Yoong Onn Corporation Berhad's (KLSE:YOCB) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Yoong Onn Corporation Berhad's (KLSE:YOCB) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Yoong Onn Corporation Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.17 = RM53m ÷ (RM334m - RM26m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Thus, Yoong Onn Corporation Berhad has an ROCE of 17%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Retail Distributors industry average of 7.5% it's much better.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Yoong Onn Corporation Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Yoong Onn Corporation Berhad's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Yoong Onn Corporation Berhad Tell Us?

We like the trends that we're seeing from Yoong Onn Corporation Berhad. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 17%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 45%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Yoong Onn Corporation Berhad thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

The Bottom Line On Yoong Onn Corporation Berhad's ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that Yoong Onn Corporation Berhad can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. Since the stock has returned a solid 42% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

