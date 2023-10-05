U.S. markets open in 4 hours 14 minutes

York and Adams County property transfers: See what local homes are selling for

York Daily Record
·10 min read

Central

3835 Susquehanna Trail, Manchester Twp: John O'Conner III to Drew Zimmerman, $510,000

790 Church Rd, Manchester Twp: Robert Covert-EST to Trent Bortner, $240,000

4110 Woodlyn Terrace, Springettsbury Twp: Mark Pettigrew to David DeJesus, $350,000

Dallastown

Fitzkee Lane, York Twp: Robert Rutland/Atty to Fitzkee's Candies, $35,000

161 Kirch Rd, York Twp: Laurie Kleynen to Zachary Prexta, $215,000

20 Merrin Rd, York Twp: Jema Group to Cynthia Stitz, $225,000

130 W Broad St, Yoe: Rodney Smith to Michael Deuber, $165,000

1533 Camp Betty Washington Rd, York Twp: Kathryn Edwards to Integrity First Home Buyers, $200,000

737 Countryside Rd, Springfield Twp: Greogry Rivera to Rishi Patel, $532,500

700 S Franklin St Ext, York Twp: to Shokry Salama, $1,598.09

Dover

2320 Emig Mill Rd, Dover Twp: Donald Diehl/Atty to Haley Garber, $262,000

4112 Strawbridge Ct, Dover Twp: Brad Carrigan to Alda Properties, $170,000

3009 Spectrum Rd, Dover Twp: Robert Bucurel to Amanda Nicholl, $209,995

1251 Cherry Orchard Rd, Dover Twp: Priscilla Lauer-EST to Jeffrey Harbold, $425,000

2894 Oakland Rd, Dover Twp: B&S Capital Partners to Levi Link, $134,900

Eastern

2204 Craley Rd, Lower Windsor Twp: Mary Hildebrand-EST/DVS to Green River Realty, $120,000

Hanover

112 Baltimore St, Hanover: SPG Capital to Marburg Properties, $410,000

330 Foxleigh Dr, Hanover: Alan Winik to Carolyn Hands, $265,000

100 Frederick St, Hanover: Hanover Medical Properties to Jupiter Alpine Crossings, $1,269,500

Northeastern

10 Smith Rd, Conewago Twp: Elba Rodriguez to Cassie Flinchbaugh, $356,500

31 Gay St, York Haven: Sydney Whitmore/Atty to Austin Blackwell, $205,000

230 Torry Pines Dr, East Manchester Twp: Nathan Greenawalt to Holly Dallford, $339,900

105 Lark Dr, Newberry Twp: Zachary Einsig to Mani Rai, $310,000

Northern

Lot 7 Bentzel Rd, Warrington Twp: Stephanie Boehm to Tyler Deardorff, $95,000

1685 Detters Mill Rd, Warrington Twp: Edward Regelman to Nathan Doherty, $229,400

Various Tracts, Carroll Twp: Gary Reinhart to Logan Meadows Investment, $770,000

525 Mountain Rd, Carroll Twp: Yoder & Company to Janelle Livingston, $340,000

2232 Baltimore Pike, Washington Twp: Janet Witter to Cassidy Aikman, $289,000

Red Lion

705 Danbury Dr, Windsor Twp: Christopher Grube to Lucretta Myers, $276,000

3948 Brownton Rd, Chanceford Twp: Hazel Shanaman-EST to Jeffrey Keller, $254,000

Riverview Rd, Lower Chanceford Twp: Joseph Anderson to Three Delta LLC, $10,000

267 & 263 East Broadway, Red Lion: Steven Flickinger to East Broadway MHP LLC, $1,014,000

South Western

1130 William St, Penn Twp: Jeffrey McCauley-TR to David Hoffman, $317,000

9 Fair Ave, Penn Twp: Matthew Long to Jkohn Redding, $210,000

319 Azalea Dr, Penn Twp: Douglas Thacker to Angelica Holloway, $290,000

190 Bankert Rd & Bankert Rd, Penn Twp: First Choice Home Buyers to Kin Lam, $145,000

109 Sunnyside Dr, West Manheim Twp: Donnaleen Mummert/Atty to Troy Knaub, $255,000

179 Knobby Hook, West Manheim Twp: DR Horton Inc-NJ to James Ensminger, $434,990

214 Tyler Dr, Penn Twp: NVR Inc to Walter Hegan, $771,995

10 Winifred Dr, Penn Twp: High Pointe LLC to NVR Inc, $108,000

245 Bowman Rd, Penn Twp: Lori Hockensmith to Bon Ton Builders, $107,000

840 Logan Lane, Penn Twp: Christine Davis to Zachary Goodwin, $210,000

93 Gardenia Dr, Penn Twp: Mark Haigler to Chelsea Newman, $300,000

2679 Baltimore Pike, West Manheim Twp: Nancy Becker-EST to James Rice, $139,900

196 Heritage Dr, West Manheim Twp: DRB Group Mid-Atlantic to Shane Huffman Jr, $428,018

125 Pheasant Ridge Rd, West Manheim Twp: DRB Group Mid-Atlantic to Philip Morgan, $463,011

111 Holstein Dr, West Manheim Twp: Joseph Myers/Atty to JA Myers Building & Development, $12,600

111 Holstein Dr, West Manheim Twp: JA Myers Building & Development to Alexander Laderer, $261,075

Southeastern

98 Smokebox Circle, Hopewell Twp: Michael McKeon to Michael Stout, $375,000

275 High St, Hopewell Twp: Lori Kunkle to Michelle Wisnom, $445,000

199 Magnolia Trail, Peach Bottom Twp: Integrity First Home Buyers to Justin Miller, $225,000

18017 Dave Anne Circle, Hopewell Twp: Tricorner-Gemcraft Homes to Yolanda Tawney, $455,565

211 Patterson Dr, Hopewell Twp: Nadine's Overlook LLC to Sarah Wilson, $343,000

Southern

49 W Clearview Rd, Shrewsbury: Marion Malinski-EST to Timothy Salla, $235,000

233 N Third St, New Freedom: Byron Wilson to Liam Power, $380,000

102 W Railroad Ave, Shrewsbury: Deanna Graleski to Earl Oxley, $150,000

332 W Forrest Ave, Shrewsbury Twp: Custom Home Group to Kari Ebeling, $133,900

9 Washington Rd, New Freedom: William Carson-EST/Grdn to Kenneth Roberson, $290,000

9 Pleasant St, Glen Rock: Gerard Dugre to Noble Colt LLC, $160,000

7 Kratz Rd, Shrewsbury: Lawrence Herring III to Ronald Rivera, $329,900

Spring Grove

192 Valley View Circle, Jackson Twp: Antonio Gonzalez Jr-TR to Sukmati Taman, $315,000

4845 Springfield Dr, Jackson Twp: Frank Gross to Jermaine McMillan, $199,900

6 Friar Rd, New Salem: Frank Sammis to Ashlee Hamic, $325,000

West Shore

310 Kelso Dr, Fairview Twp: Good Hope Ventures to NVR Inc, $100,000

350 Kelso Dr, Fairview Twp: NVR Inc to Scott Hane, $516,780

351 Kelso Dr,Fairview Twp: NVR Inc to Kiet Hua, $539,650

763 Glen-Arden Dr, Fairview Twp: Monica Adams to James Turner, $420,000

111 Yellow Breeches Dr, Fairview Twp: Michael McMahon Jr to John Weidekamp Jr, $382,000

Oak Dr, Newberry 1st: Nkosi Qinisile/TCB to Edith Dic, $2,305.27

West York

1551 North Dr, West Manchester Twp: Scott Smeltzer to Ross Murog, $205,000

2471 Church Rd, West Manchester Twp: Richard Hendrickson to Twilight Lane Realty, $160,000

2039 W Philadelphia St, West Manchester Twp: Ryan Hughes to Jessica Taylor, $175,000

2425 Brookmar Dr, West Manchester Twp: Dorothy Morris/Atty to Justin Frost, $325,000

1890 Roosevelt Ave, West Manchester Twp: Housing & Urban Development to Bremmen Morgan, $195,000

250 Dewey St, West Manchester Twp: Timothy Stambaugh/TCB to York County Land Bank Authority, $15,110.78

York City

18 S George St #34, York: Dominique Doucette to Nicholas Suter, 124,900

620 E Maple St, York: Bobby Jeddock to Tyler Townsend, $165,000

530 & 520 Maryland Ave, York: Judy Anderson to First Capital Holding, $70,000

940 W College Ave, York: Augusto Montes to Akela Cash Offer, $81,000

1416 Continental Rd, York: Ten Point Corporation to Debora Heims, $245,000

749 Linden Ave, York: David Ankenbrant to Adam Jovicevic, $95,000

546 Bergman St, York: Jonathan Saravia to Saravia & Klahold, $116,476.80

175 Lincoln St, York: Gregory Diehl to Ena Guerra, $10,000

557 Pacific Ave, York: Michelle Snyder to Aime Nojanhou, $113,400

227 Green St, York: Zyaire Riddick to Centeno Roman, $6,000

1606 Devers Rd, York: John Depedro-TR to Heather Ashkenes, $124,000

1744 Devers Rd, York: Nancy Munchel-EST to Steven Collier, $127,500

851 Wayne Ave, York: Kelly Davis to 851 Wayne Ave LLC, $85,000

348 E College Ave, York: 2 Sons Mechanical LLC to Justin Reimold, $99,000

119 Fickes Way, York: Albert Kutcher to Stacey Dawson, $16,000

345 S Duke St, York: Fior Mateo/TCB to Junette Mardy, $2,623.86

470 W Princess St, York: Gloria Johnson/TCB to Shokry Salama, $7,432.80

246 Chestnut St, York: Think Loud York LP/TCB to York County Land Bank Authority, $23,560

215 E Walnut St, York: Think Loud York LP/TCB to York County Land Bank Authorty, $4,438.40

236 E Walnut St, York: Think Loud York LP/TCB to York County Land Bank Authorty, $4,362.40

310 E Walnut St, York: Think Loud York LP/TCB to York County Land Bank Authorty, $4,286.40

312 E Walnut St, York: Think Loud York LP/TCB to York County Land Bank Authorty, $4,256

York Suburban

520 Ludlow Ave, Spring Garden Twp: Joshua Roi to Jacob Taylor, $144,000

1786 Chesley Rd, Spring Garden Twp: Rodney Grim to Tyler Trigalet, $220,000

102 Weatherburn Dr, Springettsbury Ind: Wayne Wilkie to GIV Management, $190,000

ADAMS COUNTY

Bermudian Springs

8 Hooker Dr, Reading Twp: David Knokey to Matthew Carter, $315,000

12 Heather Lane, Reading Twp: Jeffrey Blumenfeld to Ryan Murphy, $484,000

156 Jessica Dr, Reading Twp: Lexington Land Developers Corp to BRH at Hampton Heights, $109,990

Conewago Valley

7071 York Rd, Berwick Twp: Robert Flickinger-DECD to Alan Weaner, $155,777

36 Los Alamitos Cir, Conewago Twp: Curtis Roberts to William Paparteys, $469,900

508 Maple Ave, Conewago Twp: Linda Funkhouser to Robert Smith, $205,000

73 Hemlock Dr, Conewago Twp: Ryan Strevig to Jordan Rodriguez, $230,000

4664 York Rd, Mt Pleasant Twp: New Oxford Brush Run DPP to Edward Hadden Smith Lifetime Revocable Trust, $1,855,000

4605 York Rd, Mt Pleasant Twp: Billy Lee Hill to Ten Point Corporation, $251,000

73 E Locust Lane, Oxford Twp: Coastline Capital to Steven Poe, $224,500

35 Kimberly Ann Lane, Oxford Twp: Loyal Hicks to Justin Ryan, $305,000

Fairfield

25 Cypress Trail, Carroll Valley: Bella Concepts LLC to Scott Fisher, 29,900

23 Diane Trail, Carroll Valley: Evelyn Ochar to New To You Properties, $1,200

23 Diane Trail, Carroll Valley: New To You Properties to Anthony Venzin, $2,500

55 Skylark Trail, Carroll Valley: Tracey Johnson to Robert Carter, $19,000

8 Tiger Trail, Carroll Valley: Damion Scott to James Stith Jr, $3,000

68 Toms Creek Trail, Carroll Valley: John Hillman to Bonnie Lindsay, $345,000

Gettysburg

15 Egret Ct, Cumberland Twp: Joseph Myers to Larry J Clowers & Connie Clowers Revocable Living Trust Agreement, $396,240

35 Nuthatch Dr, Cumberland Twp: Joseph Myers to Mark McLean, $507,155

95 Knoxlyn Rd, Cumberland Twp: Joseph Wisotzkey to Emily Coolbaugh, $229,900

170 Miller Rd, Cumberland Twp: Esther Naugle to Redding Family Properties, $780,000

6194 Chambersburg Rd, Franklin Twp: Helen Jones-DECD to R&A Distributing, $30,000

1319 New Rd, Franklin Twp: Debra Wantz to Joseph Smith, $58,000

240 Steinwehr Ave, Gettysburg: Erika Crist to Mike & Nagis Rentals, $720,000

18 N Washtington St, Gettysburg: Troy Harman to Goony 45 LLC, $247,500

27 Bridge Valley Rd, My Joy Twp: DR Horton Inc-NJ to John Mainville, $470,615

52 Chokeberry Way, Straban Twp: DR Horton Inc-NJ to Jane Grabowski, $365,000

334 Rustic Wood Dr, Straban Twp: Caruso Builder Amblebrook to David Torres, $473,818

129 Artillery Dr, Straban Twp: Susan M Pinkey to Susan Pinkey, $10,000

155 West Aster Way, Straban Twp: Caruso Builder Amblebrook to William Whitman, $521,013

35 Coneflower Dr, Straban Twp: DRb Group Mid-Atlantic to Hurbert Fry Jr, $730,334

231 Ewell Ave, Straban Twp: Richard Neeley Jr to Gene Shields, $406,000

Littlestown

20 Maple St, Bonneauville: Eileen Weaver to LSW Realty, $135,000

919 Frederick Pike, Germany Twp: Jane Rybka to Michael Shilling, $220,000

1858 Fish and Game Rd, Germany Twp: DEH Construction to Aaron Smith, $645,000

63 Prince St, Littlestown: Dorothy Hartlaub to Jennifer Grubbs, $170,000

Marvin St, Littlestown: A Louise Morelock-DECD to Sally Kuhns, $15,000

39 W Myrtle St, Littlestown: A Louise Morelock-DECD to Sally Kuhns, $200,000

141 Cemetary St, Littlestown: Kathleen Trott to Courtlyn Strine, $190,000

52 Cannon Lane, Mt Pleasant Twp: Jody Flannery to Andrew Boyenga, $190,000

13 Fieldcrest Dr, Union Twp: Darlene Alford to Christie Knisley, $377,400

Upper Adams

39 Conewago St, Arendtsville: Elaine Galusha-DECD to Aimee Stambaugh, $185,000

Stone Jug Rd, Butler Twp: GAW 1992 Revocable Living Trust to Edward Wilkinson, $352,647.54

1181 Nawakwa Rd, Menallen Twp: Peggy Taylor-DECD to Michael Stare, $225,000

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: York and Adams County Pa. property transfers