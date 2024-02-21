Yoong Onn Corporation Berhad's (KLSE:YOCB) Stock's On An Uptrend: Are Strong Financials Guiding The Market?

Most readers would already be aware that Yoong Onn Corporation Berhad's (KLSE:YOCB) stock increased significantly by 15% over the past month. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. Specifically, we decided to study Yoong Onn Corporation Berhad's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Yoong Onn Corporation Berhad is:

12% = RM36m ÷ RM311m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each MYR1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made MYR0.12 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Yoong Onn Corporation Berhad's Earnings Growth And 12% ROE

To begin with, Yoong Onn Corporation Berhad seems to have a respectable ROE. Even when compared to the industry average of 10% the company's ROE looks quite decent. This probably goes some way in explaining Yoong Onn Corporation Berhad's moderate 14% growth over the past five years amongst other factors.

As a next step, we compared Yoong Onn Corporation Berhad's net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 14% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Yoong Onn Corporation Berhad fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Yoong Onn Corporation Berhad Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

With a three-year median payout ratio of 28% (implying that the company retains 72% of its profits), it seems that Yoong Onn Corporation Berhad is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees respectable amount growth in its earnings and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Additionally, Yoong Onn Corporation Berhad has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Yoong Onn Corporation Berhad's performance has been quite good. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Remember, the price of a stock is also dependent on the perceived risk. Therefore investors must keep themselves informed about the risks involved before investing in any company. You can see the 2 risks we have identified for Yoong Onn Corporation Berhad by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

