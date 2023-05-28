Yoong Onn Corporation Berhad (KLSE:YOCB) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At MYR0.035

Yoong Onn Corporation Berhad (KLSE:YOCB) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 25th of July to MYR0.035. This takes the annual payment to 5.0% of the current stock price, which unfortunately is below what the industry is paying.

Yoong Onn Corporation Berhad's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable. However, prior to this announcement, Yoong Onn Corporation Berhad's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

If the trend of the last few years continues, EPS will grow by 11.8% over the next 12 months. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 23% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of MYR0.03 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of MYR0.07. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 8.8% a year over that time. We like to see dividends have grown at a reasonable rate, but with at least one substantial cut in the payments, we're not certain this dividend stock would be ideal for someone intending to live on the income.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. We are encouraged to see that Yoong Onn Corporation Berhad has grown earnings per share at 12% per year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Yoong Onn Corporation Berhad's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

Yoong Onn Corporation Berhad Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Yoong Onn Corporation Berhad that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

