York and Adams County deed transfers: What are homes selling for in your neighborhood?

York Daily Record
·13 min read

Central York School District

2356 Addison Ct, Manchester Twp: Brian Decker to Sajeeb Adhikary, $485,000

55 Old Mill Inn Rd, Manchester Twp: Howard Shimmel-TR to Matthew Gruber, $263,000

1016 Caspian Dr, Manchester Twp: Eden Mandate LLC to Jonathan Matt, $385,000

3409 Druck Valley Rd, Springettsbury Twp: Steven Schiding to KTKD LLC, $287,500

46 Laurel St, North York: Willilam Teare-EST to F&J Trusted Properties, $45,000

3745 Baer Rd, Manchester Twp: Russell Wantz Jr to Ann Marie Black, $115,371.47

1904 Mount Zion Rd, Springettsbury Twp: Lynn Toulomes/Atty to Yoder Investments II, $165,000

Dallastown Area School District

18 Ferndale Rd, Loganville: Scott Williams to Robert C Smith, $379,900

7264 South Rd, Springfield Twp: Steven Glatfelter to Tyler Miller, $105,000

1906 Powder Mill Rd, York Twp: Hiroko Yee to Trinda McDonnell, $250,000

2370 Sutton Rd, York Twp: Denise Roe/Atty to Jennifer Mann, $379,900

125 Farmington Dr, Jacobus: Bradley Bensinger to David Chemin, $515,000

408 Hillcrest Rd, York Twp: Scott Angerman to Travis Hoke, $320,000

259 Equine Cove, York Twp: Ruth Vaughn to Cathy Lavere, $285,000

287 Winters Circle Dr, York Twp: Flo Gill/Atty to Mary McCarraher, $275,000

310 Winners Circle Dr, York Twp: Janet Delprete to Andre Miller, $250,000

2374 Glen Rock Rd, Springfield Twp: Stephen Rice to First Choice Home Buyers, $50,000

1649 Potosi Rd, Springfield Twp: Sylvan Terrace Properties to Donna Marx, $325,000

7 Hill-N-Dale Ct, York Twp: Karen Deraleau-EST to Logan Shue, $229,900

5 Southview Dr, York Twp: John Schemel to Steven Wise, $260,000

Dover Area School District

1440 Donna Lane, Dover Twp: Dennis Raber to Mike Subedi, $390,000

1729 Weeping Willow Lane, Dover Twp: David Livingston ot Erica Shearer, $204,900

4455 Biesecker Rd, Dover Twp: Jacqueline Osborne to Karla Gary, $89,900

Various Tracts, Dover Twp: Newberry Plaza LLC to 2023 Hilton Dover LLC, $1,700,000

4291 W Canal Rd, Dover Twp: Millpond Properties to Stephen Carpenter, $438,995

43-41 N Main St, Dover: Robin Housseal-EST to Jackson Investment Properties, $140,000

Eastern York School District

505 Stricklers School Rd, Hellam Twp: Holly Wolf to Andrey Bozhko, $750,000

541 Bull Run Rd, Lower Windsor Twp: Lavere Crawford-TR to Stanley Hoke, $70,000

4649 Fake Rd, Hellam Twp: Frank Diguglielmo-EST to Nicholas Lonkowske, $500,000

Hanover Area School District

233 Penn St, Hanover: Patrick Bolan-EST to Charles Laughman, $181,000

220 Locust St, Hanover: Jacqueline Stambaugh to Ronald Christian, $157,500

124 E Chestnut St, Hanover: Gerald DeGroft to Caleb Serafin, $175,000

350 Maple Ave, Hanover: Caitlyn Prendergast to Jeffrey Krieger, $200,000

630 Basswood Dr, Hanover: JA Myers Building & Development to Darlene Short, $315,478

Northeastern School District

115 Lark Dr, Newberry Twp: Ryan Sabados to Ramesh Darji, $425,000

420 N Burberry Lane, East Manchester Twp: Teresa Baird to Anthony Hall, $250,000

345 Cedar Run Dr, Conewago Twp: Laura Simcoe to Brandon March, $235,000

216 Cooper St, Manchester: Lois Stambaugh-EST to Jacob Monn, $50,000

5225 Board Rd, East Manchester Twp: Brittany Bupp to Landra Simpson, $359,900

18 Walton St, York Haven: Scott Kuhn to Erin Branch, $162,900

40 S Liverpool St, East Manchester Twp: Carla Miller to Michael Dowling, $200,000

15 Cataline Rd, East Manchester Twp: Wade Hoffman-EST to Ebersole Realty, $170,000

55 Eli Dr, Conewago Twp: F-T LLLP to Samuel Hajnos, $369,900

60 Eli Dr, Conewago Twp: F-T LLLP to Seth Beitz, $430,840

710 Cragmoor Rd, Newberry Twp: Carl Kauffman-EST to Glenn McLean, $266,000

Northern York School District

Reynolds Rd, Washington Twp: Wilma Foreman to SGE Capital, $112,500

73 Clemens Dr, Dillsburg: Maryrose Triscari/Atty to Christine McCarl, $229,000

988 York Rd, Carroll Twp: David Toohey to Jacob Henry, $239,900

9 Wayside Ct, Dillsburg: Barbara Smith to Eric McCone, $361,000

Rainbow Tr, Warrington Twp: Aado Vaigro-EST to Blue Harbor Rentals, $150,900

Red Lion Area School District

1017 Delta Rd, Windsor Twp: John Crift to Moses Lapp, $860,000

262 N Railroad Lane, Red Lion: Paul Ewell/Atty to Marissa Frye, $200,000

118 S Franklin St, Red Lion: Thomas Grove to Aerostar Realty, $125,000

3200-3202 East Prospect Rd, Windsor Twp: East Prospect Road Partners to Jeffrey Walker, $71,872.50

106 Chandler Dr, Windsor Twp: Alec Wetcher to Sharnett Kelly, $238,000

1030 Pleasant Grove Rd, Windsor Twp: Clarence Campbell to Matthew Dettinger, $160,000

5170 Swamp Rd, Winterstown: Stanley Hoke to John Debeaumont, $165,000

Dairy Rd, North Hopewell Twp: Richard Doyle Jr to Aaron Esh, $388,719

106 W Broadway, Red Lion: Dianna Colino to AMP1 LLC, $190,000

300 N Main St, Red Lion: David Couch to Marjorie Day, $210,000

3735 Delta Rd, Lower Chanceford Twp: Robert Druck to Jarrett Wilson, $158,000

470 & 480 S Blacksmith Ave, Windsor Twp: Earl Hannigan-EST to Casey Raver, $150,000

112 Schoolhouse Lane, Windsor: Sonshine I LP to Sarah Goodling, $561,315

Dairy Rd, North Hopewell Twp: Richard Doyle Jr to Benuel Beiler, $215,488.50

Dairy Rd, North Hopewell Twp: Richard Doyle Jr to Benuel Beiler, $215,488.50

Dairy Rd, North Hopewell Twp: Richard Doyle Jr to Benuel Beiler, $240,147

Dairy Rd, North Hopewell Twp: Richard Doyle Jr to Benuel Beiler, $240,147

5066 Dairy Rd, North Hopewell Twp: Richard Doyle Jr to Samuel Beiler, $200,000

Dairy Rd, North Hopewell Twp: Richard Doyle Jr to Samuel Beiler, $200,000

235 Sunbury Way, Windsor Twp: Robert Pyatt-Atty to Michael Shilling, $290,000

South Western School District

27 Louvain Dr, West Manheim Twp: Jeffery Wilson to Mateo Cindric, $315,000

105 Coastal Dr, West Manheim Twp: Belmont Ridge Villas to Rodney Miller, $289,900

455 Pumping Station Rd, West Manheim Twp: Robert Wolford to Joahua Deshong, $386,000

34 Spring Garden St, Penn Twp: Bruce Jones to Keel LP, $570,000

Spring Garden St, Penn Twp: Bruce Jones to Keel LP, $290,000

184 Heritage Dr, West Manheim Twp: DRB Group Mid-Atlantic to James Hamilton Jr, $400,758

105 Holstein Dr, West Manheim Twp: Joseph Myers-EST to JA Myers Building & Development, $12,600

105 Holstein Dr, West Manheim Twp: JA Myers Building & Development to Dosha Williams, $277,850

52 S Center St, Penn Twp: Anthony Bossalina/Atty to Gabriela Gutierrez, $244,999

3002 Baltimore Pike, West Manheim Twp: Leon Rider to Sensenig Real Estate, $135,000

81 Smeach Dr, West Manheim Twp: Matthew Moran to Cassandra Linardi, $225,000

1139 Baltimore St, Penn Twp: NNN Reit Trust to ValueCom17 LLC, $650,000

Southeastern School District

551 Ridge Rd, Fawn Twp: Raymond Parker III to Rex Hall, $500,000

New Park Rd, Fawn Twp: D Reed Anderson-EST to H William Clarius, $42,500

16547 Edgar Woods Rd, East Hopewell Twp: Linda Ruff-EST to Jessica McAvoy, $211,000

85 Cemetary Ave, Stewartstown: Thomas Anderson-EST to Cornerstone Investment Group, $60,000

23 S George St, Stewartstown: Tricorner-Gemcraft Homes to Christin Everett, $299,990

17992 Dave Anne Circle, Hopewell Twp: Tricorner-Gemcraft Homes to Connor Murray, $399,888

49 Cedar Lane, Hopewell Twp: Randy Wheeler to Glanzir Properties, $165,000

Southern York School District

15 Shaub Rd, Railroad: Jason Dunaja to Svetlana Lewis, $399,900

218 N Highland Dr, Shrewsbury: Tony Kelly to Nathaniel Goble, $425,000

141 N Main St, Shrewsbury: Nathaniel Goble to Joseph Hagan, $300,000

24 Culpepper Rd, Shrewsbury: Elfner Holdings to Ryan Orndoff, $315,000

Spring Grove Area School District

159 S Alpine #48, Jackson Twp: Trinda McDonnell to Peggy Leber, $270,000

1365 Seven Valleys Rd, North Codorus Twp: Wanda Eyster to Hunterfield Storage, $750,000

2642 Stoverstown Rd, North Codorus Twp: Barry Baumgardner-EST to Steve Schultz Painting, $177,500

7446 Saint Patrick Ct, Paradise Twp: BRH At Paradise Village to Ronald James, $299,990

1373 Grove Lane, North Codorus Twp: Charles Blount II to Victoria Sheridan, $289,900

2093 Hillcrest Rd, Jackson Twp: Charles Kessler-EST to Stefanie Lain, $235,000

618 Sunset Rd, Paradise Twp: Martin Rinehart Jr to Joshua Summers, $270,000

West Shore School District

636 Overlook Dr, Goldsboro: Joshua Rode to Paddletown LLC, $230,001

Church Rd, Newberry 1st: Robert Shettle to Darci Dellwardt, $320,000

7191 Bull Rd, Newberry 1st: Geoffrey Shuff to Nathan Monir, $235,000

99 Fetrow Lane, Fairview Twp: Millpond Properties to Sarman Mothey, $307,000

140 Red Maple Dr, Newberry 1st: Landmark Builders to Charles Brown, $454,900

410 Jennifer Dr, Fairview Twp: Barbara Johnson/Atty to 410 Jenniifer Drive LLC, $181,500

240, 160 & 90 Red Maple Dr, Newberry 1st: Golf Enterprises to Landmark Builders, $257,700

20 Bald Cypress Circle, Newberry 1st: James Yost to Todd Martin, $300,000

759 Midway Rd, Newberry 1st: Shirley Taylor to Tina Widmayer, $115,000

10 Yocumtown Rd, Newberry 1st: Roxanne Lenig to David Livingston, $250,000

81 Pleasant View Terrace, Fairview Twp: William Fitzhenry Jr to Kristina Recker, $279,900

12 Crescent Dr, Fairview Twp: Joseph Luse to Paul Alan Schepp II, $310,000

West York Area School District

1941 Derry Rd, West Manchester Twp: Nancy Steinfelt-EST to Nephtor Arroyo, $280,000

1726 West Market St, West York: Lynn Firestone to Pebbels Brazoban, $171,000

2236 Sunset Lane, West Manchester Twp: Bonnie Kauffman to SREC LLC, $151,000

1433 Farm Cross Way, West Manchester Twp: Kumarappan Subramanian to Simone Kolde, $430,000

44 Hagarman Dr, West Manchester Twp: Beth A Smith-EST to Bernadette Shellenberger, $185,000

1934 High St, West Manchester Twp: Lori Wampler to Richard Winelander-TR, $399,900

York City School District

820 Wallace St, York: Tara Buchmyer to Samuel Delacruz Jr, $114,900

918 W King St, York: SPG Capital to GANDY Real Estate, $110,000

307 W Cottage Pl, York: Joshua Kleinfeld to Robert Lewis, $128,500

1201 E Poplar St, York: Christopher Idlbi to Jordyn Spalla, $177,950

656 W King St, York: Gregory Plowman to Placido Hernandez, $32,000

69 N Tremont St, York: Leonard Martz to German Gonzalez, $72,500

141 Hamilton Ave, York: Cruz Perez to Alex Ramos, $55,000

43 N Hartley St, York: Gabriel Bartash to Amos Smucker, $70,000

364 E Springettsbury Ave, York: Steven Johnson to Midgard Investments, $138,510

247 E Princess St, York: BSRE Holdings to Hemlock Home Solutions, $45,000

215 N Hartley St, York: Jodi Frey to Vested Group LLC, $68,000

225 W Front St, York: Madison Residences to John Stoltzfoos, $152,500

64 W Broadway Ave, York: Marcus Hirsch to Milagray LLC, $74,000

120 E Market St, York: Iron Gate York LLC to 3DS Sports LLC, $295,000

1007 E Mason Ave, York: Donald Davis to Partners Self Storage, $638,000

39 S Hartley St, York: Felix Alamo to First Choice Home Buyers, $85,000

York Suburban School District

309 Wynwood Rd, Springettsbury Ind: Michael Waltemyer to Zachary Regan, $265,000

1930 Rosewood Lane, Spring Garden Twp: Gregory S Smith to Mark Hall, $725,000

310 Greendale Rd, Spring Garden Twp: Ilona Granet to Joan Snyder, $150,000

1401 Prospect St, Spring Garden Twp: Barbara Steiber to Budget Rentals, $146,000

1429 Fourth Ave, Spring Garden Twp: Joseph Inners to Bailey Tomblin, $150,000

1148 Rosecroft, Spring Garden Twp: Robert Stradling to Junlong Siu, $290,000

2553 Brighton Dr, Springettsbury Ind: Daniel Ness to Loc Huynh, $280,000

Bermudian Springs School District

7390 Carlisle Pike, Huntington Twp: Larissa Neiderer to Z J Farms, $880,000

8292 Carliisle Pike, Huntington Twp: Hershey Family Limited Partnership to Richard Harley, $145,000

435 Hill Top Rd, Latimore Twp: Anthony Frisbie to Joel Redding, $450,000

82 Amber View, Reading Twp: Charles Fowler to Tiffany Altland, $390,000

175 Jessica Dr, Reading Twp: Lexington Land Developers Corp to BRH At Hampton Heights, $109,990

410 Kuhn Fording Rd, Reading Twp: NHS Human Services to Jasmine McKain, $250,000

29 Bragg Dr, Reading Twp: Randy Ebarb to Frances Tolley, $680,000

Conewago Valley School District

1448 Abbottstown Pike, Berwick Twp: Susan Lucabaugh to Nunda Fruit Farms, $420,000

408 Diller Rd, Conewago Twp: Roy Collins Jr to Integrity First Home Buyers, $175,000

532 Poplar St, Conewago Twp: Shirley Jewitt-SHRF to Bank of America, $60,000

29 Lincoln Dr, Conewago Twp: Carole Foote to Andrew Lash, $209,999

135 Main St, McSherrystown: Aaron Galloway to Cindy Elder, $175,000

80 Kohler School Rd, Mt Pleasant Twp: Timothy Neiderer-DECD to Robert Adams Jr, $500,000

105 Fern Dr, Oxford Twp: Shirley Myers-DECD to William Pope, $38,700.81

460 Mount Misery Rd, Oxford Twp: Teresa Marie Warner-DECD to Anthony Miller Jr, $80,000

Fairfield Area School District

1 Anna Trail, Carroll Valley: Daniel Jones Jr-DECD to Jacqueline Moore, $240,000

115 Jacks Mountian Rd, Carroll Valley: Patsy Doderick-DECD to BC Enterprises Solution, $200,000

34 N Miller St, Fairfield: First Choice Home Buyers to Hugh Eckert, $325,000

3 Retriever Trail, Liberty Twp: Mary Ellen Cole to Ryan Shoemaker, $9,500

Gettysburg Area School District

6 Dinwiddie Tract, Cumberland Twp: Jeffre Gabel to Kormah Bryemah, $269,900

25 Maple Ave, Cumberland Twp: Justin George to Haley Rossi, $339,900

106 Barlow-Greenmount Rd, Cumberland Twp: David Iskes to Ruhlman Concrete, $85,000

70 Pin Oak Lane, Cumberland Twp: Sean Umbenhouer to Keegan Wenner, $370,000

95 Raverock Dr, Cumberland Twp: Joseph Myers-DECD to Samuel O'Connell, $422,130

215 Poplar Springs Rd, Franklin Twp: Alice Baker to Andrew Lomax, $225,000

49 Chokeberry Way, Straban Twp: DR Horton Inc-NJ to Irrevocable Shortz Asset Protection Trust, $375,000

190 Montclair Rd, Straban Twp: Carol Cole to Oscar Manzo-Madrigal, $275,000

Grandview Way, Straban Twp: CCD Rock Creek LLC to DR Horton Inc-NJ, $6,138,000

26 Coneflower Dr, Straban Twp: DRB Group Mid-Atlantic to Keith Peterson, $546,217

Quiet Creek Dr, Straban Twp: CCD Rock Creek to DRB Group Mid-Atlantic, $10,485,000

58 Coneflower Dr, Straban Twp: DRB Group Mid-Atlantic to Matthew Nareski, $547,381

Littlestown Area School District

38 Bonnefield Circle, Bonneauville: Cody Myers to Kelly Berger, $267,697

35 Locust Dr, Germany Twp: Barry Messinger-DECD to Roger Melton, $120,000

3557 Baltimore Pike, Mt Joy Twp: Frank Ciani Jr to Schaubhut LLC, $170,000

355 Hickory Rd, Mt Joy Twp: Mary Rippeon to Robert Glass Jr, $565,000

100 Harvest Dr, Mt Pleasant Twp: Joseph Mack-DECD to Integrity First Home Buyers, $250,000

701 Bollinger Rd, Union Twp: Headlands Residential Series Owner Trust REO Series E to Jack Dill, $201,000

1135 Fox Run Terrace, Union Twp: James Head to Patrick Hyser, $399,900

Upper Adams School District

19 Ridge Ave, Biglerville: Wilbur Varian to Samuel Cottrill, $240,000

1160 Beecherstown Rd, Butler Twp: JM Gaidos Investments to Isaac Huyard, $92,000

535 Maryland Ave, Menallen Twp: Richard Riegelman to Gregory Duffy, $353,000

151 Pine Grove Furnace Rd, Menallen Twp: Dennis Harman to Justin Curtis, $300,000

51 E imperial Dr, Menallen Twp: Todd McClosky to Gary Roush, $365,000

85 Maryland Ave, Menallen Twp: Stanley Plank to Theresa Long, $15,000

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: York and Adams County PA deed transfers

