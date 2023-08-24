York and Adams County property transfers: How much did that house sell for?

The Wall Street Journal

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan—During the first hour they were stranded in a broken cable car this week, the six children and two adults dangling 1,000 feet in the air had no way of speaking to their families because the cellphone signal was down in their remote part of northern Pakistan. As the makeshift cable car had reached about the midway point carrying passengers straight across between two mountains, Tuesday around 7:30 a.m., one of the two cables it ran along snapped. Doors of the small, cramped, car swung open at one end, leaving the children there inches away from the long drop to the floor of the ravine below.