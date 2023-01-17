U.S. markets open in 57 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,010.75
    -7.50 (-0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,315.00
    -101.00 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,567.00
    -41.00 (-0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,893.40
    -4.70 (-0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.16
    +0.30 (+0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,912.70
    -9.00 (-0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    24.22
    -0.16 (-0.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0845
    +0.0018 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5110
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.16
    +1.33 (+7.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2240
    +0.0043 (+0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.4160
    -0.0250 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,239.57
    +395.80 (+1.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    492.20
    +52.13 (+11.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,846.88
    -13.19 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,138.68
    +316.36 (+1.23%)
     

Yorbeau Resources Intersects 6.6-Metres Grading 6.35% Zinc and 0.98% Copper at Scott Lake and Explores Options to Maximize Value From Scott Lake and Rouyn Projects

Yorbeau Resources Inc.
·5 min read
Yorbeau Resources Inc.
Yorbeau Resources Inc.

Figure 1

Figure 1
Figure 1

Figure 2

Figure 2
Figure 2

Figure 3

Figure 3
Figure 3

MONTREAL, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yorbeau Resources Inc. (TSX: YRB), (<<Yorbeau>> or the Company)

The Company announces drilling results on its new discovery west of the Gwillim fault on its Scott Lake property in Chibougamau, Quebec. Five holes west of the fault all intersected copper, zinc, and silver mineralization over widths ranging from 0.75 meters to 6.6 meters. One of the intersections yielded 0.98% copper, 6.35% zinc and 1.36 ounces/t silver in hole SC-95 W (Table 1). The discovery holes cover a lateral distance of 110 m and represent approximately 10% of the electromagnetic conductor, thus giving a significant surface favorable for the extension of the mineralization encountered to date (Figure 1Figure 2 and Figure 3).

A sixth drill hole during last fall's campaign intersected 1.64 meters of massive sulphide grading 7.7% zinc and nearly 1 ounce/ton of silver before encountering the Gwillim fault. This massive zone is possibly an extension of the Gap zone east of the Gwillim fault.

The last hole of the fall 2022 campaign (SC-93) was also subject to a geophysical survey. The results have just been interpreted and they indicate a robust response of the mineralized zone plunging eastward for a hundred meters. In addition to the discovery mineralization, two other weaker conductors were identified at 755 and 800 meters along the borehole. These two conductors coincide with cherts and low sulfide mineralization which could therefore indicate two new horizons favorable for copper and zinc sulfide mineralization.

Holes

Zone

Length

Cu %

Zn %

Ag once/t

Au once/t

SC-93

GWILLIM WEST

6,7

0,24

1,76

0,28

0,003

SC-95

GWILLIM WEST

0,75

0,70

3,74

1,22

0,020

SC-95W

GWILLIM WEST

6,66

0,98

6,35

1,36

0,011

SC-95W1

GWILLIM WEST

0,78

0,25

1,86

0,25

0,006

SC-95W1

GWILLIM WEST

2,80

0,36

1,88

0,58

0,002

SC-95W2

GWILLIM WEST

3,30

0,10

1,01

0,16

0,002

SC-95W2

GWILLIM WEST

0,90

0,17

9,09

0,50

0,003

SC-94

GAP

1,64

0,36

7,75

0,99

0,021

Tableau 1 RÉSULTATS DES SONDAGES

The Scott Lake Project, which hosts significant mineral resources (see press release dated March 30, 2017) and for which a positive Preliminary Economic Assessment has been completed. The VMS-style mineralization at the Scott Project includes several distinct stratiform massive sulphide lenses located along or near rhyolite-andesite/basalt contacts. In addition to sulphides, distinct areas of veinlet sulphides and scattered VMS style (stringers), which can either connect or not to massive sulphides, have been intersected over a distance of at least 2 kilometers in east-west directions. According to a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") conducted in late 2017 by Roscoe Postle Associates ("RPA"), the Scott Lake Project represents an opportunity to develop a mine located near the towns of Chibougamau and Chapais, a typical northern mining development environment, offering housing benefits as well as the availability of labour, equipments and materials necessary for the project.

ROUYN PROJECT

On December 19, 2022, the Company announced the termination by Iamgold Corporation of the option agreement for the Rouyn project dated December 17, 2018. Among other commitments, IAMGOLD was to make scheduled cash payments totaling C $4 million during the expense period stipulated in the option agreement, of which IAMGOLD had paid C$3.25 million prior to the termination of its option. IAMGOLD had to incur expenditures of C$9 million over the four-year option period in order to retain its option. As of December 31, 2022, it had incurred drilling and other expenses related to the Rouyn project of more than C$8.8 million.

Yorbeau is pleased with the amount of drilling IAMGOLD has done. As the Rouyn project is no longer committed to IAMGOLD, Yorbeau plans to explore other options to maximize the value of the project considering current economic conditions, including the current market price of gold. Notwithstanding IAMGOLD's termination of the option agreement, Yorbeau plans to work with its external consultants to complete the Rouyn mineral resource estimate in accordance with the Regulations. 43-101. IAMGOLD had undertaken preliminary work on this estimate under the option agreement.

The Rouyn property, which is now 100% owned by the Corporation, contains four known gold deposits in the six-kilometer-long Augmitto-Astoria corridor located in the western part of the property. Two of the four deposits, Astoria and Augmitto, have substantial underground infrastructure and have been the subject of technical reports that include resource estimates and have been filed in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Mineral Project Disclosure.

The Scott Lake and Rouyn properties have both reached an advanced stage of exploration and are now amenable to development. With higher base metal and gold prices, the company is optimistic that both projects will move to an advanced level in the coming months. It is with this in mind that the Company continues its work and will explore all options to maximize the value of its projects and the company.

Yorbeau work is conducted under the supervision of Laurent Hallé P. Géo. He is a “Qualified Person” (as defined in NI 43-101) and has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

Additional information about the Corporation is available on its website at http://www.yorbeauresources.com.

For more information, please contact:

G. Bodnar Jr
Président, Chief Financial Officer
Yorbeau Resources Inc.
gbodnar@yorbeauresources.com
Tel: 514 384 2202

Laurent Hallé P. Géo
Senior Consultant
Yorbeau Resources Inc.
lhalle@yorbeauresources.com     
Tel: 819 629 9758

Toll-free in North America: 1 855 384 2202

Forward-Looking Statements: Except for statements of historical fact, all statements contained in this news release, including statements regarding the drilling program, exploration of options to maximize the value of the Scott Lake and Rouyn projects and next development steps in connection with these projects, and future and objectives, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that these statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in these statements. Yorbeau disclaims any obligation to update these statements.

Figure 1

Figure 1
Figure 1



Figure 2

Figure 2
Figure 2


Figure 3

Figure 3
Figure 3



Infographics accompanying this announcement are available at: 

https://www.yorbeauresources.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/2023-01-17-01-Carte_de_surface_02500.pdf

https://www.yorbeauresources.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/2023-01-17-02-LONGITUDINALE_Forages_2022.pdf

https://www.yorbeauresources.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/2023-01-17-03-SC-95_de_957m@963m.jpg


Recommended Stories

  • Islanders blow 3-0 lead in OT loss to Capitals

    Dmitry Orlov scored at 4:27 of overtime as the Washington Capitals rallied from three goals down to beat the New York Islanders, 4-3, on Monday night.

  • ‘It feels like way too much to lose.’ We had $550K invested and told our adviser we wanted a ‘conservative approach.’ Since then we’ve lost $88K. Should we fire him?

    Question: Two years ago my husband took an early retirement when offered by his company. At that time we had a 401(k) with about $550,000 that we gave to a big financial services firm rep to handle. Answer: There are a few questions to ask here: First, is your withdrawal rate reasonable; second did your adviser do you wrong with those big losses; and third, what do you do about the adviser situation?

  • 6 Stocks With Lots of Cash

    Cash can be a cushion to fall back on for investors and can give management flexibility to acquire competitors, return money to shareholders, or invest in the business. And these companies have lots of cash.

  • Warren Buffett Is Raking in $4.84 Billion in Annual Dividend Income From These 6 Stocks

    These half-dozen stocks will account for the lion's share of Berkshire Hathaway's more than $6 billion in dividend income this year.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks to Double Up On Right Now

    Investors have begun a new year, and during such times, they take an interest in either new investments or adding to positions. This also applies to dividend stocks, especially those that increase their payouts at least once a year. Knowing that, it will likely pay off for income-oriented investors to add to names such as Verizon (NYSE: VZ), Innovative Industrial Properties (IIP) (NYSE: IIPR), and Ally Financial (NYSE: ALLY).

  • An Intrinsic Calculation For AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Suggests It's 32% Undervalued

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. ( NYSE:AMC ) by...

  • 2 FAANG Stocks to Buy in 2023 and 1 to Avoid: Here's Why

    Discover why two FAANG stocks are poised to bounce back in 2023 and beat the market with their current spring-loaded share price discounts, while another looks like a questionable idea today.

  • Here's Why We Think Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

    It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story...

  • 12 Best Big Data Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 12 best big data stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Big Data Stocks To Buy Now. According to Fortune Business Insights, the global big data analytics market was valued at $240.56 billion in 2021 and it is forecasted […]

  • Here is What to Know Beyond Why Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) is a Trending Stock

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • Most Space Stocks Crashed in 2022. These 3 Could Fly in 2023.

    There's not a lot of "value" in space stocks. But growth? These stocks have that in abundance.

  • 3 Great Foreign Companies to Invest In Right Now

    Sure, many U.S. stocks look cheap after the 2022 bear market; however, investors shouldn't restrict themselves to just U.S. stocks. It's always surprising to see how cheap leading semiconductor stocks can get whenever there's a downcycle in the industry, considering the importance and growth outlook for semiconductors over the long term. Yes, the chip industry is seeing a big inventory correction in both PCs and low-end mobile phones coming off the pandemic, but if one thinks about the rise of artificial intelligence, such as the recent release of ChatGPT, the energy transition to EVs and the smart grid, the Metaverse, and cloud and edge computing, all of these applications need lots and lots of semiconductors to work.

  • Buy Delta or United Airlines Stock as Earnings Season Continues?

    With Delta Air Lines (DAL) recently reporting Q4 earnings last Friday and United Airlines (UAL) set to report on January 17, let's see which stock may be the better buy at the moment.

  • AT&T Inc. (T) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to AT&T (T). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • Morgan Stanley Profit Falls

    Morgan Stanley is out of the gate this morning with its own fourth-quarter results. Profit fell on a dearth in dealmaking. + Profit fell 40% to $2.2 billion, from $3.7 billion a year ago. + That amounted to $1.26 per share, topping the $1.25 that Wall Street expected, according to FactSet. + Revenue was about $12.7 billion, beating expectations for $12.5 billion. + A deal drought sent investment-banking revenue down 49%. + Stock and bond trading revenue fell 12%.

  • 3 Stocks You Can Keep Forever

    From its namesake Coca-Cola soda to more than 200 other brands, the company sells its products virtually everywhere you can purchase a beverage. Coca-Cola's command of retail shelf space is the company's competitive advantage. Coca-Cola brands get top-notch shelf real estate wherever they're sold, which not only protects current products but helps Coca-Cola quickly grow new ones.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy for Less Than the Cost of 1 Tesla Share

    Why buy one share of Tesla when you can buy each of these three great stocks and have money left over?

  • Wild Bed Bath & Beyond stock moves expose a larger problem with investing

    Time to boost your financial knowledge.

  • 12 Best Oil Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we look at the 12 best oil stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip the detailed analysis about the oil industry, go directly to 5 best oil stocks to buy according to hedge funds. As per US Energy Information Administration, the US was categorised as the world’s […]

  • Morgan Stanley profit beats on strength in trading business

    Revenue from the bank's investment banking business fell 49% to $1.25 billion in the fourth quarter, with revenue declines across Morgan Stanley's advisory, equity and fixed income segments. The company's shares, which lost about 13% of their value last year, rose about 1% in premarket trading. The investment banking business slowdown weighed on Morgan Stanley's net revenue, pulling it down 12% to $12.7 billion in the fourth quarter.