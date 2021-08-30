U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,528.79
    +19.42 (+0.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,399.84
    -55.96 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,265.89
    +136.39 (+0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,265.99
    -11.16 (-0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.12
    +0.38 (+0.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.70
    -6.80 (-0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    24.08
    -0.03 (-0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1801
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2850
    -0.0270 (-2.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3759
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8760
    +0.0660 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,303.34
    -651.18 (-1.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,231.43
    +25.57 (+2.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,148.01
    +23.03 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,789.29
    +148.15 (+0.54%)
     

Yooma Wellness Reports Results for Second Quarter of 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Yooma Wellness Inc
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Second quarter lays the foundation for Yooma’s strategy to become a leading global CBD and wellness platform.

TORONTO, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yooma Wellness Inc. ("Yooma") (CSE: YOOM), a Toronto-based vertically-integrated global wellness platform that develops and markets a portfolio of wellness brands, today released its interim financial statements (the "Financial Statements") for the three-month period ended June 30, 2021 (the "Reporting Period"). A summary of Yooma's operational and financial highlights during the Reporting Period are set out below and more detailed information is contained in the Financial Statements and related management discussion and analysis which are available on Yooma's SEDAR page at www.sedar.com.

“Yooma has made significant progress since completing its public listing earlier this year, including a number of exciting acquisitions in the CBD and wellness space and a successful capital raise of up to US$17.1 million” said Yooma Chairman, Lorne Abony, “our efforts during the second quarter laid the foundation for the buy-and-build strategy that we recently outlined to investors at the time of our UK financing and dual-listing – to buy and build companies globally, focused on increasing the Company’s top-line revenue, leveraging our integrated supply chain and expanding distribution for our existing portfolio.”

Operational Highlights (Q2 2021)

Yooma is in the early stages of implementing its plan to become a vertically-integrated global leader in the marketing, distribution and sale of wellness products, including hemp seed oil and hemp-derived cannabinoid (CBD) ingredients. Significant operational highlights and activities during the Reporting Period included:

  • Integration: Integrating significant acquisitions from the first quarter of 2021 into Yooma’s global platform, including (i) Socati Corp., a U.S.-based manufacturer and seller of premium-quality CBD ingredients and consumer products, and (ii) UK and European wellness brands MYO Plant Nutrition, Blossom, What the Hemp and Hello Joya.

  • Dual-Listing: Laying the groundwork for the dual-listing of the Company’s common shares on the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market (“AQSE”), a UK based multilateral trading facility for entrepreneurial companies seeking visibility and access to growth capital in Europe. The dual-listing was successfully completed and the Company’s common shares began trading on the AQSE after the end of the Reporting Period, on August 10, 2021.

  • Capital Raising: Conducting capital raising efforts in North America and the UK in connection with an equity financing to be completed concurrently with the dual-listing of the Company’s common shares on the AQSE. The equity financing was successfully completed after the end of the Reporting Period, on August 10, 2021, raising proceeds of US$10.3 million with the potential to raise an additional US$6.8 million if an option granted to a strategic investor is exercised on or before September 17, 2021.

  • Transaction Opportunities: Identifying and working with targets for potential acquisitions and future commercial partnerships as part of Yooma’s buy-and-build strategy to become a global CBD and wellness platform. During the Reporting Period the Company entered into non-binding letters of intent for several potential acquisitions. The first of these acquisitions was completed after the Reporting Period on August 19, 2021, when Yooma acquired UK market-leader Vitality CBD Ltd., a distributer of CBD products including oils and sprays in a wide range of flavours and strengths, edibles, and a specially developed and formulated range of CBD skin care cosmetic products.

  • Shift in Market Focus: Shifting the Company’s focus away from China and onto other markets where it has been experiencing significant growth, following an announcement during the Reporting Period that China’s National Medical Products Administration added CBD to its “List of Prohibited Use Cosmetic Ingredients”. The announcement resulted in a number of online marketplaces, including those which Yooma had been working with, to restrict promotion and marketing efforts for CBD products, eliminating much of the progress Yooma had made in China to date.

Selected Financial Highlights (Q2 2021)

During the Reporting Period, the Company generated revenues of US$2,177,337, but experienced net and comprehensive losses of US$3,193,674, reflecting significant cost of sales (US$1,934,628) and expenses (US$3,311,947) relating primarily to the integration of previously acquired businesses into Yooma’s global platform, expenses incurred in connection with capital raising activities and the AQSE dual-listing, and the expansion of the Yooma team to meet the demands of its growing business. Key financial highlights during the Reporting Period included the following:

All amounts in US dollars:





For the three month period ended

For the three month period ended

For the six month period ended

For the six month period ended

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Revenue

$

2,177,337

$

-

$

2,781,017

$

-

Cost of sales

(1,934,628

)


-

(2,208,155

)

-

Gross profit

242,708


-

572,862

-



Expenses

Depreciation and amortization

$

212,669

$

-

$

231,523

$

-

Consulting fees

227,566

132,808

390,689

151,840

Professional fees

511,931

83,745

901,727

108,415

Listing expense

-

-

960,725

-

Stock-Based compensation

52,304

-

99,602

-

Office and administrative

2,307,477

232,089

3,485,700

233,380

3,311,947

448,642

6,069,967

493,635

Net loss before other income and expenses

$

(3,069,239

)

$

(448,642

)

$

(5,497,105

)

$

(493,635

)



Assets write-off

(134,810

)

-

(134,810

)

-

Other income



10,374

17,499



62,848

17,499

Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period

$

(3,193,674

)

$

(431,143

)

$

(5,569,066

)

$

(476,136

)

Loss per share – basic and diluted:

$

(0.04

)

$

(0.03

)

$

(0.12

)

$

(0.02

)

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding – basic and diluted:

75,540,765

16,349,517

46,977,197

19,735,819

About Yooma Wellness Inc.

Yooma's mission is to build a vertically-integrated global leader in the manufacturing, marketing, distribution, and sale of wellness products including hemp seed oil and hemp-derived and cannabinoid (CBD) ingredients. The company leverages strategically curated sales channels and ecommerce networks to deliver a diverse mix of wellness products through operating subsidiaries in the United States, United Kingdom, France and Japan. Learn more at www.yooma.ca.

Issuer Contact:
Jordan Greenberg, CEO
Email: jgreenberg@yooma.ca
Phone: 1-512-823-1678

Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements

All information included in this press release, including any information as to future financial or operating performance and other statements of Yooma that express management’s expectations or estimates of future performance or activities, other than statements of historical fact, constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the date hereof. Forward-looking statements are included for the purpose of providing information about management’s current expectations and plans relating to the future. Wherever possible, words such as “will”, “intend”, “believe”, “future”, “go forward”, “to become”, “pursuit”, “pursuing”, “potential”, “plan” or the negative of these words or other variations thereof, have been used to identify such forward-looking information. Specific forward-looking statements include, without limitation, all disclosure regarding future results of operations, economic conditions and anticipated courses of action, including statements about Yooma’s mission and strategic plan; any potential acquisitions under non-binding letters of intent; and the nature and focus of its business going forward.

There are many risks and uncertainties that may affect forward-looking statements including, among others, regulatory risk in each jurisdiction in which Yooma does or intends to operate; the uncertainties, effects of and responses to the COVID-19 pandemic; reliance on licenses; competition; dependence on senior management and key personnel; general business risk and liability; regulation of the CBD industry; changes in laws, regulations and guidelines; compliance with laws; limited operating history; unfavourable publicity or consumer perception; product liability, risks related to intellectual property; product recalls; difficulties with forecasts; management of growth; litigation; the possibility that the Company’s strategic investor will not exercise its option to participate in the Company’s equity financing, or will be unable to satisfy the conditions to close that financing; potential for a breakdown in the relationship between Yooma and its potential strategic acquisition targets, or the inability to satisfy the conditions necessary to complete such acquisitions or to complete them on the terms described herein; and other matters which are beyond the control of Yooma. Although the forward-looking statements contained herein reflect management's current beliefs and reasonable assumptions based upon information available to management as of the date hereof, Yooma cannot be certain that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information. Yooma cautions you not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements. Yooma disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Nothing herein should be construed as either an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or sell securities of Yooma.


Recommended Stories

  • Detroit Tigers blow key opportunities in 3-2 loss to Minnesota Twins

    The Detroit Tigers played a makeup game with the Minnesota Twins on Monday, but they were dealt a 3-2 loss at Comerica Park.

  • Zoom shares decline after Q3 sales forecast disappoints

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Zoom's Q2 earnings.&nbsp;

  • Zoom shares plummet in after-hours trading despite beating earnings expectations

    Zoom beat analysts' expectations for Q2, but its growth is slowing.

  • Why Amazon Stock Rose Today

    Why are Amazon shares up so much? To find out, let's go back in time to Friday afternoon, when buy now, pay later (BNPL) stock Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) announced that Amazon will begin allowing customers to choose its service as a payment option during checkout. Now, this is obviously bigger news for Affirm than for Amazon.

  • Goldman Sachs survey finds 9 stocks hedge & mutual funds are bullish on

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Myles Udland discuss Goldman Sachs' latest hedge & mutual funds survey finding the top 9 bullish stocks, including Adobe (ADBE), Fiserv (FISV), General Motors (GM), Liberty Broadband (LBRDK), Mastercard (MA), Square (SQ), Twilio (TWLO), Visa (V) and Wells Fargo (WFC).

  • Expectations for Zoom’s fiscal Q2 2022 earnings report

    Yahoo Finance’s Dan Howley breaks down what to expect for Zoom’s fiscal Q2 2022 earnings.

  • 10 Dividend Aristocrats with Payout Ratio Less than 55%

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend aristocrats with payout ratio less than 55%. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Aristocrats with Payout Ratio Less than 55%. The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in the stock market and dividend stocks […]

  • 10 Best Tech Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best tech growth stocks to buy right now. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies, and go directly to the 5 Best Tech Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now. Ever since the invention of the metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistor (MOSFET) in 1959, the […]

  • This Meme Stock Just Raced Past GameStop As The New Money Machine

    Still think GameStop is the moneymaking Meme-stock to own? That's so January. The crowd has moved on to a new darling outside the S&P 500.

  • Investors in Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) have unfortunately lost 87% over the last three years

    It is doubtless a positive to see that the Exela Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:XELA ) share price has gained some 56% in...

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In such a market environment, companies that have fallen from public grace despite growing revenue and earnings faster than the market average can prove to be attractive long-term picks. With that in mind, Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ: CRSR), Zillow Group (NASDAQ: Z)(NASDAQ: ZG), and Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI) look like top growth stocks to buy right now. The COVID-19 pandemic has enhanced the long-term growth story of this leading one-stop shop for high-performance gaming hardware and streaming equipment.

  • Why Plug Power's Stock Is Sinking on Monday

    It's not anything the company is reporting today that's scaring off investors, but rather news out of China and its apparent interest in the hydrogen economy. Plug Power investors are responding to news today that China is making a multibillion-dollar investment in developing its hydrogen infrastructure. According to Reuters, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, or Sinopec (NYSE: SNP), plans to invest about $4.6 billion on expanding annual green hydrogen production capacity to 200,000 metric tons by 2025 for the transportation industry.

  • Analyst slashes price target on Peloton to $45 a share after brutal quarter

    BMO Managing Director Simeon Siegel joins Yahoo Finance to discuss why he decided to cut the price target for Peloton, how Peloton lowering the price on its bike is a reaction to the growing competition, and the insider selling going on within the company.

  • Why New Oriental Education Stock Popped Today

    Shares of New Oriental Education (NYSE: EDU) stock shot up 11% through 3:33 p.m. EDT Monday. If you own shares of this Chinese for-profit educator, you can thank Morgan Stanley for that. This morning, investment banker Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of New Oriental Education in the wake of the regulatory crackdown that has devastated both New Oriental and other Chinese education stocks.

  • Support.com's stock gains 38% as monster rally continues

    Support.com (SPRT) shares closed 38% higher on Monday at $36.39 each as they continued to take part of a massive short squeeze rally.

  • Meme Stock Cassava Loses $2.6 Billion After Data Challenges

    (Bloomberg) -- Cassava Sciences Inc. extended its slump on Monday after one analyst suspended his rating saying the company’s main product, an experimental Alzheimer’s disease drug, posed a “diligence challenge.”Before pulling the plug on his assessment, Cantor Fitzgerald’s Charles Duncan was the only analyst to have a neutral rating on the stock. Four more analysts still recommend buying the stock even after a retail-trader fueled rally drove shares up more than seven-fold this year.The biotech

  • Robinhood Stock Sinks As SEC Mulls Ban On Top Revenue Generator

    Robinhood stock sold off Monday after SEC Chairman Gary Gensler said banning payment for trades is an option.

  • Average Net Worth of The 1%

    Many people perceive being wealthy as simply having a nice house, money in the bank, a vacation home, and maybe a pleasure yacht. The net worth of the 1%, aka the richest group of humanity, has mushroomed over the past two decades. It now towers further above the net worth of the average citizen than ever before.

  • 5 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $400 in Right Now

    CRM software is used by consumer-facing businesses to build and enhance customer relationships, and ultimately to improve sales. When IDC examined global CRM market share by revenue during the first half of 2020, it found that Salesforce controlled more share at No. 1 (19.8%) than No.'s 2 through 5, combined!

  • Good Entry Point for Cassava Stock, Says Top Analyst

    Sentiment can change fast on Wall Street. For evidence, look no further than the recent performance of Cassava Sciences (SAVA) stock. The Alzheimer’s disease focused biotech had been one of 2021’s star performers, accruing massive share gains based on the promising data so far for its AD drug candidate simufilam. But over three consecutive sessions last week, shares lost 61% of their value. The downturn began after it became known that a citizen petition was logged with the FDA calling for a hal