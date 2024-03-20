York and Adams County deed transfers: See area home sale prices
Central York School District
213 W Locust Lane, Manchester Twp: Shirley Yost-EST to Invictus Properties, $185,900
757 Willow Ridge Dr, Manchester Twp: John Herbert IV to Michael Kubiak, $433,000
35 Montview Dr, Manchester Twp: Karen Giannuzzi to Stewart Sampsel, $660,000
945 Ironwood Way, Manchester Twp: Tameka Simmons to Julie Miller, $410,000
2370 Woodmont Dr, Manchester Twp: Cody Messersmith to Ellis Berkowitz, $215,500
476 Springhouse Lane, Manchester Twp: Woodland View Associates to Vlonda Kearse, $425,180
2494 Pin Oak Dr, Manchester Twp: Barbara Gabler/Atty to Virginia Quinn, $214,000
235 Harvest Dr, Manchester Twp: Devera Wilt/Atty to Nicole Krueger, $206,000
2166 Ridgewood Rd, Springettsbury Twp: Evelyn Zellers-EST to JXZ Realty, $242,000
2660 Clearsprings Blvd, Manchester Twp: Joseph Blouse to Ivy Rodgers, $278,750
1325 Canterbury Lane, Springettsbury Twp: JXZ Realty to Nolan Tome, $269,900
1038 N Duke St, North York: Karen Feeser to Bobbie Miller, $140,000
1761 Long Dr, Springettsbury Twp: Khoa Nguyen to Timothy Ward, $170,000
Meade St, North York: Poppy Lane Ventures to North York Borough, $36,000
28 E 6th Ave, North York: Diego Reyes-Martes to Trio Associates, $140,000
493 Marion Rd, Springettsbury Twp: Nicole Whiteside to Cory Hoffmaster, $225,000
2027 Mount Zion Rd, Springettsbury Twp: Travis Wolfe to Luck T Pham, $277,500
114 Rockwood Ave, Manchester Twp: We Buy Houses LLC to Christopher Granruth, $234,500
Dallastown Area School District
297 Cherry St, York Twp: John Grove to FIA Enterprises, $109,000
2456 S Queen St, York Twp: Larry Keener to Cornerstone Laundry Spry, $325,000
309 Avon Dr, York Twp: Hudson Ridge Fee Simple to Marilyn Bowers-Murray, $268,900
2 N Main St, Jacobus: Alison Agrawal to Ryan Wolf, $250,000
1 Rainier Dr, York Twp: Donald Guise to Mitchel Small, $292,297
2700 Clearview Way, York Twp: Ruth Coble-EST to Theodore Schaeffer Jr, $301,000
765 Meadowview Dr, York Twp: Paula Kreiser to Michael Caltagirone, $69,000
315 Avon Dr, York Twp: Hudson Ridge Fee Simple to Chase Walker, $308,000
2075 Knob Hill Rd, York Twp: Ancel Lee III/SHRF to Jem Housing, $140,500
2615 Twin Lane, York Twp: James Adomanis to Cody Godfrey, $660,000
Dover Area School District
3000 Conewago Rd, Dover Twp: Gary Saltsburg to Victor Lopez, $30,000
6357 Salem Run Rd, Dover Twp: Elizabeth Valles to Robert Swartz, $540,000
2808 Tonys Dr, Dover Twp: Irene Wilt/Atty to Devera Wilt, $175,000
3541 Sycamore Rd, Dover Twp: Jorge Sanchez to Gabriell Emoff, $245,000
6020 Carlisle Rd, Dover Twp: Jocelyn Johnson-Dailey-SHRF to RMO Properties, $194,832
3075 Brookside Ave, Dover Twp: Chong Kim to Michael Castonguay, $250,000
Eastern York School District
513 Hellam St, Wrightsville: Harold Harrington to Awakened Properties, $100,000
1780 Prayer Mission Rd, Lower Windsor Twp: Angela Chiodo to Alexander Fischer, $370,000
51 Arnold Lane, Lower Windsor Twp: Peggy Leber to Luke Winand, $730,000
1142 Knights View Rd, Lower Windsor Twp: Joan Treon-EST to Samuel Spagnola, $300,000
322 New Bridgeville Rd, Lower Windsor Twp: Terry Taylor II to White Rose Home Buyers, $62,500
Hanover School District
748 Broadway & Broadway, Hanover: Felicia Phillips to Mikayla Holden, $193,000
233 Grant Dr, Hanover: Donald Jamison to Edward Herman, $299,900
1209 E Walnut St, Hanover: Wayne Wisensale-EST to Holly Lovelace, $254,000
134 Allegheny Ave & 620 McCosh St, Hanover: Trudy Green-EST to Allan Dale, $326,000
637 Cypress Dr, Hanover: Mark Kelbaugh to Sandra Spitz, $295,000
410 Locust St, Hanover: Maria Lopez to Maria Carbajal, $134,000
241 N Franklin St, Hanover: Hanover Office Limited Partnership II to Museum Building LLC, $100,000
261 N Franklin St, Hanover: Hanover Housing Partnership LP to Hanover Shoe Apartments, $3,710,000
Carlisle St & 261 N Franklin St, Hanover: Hanover Office Limited Partnership I to Hanover Shoe Apartments, $1,075,000
221 N Franklin St, Hanover: Hanover Office Limited Partnership I to Hanover Shoe Apartments, $1,215,000
905 Sherwood St, Hanover: Michael Chance/SHRF to Central Penn Capital Management, $221,500
434 Deerfield Dr, Hanover: Karen Anderson to Donald Abbey, $262,000
717 Spruce Dr, Hanover: Karen Kuntz to Steven Fritz, $350,000
Northeastern School District
65 Champions Dr, Newberry Twp: Michael Swift to Joshua Franklin, $359,900
4315 Bull Rd, Conewago Twp: WM Homes LLC to Hayden Keener, $249,900
60 Madison Dr, Newberry Twp: Exceptional Homes to Terrence Trasatti, $384,000
162 S Fourth St, Mt Wolf: Jordyn Heim to Richard Burkholder, $234,900
420 Thoroughbred Dr, Newberry Twp: AAA Quality Builders to Nilesh Gautam, $440,000
25 Shalimar Dr, Newberry Twp: Kyletta Danielson to Stephen Agyeman, $387,799
259 S Main St, Mt Wolf: Dennis Fortney to Kiersten Lowery, $270,000
13 Bentley Ct, Newberry Twp: Exceptional Homes to Mon Waiba, $402,700
1200 Conewago Ave, Newberry Twp: Aaron Arnold to First Choice Home Buyers, $75,000
1040 Bowers Bridge Rd, Conewago Twp: Kenneth A Smith to Scott Seaver, $369,900
835 Bowers Bridge Rd, Conewago Twp: Federal National Mortgage Assn to Shane Hendrix, $260,000
Northern York School District
Carlisle Rd, Warrington Twp: Travis Oldhouser to Bret Kozura, $380,000
1248-1250 S Mountain Rd, Franklin Twp: Nancy Fleming to Matthew Ensor, $10,000
49 Glenview Circle, Franklintown: Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp to Tyler Stumper, $122,340
110 E Welty Ave, Dillsburg: John Diener-TR to ECI Properties, $285,000
76 May Dr, Franklin Twp: Adrian Rodriguez to Victoria McFarland, $215,000
3112 Alpat Rd, Monaghan Twp: Gregory Grover to James Keeley Jr, $269,000
234 Spruce St, Monaghan Twp: Gentleman Jack Development to Hector Siordia, $159,900
Red Lion Area School District
311 N Charles St, Red Lion: Donna Smith-EST to Emily Ham, $215,000
419 S Charles St, Red Lion: Kim Moyer to Budget Rentals, $685,000
4308 Sycamore Lane, Winterstown: Ray Olewiler to Jema Group, $259,000
310 Pleasant Grove Rd, Windsor Twp: Ray Axe Jr to Jody Winters, $114,000
439 Wise Ave, Red Lion: Major League Properties to Patrick Roggie, $230,000
Stamper Rd, Chanceford Twp: Grimmel's Furniture Real Estate Partnership to Michael Kiser, $75,000
331 Maple St, Red Lion: Michael Desenberg to Kevin Murphy, $91,000
15 Charles St, Felton: Bridget Blymire to PVJ Properties, $110,000
South Western School District
9 Glendale St, Penn Twp: Andrew Frey-TR to Maria Lopez, $239,900
38 Garden Lane, Penn Twp: NVR Inc to Logan Kwedar, $725,275
225 Holstein Dr, West Manheim Twp: Joseph Myers-EST to JA Myers Building & Development, $12,600
225 Holstein Dr, West Manheim Twp: JA Myers Building & Development to Beth Lindsay, $291.875
21 Marie Dr, Penn Twp: Luke Winand to Brady Meixsell, $275,000
3255 Grandview Rd, Penn Twp: KT Homes Pennsylvania to Felicia Phillips, $290,000
230 Hall Dr, Penn Twp: Clarence Claycomb Jr-EST to Robert Swain, $285,000
395 Bankert Rd, Penn Twp: Steven Martin-EST/SHRF to Iron Ring Investments, $235,000
109 Coastal Dr, West Manheim Twp: Belmont Ridge Villas to Georgia Catherine, $289,900
Southeastern School District
9 Cedar Lane, Hopewell Twp: Michael Fenske to William Cleveland III, $346,000
1323 Bridgeton Rd, Fawn Twp: Gene Davis-EST/SHRF to RMO Properties, $22,000
35 Main St, Stewartstown: Linda Ecker to Rebecca Figueroa, $254,900
14 Oberg Dr, Peach Bottom Twp: Bernadette Corasaniti/SHRF to Jem Housing, $90,500
57 Black Oak Trail, Peach Bottom Twp: William Holland/SHRF to Margaret MacCubbin, $115,500
17 Firebox Ct, Hopewell Twp: Jacqueline Fousek to Joel Geary, $350,000
Southern York School District
68 Crosswind Dr, Shrewsbury Twp: Clarence Swank Jr-EST to Jodi Arnold, $228,000
35 Whitcraft Lane, Shrewsbury: Stevem Hagee to Brittany Connaghan, $430,000
12 Barelyn Dr, New Freedom: Stephen Beck to Eli R Smith, $360,000
4635 Myers Rd, Codorus Twp: Rose Lambert to Luke Mummert, $448,250
21 Ascot Dr, Shrewsbury Twp: Michael Harbin to Susan Lucia, $479,999
Spring Grove Area School District
5900 York Rd, North Codorus Twp: Ryan Diffendall to James Myers, $286,000
6061 Pahagaco Rd, Jackson Twp: Josh Howard to Stephen Yoblonsky, $470,000
1399 Village Dr, Jackson Twp: Terry Linsey to Kenneth Miller II, $249,900
579 Rockville Rd, Jackson Twp: Keshim Whiteleather-EST to Curvin Hersh, $85,000
1881 Jamestown Lane, North Codorus Twp: Tara Murphy-Ortiz to Pennidus Realty, $205,000
146 Main St, Seven Valleys: Luke Mummert to Jaziah Bates, $217,000
4943 Lincolnwood Dr, Jackson Twp: Delores Lentz-EST to Sarah Hipp, $205,900
West Shore School District
311 Kelso Dr, Fairview Twp: Good Hope Ventures to NVR Inc, $100,000
111 Sunset Dr, Fairview Twp: Jeffrey Perry to Tawny Baker, $215,000
323 Kelso Dr, Fairview Twp: NVR Inc to Rakesh Gajjela, $557,595
202 Lewisberry Rd, Fairview Twp: Bonnie Larrow to Kathryn Love, $249,900
319 Kelso Dr, Fairview Twp: NVR Inc to Zachary Buecher, $464,050
326 Weatherstone Dr Unit 62, Fairview Twp: Zachary Buecher to Megan Perzia, $287,450
Granite Quarry Rd, Fairview Twp: Passion for Spaces LLC to Peng Zhang, $2,500
119 York St, Goldsboro: Betty Lou Sweitzer-EST to JXZ Realty, $175,000
65 Cardinal Dr, Newberry 1st: US Bank Trust to Troy Faust, $255,000
10 Deardorff Dr, Newberry 1st: Rebecca Gruber to Dominik Clark-Topper, $117,500
17 Hemlock Lane, Newberry 1st: Elise Holtan to Scott Seiger, $315,000
2570 Sanger Lane, Newberry 1st: Ecolux LLC to Joe Montenegro, $285,000
650 Garriston Rd, Newberry 1st: Samuel Bogan Sr-EST to Kenneth Garner, $390,000
116 Mountain View Dr, Fairview Twp: George Sgagias to Rhett Hintze, $755,000
West York Area School District
1850 Bannister St, West Manchester Twp: Diane Plappert to Tammy Peck, $240,000
3935 W Market St, West Manchester Twp: Barbara McDaniel to Austin Tate, $319,000
2772 Ridings Way, West Manchester Twp: More Property Investments to Jordan White, $359,900
1332 W King St, West York: Our House York Home LLC to Ilyonel Rodriguez, $164,000
2333 Heather Rd, West Manchester Twp: Jessica Houck to Kyle Blasick, $275,000
1801 South Dr, West Manchester Twp: Kenneth Altland-EST to Ort Investments, $166,162.40
1507 Monroe St, West York: Emmanual Ramos to Daniel Shifrin, $235,000
9 Ridgeway Dr, West Manchester Twp: Glady Hoke-EST to Gabriel Gomez, $200,000
1711 & 1701 Westgate Dr, West Manchester Twp: Bam Westgate Drive Three LLC to Commonwealth Charter Academy, $295,000
1125 W Princess St, West York: SPG Capital to Devante Simms, $170,000
1719 Monroe St, West York: Paul Locks to Abraham Flores, $257,000
York City School District
242 Kings Mill Rd, York: SPG Capital to Victor Lopez, $50,000
38 E Cottage Place, York: David McKeag to Pagano Realty Solutions, $135,000
49 East South St, York: All In Realty to Felipe Delgado-Fuentes, $125,000
274 Jefferson Ave, York: Gladys Anderson/Atty to CLR Holdings, $135,000
332 Garfield St, York: Elite Buys Homes to Vessah Jeannite, $359,900
726 Irwin Ct, York: Ten Point Corporation to Scott Woltman, $233,000
115 Arch St, York: Dean's List Realty to YoCo Property Group, $140,000
46 N Hartley St, York: Nexus Restoration & Emergency Services to Benjamin Lapp, $138,000
226 E Philadelphia St, York: Santha Nair to Austin Shenk, $126,000
841 Delaware Ave, York: John Wood Jr to Daniel Litty, $300,000
747 Priority Rd, York: Carl Matthews Jr to William Dodge, $159,500
647 W Princess St, York: Moat Investments to Aaron Stoltzfus, $149,900
70 N Tremont St, York: Nancy Hamberger/SHRF to Quality Rental, $89,500
1215 E King St, York: Michael Bekhit to Ma Katrina Santos Santiago, $165,000
347 E King St, York: SPG Capital to Bravo Investments, $120,000
615 Cleveland Ave, York: Dean's List Realty to Dukens Houpet, $179,900
301 Kurtz Ave, York: Amber Arnold to James Miller, $164,000
219 E Franklin St, York: Smyser St LLC to Crystal Ritter, $3,300
719 Jessop Place, York: SPG Capital to Castle Property Group, $158,800
451 E Walnut St, York: Rae Morris to Easy Exit Home Solutions, $55,500
211 E Philadelphia St, York: M and Man Holdings to Ethan Devine, $105,000
433 East Prospect St, York: Delores Fisher to Franklin Henrique, $103,000
616 Company St, York: Rosa Troche Flores/GRDN to Berno Property I, $35,000
37 N Franklin St, York: HLK Investments to JNKBP LLC, $135,000
York Suburban School District
1605 Mount Rose Ave, Spring Garden Twp: Alexander Fischer to Jeremy Houck, $199,900
1541 3rd Ave, Spring Garden Twp: Richard Day to Javier Perez, $157,500
2201 Eastern Blvd, Springettsbury Ind: Adam Flinchbaugh to Arthur McDermott, $395,000
631 N State St, Spring Garden Twp: Invictus Properties to Joan Pena, $176,000
1483 Wayne Ave, Spring Garden Twp: Ross Stanard II to Tate Pendell, $173,500
1050 Crest Way Unit 401, Spring Garden Twp: Grace Cussen/Atty to George Sgagias, $220,000
Bermudian Springs School District
310 Harrisburg St, East Berlin: Mazdo LLC to Hersh Enterprises, $310,000
Carlisle Pike, Latimore Twp: Thomans Enterprises to C&T Land Holdings, $660,000
Conewago Valley School District
70 High Rock Rd, Berwick Twp: John Beeman to Woodhaven Homes LLC, $86,000
18 Orchard Dr, Berwick Twp: Charles Hockensmith Jr to Clinton Allison, $435,000
665 Abbottstown Pike, Berwick Twp: Stone Creek AG Products to Cory Kellenbenz, $375,000
21 Dickinson Dr, Conewago Twp: Jonathan Heinrich-DECD to Justin Peterman, $490,000
330 Third St, Conewago Twp: Thomas G Smith to Tejas Dhami, $185,000
229 Maple Dr, Conewago Twp: Shane Mantz to Jake Carico, $300,000
523 Delone Ave, McSherrystown: Thomas Klunk to Twin Property Contracting, $210,000
10 Lincolnway West, New Oxford: Anna Dougherty to Michelle Gemmill, $500,000
2 Walnut Lane, Oxford Twp: Sensenig Real Estate to Paige Martin, $168,500
155 Drummer Dr, Oxford Twp: Destiny Properties LLC to David Walker, $120,000
Fairfield Area School District
12 Barbara Trail, Carroll Valley: Nathaly Vergel to Tony Mohr, $18,500
2 Cross View Trail, Carroll Valley: Timothy Brewer to New To You Properties, $1,200
4 Cross View Trail, Carroll Valley: Timothy Brewer to New To You Properties, $1,200
28 Cypress Trail, Carroll Valley: Timothy Brewer to New To You Properties, $4,500
46 Fruitwood Trail, Carroll Valley: Timothy Brewer to New To You Properties, $1,200
2 Cheetah Trail, Carroll Valley: Timothy Brewer to New To You Properties, $1,200
17 Pine Hill Trail, Carroll Valley: James Sitter to Jennifer Hodges, $174,900
520 Water St, Liberty Twp: Andrew Farkas to Michael Kalb, $628,100
Gettysburg Area School District
85 Confederate Dr, Cumberland Twp: Michelle Leatherman to Cara Russo, $275,900
839 Taneytown Rd, Cumberland Twp: Residential Credit Opportunities Trust VI B to Christopher Kozuhowski, $150,000
171 Knoxlyn Rd, Cumberland Twp: Fleesa Tipton/SHRF to Coastline Capital, $222,600
50 Nuthatch Dr, Cumberland Twp: Joseph Myers-DECD to Paul Bailey, $110,000
16 Nighthawk Ct, Cumberland Twp: Joseph Myers-DECD to Thomas Tackett, $410,510
3291 Chambersburg Rd, Franklin Twp: Joseph Peters to David R Smith, $265,000
115 Hanover St, Gettysburg: Jennifer Hodges to Joanne Spivey, $194,900
645 S Washington St, Gettysburg: L & SW Enterprises to Barbara Black, $180,000
77 Quiet Creek Dr, Straban Twp: DRB Group Mid Atlantic to Mary Trerotola, $519,718
242 Quiet Creek Dr, Straban Twp: DRB Group Mid Atlantic to Patricia Lepovetsky, $683,064
27 Grand Overlook Dr, Straban Twp: DR Horton Inc-NJ to Christopher Tracey, $409,990
15 Grand Overlook Dr, Straban Twp: DR Horton Inc-NJ to Ronald Blain, $422,190
33 Chokeberry Way, Straban Twp: DR Horton Inc-NJ to Woodrow Joyce, $375,000
Littlestown Area School District
2A Hickory Ave, Bonneauville: William E Smith Jr to Hope Peters, $230,000
95 Monarch St, Littlestown: BBDC LLC to Dietz Brothers LLC, $750,000
45 Heritage Dr, Mt Joy Twp: Bon Ton Builders to Michael Darr, $75,000
Bulk Plant Dr, Mt Pleasant Twp: James Reichart to Deborah Jeffcoat, $148,000
625 Basehoar School Rd, Union Twp: Regina Brooks to Jarrett Scott, $315,000
Upper Adams School District
157 E York St, Biglerville: SPG Capital to Logan Hersh, $228,500
