Yorbeau Resources Inc. Announces Election of Directors

Yorbeau Resources Inc.

MONTREAL, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yorbeau Resources Inc. (TSX: YRB) (“Yorbeau” or the “Company”) announces that the nominees listed in the Company’s management proxy circular dated May 13, 2022 were elected as directors of Yorbeau. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the annual general meeting of shareholders on June 14, 2022 in Montreal are set out below.



Nominee Votes

For %

For Votes

Withheld %

Withheld G. Bodnar Jr. 158,124,484 93.82 % 10,415,007 6.18 % John Jacobsen 168,528,841 99.99 % 10,650 0.01 % Henri Gélinas 158,124,484 93.82 % 10,415,007 6.18 % Terry Kocisko 158,126,284 93.82 % 10,413,207 6.18 % Marcel Lecourt 168,501,391 99.98 % 38,100 0.02 % Jérôme Gendron 168,525,591 99.99 % 13,900 0.01 % Dany Laflamme 168,525,841 99.99 % 13,650 0.01 %

About Yorbeau Resources Inc.

The Rouyn Property, wholly owned by the Company, contains four known gold deposits in the 6-km-long Augmitto-Astoria corridor situated on the western portion of the property. The Company signed a definitive agreement in December 2018, whereby IAMGOLD has the option to acquire a 100% interest in the Rouyn property, and a major drilling program is underway. Two of the four deposits, Astoria and Augmitto, benefit from substantial underground infrastructure and have been the subject of technical reports that include resource estimates and that were filed in accordance with Regulation 43-101. In 2015, the Company expanded its exploration property portfolio by acquiring strategic base metal properties in prospective areas of the Abitibi Belt of Quebec and Ontario that feature an infrastructure favourable for mining development. The newly acquired base metal properties include the Scott Project, which bears important mineral resources (see the press release dated March 30, 2017) and on which a positive Preliminary Economic Assessment was recently completed.

For additional information on the Company, consult its website at www.yorbeauresources.com.

For further information, please contact:

G. Bodnar Jr.

President, Chief Financial Officer

Yorbeau Resources Inc.

gbodnar@yorbeauresources.com

Tel: 514-384-2202



Toll free in North America: 1-855-384-2202







