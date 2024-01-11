York and Adams County deed transfers: See area home sale prices
Central York School District
1327 Canterbury Lane, Springettsbury Twp: Mercury Properties to Lee Caughman, $250,000
3648 Druck Valley Rd, Springettsbury Twp: Treva Lehman-EST to John Raffensberger, $250,500
545 Bayberry Dr, Manchester Twp: Glenn Olsen to Jorge Sandoval, $489,000
72 Jean Lo Way, Springettsbury Twp: Fred Reiss/Atty to John Franze, $266,000
3265 Farmtrail Rd, Manchester Twp: Farmtrail Holdings LP to Wagman Realty, $4,100,000
3566 Mimi Ct, Springettsbury Twp: Jay Trout to Courtney Mundy, $197,000
3012 Dundee Rd, Manchester Twp: Myrna Clemens/Atty to Abigail Kaufman, $230,000
16 Taft Ave, Manchester Twp: Angela Merriken-EST to Kenneth Knaub, $175,000
1842 North Susquehanna Trail, Manchester Twp: Sharon Metzler to John Rivera, $155,000
3276 Foxcroft Way, Farmbrooke Meadows Lot 66, Manchester Twp: CCR Holdings to David Edwards II, $92,000
2230 Pleasant View Dr, Springettsbury Twp: Lynn Weldon to Awakened Properties, $130,000
260 Lynbrook Drive North, Springettsbury Twp: Ryan Shank to Galen Ruppert, $305,000
55 Lexton Dr, Manchester Twp: Savannah Racioppa to Whitney Morgan, $155,000
Dallastown Area School District
2932 Herrlyn Ct, York Twp: Nancy Carpenter-EST to Benjamin Burkhart, $230,000
550 Bridle Path Lane, York Twp: Kevin Downing to Kayla Johnson, $190,000
2509 Woodspring Dr, York Twp: Springwood LLC to Frank Senatore, $768,544
608 Kensington Ct, York Twp: Veronique Rogers to Carman Barnes, $200,000
2778 Chestnut Run Rd, York Twp: Steven Ehrhart to Pennala Investments, $337,000
64 York Rd, Jacobus: JXZ Realty to Margaret Stair, $299,900
3161 Starlight Dr, York Twp: Elaine Agee to Garnel Mathis Jr, $335,500
202 S Charles St, Dallastown: Denise Dellone to Marie Schmidt, $129,900
2936 Honey Valley Rd, York Twp: Jennifer Nicholas to Chelsea Browning, $263,000
2200 South George St, York Twp: Peoples Bank Codorus Valley co to Yaghoub Nikon, $1,280,000
Dover Area School District
6025 Timberlyn Dr, Dover Twp: Gary Schultz to Melisa Crane, $285,000
3211 Partridge Dr, Dover Twp: Jessica Myers to William Taylor, $215,000
3760 Fox Chase Ct, Dover Twp: Douglas Enders to Melissa Kirby, $300,000
101 N Main St, Dover: Roymond Raney to Integrity First Home Buyers, $150,000
3805 Stonehouse Lane, Dover Twp: Jonathan Danner to John-Henry Lane Jr, $420,000
6461 Crone Rd, Dover Twp: Shane O'Neil to Emily Marantz, $515,000
Eastern York School District
4360 E Market St, Hellam Twp: W T Weckers to 4360 C&D LLC, $855,000
967 Accomac Rd, Hellam Twp: John Lehman-EST to William Landis, $600,000
306 Walnut St, Wrightsville: 2nd Wind Real Estate Group to Austin Miller, $245,000
60 E Beaver St, Hellam: Glorybelle Properties I LP to Tashdamur Sabri, $185,000
498 Front St, Wrightsville: Timothy Jones to River Rock Holding Company, $330,000
308 Laurel Dr, Hellam Twp: Steven Brennan to Zachary Thoman, $566,000
154-156 W Market St, Hellam1/9/2024 David Roperti to Clark Dougherty, $210,000
29 Edith Dr, Lower Windsor Twp: Samuel Hajnos to Brian Hivner, $336,000
Hanover Area School District
522 Parkview Lane, Hanover: Shirley Smith to Randy Rohrbaugh, $247,500
324 Centennial Ave, Hanover: Corey Wildasin to Max Colton, $330,900
206 York St, Hanover: Linda Bostion/TCB to Satellite & Multiservice Corp, $15,636.18
87 South St, Hanover: Sensenig Real Estate to Daniel Keeler, $229,900
632 Basswood Lane, Hanover: JA Myers Building & Development to Frank Fieni, $316,992
31 McAllister St, Hanover: ANGDUPE2011 LLC to Nathan Arnett, $202,000
229 Locust St, Hanover: Randy Hilker to Zachary Betchel, $152,000
260 McKinley Ave, Hanover: Bruce Yealy to Frederick Shafer Jr, $310,000
147 Penn St, Hanover: Scott Feeser to Aaron Brown, $185,000
Northeastern School District
210 Joan Dr, Newberry Twp: Rana Dougherty to Christopher Master, $340,000
Various Municipalities & Tracts, Newberry Twp: Heather Rodriguez to William Stanley, $100,000
3020 York Haven Rd, Newberry Twp: Emma Gutshall-EST to Matthew O'Neill, $190,000
1425 Conewago Creek Rd, East Manchester Twp: Prime Properties PA to Donald R Smith Jr, $300,000
45 Stonecrop Lane, East Manchester Twp: Mildred Palmer-EST to Christian Zimmerman, $155,000
735 Second Ave, Newberry Twp: Matthew O'Neill to Duy Loufik, $157,000
12 Taylor Dr, Conewago Twp: Dolores Santana to Mary Grace Danner, $176,000
55 Heather Way, Conewago Twp: Corey Robert to Samir Gurung, $335,000
1140 Bowers Bridge Rd, Conewago Twp: Penn & Bailey LLC to Ryan Storm, $225,000
Northern York School District
2 N Church St, Franklintown: Corey Woodward to Cesar Castaneda, $214,900
24 W Siddonsburg Rd, Monaghan Twp: Norma Stone to Mohammed Maniari, $126,000
Zeigler Rd, Warrington Twp: John Stoll JR/TCB to Themis Sacarellos, $11,892.68
Zeigler Rd, Warrington Twp: John Stoll JR/TCB to Themis Sacarellos, $4,117
176 Martel Circle, Carroll Twp: Bruce Janasik to George Ridge, $415,000
184-186 Wellsville Rd, Warrington Twp: Sylvia Ruppert/Atty to Jacob Albert, $180,000
3 Hickory Tree Place, Carroll Twp: Shelby Elicker to Lora Dagostino, $420,000
Red Lion Area School District
110 Schoolhouse Lane, Windsor: Sonshine I LP to Erica Johnson, $578,336
65 Libirio Lane, Windsor Twp: Housing & Urban Development to Jema Group, $325,000
224 W Howard St, Red Lion: Shane Feltenberger to Alberson Lucien, $225,000
Woodbine Rd, Lot 1A, Lower Chanceford Twp: David Downs to Thomas Burchett, $500,000
276 N Main St, Red Lion: Jacob Miller to Baublitz Properties, $138,000
3500 East Prospect Rd, Windsor Twp: Mark Young/TCB to Coastline Capital, $100,100.14
14803 Mount Olivet Rd, North Hopwell Twp: Tyler Hoshall to Stephen Stoltzfus, $340,000
Hain Rd, North Hopewell Twp: Custom Home Group to Bruce Bankenstein, $119,900
4022 Woodspring Lane, Windsor Twp: Elizabeth Mohler to Wendy Mohler, $265,900
1000 Woodridge Rd, Windsor Twp: Shirley Waltimyer to Robert Bryant, $465,000
South Western School District
14 Yara Way, West Manheim Twp: Hee Ja Kim to Dominic Davis, $360,000
5010 Arnold Rd, Manheim Twp: Ralph Mummert to Brian Decker, $550,000
601 & 611 Beck Mill Rd, Penn Twp: Wandalee Gerber-EST to David Danner, $675,000
138 Holstein Dr, West Manheim Twp: DRB Group Mid-Atlantic to Bryan Betz, $304,087
1753 Beck Mill Rd, West Manheim Twp: Jerry Gobrecht/TCB to Coastline Capital, $63,463.60
160 Baugher Dr, Penn Twp: Marlene Neiderer/TCB to GS Mortgage Holdings X, $130,943.79
148 Pumping Station Rd, West Manheim Twp: Philip Hoke-EST to Dylan Smith, $230,000
321 Manor St, Penn Twp: Jeffrey Rang to Ermegildo Huinil, $164,900
107 Stuart Ave, Penn Twp: Michael Hertz to Dillon Laughman, $259,900
198 Glenville Rd, West Manheim Twp: Dana Bergbigler to National Residential Nominee Services, $300,000
198 Glenville Rd, West Manheim Twp: National Residential Nominee Services to Brenda Sample, $300,000
6 Emerson Ct, Penn Twp: Stacy Miller to Louis Chavez, $289,900
47 Cornell Dr, Penn Twp: NVR Inc to Robert Stewart, $647,660
67 Kimberly Dr, West Manheim Twp: Warren Putman to Stacy Miller, $329,900
534 Baer Ave, Penn Twp: Scott Sager to Barbara Lignos, $195,000
335 Ripple Dr, Penn Twp: Stonewicke LP to JA Myers Building & Development, $36,000
335 Ripple Dr, Penn Twp: JA Myers Building & Development to Timothy Carroll, $413,217
66 Wyndfield Dr, West Manheim Twp: Wade Rigsby to Michael Hudgins, $560,000
570 Black Rock Rd, Penn Twp: Central Penn Capital Management to Andrew Bergamaschi, $243,000
42 Winifred Dr, Penn Twp: Joe Ragan III to Wade Rigsby Jr, $599,900
4831 Blue Hill Rd, Manheim Twp: Ida Rohrer to Dominick Bonitz, $380,000
Southeastern School District
614 Chestnut St, Delta: Absolute Property to Michael Lefever, $230,000
15384 N Barrens Rd, Hopewell Twp: Anne Sturgull to Paige Keiser, $300,000
130 E Scarborough Fare, Hopewell Twp: Thomas Wilson to Magdalen Druetto, $325,000
5789 Liggitt Lane, Hopewell Twp: Custom Home Group to Kenneth Jeffries, $535,000
20 New Park Rd, Hopewell Twp: Karl Larew-EST to Steven Montgomery, $300,000
823 Main St, Delta: Limosa LLC to Jere Martin, $95,000
Main St, Delta: Joseph Burch/TCB to Connor Martin, $1,784.96
90 Aubel Rd, Peach Bottom Twp: Jason Burkins to Melissa Stillwagon, $290,000
350 Broad St Ext, Peach Bottom Twp: Erma Beard-EST to Aaron Esch, $330,000
4268 Blackburn Dr, Hopewell Twp: Lisa Sweitzer to Brian Miller, $400,000
18009 Dave Anne Circle, Hopewell Twp: BRH Kurtz School Villas to Ricardo Baan-Garcia, $324,670
97 Chinquapin Trail, Peach Bottom Twp: Brian Hoffman to Linda Fabrie, $179,900
19 College Ave, Stewartstown: Richard Rice to Wenceslao Garcia, $144,500
178 Edie Circle, Hopewell Twp: Nadine's Overlook to John Ranocchia Sr, $379,958
231 Leslie Rd, Hopewell Twp: Nadine's Overlook to Louis Occhionero, $482,569
1389 Main St, Fawn Twp: Paula Gast-EST to Nicole Loucks, $361,000
21 Oak Forest Rd, Peach Bottom Twp: Peggy Ann Horner-EST to Joseph Lyons, $240,000
Southern York School District
13 Harambe Overlook, Railroad: Jason Dunaja to Jared Erb, $199,900
448 Stone Arch Rd, Shrewsbury Twp: Louis Deshullo Jr to Harry Kleinhen, $329,650
120 S Shaffer Dr, New Freedom: Donald Nash to Daniel Jorgenson, $500,000
3 Oxford Ct, New Freedom: Clair Stough to Michael Ansberry, $341,500
5009 Pine View Dr, Codorus Twp: Barbara Kaskie-EST to Timothy M Smith, $399,900
Spring Grove Area School District
1483 Seven Valleys Rd, North Codorus Twp: Nathan Sheridan to Sarah Glass, $199,900
57 Ridge Rd, Paradise Twp: Ralph Bucklen/Atty to Matthew Bahoric, $275,888
6116 Gardner Rd, Heidelberg Twp: Dalton Edwards to Kelly Bartos, $357,000
631 N Creek Rd, Paradise Twp: Colleen Dwyer to Kimberly Jesmer, $244,900
1000 Cypress Dr, Jackson Twp: Farm Lane Estates to Keisha Collins, $338,000
Stoverstown Off Rd, North Codorus Twp: Mary Tranter/TCB to BP Real Estate Investment Group, $22,828.53
6835 Lincoln Hwy, Paradise Twp: Harlan Resh/TCB to Themis Sacarellos, $12,874.11
North Moulstown Rd, Heidelberg Twp: Ruhlman Real Estate Associates to James Rumbaugh, $17,500
7273 Pigeon Hill Rd, Jackson Twp: Levi Luckabaugh to Sarah Watson, $217,000
West Shore School District
285 Pleasant View Dr, Newberry 1st: Gary Firster to Cory Lightfoot, $351,000
155 Old Ford Dr, Fairview Twp: Roger Wiest to Gift Fund I LLC, $130,000
270 Reeser Dr, Newberry 1st: Pamela Price to Megan Hawbecker, $352,000
652 Mallard Dr Unit 13A, Fairview Twp: Marlese Savard to Charles Brace Jr, $210,000
1295 Lewisberry Rd, Fairview Twp: G&S RE LP to UMMILLER 1295 LLC, $450,000
Conewago Rd, Newberry 1st: Anthony Seaton Jr/TCB to Christopher Buch, $3,917.12
Erney Rd, Newberry 1st: Robert Laughman/TCB to Connor Martin, $1,274.09
316 Woodbridge Dr, Fairview Twp: Michael Graeff to Pamela Price, $535,000
239 Spanglers Mill Rd, Fairview Twp: Charles Ewing to Thomas Chelednik Jr, $120,000
651 Diane Dr, Fairview Twp: Elmer Witherow/Atty to JXZ Realty, $204,000
Thorley Rd, Fairview Twp: Georgeann Ritchey to York County Parks Foundation Charitable Trust, $420,000
693 YMCA Dr, Fairview Twp: Shayla Hoang to Richard Huber, $435,000
105 Oak Dr, Fairview Twp: Timothy Reitz to Alyssa Travelpiece, $315,000
21 Mall Rd, Newberry 1st: Michael O'Neill to Danie Frye, $185,000
Old York Rd, Fairview Twp: Jason Snelbaker to Mark Seaks, $1,000
200 Old York Rd, Fairview Twp: Donna Daniels to Matthew Daniels, $24,000
West York Area School District
2630 Church Rd, West Manchester Twp: Melisa Costabile to Brandon Rauenzahn, $245,000
2498 Middle St, West Manchester Twp: Bradine Meckley/Atty to Janitza Fontanez, $219,000
1434 W College Ave, West Manchester Twp: Bradley Koller to Bradley Thompson, $125,000
1722 Monroe St, West York: Pandora Investments to Adrian Madrigal, $167,000
1212 W King St, West York: Jose Velez to B3 Investment Properties, $123,000
1476 Old Salem Rd, West Manchester Twp: Quality Rentals to Sherry Lease, $65,000
2471 Church Rd, West Manchester Twp: Twilight Lane Realty to Cheryl Reeling, $220,000
107 Bentwood Lane, West Manchester Twp: Elizabeth Pfisterer to Eric Sweitzer, $183,500
York City School District
482 W King St, York: Wenceslao Garcia to Enmanuel Cespedes-Ramirez, $165,000
733 Lynch Way, York: David Gonzalez-EST to Wilfredo Olivier, $40,000
835 E Philadelphia St, York: Jordan Pfautz to Wenceslao Garcia, $105,000
430 Linden Ave, York: Alice Collier to Carlos Miranda, $102,000
628 Roosevelt Ave, York: Irma Balencia to Neon Realty, $168,000
933 Wellington St, York: Francis Munchel/Atty to Jonas Stoltzfus, $90,000
341 Warren St, York: Liza Rosado to Monique Simpson, $160,000
425 Pacific Ave, York: Faith United Church of Christ to Nest Homes LLC, $125,000
954 Edison St, York: Cynthia Rivera to Dominique Carbaugh, $130,000
361 W Jackson St, York: Michael Mclcahy to K&G Property Management Group, $125,000
21 N Pine St, York: Peter Fender/TCB to Aaron Schachel, $32,301.71
462 Salem Ave, York: Cynthia Kemp/TCB to Satellite & Multiservice Corp, $15,517.53
662 Salem Ave, York: Issac Jamerson/TCB to Henderson Guzman, $27,967.87
732 W Philadelphia St, York: Katherine Zito/TCB to Brandi Jennings, $34,738
766 W Philadelphia St, York: Daniel Zito/TCB to Awiine Affordable Homes 3, $41,297.78
449 Park St, York: John Bade/TCB to GS Mortgage Holdings X, $62,721.38
747 E Princess St, York: Kimberly Moore/TCB to Satellite & Multiservice Corp, $28,149.80
966 E Poplar St,. York: Zyaire Riddick/TCB to JLM New Beginnings, $1,632.82
472-474 W Market St, York: Michael Boll to Emmanuel Andre, $330,000
57 S Pine St, York: SCPII LLC to Sarek Properties, $97,000
Various Tracts, York: Elite Buys Homes to Whitetail Ridge Investments, $360,000
150 W Philadelphia St, York: Joey Greenberg to SREC LLC, $130,000
331 S Penn St, York: SPG Capital to Jose Ortiz, $79,000
1138 E Poplar St, York: Edith Cartwright-EST to Gloria Meza, $152,100
819 E Market St, York: Damar Properties to Ugobro Real Estate, $225,000
324 Maryland Ave, York: Brendan Bender to Jason Rhoades Sr, $178,000
176 Peyton Rd, York: Mary Dupuis to Christiane Mauro, $299,900
951 Monocacy Rd, York: Dougs Squared Realty to Rocex Properties, $1,018,150
137 S Pershing Ave, York: SCPII LLC to Aaron Snyder, $82,500
917 Madison Ave, York: Thomas Elicker to Integrity First Home Buyers, $65,000
32 South West St & Mason Ave, York: David Carrero to Ryder Keil, $85,500
York Suburban School District
151 S Kershaw St, Springettsbury Ind: Edward Werner to Tammy Hoke, $255,000
126 Peyton Rd, Spring Garden Twp: Joey Herwig to Rudiard Scott Jr, $403,988
334 Greystone Rd, Springettsbury Ind: Patricia A Smith-EST to Millicent Ananga, $227,900
1103 Mt Rose Ave, Spring Garden Twp: M Chris Williams to Jay Varahi LLC, $25,000
600 S Yale St, Spring Garden Twp: Janis Rainer to Integrity First Home Buyers, $124,000
165 Crown Point Dr, Springettsbury Ind: Matthew DeRose to Tyler Keppley, $182,900
1285 Elderslie Lane Unit 116, Spring Garden Twp: Kylie Cotorneo to Darrin Hawkins Jr, $280,000
1423 First Ave, Spring Garden Twp: Donald Smith Jr to ANGDUPE2011 LLC, $111,000
Bermudian Springs School District
Tammy Dr, Huntington Twp: DJ Homes to BLG Construction, $192,000
115 Tammy Dr, Huntington Twp: Craftbuilt Inc to BLG Construction, $240,000
S Ridge Rd, Huntington Twp: Q Baird Hershey Jr to Jay Weaver, $11,700
188 Jessica Dr, Reading Twp: BRH at Hampton Heights to Gerald Gett, $440,475
620 Gooseville Rd, Reading Twp: Willis Tallman to Carolina Flores, $297,900
1105 N Browns Dam Dr, Reading Twp: Glenn Sherman to KNA Property Solutions, $85,000
Conewago Valley School District
513 W King St, Abbottstown: Toney Pritt to Ned Landis, $29,649.58
323 Maple Dr, Conewago Twp: Raquel Aguilar to Brandon Juzelenos, $259,000
140 Foxtown Dr, Hamilton Twp: Raymond Wilkens Sr to Elizabeth Poska, $480,000
156 Oxford Blvd, Oxford Twp: Eric Eldridge to Cindy McCullough, $400,000
296 Friendly Dr, Conewago Twp: Daniel Figueroa to Lisa Prete-Johnson, $400,000
412 North St, McSherrystown: Justin Emig to Cole Capital Solutions, $195,000
Fairfield Area School District
25 Treetop Trail, Carroll Valley: Michael Strickland to Anthony Contrino, $269,000
4 Meadow Lark Trail, Carroll Valley: Empire Industries to Mignon Thoreson, $13,700
241 Pecher Rd, Liberty Twp: David Sanders Jr-SHRF to Rocket Mortgage, $85,000
2575 Tract Rd, Liberty Twp: Sharon Dunn to Tract Rd LLC, $576,961
Pecher Rd, Liberty Twp: Carolyn Lydon to Robert Steinle, $48,269
54 Fruitwood Trail, Carroll Valley: Glenn Henicle to Randy Welty, $10,000
12 Palomino Trail, Carroll Valley: Dwayne Morgan to Danielle Reap, $299,900
40 Grasshopper Lane, Hamiltoban Twp: Jillane Unger to Michelle Jimenez, $305,000
Gettysburg Area School District
325 Belmont Rd, Cumberland Twp: Andrew Larson-DECD to James Willliams, $500,000
276 High St, Franklin Twp: Sue Ann Osterman-DECD to Lilliam Jane Smith, $236,000
51 W Mountain Top Dr, Franklin Twp: Michael Semuskie to Dustin Draper, $410,000
159 N Washington St, Gettysburg: Andrew Keyser to Goony 45 LLC, $628,500
105 E Middle St, Gettysburg: Ian Miller to Michelle Schmidt, $735,000
48 N Fifth St, Gettysburg: Patricia Smith to Wesley Bard, $236,500
293 N Fourth St, Gettysburg: Jennifer Reisinger to Francis Miller, $316,000
35 Grand Overlook Dr, Straban Twp: DR Horton Inc-NJ to Glenna Linville, $401,000
52 Boneset Dr, Straban Twp: US Home LLC to Michael Knight, $410,490
39 Boneset Dr, Straban Twp: US Home LLC to William Petrakis, $409,715
55 Boneset Dr, Straban Twp: US Home LLC to Wilson Ribot, $399,990
43 Boneset Dr, Straban Twp: US Home LLC to Barbara Lebendnik, $399,990
81 Boneset Dr, Straban Twp: US Home LLC to Julie Freundel-Dressler, $299,990
51 Boneset Dr, Straban Twp: US Home LLC to Jason Hill, $320,000
47 Birdseye Lane, Straban Twp: DRB Group Mid-Atlantic to Daniel Hogan, $536,396
125 Rodes Ave, Straban Twp: Courtney Hughes to Conor Flynn, $280,000
46 Chokeberry Way, Straban Twp: DR Horton Inc-NJ to John Cloke Jr, $349,900
6 Grand Overlook Dr, Straban Twp: DR Horton Inc-NJ to Jeff Colosimo, $419,990
10 Egret Circle, Cumberland Twp: Joseph Myers-DECD to Kathleen Chadwick, $355,000
85 Greenbriar Lane, Cumberland Twp: Nancy Crawford to Tammy Lyn Luller, $345,000
8 Swift Circle, Cumberland Twp: Joseph Myers-DECD to Gary Pekar, $453,662
4583 Chambersburg Rd, Franklin Twp: Westley Stevens to Denise Stewart, $302,000
1405 Green Ridge Rd, Franklin Twp: Empire Industries to Derek Crouse, $37,000
141 Shorbs Mill Rd, Freedom Twp: John Harrison to Nicholas Proud, $276,000
328 Baltimore St, Gettysburg: Larry Weikert-DECD to Mary Marsten, $253,126
312 E Middle St, Gettysburg: Kevin McGuire to Marlen Eve, $350,000
68 E Water St, Gettysburg: Jolene Dravk to Richard Yetsko Jr, $180,000
63 W Aster Way, Straban Twp: DRB Group Mid-Atlantic to Lutricia Rowe, $677,032
119 Birdseye Lane, Straban Twp: DRB Group Mid-Atlantic to William Dubbs III, $501,805
1335 Hanover Rd, Straban Twp: Allegheny Mountain Spring Water Inc to 1325 Hanover LLC, $1,195,000
Littlestown Area School District
137 Apple Grove Lane, Littlestown: William Wilt to Barbara Miller, $210,000
129 Schottie Rd, Mt Joy Twp: Jamie Britton to Kethleen Krappel, $305,000
3340 Baltimore Pike, Mt Joy Twp: Barbara Bentzel-DECD to Christopher Jeffcoat, $300,000
73 Wehler Dr, Littlestown: Mayberry at Mason Dixon LLC to Harris Quesnell Jr, $529,900
Upper Adams School District
114 Penn St, Bigerlville: Robert White to Michael Derogatis, $227,400
155 Norris Rd, Menallen Twp: Robert Luty to Jason Foor, $199,000
Piney Mountain Ridge Rd, Menallen Twp: Benjamin Keller to Metropolitan Edison, $200,000
1225 Beecherstown Rd, Butler Twp: William Matelski to Jeremy Gardner, $260,000
400 Aspers North, Menallen Twp: Robert Ivan Brough & Doris Baugher Brough Revocable Living Trust to Isaac Huyard, $1,002,000
