York and Adams County deed transfers: See area home sale prices

York Daily Record
·14 min read

Central York School District

213 W Locust Lane, Manchester Twp: Shirley Yost-EST to Invictus Properties, $185,900

757 Willow Ridge Dr, Manchester Twp: John Herbert IV to Michael Kubiak, $433,000

35 Montview Dr, Manchester Twp: Karen Giannuzzi to Stewart Sampsel, $660,000

945 Ironwood Way, Manchester Twp: Tameka Simmons to Julie Miller, $410,000

2370 Woodmont Dr, Manchester Twp: Cody Messersmith to Ellis Berkowitz, $215,500

476 Springhouse Lane, Manchester Twp: Woodland View Associates to Vlonda Kearse, $425,180

2494 Pin Oak Dr, Manchester Twp: Barbara Gabler/Atty to Virginia Quinn, $214,000

235 Harvest Dr, Manchester Twp: Devera Wilt/Atty to Nicole Krueger, $206,000

2166 Ridgewood Rd, Springettsbury Twp: Evelyn Zellers-EST to JXZ Realty, $242,000

2660 Clearsprings Blvd, Manchester Twp: Joseph Blouse to Ivy Rodgers, $278,750

1325 Canterbury Lane, Springettsbury Twp: JXZ Realty to Nolan Tome, $269,900

1038 N Duke St, North York: Karen Feeser to Bobbie Miller, $140,000

1761 Long Dr, Springettsbury Twp: Khoa Nguyen to Timothy Ward, $170,000

Meade St, North York: Poppy Lane Ventures to North York Borough, $36,000

28 E 6th Ave, North York: Diego Reyes-Martes to Trio Associates, $140,000

493 Marion Rd, Springettsbury Twp: Nicole Whiteside to Cory Hoffmaster, $225,000

2027 Mount Zion Rd, Springettsbury Twp: Travis Wolfe to Luck T Pham, $277,500

114 Rockwood Ave, Manchester Twp: We Buy Houses LLC to Christopher Granruth, $234,500

Dallastown Area School District

297 Cherry St, York Twp: John Grove to FIA Enterprises, $109,000

2456 S Queen St, York Twp: Larry Keener to Cornerstone Laundry Spry, $325,000

309 Avon Dr, York Twp: Hudson Ridge Fee Simple to Marilyn Bowers-Murray, $268,900

2 N Main St, Jacobus: Alison Agrawal to Ryan Wolf, $250,000

1 Rainier Dr, York Twp: Donald Guise to Mitchel Small, $292,297

2700 Clearview Way, York Twp: Ruth Coble-EST to Theodore Schaeffer Jr, $301,000

765 Meadowview Dr, York Twp: Paula Kreiser to Michael Caltagirone, $69,000

315 Avon Dr, York Twp: Hudson Ridge Fee Simple to Chase Walker, $308,000

2075 Knob Hill Rd, York Twp: Ancel Lee III/SHRF to Jem Housing, $140,500

2615 Twin Lane, York Twp: James Adomanis to Cody Godfrey, $660,000

Dover Area School District

3000 Conewago Rd, Dover Twp: Gary Saltsburg to Victor Lopez, $30,000

6357 Salem Run Rd, Dover Twp: Elizabeth Valles to Robert Swartz, $540,000

2808 Tonys Dr, Dover Twp: Irene Wilt/Atty to Devera Wilt, $175,000

3541 Sycamore Rd, Dover Twp: Jorge Sanchez to Gabriell Emoff, $245,000

6020 Carlisle Rd, Dover Twp: Jocelyn Johnson-Dailey-SHRF to RMO Properties, $194,832

3075 Brookside Ave, Dover Twp: Chong Kim to Michael Castonguay, $250,000

Eastern York School District

513 Hellam St, Wrightsville: Harold Harrington to Awakened Properties, $100,000

1780 Prayer Mission Rd, Lower Windsor Twp: Angela Chiodo to Alexander Fischer, $370,000

51 Arnold Lane, Lower Windsor Twp: Peggy Leber to Luke Winand, $730,000

1142 Knights View Rd, Lower Windsor Twp: Joan Treon-EST to Samuel Spagnola, $300,000

322 New Bridgeville Rd, Lower Windsor Twp: Terry Taylor II to White Rose Home Buyers, $62,500

Hanover School District

748 Broadway & Broadway, Hanover: Felicia Phillips to Mikayla Holden, $193,000

233 Grant Dr, Hanover: Donald Jamison to Edward Herman, $299,900

1209 E Walnut St, Hanover: Wayne Wisensale-EST to Holly Lovelace, $254,000

134 Allegheny Ave & 620 McCosh St, Hanover: Trudy Green-EST to Allan Dale, $326,000

637 Cypress Dr, Hanover: Mark Kelbaugh to Sandra Spitz, $295,000

410 Locust St, Hanover: Maria Lopez to Maria Carbajal, $134,000

241 N Franklin St, Hanover: Hanover Office Limited Partnership II to Museum Building LLC, $100,000

261 N Franklin St, Hanover: Hanover Housing Partnership LP to Hanover Shoe Apartments, $3,710,000

Carlisle St & 261 N Franklin St, Hanover: Hanover Office Limited Partnership I to Hanover Shoe Apartments, $1,075,000

221 N Franklin St, Hanover: Hanover Office Limited Partnership I to Hanover Shoe Apartments, $1,215,000

905 Sherwood St, Hanover: Michael Chance/SHRF to Central Penn Capital Management, $221,500

434 Deerfield Dr, Hanover: Karen Anderson to Donald Abbey, $262,000

717 Spruce Dr, Hanover: Karen Kuntz to Steven Fritz, $350,000

Northeastern School District

65 Champions Dr, Newberry Twp: Michael Swift to Joshua Franklin, $359,900

4315 Bull Rd, Conewago Twp: WM Homes LLC to Hayden Keener, $249,900

60 Madison Dr, Newberry Twp: Exceptional Homes to Terrence Trasatti, $384,000

162 S Fourth St, Mt Wolf: Jordyn Heim to Richard Burkholder, $234,900

420 Thoroughbred Dr, Newberry Twp: AAA Quality Builders to Nilesh Gautam, $440,000

25 Shalimar Dr, Newberry Twp: Kyletta Danielson to Stephen Agyeman, $387,799

259 S Main St, Mt Wolf: Dennis Fortney to Kiersten Lowery, $270,000

13 Bentley Ct, Newberry Twp: Exceptional Homes to Mon Waiba, $402,700

1200 Conewago Ave, Newberry Twp: Aaron Arnold to First Choice Home Buyers, $75,000

1040 Bowers Bridge Rd, Conewago Twp: Kenneth A Smith to Scott Seaver, $369,900

835 Bowers Bridge Rd, Conewago Twp: Federal National Mortgage Assn to Shane Hendrix, $260,000

Northern York School District

Carlisle Rd, Warrington Twp: Travis Oldhouser to Bret Kozura, $380,000

1248-1250 S Mountain Rd, Franklin Twp: Nancy Fleming to Matthew Ensor, $10,000

49 Glenview Circle, Franklintown: Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp to Tyler Stumper, $122,340

110 E Welty Ave, Dillsburg: John Diener-TR to ECI Properties, $285,000

76 May Dr, Franklin Twp: Adrian Rodriguez to Victoria McFarland, $215,000

3112 Alpat Rd, Monaghan Twp: Gregory Grover to James Keeley Jr, $269,000

234 Spruce St, Monaghan Twp: Gentleman Jack Development to Hector Siordia, $159,900

Red Lion Area School District

311 N Charles St, Red Lion: Donna Smith-EST to Emily Ham, $215,000

419 S Charles St, Red Lion: Kim Moyer to Budget Rentals, $685,000

4308 Sycamore Lane, Winterstown: Ray Olewiler to Jema Group, $259,000

310 Pleasant Grove Rd, Windsor Twp: Ray Axe Jr to Jody Winters, $114,000

439 Wise Ave, Red Lion: Major League Properties to Patrick Roggie, $230,000

Stamper Rd, Chanceford Twp: Grimmel's Furniture Real Estate Partnership to Michael Kiser, $75,000

331 Maple St, Red Lion: Michael Desenberg to Kevin Murphy, $91,000

15 Charles St, Felton: Bridget Blymire to PVJ Properties, $110,000

South Western School District

9 Glendale St, Penn Twp: Andrew Frey-TR to Maria Lopez, $239,900

38 Garden Lane, Penn Twp: NVR Inc to Logan Kwedar, $725,275

225 Holstein Dr, West Manheim Twp: Joseph Myers-EST to JA Myers Building & Development, $12,600

225 Holstein Dr, West Manheim Twp: JA Myers Building & Development to Beth Lindsay, $291.875

21 Marie Dr, Penn Twp: Luke Winand to Brady Meixsell, $275,000

3255 Grandview Rd, Penn Twp: KT Homes Pennsylvania to Felicia Phillips, $290,000

230 Hall Dr, Penn Twp: Clarence Claycomb Jr-EST to Robert Swain, $285,000

395 Bankert Rd, Penn Twp: Steven Martin-EST/SHRF to Iron Ring Investments, $235,000

109 Coastal Dr, West Manheim Twp: Belmont Ridge Villas to Georgia Catherine, $289,900

Southeastern School District

9 Cedar Lane, Hopewell Twp: Michael Fenske to William Cleveland III, $346,000

1323 Bridgeton Rd, Fawn Twp: Gene Davis-EST/SHRF to RMO Properties, $22,000

35 Main St, Stewartstown: Linda Ecker to Rebecca Figueroa, $254,900

14 Oberg Dr, Peach Bottom Twp: Bernadette Corasaniti/SHRF to Jem Housing, $90,500

57 Black Oak Trail, Peach Bottom Twp: William Holland/SHRF to Margaret MacCubbin, $115,500

17 Firebox Ct, Hopewell Twp: Jacqueline Fousek to Joel Geary, $350,000

Southern York School District

68 Crosswind Dr, Shrewsbury Twp: Clarence Swank Jr-EST to Jodi Arnold, $228,000

35 Whitcraft Lane, Shrewsbury: Stevem Hagee to Brittany Connaghan, $430,000

12 Barelyn Dr, New Freedom: Stephen Beck to Eli R Smith, $360,000

4635 Myers Rd, Codorus Twp: Rose Lambert to Luke Mummert, $448,250

21 Ascot Dr, Shrewsbury Twp: Michael Harbin to Susan Lucia, $479,999

Spring Grove Area School District

5900 York Rd, North Codorus Twp: Ryan Diffendall to James Myers, $286,000

6061 Pahagaco Rd, Jackson Twp: Josh Howard to Stephen Yoblonsky, $470,000

1399 Village Dr, Jackson Twp: Terry Linsey to Kenneth Miller II, $249,900

579 Rockville Rd, Jackson Twp: Keshim Whiteleather-EST to Curvin Hersh, $85,000

1881 Jamestown Lane, North Codorus Twp: Tara Murphy-Ortiz to Pennidus Realty, $205,000

146 Main St, Seven Valleys: Luke Mummert to Jaziah Bates, $217,000

4943 Lincolnwood Dr, Jackson Twp: Delores Lentz-EST to Sarah Hipp, $205,900

West Shore School District

311 Kelso Dr, Fairview Twp: Good Hope Ventures to NVR Inc, $100,000

111 Sunset Dr, Fairview Twp: Jeffrey Perry to Tawny Baker, $215,000

323 Kelso Dr, Fairview Twp: NVR Inc to Rakesh Gajjela, $557,595

202 Lewisberry Rd, Fairview Twp: Bonnie Larrow to Kathryn Love, $249,900

319 Kelso Dr, Fairview Twp: NVR Inc to Zachary Buecher, $464,050

326 Weatherstone Dr Unit 62, Fairview Twp: Zachary Buecher to Megan Perzia, $287,450

Granite Quarry Rd, Fairview Twp: Passion for Spaces LLC to Peng Zhang, $2,500

119 York St, Goldsboro: Betty Lou Sweitzer-EST to JXZ Realty, $175,000

65 Cardinal Dr, Newberry 1st: US Bank Trust to Troy Faust, $255,000

10 Deardorff Dr, Newberry 1st: Rebecca Gruber to Dominik Clark-Topper, $117,500

17 Hemlock Lane, Newberry 1st: Elise Holtan to Scott Seiger, $315,000

2570 Sanger Lane, Newberry 1st: Ecolux LLC to Joe Montenegro, $285,000

650 Garriston Rd, Newberry 1st: Samuel Bogan Sr-EST to Kenneth Garner, $390,000

116 Mountain View Dr, Fairview Twp: George Sgagias to Rhett Hintze, $755,000

West York Area School District

1850 Bannister St, West Manchester Twp: Diane Plappert to Tammy Peck, $240,000

3935 W Market St, West Manchester Twp: Barbara McDaniel to Austin Tate, $319,000

2772 Ridings Way, West Manchester Twp: More Property Investments to Jordan White, $359,900

1332 W King St, West York: Our House York Home LLC to Ilyonel Rodriguez, $164,000

2333 Heather Rd, West Manchester Twp: Jessica Houck to Kyle Blasick, $275,000

1801 South Dr, West Manchester Twp: Kenneth Altland-EST to Ort Investments, $166,162.40

1507 Monroe St, West York: Emmanual Ramos to Daniel Shifrin, $235,000

9 Ridgeway Dr, West Manchester Twp: Glady Hoke-EST to Gabriel Gomez, $200,000

1711 & 1701 Westgate Dr, West Manchester Twp: Bam Westgate Drive Three LLC to Commonwealth Charter Academy, $295,000

1125 W Princess St, West York: SPG Capital to Devante Simms, $170,000

1719 Monroe St, West York: Paul Locks to Abraham Flores, $257,000

York City School District

242 Kings Mill Rd, York: SPG Capital to Victor Lopez, $50,000

38 E Cottage Place, York: David McKeag to Pagano Realty Solutions, $135,000

49 East South St, York: All In Realty to Felipe Delgado-Fuentes, $125,000

274 Jefferson Ave, York: Gladys Anderson/Atty to CLR Holdings, $135,000

332 Garfield St, York: Elite Buys Homes to Vessah Jeannite, $359,900

726 Irwin Ct, York: Ten Point Corporation to Scott Woltman, $233,000

115 Arch St, York: Dean's List Realty to YoCo Property Group, $140,000

46 N Hartley St, York: Nexus Restoration & Emergency Services to Benjamin Lapp, $138,000

226 E Philadelphia St, York: Santha Nair to Austin Shenk, $126,000

841 Delaware Ave, York: John Wood Jr to Daniel Litty, $300,000

747 Priority Rd, York: Carl Matthews Jr to William Dodge, $159,500

647 W Princess St, York: Moat Investments to Aaron Stoltzfus, $149,900

70 N Tremont St, York: Nancy Hamberger/SHRF to Quality Rental, $89,500

1215 E King St, York: Michael Bekhit to Ma Katrina Santos Santiago, $165,000

347 E King St, York: SPG Capital to Bravo Investments, $120,000

615 Cleveland Ave, York: Dean's List Realty to Dukens Houpet, $179,900

301 Kurtz Ave, York: Amber Arnold to James Miller, $164,000

219 E Franklin St, York: Smyser St LLC to Crystal Ritter, $3,300

719 Jessop Place, York: SPG Capital to Castle Property Group, $158,800

451 E Walnut St, York: Rae Morris to Easy Exit Home Solutions, $55,500

211 E Philadelphia St, York: M and Man Holdings to Ethan Devine, $105,000

433 East Prospect St, York: Delores Fisher to Franklin Henrique, $103,000

616 Company St, York: Rosa Troche Flores/GRDN to Berno Property I, $35,000

37 N Franklin St, York: HLK Investments to JNKBP LLC, $135,000

York Suburban School District

1605 Mount Rose Ave, Spring Garden Twp: Alexander Fischer to Jeremy Houck, $199,900

1541 3rd Ave, Spring Garden Twp: Richard Day to Javier Perez, $157,500

2201 Eastern Blvd, Springettsbury Ind: Adam Flinchbaugh to Arthur McDermott, $395,000

631 N State St, Spring Garden Twp: Invictus Properties to Joan Pena, $176,000

1483 Wayne Ave, Spring Garden Twp: Ross Stanard II to Tate Pendell, $173,500

1050 Crest Way Unit 401, Spring Garden Twp: Grace Cussen/Atty to George Sgagias, $220,000

Bermudian Springs School District

310 Harrisburg St, East Berlin: Mazdo LLC to Hersh Enterprises, $310,000

Carlisle Pike, Latimore Twp: Thomans Enterprises to C&T Land Holdings, $660,000

Conewago Valley School District

70 High Rock Rd, Berwick Twp: John Beeman to Woodhaven Homes LLC, $86,000

18 Orchard Dr, Berwick Twp: Charles Hockensmith Jr to Clinton Allison, $435,000

665 Abbottstown Pike, Berwick Twp: Stone Creek AG Products to Cory Kellenbenz, $375,000

21 Dickinson Dr, Conewago Twp: Jonathan Heinrich-DECD to Justin Peterman, $490,000

330 Third St, Conewago Twp: Thomas G Smith to Tejas Dhami, $185,000

229 Maple Dr, Conewago Twp: Shane Mantz to Jake Carico, $300,000

523 Delone Ave, McSherrystown: Thomas Klunk to Twin Property Contracting, $210,000

10 Lincolnway West, New Oxford: Anna Dougherty to Michelle Gemmill, $500,000

2 Walnut Lane, Oxford Twp: Sensenig Real Estate to Paige Martin, $168,500

155 Drummer Dr, Oxford Twp: Destiny Properties LLC to David Walker, $120,000

Fairfield Area School District

12 Barbara Trail, Carroll Valley: Nathaly Vergel to Tony Mohr, $18,500

2 Cross View Trail, Carroll Valley: Timothy Brewer to New To You Properties, $1,200

4 Cross View Trail, Carroll Valley: Timothy Brewer to New To You Properties, $1,200

28 Cypress Trail, Carroll Valley: Timothy Brewer to New To You Properties, $4,500

46 Fruitwood Trail, Carroll Valley: Timothy Brewer to New To You Properties, $1,200

2 Cheetah Trail, Carroll Valley: Timothy Brewer to New To You Properties, $1,200

17 Pine Hill Trail, Carroll Valley: James Sitter to Jennifer Hodges, $174,900

520 Water St, Liberty Twp: Andrew Farkas to Michael Kalb, $628,100

Gettysburg Area School District

85 Confederate Dr, Cumberland Twp: Michelle Leatherman to Cara Russo, $275,900

839 Taneytown Rd, Cumberland Twp: Residential Credit Opportunities Trust VI B to Christopher Kozuhowski, $150,000

171 Knoxlyn Rd, Cumberland Twp: Fleesa Tipton/SHRF to Coastline Capital, $222,600

50 Nuthatch Dr, Cumberland Twp: Joseph Myers-DECD to Paul Bailey, $110,000

16 Nighthawk Ct, Cumberland Twp: Joseph Myers-DECD to Thomas Tackett, $410,510

3291 Chambersburg Rd, Franklin Twp: Joseph Peters to David R Smith, $265,000

115 Hanover St, Gettysburg: Jennifer Hodges to Joanne Spivey, $194,900

645 S Washington St, Gettysburg: L & SW Enterprises to Barbara Black, $180,000

77 Quiet Creek Dr, Straban Twp: DRB Group Mid Atlantic to Mary Trerotola, $519,718

242 Quiet Creek Dr, Straban Twp: DRB Group Mid Atlantic to Patricia Lepovetsky, $683,064

27 Grand Overlook Dr, Straban Twp: DR Horton Inc-NJ to Christopher Tracey, $409,990

15 Grand Overlook Dr, Straban Twp: DR Horton Inc-NJ to Ronald Blain, $422,190

33 Chokeberry Way, Straban Twp: DR Horton Inc-NJ to Woodrow Joyce, $375,000

Littlestown Area School District

2A Hickory Ave, Bonneauville: William E Smith Jr to Hope Peters, $230,000

95 Monarch St, Littlestown: BBDC LLC to Dietz Brothers LLC, $750,000

45 Heritage Dr, Mt Joy Twp: Bon Ton Builders to Michael Darr, $75,000

Bulk Plant Dr, Mt Pleasant Twp: James Reichart to Deborah Jeffcoat, $148,000

625 Basehoar School Rd, Union Twp: Regina Brooks to Jarrett Scott, $315,000

Upper Adams School District

157 E York St, Biglerville: SPG Capital to Logan Hersh, $228,500

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: York and Adams County PA deed transfers

