 2 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,552.25
    +21.50 (+0.47%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,794.00
    +176.00 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,942.25
    +73.50 (+0.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,076.20
    +9.80 (+0.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.05
    -0.23 (-0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,930.20
    -23.80 (-1.22%)
     

  • Silver

    24.80
    -0.33 (-1.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1062
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3270
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.24
    +0.91 (+4.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3134
    -0.0006 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.4590
    +0.7710 (+0.63%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,272.19
    -1,964.72 (-4.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,054.07
    -42.18 (-3.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,534.33
    +18.65 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,665.98
    -155.45 (-0.56%)
     
COMING UP:

March jobs preview: Payrolls expected to rise 490,000; unemployment rate likely fell to 3.7%

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

Yooma Wellness Provides Vitality CBD Novel Foods Update

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Yooma Wellness Inc
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • YOOM.CN

Vitality products have successfully been added to the register

Toronto, Ontario, Canada, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yooma Wellness Inc. ("Yooma") (CSE: YOOM, AQSE: YOOM), a global vertically integrated wellness platform that develops and markets a portfolio of CBD and wellness brands, is pleased to announce that the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Vitality CBD and its extensive product range have successfully been published on the UK Food Standard Agencies (FSA) Novel Foods approved list for CBD.

The increased compliance in the sector is welcomed by the company, which helps ensure that only fully compliant products are available for purchase. Those not included on the FSA’s CBD Novel Food register will subsequently have to be taken off sale in the UK.

Phillip Glyn, Commercial Director of Vitality, said: “After 18 months of work and investment, Vitality CBD is delighted and proud to be included on the Novel Food Public List. It is an important milestone for the company and will add further credibility to being one of the most trusted CBD brands in the UK.”

Jordan Greenberg, CEO of Yooma, said: “Yesterday’s update by the FSA is welcome news and moves us ever closer to receiving full authorisation for Vitality’s products. Yooma’s position as a vertically-integrated manufacturer and distributor of CBD products means we are well placed to capitalise on the growing demand for these products across the UK and Europe. We look forward to receiving the results of the toxicology report and updating shareholders on our further progress.”

About Vitality CBD Limited

Vitality CBD is the most widely stocked brand of CBD in the UK with products distributed in national retailers such as Boots, Tesco, ASDA and Lloyds Pharmacy. Vitality CBD is also prominent on E-commerce retailers such as Amazon, eBay, Very & Ocado. The Vitality CBD product portfolio has over 60 SKUs including oils and sprays in a wide range of flavours and strengths, edibles, and a specially developed and formulated range of CBD skin care cosmetic products.

About Yooma Wellness Inc.

Yooma's mission is to build a vertically-integrated global leader in the manufacturing, marketing, distribution, and sale of wellness products including hemp seed oil and hemp-derived and cannabinoid (CBD) ingredients. The company leverages strategically curated sales channels and ecommerce networks to deliver a diverse mix of wellness products through operating subsidiaries in the United States, United Kingdom, France and Japan. Learn more at www.yooma.ca.

Media Contact:
Jordan Greenberg
Email: jgreenberg@yooma.ca
Phone: 1-512-823-1678

Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements

All information included in this press release, including any information as to future financial or operating performance and other statements that express management’s expectations or estimates of future performance, other than statements of historical fact, constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections. Forward-looking statements are included for the purpose of providing information about management’s current expectations and plans relating to the future. Wherever possible, words such as “will”, “growing” or the negative of these words or other variations thereof, have been used to identify such forward-looking statements. Specific forward-looking statements include, without limitation, all disclosure regarding the potential impact of being listed or not listed on the FSA’s CBD Novel Foods register, and the anticipated growth in demand for CBD products in the UK and across Europe.

There are many risks and uncertainties that may affect forward-looking statements including, among others, regulatory risk in each jurisdiction in which Yooma and its subsidiaries do or intend to operate; the uncertainties, effects of and responses to the COVID-19 pandemic; reliance on licenses; competition; dependence on senior management and key personnel; general business risk and liability; regulation of the CBD industry; changes in laws, regulations and guidelines; compliance with laws; limited operating history; unfavourable publicity or consumer perception; product liability, risks related to intellectual property; product recalls; difficulties with forecasts; management of growth; litigation; changes in demand for CBD and wellness products; competition; changes in Yooma and its subsidiaries’ relationships with their commercial partners; and other risks. Although the forward-looking statements contained herein reflect management's current beliefs and reasonable assumptions based upon information available to management as of the date hereof, Yooma cannot be certain that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information. Yooma cautions you not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements. Yooma disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Nothing herein should be construed as either an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or sell securities of Yooma.


Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer Recommends Owning Secular Growth Stocks; Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like

    One key to market success is learning to recognize trends, overall directions that stocks are taking, and then riding those trends towards profitable returns. Sometimes, that task is easy; for instance, the five years from 2017 through the end of 2021 saw a prolonged run on generally increasing values. Sometimes, it’s more difficult; take a look at the charts for 2022 year-to-date and you’ll quickly see that there is no long-term direction of movement here. CNBC's Jim Cramer, however, believes t

  • These 10 stocks have fallen at least 20% this year, but are expected to soar up to 66% from here

    DEEP DIVE It sure has been a wild ride for investors over the past few weeks, with the benchmark S&P 500 rising 10% from March 8 through March 30. But the broader stock market is still down for 2022.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Electric Vehicle Stocks With Triple-Digit Upside Potential

    Electric vehicles (EVs) are clearly the next big thing in the automotive industry, and they are supported by both social and political pressures toward ‘green’ technologies. For drivers, they offer a wide range of advantages over gasoline-powered cars: improvements in performance, fewer moving parts to wear out, quieter operations, easier integration into wireless networks. There are drawbacks, too. For now, EV battery range can match gasoline engines – but only at a higher cost for an already e

  • AMD stock sinks on downgrade, Endeavor CEO’s salary revealed, UiPath stock down over 25%

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several of the day's trending stock tickers,

  • Analysis-Russia's rouble rebound is not as real as it seems

    The rouble has staged a lightening-fast recovery to levels last reached in the days before Russia invaded Ukraine, defying predictions that the war would launch it into freefall. But using it as evidence that Russia's sanctions-savaged economy is out of the woods would be at best misleading. "This (rouble recovery) shouldn't be taken to be the market's view on the medium to longer-term outlook for Russia," said Ulrich Leuchtmann, an analyst at Commerzbank.

  • GameStop stock soars after hours amid stock split announcement

    GameStop (GME) shares are surging in after-hours following an announcement seeking a stock split.

  • China Weighs Giving U.S. Full Access to Audits of Most Firms

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese authorities are preparing to give U.S. regulators full access to auditing reports of the majority of the 200-plus companies listed in New York as soon as mid-this year, making a rare concession to prevent a further decoupling between the world’s two largest economies. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Says Kyiv Makes Rare Cross-Border StrikeNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusPutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble Payments Not MadeU.S.

  • Analysts Are Downgrading These 10 Energy Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 energy stocks that analysts are downgrading. If you want to read about some more energy stocks with bearish ratings, go directly to Analysts Are Downgrading These 5 Energy Stocks. Energy stocks have consistently outperformed the broader market for most of this year as demand surges and supply risks […]

  • MAAANGO: These are the best positioned chip stocks, according to an analyst

    These seven semiconductor stocks represent the companies best positioned to take advantage of market conditions, says Bank of America (BAC) Analyst Vivek Arya.

  • Bill Gates Portfolio: 10 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Over 5 Years

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy and hold for over 5 years according to Bill Gates. If you want to read about some more stocks in the portfolio of Bill Gates, go directly to Bill Gates Portfolio: 5 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Over 5 Years. Bill Gates stepped down […]

  • These 10 Stocks Are Skyrocketing Today

    In this article, we will discuss some of the notable stocks skyrocketing today. To take a look at some more stocks that are rising, go to These 5 Stocks Are Skyrocketing Today. Overall, the markets are in the red today and losing their steam after closing four days in the positive following mixed messages coming […]

  • Why Nano-X Imaging Zoomed 15% Higher Today

    Revenue has started to flow into ambitious next-generation medical technology specialist Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ: NNOX), also known as Nanox. Investors were handsomely rewarding the company for this on Thursday as the stock popped by over 15% after fourth-quarter results were published. For the period, Nanox booked revenue of $1.3 million, up from $0 in the same quarter one year previous.

  • Why Baidu, Alibaba, and iQIYI Stocks Crashed Today

    As the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reports, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) just added five more China-based-but-U.S.-listed companies to its list of stocks at risk of delisting over disclosure concerns. Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA), Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU), iQIYI (NASDAQ: IQ), and Futu Holdings (NASDAQ: FUTU) are all down significantly in response. As of 10:30 a.m. ET, Alibaba stock is off 4.7%, Baidu 7%, and iQIYI 8.5%, and Futu Holdings is leading the sector lower with a 9.7% loss.

  • Why Novavax Stock Dipped On Thursday

    Two outwardly positive developments for the company weren't enough to prevent a minor investor sell-off.

  • Is Amazon Stock A Buy Now That It Plans A 20-For-1 Split And Buyback?

    Is Amazon stock a buy now that it announced a 20-for-1 stock split, its first in more than 20 years, along with a $10 billion stock buyback plan?

  • Is UiPath Stock a Buy Now?

    UiPath's (NYSE: PATH) stock price plunged 14% during after-hours trading on March 30 following the release of its fourth-quarter earnings report. The automation software developer's revenue rose 39% year over year to $289.7 million, which beat analysts' estimates by $6.5 million. UiPath's headline numbers weren't disastrous, but its stock now trades more than 50% below its IPO price of $56 a share set last April.

  • 10 EV Penny Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss 10 EV penny stocks to buy now. If you want to skip reading about the EV industry, its growth in 2021, and major players in the industry, go directly to 5 EV Penny Stocks to Buy Now. The EV Market and Government Initiatives For It According to the Electric […]

  • AMD stock falls on Barclays downgrade

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brian Sozzi discusses AMD stock after Barclays downgraded the shares.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in April

    If Warren Buffett wanted to pull a trick for the ages, he might announce that he's adding $10 billion of several cryptocurrency meme coins to Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) portfolio. Buffett has been a steadfast opponent of cryptocurrencies in the past. There are quite a few stocks of such businesses in Berkshire's current portfolio that have solid growth prospects.

  • Walgreens Boots Alliance beats earnings estimates, stock declines

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss second quarter earnings for Walgreens.