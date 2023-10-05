York and Adams County property transfers: See what local homes are selling for
Central
3835 Susquehanna Trail, Manchester Twp: John O'Conner III to Drew Zimmerman, $510,000
790 Church Rd, Manchester Twp: Robert Covert-EST to Trent Bortner, $240,000
4110 Woodlyn Terrace, Springettsbury Twp: Mark Pettigrew to David DeJesus, $350,000
Dallastown
Fitzkee Lane, York Twp: Robert Rutland/Atty to Fitzkee's Candies, $35,000
161 Kirch Rd, York Twp: Laurie Kleynen to Zachary Prexta, $215,000
20 Merrin Rd, York Twp: Jema Group to Cynthia Stitz, $225,000
130 W Broad St, Yoe: Rodney Smith to Michael Deuber, $165,000
1533 Camp Betty Washington Rd, York Twp: Kathryn Edwards to Integrity First Home Buyers, $200,000
737 Countryside Rd, Springfield Twp: Greogry Rivera to Rishi Patel, $532,500
700 S Franklin St Ext, York Twp: to Shokry Salama, $1,598.09
Dover
2320 Emig Mill Rd, Dover Twp: Donald Diehl/Atty to Haley Garber, $262,000
4112 Strawbridge Ct, Dover Twp: Brad Carrigan to Alda Properties, $170,000
3009 Spectrum Rd, Dover Twp: Robert Bucurel to Amanda Nicholl, $209,995
1251 Cherry Orchard Rd, Dover Twp: Priscilla Lauer-EST to Jeffrey Harbold, $425,000
2894 Oakland Rd, Dover Twp: B&S Capital Partners to Levi Link, $134,900
Eastern
2204 Craley Rd, Lower Windsor Twp: Mary Hildebrand-EST/DVS to Green River Realty, $120,000
Hanover
112 Baltimore St, Hanover: SPG Capital to Marburg Properties, $410,000
330 Foxleigh Dr, Hanover: Alan Winik to Carolyn Hands, $265,000
100 Frederick St, Hanover: Hanover Medical Properties to Jupiter Alpine Crossings, $1,269,500
Northeastern
10 Smith Rd, Conewago Twp: Elba Rodriguez to Cassie Flinchbaugh, $356,500
31 Gay St, York Haven: Sydney Whitmore/Atty to Austin Blackwell, $205,000
230 Torry Pines Dr, East Manchester Twp: Nathan Greenawalt to Holly Dallford, $339,900
105 Lark Dr, Newberry Twp: Zachary Einsig to Mani Rai, $310,000
Northern
Lot 7 Bentzel Rd, Warrington Twp: Stephanie Boehm to Tyler Deardorff, $95,000
1685 Detters Mill Rd, Warrington Twp: Edward Regelman to Nathan Doherty, $229,400
Various Tracts, Carroll Twp: Gary Reinhart to Logan Meadows Investment, $770,000
525 Mountain Rd, Carroll Twp: Yoder & Company to Janelle Livingston, $340,000
2232 Baltimore Pike, Washington Twp: Janet Witter to Cassidy Aikman, $289,000
Red Lion
705 Danbury Dr, Windsor Twp: Christopher Grube to Lucretta Myers, $276,000
3948 Brownton Rd, Chanceford Twp: Hazel Shanaman-EST to Jeffrey Keller, $254,000
Riverview Rd, Lower Chanceford Twp: Joseph Anderson to Three Delta LLC, $10,000
267 & 263 East Broadway, Red Lion: Steven Flickinger to East Broadway MHP LLC, $1,014,000
South Western
1130 William St, Penn Twp: Jeffrey McCauley-TR to David Hoffman, $317,000
9 Fair Ave, Penn Twp: Matthew Long to Jkohn Redding, $210,000
319 Azalea Dr, Penn Twp: Douglas Thacker to Angelica Holloway, $290,000
190 Bankert Rd & Bankert Rd, Penn Twp: First Choice Home Buyers to Kin Lam, $145,000
109 Sunnyside Dr, West Manheim Twp: Donnaleen Mummert/Atty to Troy Knaub, $255,000
179 Knobby Hook, West Manheim Twp: DR Horton Inc-NJ to James Ensminger, $434,990
214 Tyler Dr, Penn Twp: NVR Inc to Walter Hegan, $771,995
10 Winifred Dr, Penn Twp: High Pointe LLC to NVR Inc, $108,000
245 Bowman Rd, Penn Twp: Lori Hockensmith to Bon Ton Builders, $107,000
840 Logan Lane, Penn Twp: Christine Davis to Zachary Goodwin, $210,000
93 Gardenia Dr, Penn Twp: Mark Haigler to Chelsea Newman, $300,000
2679 Baltimore Pike, West Manheim Twp: Nancy Becker-EST to James Rice, $139,900
196 Heritage Dr, West Manheim Twp: DRB Group Mid-Atlantic to Shane Huffman Jr, $428,018
125 Pheasant Ridge Rd, West Manheim Twp: DRB Group Mid-Atlantic to Philip Morgan, $463,011
111 Holstein Dr, West Manheim Twp: Joseph Myers/Atty to JA Myers Building & Development, $12,600
111 Holstein Dr, West Manheim Twp: JA Myers Building & Development to Alexander Laderer, $261,075
Southeastern
98 Smokebox Circle, Hopewell Twp: Michael McKeon to Michael Stout, $375,000
275 High St, Hopewell Twp: Lori Kunkle to Michelle Wisnom, $445,000
199 Magnolia Trail, Peach Bottom Twp: Integrity First Home Buyers to Justin Miller, $225,000
18017 Dave Anne Circle, Hopewell Twp: Tricorner-Gemcraft Homes to Yolanda Tawney, $455,565
211 Patterson Dr, Hopewell Twp: Nadine's Overlook LLC to Sarah Wilson, $343,000
Southern
49 W Clearview Rd, Shrewsbury: Marion Malinski-EST to Timothy Salla, $235,000
233 N Third St, New Freedom: Byron Wilson to Liam Power, $380,000
102 W Railroad Ave, Shrewsbury: Deanna Graleski to Earl Oxley, $150,000
332 W Forrest Ave, Shrewsbury Twp: Custom Home Group to Kari Ebeling, $133,900
9 Washington Rd, New Freedom: William Carson-EST/Grdn to Kenneth Roberson, $290,000
9 Pleasant St, Glen Rock: Gerard Dugre to Noble Colt LLC, $160,000
7 Kratz Rd, Shrewsbury: Lawrence Herring III to Ronald Rivera, $329,900
Spring Grove
192 Valley View Circle, Jackson Twp: Antonio Gonzalez Jr-TR to Sukmati Taman, $315,000
4845 Springfield Dr, Jackson Twp: Frank Gross to Jermaine McMillan, $199,900
6 Friar Rd, New Salem: Frank Sammis to Ashlee Hamic, $325,000
West Shore
310 Kelso Dr, Fairview Twp: Good Hope Ventures to NVR Inc, $100,000
350 Kelso Dr, Fairview Twp: NVR Inc to Scott Hane, $516,780
351 Kelso Dr,Fairview Twp: NVR Inc to Kiet Hua, $539,650
763 Glen-Arden Dr, Fairview Twp: Monica Adams to James Turner, $420,000
111 Yellow Breeches Dr, Fairview Twp: Michael McMahon Jr to John Weidekamp Jr, $382,000
Oak Dr, Newberry 1st: Nkosi Qinisile/TCB to Edith Dic, $2,305.27
West York
1551 North Dr, West Manchester Twp: Scott Smeltzer to Ross Murog, $205,000
2471 Church Rd, West Manchester Twp: Richard Hendrickson to Twilight Lane Realty, $160,000
2039 W Philadelphia St, West Manchester Twp: Ryan Hughes to Jessica Taylor, $175,000
2425 Brookmar Dr, West Manchester Twp: Dorothy Morris/Atty to Justin Frost, $325,000
1890 Roosevelt Ave, West Manchester Twp: Housing & Urban Development to Bremmen Morgan, $195,000
250 Dewey St, West Manchester Twp: Timothy Stambaugh/TCB to York County Land Bank Authority, $15,110.78
York City
18 S George St #34, York: Dominique Doucette to Nicholas Suter, 124,900
620 E Maple St, York: Bobby Jeddock to Tyler Townsend, $165,000
530 & 520 Maryland Ave, York: Judy Anderson to First Capital Holding, $70,000
940 W College Ave, York: Augusto Montes to Akela Cash Offer, $81,000
1416 Continental Rd, York: Ten Point Corporation to Debora Heims, $245,000
749 Linden Ave, York: David Ankenbrant to Adam Jovicevic, $95,000
546 Bergman St, York: Jonathan Saravia to Saravia & Klahold, $116,476.80
175 Lincoln St, York: Gregory Diehl to Ena Guerra, $10,000
557 Pacific Ave, York: Michelle Snyder to Aime Nojanhou, $113,400
227 Green St, York: Zyaire Riddick to Centeno Roman, $6,000
1606 Devers Rd, York: John Depedro-TR to Heather Ashkenes, $124,000
1744 Devers Rd, York: Nancy Munchel-EST to Steven Collier, $127,500
851 Wayne Ave, York: Kelly Davis to 851 Wayne Ave LLC, $85,000
348 E College Ave, York: 2 Sons Mechanical LLC to Justin Reimold, $99,000
119 Fickes Way, York: Albert Kutcher to Stacey Dawson, $16,000
345 S Duke St, York: Fior Mateo/TCB to Junette Mardy, $2,623.86
470 W Princess St, York: Gloria Johnson/TCB to Shokry Salama, $7,432.80
246 Chestnut St, York: Think Loud York LP/TCB to York County Land Bank Authority, $23,560
215 E Walnut St, York: Think Loud York LP/TCB to York County Land Bank Authorty, $4,438.40
236 E Walnut St, York: Think Loud York LP/TCB to York County Land Bank Authorty, $4,362.40
310 E Walnut St, York: Think Loud York LP/TCB to York County Land Bank Authorty, $4,286.40
312 E Walnut St, York: Think Loud York LP/TCB to York County Land Bank Authorty, $4,256
York Suburban
520 Ludlow Ave, Spring Garden Twp: Joshua Roi to Jacob Taylor, $144,000
1786 Chesley Rd, Spring Garden Twp: Rodney Grim to Tyler Trigalet, $220,000
102 Weatherburn Dr, Springettsbury Ind: Wayne Wilkie to GIV Management, $190,000
ADAMS COUNTY
Bermudian Springs
8 Hooker Dr, Reading Twp: David Knokey to Matthew Carter, $315,000
12 Heather Lane, Reading Twp: Jeffrey Blumenfeld to Ryan Murphy, $484,000
156 Jessica Dr, Reading Twp: Lexington Land Developers Corp to BRH at Hampton Heights, $109,990
Conewago Valley
7071 York Rd, Berwick Twp: Robert Flickinger-DECD to Alan Weaner, $155,777
36 Los Alamitos Cir, Conewago Twp: Curtis Roberts to William Paparteys, $469,900
508 Maple Ave, Conewago Twp: Linda Funkhouser to Robert Smith, $205,000
73 Hemlock Dr, Conewago Twp: Ryan Strevig to Jordan Rodriguez, $230,000
4664 York Rd, Mt Pleasant Twp: New Oxford Brush Run DPP to Edward Hadden Smith Lifetime Revocable Trust, $1,855,000
4605 York Rd, Mt Pleasant Twp: Billy Lee Hill to Ten Point Corporation, $251,000
73 E Locust Lane, Oxford Twp: Coastline Capital to Steven Poe, $224,500
35 Kimberly Ann Lane, Oxford Twp: Loyal Hicks to Justin Ryan, $305,000
Fairfield
25 Cypress Trail, Carroll Valley: Bella Concepts LLC to Scott Fisher, 29,900
23 Diane Trail, Carroll Valley: Evelyn Ochar to New To You Properties, $1,200
23 Diane Trail, Carroll Valley: New To You Properties to Anthony Venzin, $2,500
55 Skylark Trail, Carroll Valley: Tracey Johnson to Robert Carter, $19,000
8 Tiger Trail, Carroll Valley: Damion Scott to James Stith Jr, $3,000
68 Toms Creek Trail, Carroll Valley: John Hillman to Bonnie Lindsay, $345,000
Gettysburg
15 Egret Ct, Cumberland Twp: Joseph Myers to Larry J Clowers & Connie Clowers Revocable Living Trust Agreement, $396,240
35 Nuthatch Dr, Cumberland Twp: Joseph Myers to Mark McLean, $507,155
95 Knoxlyn Rd, Cumberland Twp: Joseph Wisotzkey to Emily Coolbaugh, $229,900
170 Miller Rd, Cumberland Twp: Esther Naugle to Redding Family Properties, $780,000
6194 Chambersburg Rd, Franklin Twp: Helen Jones-DECD to R&A Distributing, $30,000
1319 New Rd, Franklin Twp: Debra Wantz to Joseph Smith, $58,000
240 Steinwehr Ave, Gettysburg: Erika Crist to Mike & Nagis Rentals, $720,000
18 N Washtington St, Gettysburg: Troy Harman to Goony 45 LLC, $247,500
27 Bridge Valley Rd, My Joy Twp: DR Horton Inc-NJ to John Mainville, $470,615
52 Chokeberry Way, Straban Twp: DR Horton Inc-NJ to Jane Grabowski, $365,000
334 Rustic Wood Dr, Straban Twp: Caruso Builder Amblebrook to David Torres, $473,818
129 Artillery Dr, Straban Twp: Susan M Pinkey to Susan Pinkey, $10,000
155 West Aster Way, Straban Twp: Caruso Builder Amblebrook to William Whitman, $521,013
35 Coneflower Dr, Straban Twp: DRb Group Mid-Atlantic to Hurbert Fry Jr, $730,334
231 Ewell Ave, Straban Twp: Richard Neeley Jr to Gene Shields, $406,000
Littlestown
20 Maple St, Bonneauville: Eileen Weaver to LSW Realty, $135,000
919 Frederick Pike, Germany Twp: Jane Rybka to Michael Shilling, $220,000
1858 Fish and Game Rd, Germany Twp: DEH Construction to Aaron Smith, $645,000
63 Prince St, Littlestown: Dorothy Hartlaub to Jennifer Grubbs, $170,000
Marvin St, Littlestown: A Louise Morelock-DECD to Sally Kuhns, $15,000
39 W Myrtle St, Littlestown: A Louise Morelock-DECD to Sally Kuhns, $200,000
141 Cemetary St, Littlestown: Kathleen Trott to Courtlyn Strine, $190,000
52 Cannon Lane, Mt Pleasant Twp: Jody Flannery to Andrew Boyenga, $190,000
13 Fieldcrest Dr, Union Twp: Darlene Alford to Christie Knisley, $377,400
Upper Adams
39 Conewago St, Arendtsville: Elaine Galusha-DECD to Aimee Stambaugh, $185,000
Stone Jug Rd, Butler Twp: GAW 1992 Revocable Living Trust to Edward Wilkinson, $352,647.54
1181 Nawakwa Rd, Menallen Twp: Peggy Taylor-DECD to Michael Stare, $225,000
This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: York and Adams County Pa. property transfers