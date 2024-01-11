Advertisement
U.S. markets open in 4 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,827.50
    +7.25 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    37,966.00
    +30.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    17,003.25
    +58.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,986.20
    +2.20 (+0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.74
    +1.37 (+1.92%)
     

  • Gold

    2,035.60
    +7.80 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    23.14
    +0.07 (+0.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0965
    -0.0010 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0300
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    12.75
    +0.06 (+0.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2738
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.5760
    -0.0670 (-0.05%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    46,224.38
    +594.07 (+1.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,659.25
    +7.49 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    35,049.86
    +608.14 (+1.77%)
     

York and Adams County deed transfers: See area home sale prices

York Daily Record
·17 min read

Central York School District

1327 Canterbury Lane, Springettsbury Twp: Mercury Properties to Lee Caughman, $250,000

3648 Druck Valley Rd, Springettsbury Twp: Treva Lehman-EST to John Raffensberger, $250,500

545 Bayberry Dr, Manchester Twp: Glenn Olsen to Jorge Sandoval, $489,000

72 Jean Lo Way, Springettsbury Twp: Fred Reiss/Atty to John Franze, $266,000

3265 Farmtrail Rd, Manchester Twp: Farmtrail Holdings LP to Wagman Realty, $4,100,000

3566 Mimi Ct, Springettsbury Twp: Jay Trout to Courtney Mundy, $197,000

3012 Dundee Rd, Manchester Twp: Myrna Clemens/Atty to Abigail Kaufman, $230,000

16 Taft Ave, Manchester Twp: Angela Merriken-EST to Kenneth Knaub, $175,000

1842 North Susquehanna Trail, Manchester Twp: Sharon Metzler to John Rivera, $155,000

3276 Foxcroft Way, Farmbrooke Meadows Lot 66, Manchester Twp: CCR Holdings to David Edwards II, $92,000

2230 Pleasant View Dr, Springettsbury Twp: Lynn Weldon to Awakened Properties, $130,000

260 Lynbrook Drive North, Springettsbury Twp: Ryan Shank to Galen Ruppert, $305,000

55 Lexton Dr, Manchester Twp: Savannah Racioppa to Whitney Morgan, $155,000

Dallastown Area School District

2932 Herrlyn Ct, York Twp: Nancy Carpenter-EST to Benjamin Burkhart, $230,000

550 Bridle Path Lane, York Twp: Kevin Downing to Kayla Johnson, $190,000

2509 Woodspring Dr, York Twp: Springwood LLC to Frank Senatore, $768,544

608 Kensington Ct, York Twp: Veronique Rogers to Carman Barnes, $200,000

2778 Chestnut Run Rd, York Twp: Steven Ehrhart to Pennala Investments, $337,000

64 York Rd, Jacobus: JXZ Realty to Margaret Stair, $299,900

3161 Starlight Dr, York Twp: Elaine Agee to Garnel Mathis Jr, $335,500

202 S Charles St, Dallastown: Denise Dellone to Marie Schmidt, $129,900

2936 Honey Valley Rd, York Twp: Jennifer Nicholas to Chelsea Browning, $263,000

2200 South George St, York Twp: Peoples Bank Codorus Valley co to Yaghoub Nikon, $1,280,000

Dover Area School District

6025 Timberlyn Dr, Dover Twp: Gary Schultz to Melisa Crane, $285,000

3211 Partridge Dr, Dover Twp: Jessica Myers to William Taylor, $215,000

3760 Fox Chase Ct, Dover Twp: Douglas Enders to Melissa Kirby, $300,000

101 N Main St, Dover: Roymond Raney to Integrity First Home Buyers, $150,000

3805 Stonehouse Lane, Dover Twp: Jonathan Danner to John-Henry Lane Jr, $420,000

6461 Crone Rd, Dover Twp: Shane O'Neil to Emily Marantz, $515,000

Eastern York School District

4360 E Market St, Hellam Twp: W T Weckers to 4360 C&D LLC, $855,000

967 Accomac Rd, Hellam Twp: John Lehman-EST to William Landis, $600,000

306 Walnut St, Wrightsville: 2nd Wind Real Estate Group to Austin Miller, $245,000

60 E Beaver St, Hellam: Glorybelle Properties I LP to Tashdamur Sabri, $185,000

498 Front St, Wrightsville: Timothy Jones to River Rock Holding Company, $330,000

308 Laurel Dr, Hellam Twp: Steven Brennan to Zachary Thoman, $566,000

154-156 W Market St, Hellam1/9/2024 David Roperti to Clark Dougherty, $210,000

29 Edith Dr, Lower Windsor Twp: Samuel Hajnos to Brian Hivner, $336,000

Hanover Area School District

522 Parkview Lane, Hanover: Shirley Smith to Randy Rohrbaugh, $247,500

324 Centennial Ave, Hanover: Corey Wildasin to Max Colton, $330,900

206 York St, Hanover: Linda Bostion/TCB to Satellite & Multiservice Corp, $15,636.18

87 South St, Hanover: Sensenig Real Estate to Daniel Keeler, $229,900

632 Basswood Lane, Hanover: JA Myers Building & Development to Frank Fieni, $316,992

31 McAllister St, Hanover: ANGDUPE2011 LLC to Nathan Arnett, $202,000

229 Locust St, Hanover: Randy Hilker to Zachary Betchel, $152,000

260 McKinley Ave, Hanover: Bruce Yealy to Frederick Shafer Jr, $310,000

147 Penn St, Hanover: Scott Feeser to Aaron Brown, $185,000

Northeastern School District

210 Joan Dr, Newberry Twp: Rana Dougherty to Christopher Master, $340,000

Various Municipalities & Tracts, Newberry Twp: Heather Rodriguez to William Stanley, $100,000

3020 York Haven Rd, Newberry Twp: Emma Gutshall-EST to Matthew O'Neill, $190,000

1425 Conewago Creek Rd, East Manchester Twp: Prime Properties PA to Donald R Smith Jr, $300,000

45 Stonecrop Lane, East Manchester Twp: Mildred Palmer-EST to Christian Zimmerman, $155,000

735 Second Ave, Newberry Twp: Matthew O'Neill to Duy Loufik, $157,000

12 Taylor Dr, Conewago Twp: Dolores Santana to Mary Grace Danner, $176,000

55 Heather Way, Conewago Twp: Corey Robert to Samir Gurung, $335,000

1140 Bowers Bridge Rd, Conewago Twp: Penn & Bailey LLC to Ryan Storm, $225,000

Northern York School District

2 N Church St, Franklintown: Corey Woodward to Cesar Castaneda, $214,900

24 W Siddonsburg Rd, Monaghan Twp: Norma Stone to Mohammed Maniari, $126,000

Zeigler Rd, Warrington Twp: John Stoll JR/TCB to Themis Sacarellos, $11,892.68

Zeigler Rd, Warrington Twp: John Stoll JR/TCB to Themis Sacarellos, $4,117

176 Martel Circle, Carroll Twp: Bruce Janasik to George Ridge, $415,000

184-186 Wellsville Rd, Warrington Twp: Sylvia Ruppert/Atty to Jacob Albert, $180,000

3 Hickory Tree Place, Carroll Twp: Shelby Elicker to Lora Dagostino, $420,000

Red Lion Area School District

110 Schoolhouse Lane, Windsor: Sonshine I LP to Erica Johnson, $578,336

65 Libirio Lane, Windsor Twp: Housing & Urban Development to Jema Group, $325,000

224 W Howard St, Red Lion: Shane Feltenberger to Alberson Lucien, $225,000

Woodbine Rd, Lot 1A, Lower Chanceford Twp: David Downs to Thomas Burchett, $500,000

276 N Main St, Red Lion: Jacob Miller to Baublitz Properties, $138,000

3500 East Prospect Rd, Windsor Twp: Mark Young/TCB to Coastline Capital, $100,100.14

14803 Mount Olivet Rd, North Hopwell Twp: Tyler Hoshall to Stephen Stoltzfus, $340,000

Hain Rd, North Hopewell Twp: Custom Home Group to Bruce Bankenstein, $119,900

4022 Woodspring Lane, Windsor Twp: Elizabeth Mohler to Wendy Mohler, $265,900

1000 Woodridge Rd, Windsor Twp: Shirley Waltimyer to Robert Bryant, $465,000

South Western School District

14 Yara Way, West Manheim Twp: Hee Ja Kim to Dominic Davis, $360,000

5010 Arnold Rd, Manheim Twp: Ralph Mummert to Brian Decker, $550,000

601 & 611 Beck Mill Rd, Penn Twp: Wandalee Gerber-EST to David Danner, $675,000

138 Holstein Dr, West Manheim Twp: DRB Group Mid-Atlantic to Bryan Betz, $304,087

1753 Beck Mill Rd, West Manheim Twp: Jerry Gobrecht/TCB to Coastline Capital, $63,463.60

160 Baugher Dr, Penn Twp: Marlene Neiderer/TCB to GS Mortgage Holdings X, $130,943.79

148 Pumping Station Rd, West Manheim Twp: Philip Hoke-EST to Dylan Smith, $230,000

321 Manor St, Penn Twp: Jeffrey Rang to Ermegildo Huinil, $164,900

107 Stuart Ave, Penn Twp: Michael Hertz to Dillon Laughman, $259,900

198 Glenville Rd, West Manheim Twp: Dana Bergbigler to National Residential Nominee Services, $300,000

198 Glenville Rd, West Manheim Twp: National Residential Nominee Services to Brenda Sample, $300,000

6 Emerson Ct, Penn Twp: Stacy Miller to Louis Chavez, $289,900

47 Cornell Dr, Penn Twp: NVR Inc to Robert Stewart, $647,660

67 Kimberly Dr, West Manheim Twp: Warren Putman to Stacy Miller, $329,900

534 Baer Ave, Penn Twp: Scott Sager to Barbara Lignos, $195,000

335 Ripple Dr, Penn Twp: Stonewicke LP to JA Myers Building & Development, $36,000

335 Ripple Dr, Penn Twp: JA Myers Building & Development to Timothy Carroll, $413,217

66 Wyndfield Dr, West Manheim Twp: Wade Rigsby to Michael Hudgins, $560,000

570 Black Rock Rd, Penn Twp: Central Penn Capital Management to Andrew Bergamaschi, $243,000

42 Winifred Dr, Penn Twp: Joe Ragan III to Wade Rigsby Jr, $599,900

4831 Blue Hill Rd, Manheim Twp: Ida Rohrer to Dominick Bonitz, $380,000

Southeastern School District

614 Chestnut St, Delta: Absolute Property to Michael Lefever, $230,000

15384 N Barrens Rd, Hopewell Twp: Anne Sturgull to Paige Keiser, $300,000

130 E Scarborough Fare, Hopewell Twp: Thomas Wilson to Magdalen Druetto, $325,000

5789 Liggitt Lane, Hopewell Twp: Custom Home Group to Kenneth Jeffries, $535,000

20 New Park Rd, Hopewell Twp: Karl Larew-EST to Steven Montgomery, $300,000

823 Main St, Delta: Limosa LLC to Jere Martin, $95,000

Main St, Delta: Joseph Burch/TCB to Connor Martin, $1,784.96

90 Aubel Rd, Peach Bottom Twp: Jason Burkins to Melissa Stillwagon, $290,000

350 Broad St Ext, Peach Bottom Twp: Erma Beard-EST to Aaron Esch, $330,000

4268 Blackburn Dr, Hopewell Twp: Lisa Sweitzer to Brian Miller, $400,000

18009 Dave Anne Circle, Hopewell Twp: BRH Kurtz School Villas to Ricardo Baan-Garcia, $324,670

97 Chinquapin Trail, Peach Bottom Twp: Brian Hoffman to Linda Fabrie, $179,900

19 College Ave, Stewartstown: Richard Rice to Wenceslao Garcia, $144,500

178 Edie Circle, Hopewell Twp: Nadine's Overlook to John Ranocchia Sr, $379,958

231 Leslie Rd, Hopewell Twp: Nadine's Overlook to Louis Occhionero, $482,569

1389 Main St, Fawn Twp: Paula Gast-EST to Nicole Loucks, $361,000

21 Oak Forest Rd, Peach Bottom Twp: Peggy Ann Horner-EST to Joseph Lyons, $240,000

Southern York School District

13 Harambe Overlook, Railroad: Jason Dunaja to Jared Erb, $199,900

448 Stone Arch Rd, Shrewsbury Twp: Louis Deshullo Jr to Harry Kleinhen, $329,650

120 S Shaffer Dr, New Freedom: Donald Nash to Daniel Jorgenson, $500,000

3 Oxford Ct, New Freedom: Clair Stough to Michael Ansberry, $341,500

5009 Pine View Dr, Codorus Twp: Barbara Kaskie-EST to Timothy M Smith, $399,900

Spring Grove Area School District

1483 Seven Valleys Rd, North Codorus Twp: Nathan Sheridan to Sarah Glass, $199,900

57 Ridge Rd, Paradise Twp: Ralph Bucklen/Atty to Matthew Bahoric, $275,888

6116 Gardner Rd, Heidelberg Twp: Dalton Edwards to Kelly Bartos, $357,000

631 N Creek Rd, Paradise Twp: Colleen Dwyer to Kimberly Jesmer, $244,900

1000 Cypress Dr, Jackson Twp: Farm Lane Estates to Keisha Collins, $338,000

Stoverstown Off Rd, North Codorus Twp: Mary Tranter/TCB to BP Real Estate Investment Group, $22,828.53

6835 Lincoln Hwy, Paradise Twp: Harlan Resh/TCB to Themis Sacarellos, $12,874.11

North Moulstown Rd, Heidelberg Twp: Ruhlman Real Estate Associates to James Rumbaugh, $17,500

7273 Pigeon Hill Rd, Jackson Twp: Levi Luckabaugh to Sarah Watson, $217,000

West Shore School District

285 Pleasant View Dr, Newberry 1st: Gary Firster to Cory Lightfoot, $351,000

155 Old Ford Dr, Fairview Twp: Roger Wiest to Gift Fund I LLC, $130,000

270 Reeser Dr, Newberry 1st: Pamela Price to Megan Hawbecker, $352,000

652 Mallard Dr Unit 13A, Fairview Twp: Marlese Savard to Charles Brace Jr, $210,000

1295 Lewisberry Rd, Fairview Twp: G&S RE LP to UMMILLER 1295 LLC, $450,000

Conewago Rd, Newberry 1st: Anthony Seaton Jr/TCB to Christopher Buch, $3,917.12

Erney Rd, Newberry 1st: Robert Laughman/TCB to Connor Martin, $1,274.09

316 Woodbridge Dr, Fairview Twp: Michael Graeff to Pamela Price, $535,000

239 Spanglers Mill Rd, Fairview Twp: Charles Ewing to Thomas Chelednik Jr, $120,000

651 Diane Dr, Fairview Twp: Elmer Witherow/Atty to JXZ Realty, $204,000

Thorley Rd, Fairview Twp: Georgeann Ritchey to York County Parks Foundation Charitable Trust, $420,000

693 YMCA Dr, Fairview Twp: Shayla Hoang to Richard Huber, $435,000

105 Oak Dr, Fairview Twp: Timothy Reitz to Alyssa Travelpiece, $315,000

21 Mall Rd, Newberry 1st: Michael O'Neill to Danie Frye, $185,000

Old York Rd, Fairview Twp: Jason Snelbaker to Mark Seaks, $1,000

200 Old York Rd, Fairview Twp: Donna Daniels to Matthew Daniels, $24,000

West York Area School District

2630 Church Rd, West Manchester Twp: Melisa Costabile to Brandon Rauenzahn, $245,000

2498 Middle St, West Manchester Twp: Bradine Meckley/Atty to Janitza Fontanez, $219,000

1434 W College Ave, West Manchester Twp: Bradley Koller to Bradley Thompson, $125,000

1722 Monroe St, West York: Pandora Investments to Adrian Madrigal, $167,000

1212 W King St, West York: Jose Velez to B3 Investment Properties, $123,000

1476 Old Salem Rd, West Manchester Twp: Quality Rentals to Sherry Lease, $65,000

2471 Church Rd, West Manchester Twp: Twilight Lane Realty to Cheryl Reeling, $220,000

107 Bentwood Lane, West Manchester Twp: Elizabeth Pfisterer to Eric Sweitzer, $183,500

York City School District

482 W King St, York: Wenceslao Garcia to Enmanuel Cespedes-Ramirez, $165,000

733 Lynch Way, York: David Gonzalez-EST to Wilfredo Olivier, $40,000

835 E Philadelphia St, York: Jordan Pfautz to Wenceslao Garcia, $105,000

430 Linden Ave, York: Alice Collier to Carlos Miranda, $102,000

628 Roosevelt Ave, York: Irma Balencia to Neon Realty, $168,000

933 Wellington St, York: Francis Munchel/Atty to Jonas Stoltzfus, $90,000

341 Warren St, York: Liza Rosado to Monique Simpson, $160,000

425 Pacific Ave, York: Faith United Church of Christ to Nest Homes LLC, $125,000

954 Edison St, York: Cynthia Rivera to Dominique Carbaugh, $130,000

361 W Jackson St, York: Michael Mclcahy to K&G Property Management Group, $125,000

21 N Pine St, York: Peter Fender/TCB to Aaron Schachel, $32,301.71

462 Salem Ave, York: Cynthia Kemp/TCB to Satellite & Multiservice Corp, $15,517.53

662 Salem Ave, York: Issac Jamerson/TCB to Henderson Guzman, $27,967.87

732 W Philadelphia St, York: Katherine Zito/TCB to Brandi Jennings, $34,738

766 W Philadelphia St, York: Daniel Zito/TCB to Awiine Affordable Homes 3, $41,297.78

449 Park St, York: John Bade/TCB to GS Mortgage Holdings X, $62,721.38

747 E Princess St, York: Kimberly Moore/TCB to Satellite & Multiservice Corp, $28,149.80

966 E Poplar St,. York: Zyaire Riddick/TCB to JLM New Beginnings, $1,632.82

472-474 W Market St, York: Michael Boll to Emmanuel Andre, $330,000

57 S Pine St, York: SCPII LLC to Sarek Properties, $97,000

Various Tracts, York: Elite Buys Homes to Whitetail Ridge Investments, $360,000

150 W Philadelphia St, York: Joey Greenberg to SREC LLC, $130,000

331 S Penn St, York: SPG Capital to Jose Ortiz, $79,000

1138 E Poplar St, York: Edith Cartwright-EST to Gloria Meza, $152,100

819 E Market St, York: Damar Properties to Ugobro Real Estate, $225,000

324 Maryland Ave, York: Brendan Bender to Jason Rhoades Sr, $178,000

176 Peyton Rd, York: Mary Dupuis to Christiane Mauro, $299,900

951 Monocacy Rd, York: Dougs Squared Realty to Rocex Properties, $1,018,150

137 S Pershing Ave, York: SCPII LLC to Aaron Snyder, $82,500

917 Madison Ave, York: Thomas Elicker to Integrity First Home Buyers, $65,000

32 South West St & Mason Ave, York: David Carrero to Ryder Keil, $85,500

York Suburban School District

151 S Kershaw St, Springettsbury Ind: Edward Werner to Tammy Hoke, $255,000

126 Peyton Rd, Spring Garden Twp: Joey Herwig to Rudiard Scott Jr, $403,988

334 Greystone Rd, Springettsbury Ind: Patricia A Smith-EST to Millicent Ananga, $227,900

1103 Mt Rose Ave, Spring Garden Twp: M Chris Williams to Jay Varahi LLC, $25,000

600 S Yale St, Spring Garden Twp: Janis Rainer to Integrity First Home Buyers, $124,000

165 Crown Point Dr, Springettsbury Ind: Matthew DeRose to Tyler Keppley, $182,900

1285 Elderslie Lane Unit 116, Spring Garden Twp: Kylie Cotorneo to Darrin Hawkins Jr, $280,000

1423 First Ave, Spring Garden Twp: Donald Smith Jr to ANGDUPE2011 LLC, $111,000

Bermudian Springs School District

Tammy Dr, Huntington Twp: DJ Homes to BLG Construction, $192,000

115 Tammy Dr, Huntington Twp: Craftbuilt Inc to BLG Construction, $240,000

S Ridge Rd, Huntington Twp: Q Baird Hershey Jr to Jay Weaver, $11,700

188 Jessica Dr, Reading Twp: BRH at Hampton Heights to Gerald Gett, $440,475

620 Gooseville Rd, Reading Twp: Willis Tallman to Carolina Flores, $297,900

1105 N Browns Dam Dr, Reading Twp: Glenn Sherman to KNA Property Solutions, $85,000

Conewago Valley School District

513 W King St, Abbottstown: Toney Pritt to Ned Landis, $29,649.58

323 Maple Dr, Conewago Twp: Raquel Aguilar to Brandon Juzelenos, $259,000

140 Foxtown Dr, Hamilton Twp: Raymond Wilkens Sr to Elizabeth Poska, $480,000

156 Oxford Blvd, Oxford Twp: Eric Eldridge to Cindy McCullough, $400,000

296 Friendly Dr, Conewago Twp: Daniel Figueroa to Lisa Prete-Johnson, $400,000

412 North St, McSherrystown: Justin Emig to Cole Capital Solutions, $195,000

Fairfield Area School District

25 Treetop Trail, Carroll Valley: Michael Strickland to Anthony Contrino, $269,000

4 Meadow Lark Trail, Carroll Valley: Empire Industries to Mignon Thoreson, $13,700

241 Pecher Rd, Liberty Twp: David Sanders Jr-SHRF to Rocket Mortgage, $85,000

2575 Tract Rd, Liberty Twp: Sharon Dunn to Tract Rd LLC, $576,961

Pecher Rd, Liberty Twp: Carolyn Lydon to Robert Steinle, $48,269

54 Fruitwood Trail, Carroll Valley: Glenn Henicle to Randy Welty, $10,000

12 Palomino Trail, Carroll Valley: Dwayne Morgan to Danielle Reap, $299,900

40 Grasshopper Lane, Hamiltoban Twp: Jillane Unger to Michelle Jimenez, $305,000

Gettysburg Area School District

325 Belmont Rd, Cumberland Twp: Andrew Larson-DECD to James Willliams, $500,000

276 High St, Franklin Twp: Sue Ann Osterman-DECD to Lilliam Jane Smith, $236,000

51 W Mountain Top Dr, Franklin Twp: Michael Semuskie to Dustin Draper, $410,000

159 N Washington St, Gettysburg: Andrew Keyser to Goony 45 LLC, $628,500

105 E Middle St, Gettysburg: Ian Miller to Michelle Schmidt, $735,000

48 N Fifth St, Gettysburg: Patricia Smith to Wesley Bard, $236,500

293 N Fourth St, Gettysburg: Jennifer Reisinger to Francis Miller, $316,000

35 Grand Overlook Dr, Straban Twp: DR Horton Inc-NJ to Glenna Linville, $401,000

52 Boneset Dr, Straban Twp: US Home LLC to Michael Knight, $410,490

39 Boneset Dr, Straban Twp: US Home LLC to William Petrakis, $409,715

55 Boneset Dr, Straban Twp: US Home LLC to Wilson Ribot, $399,990

43 Boneset Dr, Straban Twp: US Home LLC to Barbara Lebendnik, $399,990

81 Boneset Dr, Straban Twp: US Home LLC to Julie Freundel-Dressler, $299,990

51 Boneset Dr, Straban Twp: US Home LLC to Jason Hill, $320,000

47 Birdseye Lane, Straban Twp: DRB Group Mid-Atlantic to Daniel Hogan, $536,396

125 Rodes Ave, Straban Twp: Courtney Hughes to Conor Flynn, $280,000

46 Chokeberry Way, Straban Twp: DR Horton Inc-NJ to John Cloke Jr, $349,900

6 Grand Overlook Dr, Straban Twp: DR Horton Inc-NJ to Jeff Colosimo, $419,990

10 Egret Circle, Cumberland Twp: Joseph Myers-DECD to Kathleen Chadwick, $355,000

85 Greenbriar Lane, Cumberland Twp: Nancy Crawford to Tammy Lyn Luller, $345,000

8 Swift Circle, Cumberland Twp: Joseph Myers-DECD to Gary Pekar, $453,662

4583 Chambersburg Rd, Franklin Twp: Westley Stevens to Denise Stewart, $302,000

1405 Green Ridge Rd, Franklin Twp: Empire Industries to Derek Crouse, $37,000

141 Shorbs Mill Rd, Freedom Twp: John Harrison to Nicholas Proud, $276,000

328 Baltimore St, Gettysburg: Larry Weikert-DECD to Mary Marsten, $253,126

312 E Middle St, Gettysburg: Kevin McGuire to Marlen Eve, $350,000

68 E Water St, Gettysburg: Jolene Dravk to Richard Yetsko Jr, $180,000

63 W Aster Way, Straban Twp: DRB Group Mid-Atlantic to Lutricia Rowe, $677,032

119 Birdseye Lane, Straban Twp: DRB Group Mid-Atlantic to William Dubbs III, $501,805

1335 Hanover Rd, Straban Twp: Allegheny Mountain Spring Water Inc to 1325 Hanover LLC, $1,195,000

Littlestown Area School District

137 Apple Grove Lane, Littlestown: William Wilt to Barbara Miller, $210,000

129 Schottie Rd, Mt Joy Twp: Jamie Britton to Kethleen Krappel, $305,000

3340 Baltimore Pike, Mt Joy Twp: Barbara Bentzel-DECD to Christopher Jeffcoat, $300,000

73 Wehler Dr, Littlestown: Mayberry at Mason Dixon LLC to Harris Quesnell Jr, $529,900

Upper Adams School District

114 Penn St, Bigerlville: Robert White to Michael Derogatis, $227,400

155 Norris Rd, Menallen Twp: Robert Luty to Jason Foor, $199,000

Piney Mountain Ridge Rd, Menallen Twp: Benjamin Keller to Metropolitan Edison, $200,000

1225 Beecherstown Rd, Butler Twp: William Matelski to Jeremy Gardner, $260,000

400 Aspers North, Menallen Twp: Robert Ivan Brough & Doris Baugher Brough Revocable Living Trust to Isaac Huyard, $1,002,000

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: York and Adams County PA deed transfers

Advertisement