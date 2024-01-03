York and Adams County deed transfers: What are homes selling for in your neighborhood?
Central York School District
2356 Addison Ct, Manchester Twp: Brian Decker to Sajeeb Adhikary, $485,000
55 Old Mill Inn Rd, Manchester Twp: Howard Shimmel-TR to Matthew Gruber, $263,000
1016 Caspian Dr, Manchester Twp: Eden Mandate LLC to Jonathan Matt, $385,000
3409 Druck Valley Rd, Springettsbury Twp: Steven Schiding to KTKD LLC, $287,500
46 Laurel St, North York: Willilam Teare-EST to F&J Trusted Properties, $45,000
3745 Baer Rd, Manchester Twp: Russell Wantz Jr to Ann Marie Black, $115,371.47
1904 Mount Zion Rd, Springettsbury Twp: Lynn Toulomes/Atty to Yoder Investments II, $165,000
Dallastown Area School District
18 Ferndale Rd, Loganville: Scott Williams to Robert C Smith, $379,900
7264 South Rd, Springfield Twp: Steven Glatfelter to Tyler Miller, $105,000
1906 Powder Mill Rd, York Twp: Hiroko Yee to Trinda McDonnell, $250,000
2370 Sutton Rd, York Twp: Denise Roe/Atty to Jennifer Mann, $379,900
125 Farmington Dr, Jacobus: Bradley Bensinger to David Chemin, $515,000
408 Hillcrest Rd, York Twp: Scott Angerman to Travis Hoke, $320,000
259 Equine Cove, York Twp: Ruth Vaughn to Cathy Lavere, $285,000
287 Winters Circle Dr, York Twp: Flo Gill/Atty to Mary McCarraher, $275,000
310 Winners Circle Dr, York Twp: Janet Delprete to Andre Miller, $250,000
2374 Glen Rock Rd, Springfield Twp: Stephen Rice to First Choice Home Buyers, $50,000
1649 Potosi Rd, Springfield Twp: Sylvan Terrace Properties to Donna Marx, $325,000
7 Hill-N-Dale Ct, York Twp: Karen Deraleau-EST to Logan Shue, $229,900
5 Southview Dr, York Twp: John Schemel to Steven Wise, $260,000
Dover Area School District
1440 Donna Lane, Dover Twp: Dennis Raber to Mike Subedi, $390,000
1729 Weeping Willow Lane, Dover Twp: David Livingston ot Erica Shearer, $204,900
4455 Biesecker Rd, Dover Twp: Jacqueline Osborne to Karla Gary, $89,900
Various Tracts, Dover Twp: Newberry Plaza LLC to 2023 Hilton Dover LLC, $1,700,000
4291 W Canal Rd, Dover Twp: Millpond Properties to Stephen Carpenter, $438,995
43-41 N Main St, Dover: Robin Housseal-EST to Jackson Investment Properties, $140,000
Eastern York School District
505 Stricklers School Rd, Hellam Twp: Holly Wolf to Andrey Bozhko, $750,000
541 Bull Run Rd, Lower Windsor Twp: Lavere Crawford-TR to Stanley Hoke, $70,000
4649 Fake Rd, Hellam Twp: Frank Diguglielmo-EST to Nicholas Lonkowske, $500,000
Hanover Area School District
233 Penn St, Hanover: Patrick Bolan-EST to Charles Laughman, $181,000
220 Locust St, Hanover: Jacqueline Stambaugh to Ronald Christian, $157,500
124 E Chestnut St, Hanover: Gerald DeGroft to Caleb Serafin, $175,000
350 Maple Ave, Hanover: Caitlyn Prendergast to Jeffrey Krieger, $200,000
630 Basswood Dr, Hanover: JA Myers Building & Development to Darlene Short, $315,478
Northeastern School District
115 Lark Dr, Newberry Twp: Ryan Sabados to Ramesh Darji, $425,000
420 N Burberry Lane, East Manchester Twp: Teresa Baird to Anthony Hall, $250,000
345 Cedar Run Dr, Conewago Twp: Laura Simcoe to Brandon March, $235,000
216 Cooper St, Manchester: Lois Stambaugh-EST to Jacob Monn, $50,000
5225 Board Rd, East Manchester Twp: Brittany Bupp to Landra Simpson, $359,900
18 Walton St, York Haven: Scott Kuhn to Erin Branch, $162,900
40 S Liverpool St, East Manchester Twp: Carla Miller to Michael Dowling, $200,000
15 Cataline Rd, East Manchester Twp: Wade Hoffman-EST to Ebersole Realty, $170,000
55 Eli Dr, Conewago Twp: F-T LLLP to Samuel Hajnos, $369,900
60 Eli Dr, Conewago Twp: F-T LLLP to Seth Beitz, $430,840
710 Cragmoor Rd, Newberry Twp: Carl Kauffman-EST to Glenn McLean, $266,000
Northern York School District
Reynolds Rd, Washington Twp: Wilma Foreman to SGE Capital, $112,500
73 Clemens Dr, Dillsburg: Maryrose Triscari/Atty to Christine McCarl, $229,000
988 York Rd, Carroll Twp: David Toohey to Jacob Henry, $239,900
9 Wayside Ct, Dillsburg: Barbara Smith to Eric McCone, $361,000
Rainbow Tr, Warrington Twp: Aado Vaigro-EST to Blue Harbor Rentals, $150,900
Red Lion Area School District
1017 Delta Rd, Windsor Twp: John Crift to Moses Lapp, $860,000
262 N Railroad Lane, Red Lion: Paul Ewell/Atty to Marissa Frye, $200,000
118 S Franklin St, Red Lion: Thomas Grove to Aerostar Realty, $125,000
3200-3202 East Prospect Rd, Windsor Twp: East Prospect Road Partners to Jeffrey Walker, $71,872.50
106 Chandler Dr, Windsor Twp: Alec Wetcher to Sharnett Kelly, $238,000
1030 Pleasant Grove Rd, Windsor Twp: Clarence Campbell to Matthew Dettinger, $160,000
5170 Swamp Rd, Winterstown: Stanley Hoke to John Debeaumont, $165,000
Dairy Rd, North Hopewell Twp: Richard Doyle Jr to Aaron Esh, $388,719
106 W Broadway, Red Lion: Dianna Colino to AMP1 LLC, $190,000
300 N Main St, Red Lion: David Couch to Marjorie Day, $210,000
3735 Delta Rd, Lower Chanceford Twp: Robert Druck to Jarrett Wilson, $158,000
470 & 480 S Blacksmith Ave, Windsor Twp: Earl Hannigan-EST to Casey Raver, $150,000
112 Schoolhouse Lane, Windsor: Sonshine I LP to Sarah Goodling, $561,315
Dairy Rd, North Hopewell Twp: Richard Doyle Jr to Benuel Beiler, $215,488.50
Dairy Rd, North Hopewell Twp: Richard Doyle Jr to Benuel Beiler, $215,488.50
Dairy Rd, North Hopewell Twp: Richard Doyle Jr to Benuel Beiler, $240,147
Dairy Rd, North Hopewell Twp: Richard Doyle Jr to Benuel Beiler, $240,147
5066 Dairy Rd, North Hopewell Twp: Richard Doyle Jr to Samuel Beiler, $200,000
Dairy Rd, North Hopewell Twp: Richard Doyle Jr to Samuel Beiler, $200,000
235 Sunbury Way, Windsor Twp: Robert Pyatt-Atty to Michael Shilling, $290,000
South Western School District
27 Louvain Dr, West Manheim Twp: Jeffery Wilson to Mateo Cindric, $315,000
105 Coastal Dr, West Manheim Twp: Belmont Ridge Villas to Rodney Miller, $289,900
455 Pumping Station Rd, West Manheim Twp: Robert Wolford to Joahua Deshong, $386,000
34 Spring Garden St, Penn Twp: Bruce Jones to Keel LP, $570,000
Spring Garden St, Penn Twp: Bruce Jones to Keel LP, $290,000
184 Heritage Dr, West Manheim Twp: DRB Group Mid-Atlantic to James Hamilton Jr, $400,758
105 Holstein Dr, West Manheim Twp: Joseph Myers-EST to JA Myers Building & Development, $12,600
105 Holstein Dr, West Manheim Twp: JA Myers Building & Development to Dosha Williams, $277,850
52 S Center St, Penn Twp: Anthony Bossalina/Atty to Gabriela Gutierrez, $244,999
3002 Baltimore Pike, West Manheim Twp: Leon Rider to Sensenig Real Estate, $135,000
81 Smeach Dr, West Manheim Twp: Matthew Moran to Cassandra Linardi, $225,000
1139 Baltimore St, Penn Twp: NNN Reit Trust to ValueCom17 LLC, $650,000
Southeastern School District
551 Ridge Rd, Fawn Twp: Raymond Parker III to Rex Hall, $500,000
New Park Rd, Fawn Twp: D Reed Anderson-EST to H William Clarius, $42,500
16547 Edgar Woods Rd, East Hopewell Twp: Linda Ruff-EST to Jessica McAvoy, $211,000
85 Cemetary Ave, Stewartstown: Thomas Anderson-EST to Cornerstone Investment Group, $60,000
23 S George St, Stewartstown: Tricorner-Gemcraft Homes to Christin Everett, $299,990
17992 Dave Anne Circle, Hopewell Twp: Tricorner-Gemcraft Homes to Connor Murray, $399,888
49 Cedar Lane, Hopewell Twp: Randy Wheeler to Glanzir Properties, $165,000
Southern York School District
15 Shaub Rd, Railroad: Jason Dunaja to Svetlana Lewis, $399,900
218 N Highland Dr, Shrewsbury: Tony Kelly to Nathaniel Goble, $425,000
141 N Main St, Shrewsbury: Nathaniel Goble to Joseph Hagan, $300,000
24 Culpepper Rd, Shrewsbury: Elfner Holdings to Ryan Orndoff, $315,000
Spring Grove Area School District
159 S Alpine #48, Jackson Twp: Trinda McDonnell to Peggy Leber, $270,000
1365 Seven Valleys Rd, North Codorus Twp: Wanda Eyster to Hunterfield Storage, $750,000
2642 Stoverstown Rd, North Codorus Twp: Barry Baumgardner-EST to Steve Schultz Painting, $177,500
7446 Saint Patrick Ct, Paradise Twp: BRH At Paradise Village to Ronald James, $299,990
1373 Grove Lane, North Codorus Twp: Charles Blount II to Victoria Sheridan, $289,900
2093 Hillcrest Rd, Jackson Twp: Charles Kessler-EST to Stefanie Lain, $235,000
618 Sunset Rd, Paradise Twp: Martin Rinehart Jr to Joshua Summers, $270,000
West Shore School District
636 Overlook Dr, Goldsboro: Joshua Rode to Paddletown LLC, $230,001
Church Rd, Newberry 1st: Robert Shettle to Darci Dellwardt, $320,000
7191 Bull Rd, Newberry 1st: Geoffrey Shuff to Nathan Monir, $235,000
99 Fetrow Lane, Fairview Twp: Millpond Properties to Sarman Mothey, $307,000
140 Red Maple Dr, Newberry 1st: Landmark Builders to Charles Brown, $454,900
410 Jennifer Dr, Fairview Twp: Barbara Johnson/Atty to 410 Jenniifer Drive LLC, $181,500
240, 160 & 90 Red Maple Dr, Newberry 1st: Golf Enterprises to Landmark Builders, $257,700
20 Bald Cypress Circle, Newberry 1st: James Yost to Todd Martin, $300,000
759 Midway Rd, Newberry 1st: Shirley Taylor to Tina Widmayer, $115,000
10 Yocumtown Rd, Newberry 1st: Roxanne Lenig to David Livingston, $250,000
81 Pleasant View Terrace, Fairview Twp: William Fitzhenry Jr to Kristina Recker, $279,900
12 Crescent Dr, Fairview Twp: Joseph Luse to Paul Alan Schepp II, $310,000
West York Area School District
1941 Derry Rd, West Manchester Twp: Nancy Steinfelt-EST to Nephtor Arroyo, $280,000
1726 West Market St, West York: Lynn Firestone to Pebbels Brazoban, $171,000
2236 Sunset Lane, West Manchester Twp: Bonnie Kauffman to SREC LLC, $151,000
1433 Farm Cross Way, West Manchester Twp: Kumarappan Subramanian to Simone Kolde, $430,000
44 Hagarman Dr, West Manchester Twp: Beth A Smith-EST to Bernadette Shellenberger, $185,000
1934 High St, West Manchester Twp: Lori Wampler to Richard Winelander-TR, $399,900
York City School District
820 Wallace St, York: Tara Buchmyer to Samuel Delacruz Jr, $114,900
918 W King St, York: SPG Capital to GANDY Real Estate, $110,000
307 W Cottage Pl, York: Joshua Kleinfeld to Robert Lewis, $128,500
1201 E Poplar St, York: Christopher Idlbi to Jordyn Spalla, $177,950
656 W King St, York: Gregory Plowman to Placido Hernandez, $32,000
69 N Tremont St, York: Leonard Martz to German Gonzalez, $72,500
141 Hamilton Ave, York: Cruz Perez to Alex Ramos, $55,000
43 N Hartley St, York: Gabriel Bartash to Amos Smucker, $70,000
364 E Springettsbury Ave, York: Steven Johnson to Midgard Investments, $138,510
247 E Princess St, York: BSRE Holdings to Hemlock Home Solutions, $45,000
215 N Hartley St, York: Jodi Frey to Vested Group LLC, $68,000
225 W Front St, York: Madison Residences to John Stoltzfoos, $152,500
64 W Broadway Ave, York: Marcus Hirsch to Milagray LLC, $74,000
120 E Market St, York: Iron Gate York LLC to 3DS Sports LLC, $295,000
1007 E Mason Ave, York: Donald Davis to Partners Self Storage, $638,000
39 S Hartley St, York: Felix Alamo to First Choice Home Buyers, $85,000
York Suburban School District
309 Wynwood Rd, Springettsbury Ind: Michael Waltemyer to Zachary Regan, $265,000
1930 Rosewood Lane, Spring Garden Twp: Gregory S Smith to Mark Hall, $725,000
310 Greendale Rd, Spring Garden Twp: Ilona Granet to Joan Snyder, $150,000
1401 Prospect St, Spring Garden Twp: Barbara Steiber to Budget Rentals, $146,000
1429 Fourth Ave, Spring Garden Twp: Joseph Inners to Bailey Tomblin, $150,000
1148 Rosecroft, Spring Garden Twp: Robert Stradling to Junlong Siu, $290,000
2553 Brighton Dr, Springettsbury Ind: Daniel Ness to Loc Huynh, $280,000
Bermudian Springs School District
7390 Carlisle Pike, Huntington Twp: Larissa Neiderer to Z J Farms, $880,000
8292 Carliisle Pike, Huntington Twp: Hershey Family Limited Partnership to Richard Harley, $145,000
435 Hill Top Rd, Latimore Twp: Anthony Frisbie to Joel Redding, $450,000
82 Amber View, Reading Twp: Charles Fowler to Tiffany Altland, $390,000
175 Jessica Dr, Reading Twp: Lexington Land Developers Corp to BRH At Hampton Heights, $109,990
410 Kuhn Fording Rd, Reading Twp: NHS Human Services to Jasmine McKain, $250,000
29 Bragg Dr, Reading Twp: Randy Ebarb to Frances Tolley, $680,000
Conewago Valley School District
1448 Abbottstown Pike, Berwick Twp: Susan Lucabaugh to Nunda Fruit Farms, $420,000
408 Diller Rd, Conewago Twp: Roy Collins Jr to Integrity First Home Buyers, $175,000
532 Poplar St, Conewago Twp: Shirley Jewitt-SHRF to Bank of America, $60,000
29 Lincoln Dr, Conewago Twp: Carole Foote to Andrew Lash, $209,999
135 Main St, McSherrystown: Aaron Galloway to Cindy Elder, $175,000
80 Kohler School Rd, Mt Pleasant Twp: Timothy Neiderer-DECD to Robert Adams Jr, $500,000
105 Fern Dr, Oxford Twp: Shirley Myers-DECD to William Pope, $38,700.81
460 Mount Misery Rd, Oxford Twp: Teresa Marie Warner-DECD to Anthony Miller Jr, $80,000
Fairfield Area School District
1 Anna Trail, Carroll Valley: Daniel Jones Jr-DECD to Jacqueline Moore, $240,000
115 Jacks Mountian Rd, Carroll Valley: Patsy Doderick-DECD to BC Enterprises Solution, $200,000
34 N Miller St, Fairfield: First Choice Home Buyers to Hugh Eckert, $325,000
3 Retriever Trail, Liberty Twp: Mary Ellen Cole to Ryan Shoemaker, $9,500
Gettysburg Area School District
6 Dinwiddie Tract, Cumberland Twp: Jeffre Gabel to Kormah Bryemah, $269,900
25 Maple Ave, Cumberland Twp: Justin George to Haley Rossi, $339,900
106 Barlow-Greenmount Rd, Cumberland Twp: David Iskes to Ruhlman Concrete, $85,000
70 Pin Oak Lane, Cumberland Twp: Sean Umbenhouer to Keegan Wenner, $370,000
95 Raverock Dr, Cumberland Twp: Joseph Myers-DECD to Samuel O'Connell, $422,130
215 Poplar Springs Rd, Franklin Twp: Alice Baker to Andrew Lomax, $225,000
49 Chokeberry Way, Straban Twp: DR Horton Inc-NJ to Irrevocable Shortz Asset Protection Trust, $375,000
190 Montclair Rd, Straban Twp: Carol Cole to Oscar Manzo-Madrigal, $275,000
Grandview Way, Straban Twp: CCD Rock Creek LLC to DR Horton Inc-NJ, $6,138,000
26 Coneflower Dr, Straban Twp: DRB Group Mid-Atlantic to Keith Peterson, $546,217
Quiet Creek Dr, Straban Twp: CCD Rock Creek to DRB Group Mid-Atlantic, $10,485,000
58 Coneflower Dr, Straban Twp: DRB Group Mid-Atlantic to Matthew Nareski, $547,381
Littlestown Area School District
38 Bonnefield Circle, Bonneauville: Cody Myers to Kelly Berger, $267,697
35 Locust Dr, Germany Twp: Barry Messinger-DECD to Roger Melton, $120,000
3557 Baltimore Pike, Mt Joy Twp: Frank Ciani Jr to Schaubhut LLC, $170,000
355 Hickory Rd, Mt Joy Twp: Mary Rippeon to Robert Glass Jr, $565,000
100 Harvest Dr, Mt Pleasant Twp: Joseph Mack-DECD to Integrity First Home Buyers, $250,000
701 Bollinger Rd, Union Twp: Headlands Residential Series Owner Trust REO Series E to Jack Dill, $201,000
1135 Fox Run Terrace, Union Twp: James Head to Patrick Hyser, $399,900
Upper Adams School District
19 Ridge Ave, Biglerville: Wilbur Varian to Samuel Cottrill, $240,000
1160 Beecherstown Rd, Butler Twp: JM Gaidos Investments to Isaac Huyard, $92,000
535 Maryland Ave, Menallen Twp: Richard Riegelman to Gregory Duffy, $353,000
151 Pine Grove Furnace Rd, Menallen Twp: Dennis Harman to Justin Curtis, $300,000
51 E imperial Dr, Menallen Twp: Todd McClosky to Gary Roush, $365,000
85 Maryland Ave, Menallen Twp: Stanley Plank to Theresa Long, $15,000
This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: York and Adams County PA deed transfers