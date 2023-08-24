York and Adams County property transfers: How much did that house sell for?
Central York School District
660 Church Rd, Manchester Twp: Inch's Properties to David Howe, $55,000
1228 Arbor Lane, Springettsbury Twp: Alexander Goodling to James Lewis, $327,000
1029 Village Way, Manchester Twp: James Sebright Jr to Edgar Aragones, $200,000
28 E 6th Ave, North York: Stewart Eisenhart to Diego Reyes-Martes, $130,000
113 W 6th Ave, North York: Earl Black to Tanner Rager, $130,200
10 Skyline Dr, Manchester Twp: Brandon Bankert to Michael Potts, $324,900
2559 Pin Oak Dr, Manchester Twp: Marlin Grove to Integrity First Home Buyers, $170,000
1753 Pelham Dr, Springettsbury Twp: Cory Kling to Jarod Knopp, $269,900
3205 Hackberry Lane, Manchester Twp: David Taylor to Lauryn Bui, $430,000
370 Greenleaf Rd, Manchester Twp: Charles Gutshall-EST to Joseph Bromley, $216,000
585 Hammond Rd, Springettsbury Twp: Katie Haldeman to Brady Stein, $274,900
3367 Appleford Way, Springettsbury Twp: Susan Newcomer to Kam Fierstine, $397,500
3606 Coventry Court, Springettsbury Twp: Vincent Devere to Brianna Fready, $362,500
228 Chadsworth Way, Springettsbury Twp: NVR Inc to Ebelechukwu Osifo, $660,217
224 Chadsworth Way, Springettsbury Twp: MVR Inc to Yousif Malik, $569,855
670 Church Rd, Manchester Twp: Inch's Properties to Custom Creations Building Group, $55,000
79 Jean Lo Way, Springettsbury Twp: Jose Holland-Garcia to Mark Pettigrew, $270,000
3715 Pleasant Valley Rd, Springettsbury Twp: All-In Realty to Eric Grove, $290,000
3032 Gemstone Lane, Manchester Twp: Wendell King to Randell Jackson, $399,000
2759 Woodmont Dr, Manchester Twp: Jacob Yealy to Nathan Smith, $205,500
1762 Sagamore Dr, Springettsbury Twp: Audrey Grove/Atty to Amber Jackson, $245,000
53 East 5th Ave, North York: Richard Ament to Ramon Paredes, $160,000
1765 Pelham Dr, Springettsbury Twp: Phyllis Sipes/Atty to JXZ Holding, $165,000
3113 Bitternut Blvd, Manchester Twp: Amara Tek to Meshuganah LLC, $227,250
2590 Gora Rd North, Manchester Twp: Nickolas Ophof to Heinn Soe, $279,000
2548 Pin Oak Dr, Manchester Twp: Lewis Keener-Est to Jennifer Eyster, $259,000
1306 Canterbury Lane, Springettsbury Twp: Erika Jones to Alyssa Boyer, $205,000
1327 Canterbnury Lane, Springettsbury Twp: Santander Bank to Mercury Properties, $153,000
Dallastown Area School District
6 N Main St, Loganville: Jimmie Campbell to Kathryn Klenk, $215,000
25 Deerfield Lane, York Twp: Richard Zaepeel-EST to Budget Rentals, $311,000
1814 Saratoga Rd, York Twp: Patricia Johnson to Miguel Pereira III, $290,000
601 Hennyson Dr, York Twp: Douglas Eder to Stephen Sherman, $460,000
2478 Croll School Rd, York Twp: 2478 Croll School Road LLC to Levi Hartman, $380,000
2095 Hollywood Dr, York Twp: William Fike to Jimmy Huynh, $313,000
48 Girard St, Dallastown: Maddie Thornley to Jacob Tuer, $200,000
381 Valley Rd, Springfield Twp: Karl Guckenberger to Lindsay Waltermyer, $338,000
137 Country Club Rd, York Twp: Gerald Bryant-Est to Budget Rentals, $247,000
118 Country Ridge Dr, York Twp: Gail O'Connor to Manika Rai, $260,000
812 Kinross Ave, York Twp: Gregory Doutrich to Tana Hamilton, $374,900
392 Tyler Run Rd, York Twp: Loren Burgen to F&R Romas LLC, $122,500
3000 S Queen St, York Twp: Rocky's LLC to Dumai LLC, $705,000
2042 Westbury Ct, York Twp: Anuj Sainju to Nganyang Ngatta, $585,000
Eagleton Dr, Jacobus: Christopher Scrivani to David Coan, $435,000
Dover Area School District
381 Rohlers Chruch Rd, Dover Twp: Ronald Taylor Jr to Corey McBrayer, $345,000
3601 Fox Run Rd, Dover Twp: Casey Cabot to Brady Moore, $210,000
3661 Davidsburg Rd, Dover Twp: Joseph Zampino to Tiffany Reich, $267,000
3110 W Canal Rd, Dover Twp: Jack Wynn-EST to Shea Harding, $330,000
2573 Willapa Dr, Dover Twp: James Beveridge III to Edward Nicoll, $225,000
6470 Clearview Rd, Dover Twp: Lynn Keys/Atty to Sensenig Real Estate, $355,000
3413 Cardinald Lane, Dover Twp: Jeremy Kessler to Beverly Baumgardner, $199,000
3809 Stonehouse Lane, Dover Twp: Brownstone Drive LLC to Alexander Louderback, $390,000
3120 Grenway Rd & Grenway Rd, Dover Twp: Gale Beck-EST to Bonnie Baer, $274,900
2630 Village Rd, Dover Twp: Brownstone Drive LLC to Matthew Kishter, $541,955
3119 Brookside Ave, Dover Twp: Lisa Williams to DC Capital Investments, $104,000
2530 Oakland Rd, Dover Twp: Treacy Morton-EST to Cole Meyers, $169,995
6430 Harmony Grove Rd, Dover Twp: Thomas Uecker to Keith Gibson, $237,000
3153 Glen Hollow Dr, Dover Twp: Dominque Svatey to Alexander Kramer, $170,000
1996 Wyatt Circle, Dover Twp: Matthew Mussselman to Cassandra Strayer, $215,000
2001 S George St, Dover Twp: Salem Lutheran Church of Dover Twp to Paddletown LLC, $200,000
2310 Pine Rd, Dover Twp: Stephen Anderson to Dover Township, $55,000
2880 W Canal Rd, Dover Twp: Donna Curtis to Brenda Weiss, $125,000
2405 Pine Rd, Dover Twp: Kevin Crone to Dover Township, $81,000
1705 Fountain Rock Dr, Dover Twp: Fountain Rock Drive Associates to Jeffrey Harman, $365,900
1806 Fountain Rock Dr, Dover Twp: Fountain Rock Drive Associates to Zachary Zanger, $314,755
6301 Crone Rd & Crone Rd, Dover Twp: Bonnie Mohon to Robert Schmitt, $205,000
2670 Wyngate Rd, Dover Twp: Benjamin Newton to Kristina Hugo, $294,000
Eastern York School District
907 A&B Sunrise Lane, Lower Windsor Twp: S & B Capital Partners to David Esh, $235,000
403 Maple St, Wrightsville: Donald Lindt-EST to Gregory Moore, $315,700
428 Newcomer Rd, Lower Windsor Twp: Theo Evans/Atty to Brandon Dietz, $670,000
308 Walnut St, Wrightsville: Daniel Lins to Nygel Ward, $150,000
505 Riverview Dr, Lower Windsor Twp: Eric Strausbaugh to Timothy Hess, $415,000
185 Clarke Ave, Hellam Twp: John Smeltzer-EST to George Richards, $240,300
220 Kelley Lane, Hellam Twp: Robert Faria to Cade Mansfield, $456,000
53 N Main St, East Prospect: Julie Ann Wakefield-EST to JDW Property Solutions, $130,000
570 Charles Circle, Hellam: Samuel Sadek to Megan Hickernell, $195,000
100 Willow St, Wrightsville: John Shannon Jr to Neb's Rentals, $370,000
814 Elham Dr, Lower Windsor Twp: Patrick Smith to Thomas Rupe, $295,000
1628 Manor Rd, Lower Windsor Twp: Gloria Peters to Rexroth Limited Partnership, $790,000
405 Maple St, Wrightsville: Erica Canuel to Jacob Dietz, $250,000
Hanover Area School District
447 Baltimore St, Hanover: Rodney Harrelson to Wharf Group, $199,900
805 Grant Dr, Hanover: John Shultz to Connor Staub, $210,000
222 Pleasant St, Hanover: Thomas Leonard-EST to Thoman's Enterprises, $169,900
1107 East Walnut St, Hanover: Barbara Redding to McManus Investments, $165,000
655-1/2 Broadway, Hanover: Richard Yantis-TR to Kenneth Turfle, $169,900
386 Wilson Ave, Hanover: Ricky Foye to Terry Cromer, $340,000
190 E Walnut St, Hanover: Dolores Kraft/Atty to Timothy Gasper, $154,600
664 E Walnut St, Hanover: Andrew Bealing to Kenneth Deatrick Jr, $245,000
31 McAllister St, Hanover: Douglas Bream to Angdupe2011 LLC, $108,000
927 E Walnut St, Hanover: Michelle Lee to Rachel Thompson, $215,000
304 Broadway, Hanover: Sandra Rebert to Donald Henning, $300,000
281 Grant Dr, Hanover: Anne Canterbury to Lucille Noble, $366,000
Northeastern School District
15 Stahle Lane, Conewago Twp: Jared Rohrbaugh to Amanda Kessler, $365,000
1305 Bremer Rd, Conewago Twp: Diane Schmitt to Taylin Lehman, $310,100
315 Cragmoor Rd, Newberry Twp: Alan Snair to Cody Wompler, $249,900
4715 Bull Rd, Conewago Twp: Nicholas Michalak III, Chase Landes, $59,000
105 Devonshire Court, East Manchester Twp: Dominick Ott to Brandon Moore, $265,000
720 Kentwell Dr, Conewago Twp: Goldsboro Manor to Emmanuel Asoanab, $213,000
353 E Canal Rd, Conewago Twp: Thomas Mann to Brandon Young, $295,000
40 Apache Trail, Newberry Twp: Jason Rodriguez to Lawrence Ford, $280,000
250 Cragmoor Rd, Newberry Twp: Heidi Jo Railing to Elsa Repsch, $232,000
3075 York Haven Rd, Newberry Twp: Sensenig Real Estate to Paul Phillips, $224,500
750 Coppenhaffer Rd, Conewago Twp: Peggy Knouse/Atty to Kevin Nowakowski, $300,000
4515 Staview Rd, East Manchester Twp: Mary Smeltzer to Robert Laird, $420,000
710 Kentwell Dr, Conewago Twp: Goldsboro Manor to Utopia PA LLC, $195,000
115 Kentwell Dr, Conewago Twp: Carolyn Payne to Krishna Thumati, $234,900
570 Cloverleaf Rd, Conewago Twp: Cole Fleming to Jason Williams, $540,000
730 Kentwell Dr, Conewago Twp: Goldsboro Manor to Sigma Housing PA, $202,000
550 Kentwell Dr, Conewago Twp: Goldsboro Manor to Sigma Housing PA, $201,000
750 Kentwell Dr, Conewago Twp: Goldsboro Manor to Utopia Pa LLC, $213,000
160 Boxwood Rd, Manchester: Ashonte Mason to Israel Medina, $165,000
Northern York School District
Lost Hollow Rd, Franklin Twp: Darron Ramage to Drew Koser, $140,500
68 Red Run Chruch Rd, Washington Twp: Mark Laratonda to Jessica Smith, $427,000
Ridge Rd, Franklin Twp: Darron Ramage to Drew Koser, $169,500
22 Tannery Rd, Carroll Twp: Rena Crisamore-TR to Bryce Mitchell, $450,000
7175 Harmony Grove Rd, Warrington Twp: First Capital Investments to Veronica Aguirre, $180,000
142 Franklintown Rd, Franklin Twp: George Settle Jr to Curtis Mullen, $307,900
49 Pine Ridge Rd, Washington Twp: Julie Waggoner to Olivia Waggoner, $310,000
118 Gettysburg St, Dillsburg: Virginia Boelhouwer/Atty to Gerald Devlin, $382,000
80 May Dr, Franklin Twp: Lisa Rabon to James Zygmunt, $217,000
131 Twin Hills Rd, Franklin Twp: Bennie Ware-EST to Sensenig Real Estate, $215,500
249 Carlisle Rd, Carroll Twp: Douglas Cope to Douglas Cope Trust, $77,774.40
18 Wargo Lane, Carroll Twp: Kendall Dubs to Tabitha Clark, $400,000
120 Furman Rd, Franklin Twp: Cheri Hahn to Rope Bridge Holdings, $146,013.48
122 Furman Rd, Franklin Twp: Cheri Hahn to Rope Bridge Holdings, $115,430.33
132 Furman Rd, Franklin Twp: Jenai Paul to Bridge Holdings, $124,007.89
136 Furman Rd, Franklin Twp: Jenai Paul to Bridge Holdings, $146,013.48
124 Furman Rd, Franklin Twp: Ronald Stern to Rope Bridge Holdings, $123,957.89
126 Furman Rd, Franklin Twp: Ronald Stern to Rope Bridge Holdings, $115,430.33
128 Furman Rd, Franklin Twp: Ronald Stern to Rope Bridge Holdings, $146,013.48
130 Furman Rd, Franklin Twp: Ronald Stern to Rope Bridge Holdings, $146,013.48
134 Furman Rd, Franklin Twp: Ronald Stern to Rope Bridge Holdings, $115,430.33
Red Lion Area School District
13407 Manor Furnace Rd, Chanceford Twp: Myles Gipe Jr/Shrf to Lakeview Loan Servicing, $2,384.89
724 Delta Rd, Windsor Twp: Stanley Curtis III to Karen Landis, $225,000
223 N Main St, Red Lion: Christopher Hibnner to Justin Buell, $190,000
220 West Broadway, Red Lion: Anthony Machulcz to Garrett Dempsey, $165,000
274 N Main St, Red Lion: Thomas Estermyer to Katerina Warren, $189,900
31 W Telegraph Rd, Lower Chanceford Twp: Jacob Zook to Moses Zook, $270,000
Hain Rd, Lot #6, North Hopewell Twp: Custom Home Group to Evan Vicarini, $84,900
75 Atkins Rd, Lower Chanceford Twp: Christ Petersheim to Jacob Zook, $460,000
550 New Bridgeville Rd, Chanceford Twp: Janet Surges to Bruce Ewell Jr, $560,000
737 W Broadway, Red Lion: Caleb Oldhouser to Erich Rhodes, $201,000
12967 Line Rd, North Hopewell Twp: Brian Lott to Heritage RCG LLC, $449,000
108 Chandler Dr, Windsor Twp: Ken Smith to Gordon Diefenderfer, $257,000
515 Strayer Dr, Windsor Twp: John McGlade to Naisha Casanova, $292,000
Oakwood Dr, Lower Chanceford Twp: Matthias Agne to Stephanie Schultz, $10,000
126 Linden Ave, Red Lion: Richanda Knaub to Kevin Murphy, $80,000
12607 Stamper Rd, Chanceford Twp: Kim Holgers to Philip Harrington, $415,000
509 El Dorado Dr, Windsor Twp: Robert Lewis to Kevin Iwanski Jr, $378,900
1784 Furnace Rd, Chanceford Twp: Marilyn Bygall to Bruce Buchanan, $325,000
330 Taylor Rd, Windsor Twp: Eugene Petit to Sue Sparrow, $280,000
13078 Workinger Rd, Chanceford Twp: Keith Daugherty to Evan Daugherty, $180,000
250 East Gay St Ext, Windsor Twp: Eleanor Herman to Branden Strickler, $35,000
Riverview Rd, Lower Chanceford Twp: William Haugh Jr to Bradley Floyd, $9,000
76-80 Circle Dr, Windsor Twp: William Mundis to Nicholas Picciani, $239,000
5584 Rippling Run Rd, North Hopewell Twp: Click's Repair Service to Brett Leiphart, $33,300
5542 Rippling Run Rd, North Hopewell Twp: Click's Repair Service to Brett Leiphart, $56.700
3610 Delta Rd, Lower Chanceford Twp: Airville Volunteer Fire Co to CAB 1968 LLC, $147,000
550 S Pine St, Red Lion: Carol Bury-EST to Mary Bryant, $275,000
14174 Wolf Rd, Chanceford Twp: Laurie Miller to John Brengle, $360,000
609 Wise Ave, Red Lion: Desirae Fantom to Rboert Menas Jr, $210,000
South Western School District
518 Benjamin Rd, West Manheim Twp: DR Acquisitions to DRB Group Mid-Atlantic, $89,610
91 Holstein Dr, West Manheim Twp: Joseph Myers/Atty to JA Myers Building & Development, $12,600
91 Holstein Dr, West Manheim Twp: JA Myers Building & Development to Kimbeerly Woodworth, $338,613
116 Hufnagle Dr, Penn Twp: Deborah Snuggs to Shannon Reese, $221,000
325 Sonny St, Penn Twp: Jessica Freidland to Michael Palestis II, $430,000
Lot 27 Cornell Dr, Penn Twp: Keith Nonemaker to Bon Ton Builders, $118,500
83 Coop Lane, Penn Twp: Brookside LLC to Hung Sun, $254,900
64 Forest View Terrace, West Manheim Twp: Katherine Bonadio to Gregory Kilmon, $225,000
216 Charles Ave, Penn Twp: Dustyn Rudolph to Theodore Wooden, $2,000
3353 Lily Springs Rd, Manheim Twp: Jacqueline Howdyshell to Crystal Shaffer, $250,000
865 York St, Penn Twp: Floyd Albin to Miller Veli Properties, $225,000
820 McAllister St, Penn Twp: Mark Keeney to Jacob Morningstar, $165,000
49 Winifred Dr, Penn Twp: High Pointe LLC to NVR Inc, $108,000
46 Brookside Ave, Penn Twp: Millpond Properties to Kyle Thompson, $259,995
720 McAllister St, Penn Twp: Kelly Keller to All-In Realty, $160,000
20 Waterfront Dr, Penn Twp: Lloyd McCumber Jr to Emanuel Ruth, $285,000
102 Tyler Dr, Penn Twp: NVR Inc to Robert Floyd, $535,840
315 Clover Lane, Penn Twp: Julie Kotowski to Frank Hallam, $289,900
104 Holstein Dr, West Manheim Twp: JA Myers Building & Development to Jared Forry, $259,900
1320 Maple Lane, Penn Twp: Todd Beckley to William Fike, $432,000
1285 Wanda Dr, West Manheim Twp: Andrew O'Neil to DB Property Group, $189,900
2473 Fox Chase Dr, Manheim Twp: Paul Mullins to Daniel Grazaitis, $465,000
208 Tyler Dr, Penn Twp: NVR Inc to Lucas Roberts, $530,002
4102 Grandview Rd, Penn Twp: Roy & Audrey Zumbrum Family Trust to Charles Mohon Jr, $259,900
Lot 30 Section Two Nottingham Village, Penn Twp: Urvish Patel to Alexander Waldman, $242,000
1480 Beck Mill Rd, Penn Twp: NVR Inc to Lori Hughes, $552,490
15 Dunmore Dr, West Manheim Twp: Daniel Benton to Mamadou Bah, $276,000
61 Holstein Dr, West Manheim Twp: Judith Lynch to Michael Freeman, $255,000
836 McAllister St, Penn Twp: Jeanine Clark to Shannon Reeder, $210,000
6020 Smoketown Rd, Manheim Twp: Michael Smith to Taydem Boyer, $184,000
5571 Blooming Grove Rd, Manheim Twp: Dean Miller to Ryan Jadra, $240,000
Southeastern School District
6826 Woodbine Rd, Peach Bottom Twp: Andrew Burkins to William Zinsavage Jr, $354,900
Ridge Rd, Fawn Twp: Gamble Estates to Michael Fenske, $129,900
359 Buckwheat Rd, Fawn Twp: Gordon Smith II to Christopher Clover, $600,000
17 Camelot Ct, Stewartstown: Joshua Klein to James Evans, $185,000
535 New Park Rd, Fawn Twp: Kevin Sanders to Matthew Miller, $412,000
335 Meadow Trail, Peach Bottom Twp: Clifford White to Charles Selfe, $147,000
361 Bald Eagle Rd, Fawn Twp: Michael Hern to Scott Jones, $515,900
461 Misty Hill Dr, Peach Bottom Twp: Brandon Smith to Travis Rawl Jr, $345,000
18670 Gemmill Rd, Hopewell Twp: Wendell Mulder to Jennier Brooks, $350,000
230 Leslie Rd, Hopewell Twp: Richmond American Homes of Maryland to Eugene Salimbeni, $467,937
430 Mount Olivet Church Rd, Fawn Twp: George Boyd-EST to Richard Mullen, $250,000
Southern York School District
105 Raypaula Dr, Shrewsbury: Phillip Doyle-EST to Edward Balakier, $253,000
5303 Valley View Rd, Codorus Twp: DR Horton Inc-NJ to Ryan Wright, $389,900
15694 Whitcraft Rd, Shrewsbury Twp: Linda Lindamore-EST to Charles Heater, $225,000
140 Hanover St, Glen Rock: Crystal Walther to Leo Sinkovitz, $147,000
351 Park Ave, Glen Rock: Steven Grove-EST to Larry Flemmens, $140,000
2544 Codorus Lane, Codorus Twp: Ashanti Chambers to Odunayo Adegboye, $335,000
16150 Reese Rd, New Freedom: Lauren Womack to Kathleen Vassalotti, $265,000
4 Deep Pond Ct, Shrewsbury Twp: Federal National Mortgage Assc to Cara Brooks, $326,000
215 Edgehill Lane, Shrewsbury Twp: Grant Kaufman to Irvin Arter, $268,000
1076 West Clearview Dr, Shrewsbury Twp: Elwood Sechrist-EST to Katlyn Baer, $200,000
3553 Hardwood Terrace, Codorus Twp: Joshua Rutzen to Sarah McNaney, $405,000
12 Duke St, New Freedom: Robert Heagy to Jeremy Yeoman, $415,000
2714 Resservoir Rd, Codorus Twp: Pearl Bosley-EST to Scott Hanson, $290,000
3555 Sticks Rd, Codorus Twp: Michael Householder to Zachary Glunt, $90,000
60 Stone Ridge Dr, New Freedom: Karen Kingsborough to Rani Rammouni, $315,000
5320 Valley View Rd, Codorus Twp: DR Horton Inc-NJ to David Putman, $379,985
13473 Bon Air Rd, Shrewsbury Twp: William Otto Jr to Stephen Malat, $295,000
6 Camp Rd, Glen Rock: Richard Bliley to Alex Daugherty, $221,000
Hanover St, Glen Rock: Rebecca Noyes to Sarah Martin, $4,4500
Spring Grove Area School District
160 W Hoke St, Spring Grove: Trevor Taylor to Nathalie Baker, $270,000
223 Lena Dr, Jackson Twp: Integrity First Home Buyers to Roxanna Smith, $215,000
23-25 S Main St, Spring Grove: Wist Enterprises to Isaiah Emenheiser, $142,000
2058 Yingling Circle, Heidelberg Twp: Turtle Creek Investments to Lindsay McMurphy, $160,000
184 Three Hill Rd, Jackson Twp: Joshua Miller to Kyle Kohler, $256,000
3822 Armory Lane, North Codorus Twp: Julianne Nace to Candy Lint-Kessler, $206,150
6392 Glatfelters Rd, North Codorus Twp: Bruce Bankenstein to Jason Oler, $350,000
40 South Main St, New Salem: Steven March to Heath Parrish, $180,000
39 Locust Lane, Paradise Twp: Omaha Property Manager to Elmer Bakk, $220,000
1814 Rockville Rd, North Codorus Twp: Noble Colt LLC to Adam Fuhrman, $305,000
4025 & 4021 Robin Hood Dr, New Salem: William Gordon/Atty to Joshua Latshaw, $355,000
229 Summit Dr, Paradise Twp: RMO Properties to Nathan Humphrey, $280,000
225 Perry Ave, Jackson Twp: Joseph Rudd to Lexi Andrews, $252,500
6442 Lincoln Hwy, Jackson Twp: Randall Weaver to DCS Property Group, $530,000
West Shore School District
Willis Rd, Fairview Twp: Carole Dormuth to John Dormuth, $75,000
204 Alanthia Lane, Fairview Twp: Amy Lovelace to Alexandra Mastro, $435,000
335 & 336 Kelso Dr, Fairview Twp: Good Hope Ventures WR to NVR Inc, $200,000
170 Black Walnut Dr, Newberry 1st: Jared Betz to John Dengler, $265,000
61 Red Barberry Dr, Newberry 1st: Kelly Blosser to Gregory Alliger, $190,000
430 Pines Rd & Pines Rd, Newberry 1st: Michael Gordon to Mariou Shenouda, $699,000
100 Old Ford Dr, Farview Twp: Robert Saline to Catherine Santai, $423,000
Ramblewood Dr, Newberry 1st: Ramblewood Drive LLC to JNR Group (HBG), $1,260,000
110 A Ross Ave, Fairview Twp: Cassandra Piaskowski to Daniel Helwig, $202,000
854 Emmanuel Rd, Fairview Twp: Lynford Sauder to Whitney Sheffer, $330,000
352 Kelso Dr, Fairview Twp: Good Hope Ventures to NVR Inc, $100,000
212 Sunset Dr, Fairview Twp: Terry Koontz to William Fitzhenry Jr, $275,000
480 Big Spring Rd, Fairview Twp: Frank Schreiner to Stacie Bender, $380,000
465 Pleasantview Rd, Fairview Twp: Jestimore Musombi to Jovany Santoyo, $250,000
439 Elder Trail, Fairview Twp: Scott Terry to Nash Wenner, $325,000
2 Tracts, Fairview Twp: Daniel Cobaugh Sr-EST to Bradley Farner, $200,000
West York Area School District
2720 Quaker Ct, West Manchester Twp: Gary Anderson to Ty Reed, $370,000
800 North Highland St, West Manchester Twp: SE Partners LP to OPP Property Management, $180,000
3041 Lark Dr, West Manchester Twp: Jason Leamer to Fred Caidor, $195,000
1978 Church Rd, West Manchester Twp: Chris Gross to Tracy Gholston, $120,000
1404 West Poplar Ave, West York: Paul Sunday to Randa Moulden, $145,000
2459 Walnut Bottom Rd, West Manchester Twp: Coman Thomas to Haresh Patel, $230,000
4645 Wolfs Church Rd, West Manchester Twp: Charles Zinn/Atty to Stephen Burns, $240,000
1351 Wellington Dr, West Manchester Twp: Shirley Euler/Atty to Robert Riedy, $270,000
1341 W Poplar St, West York: Kelvin Breeland to Nicholas Oriolo, $179,000
2668 Farmstead Way, West Manchester Twp: Arian Gretler top Suman Dahal, $470,000
2017 Derry Rd, West Manchester Twp: Albert Golden/Atty to Douglas McElroy, $255,000
1885 Austin Lane, West Manchester Twp: Gregory Moul Jr to James Carroll, $380,000
1043 W Poplar St, West York: Millard Deardorff Jr to Mid Atlantic IRA, $20,000
2583 Grandview Park Dr, West Manchester Twp: Michael Czap to Avis McCormick, $220,000
York City School District
518 Lamour St, York: Duane Paige/Shrf to Truist Bank, $2,339.59
612 Vander Ave, York: Timothy Hahn to Isaias Suarez, $14,000
909 Richwill Dr, York: Shawn McEachern to Cody Bannon, $225,000
239 Franklin Way, York: Diamond Dave Properties to Omar Stoltzfus, $99,500
243 Franklin Way, York: Diamond Dave Properties to Steven Stoltzfus, $95,000
520 Lamour St, York: Igloo Smart LLC to John Beyer, $64,500
451 W Market St, York: Kenneth Oatman to Beverly Reynolds, $305,000
711 Girard Ave, York: Victoria Perry to Wilson Vasquez, $130,000
832 Wayne Ave, York: Beverly Baumgardner to Mariusz Heba, $85,405
132 S Queen St, York: OST Properties to Data Investment Properties, $130,000
339 N Newberry St, York: Edgar Concepcion to ABC Rentals, $90,000
815 Madison Ave, York: Karen Senft to Joseph Brickner, $150,000
274 S Belvidere Ave, York: Feudale Investments to Jesse Backus, $175,000
226 Park Place, York: SPG Capital to Ramon Rios III, $79,900
330 E South St, York: Ana Pelaez to Theresa Pickett, $110,000
953 S Pine St, York: Daniel Williams Sr to Tonia Neal, $180,000
135 S West St, York: Santha Nair to Manuel Lozano, $95,000
40 East Cottage Pl, York: Deans List Realty to Marina Castillo, $155,000
1500 Continental Rd, York: Friedrich Aliaga to Apolionar Cruz, $200,000
Various Tracts, York: Kinsley Equities II Limited Partnership to Fox Apartments York, $600,000
826 Madison Ave, York: Lamar Deshields to Krista Moyer, $159,400
803 & 805 W Poplar St, York: Lilliana Castillo to Wenceslao Garcia, $185,000
804 S Duke St, York: SPG Capital to Abner Desir, $85,000
335 Garfield St, York: SPG Capital to Everett Meehling-Santiago, $153,000
308 Chestnut St, York: Rod Bosserman to Elite Buys Homes, $76,000
344 W North St, York: Real Estate Recovery LLC to Alex's Rentals, $175,000
535 S Duke St, York: SPG Capital to Ronnie Gillis, $93,000
554 W Market St, York: SPG Capital to Richard Washington, $90,000
640 W Philadelphia St, York: MASI Properties to Staci Stettler, $90,000
530 Cleveland Ave, York: Caribe Home LLC to Grimilda Gomez, $15,000
York Suburban School District
1728 Westwood Rd, Spring Garden Twp: WMH Investments to Roland DeJesus, $260,000
501 Windsor St, Spring Garden Twp: Tigerpaw Equipment to Doc Mulligans, $130,000
1169 Valley View Rd, Spring Garden Twp: Joshua Siegelman to Ethan Miller, $275,000
203 Elmwood Blvd, Spring Garden Twp: Elliott Gottloeb to Joshua Siegelman, $500,000
605 Rathton Rd, Spring Garden Twp: Jeremy Damiano to Sixto Cruz Jr, $219,000
1136 E South St, Spring Garden Twp: Thomas Eisensmith/Atty to Karla Johnson, $135,000
1910 Rosewood Lane, Spring Garden Twp: Golam Arif to Udeme Inyang, $700,000
547 Hill St, Spring Garden Twp: Ken Bushong II LLC to Emily Loucks, $230,000
1620 Detwiler Court, Spring Garden Twp: William Read/Atty to Madison Luckenbaugh, $360,000
1211 Midland Ave, Spring Garden Twp: Daniel Machovec to David Serrano, $275,000
1416 E Market St, Spring Garden Twp: Summit Housing Group to Shaufrey Properties, $515,000
735 Carroll Rd, Spring Garden Twp: Christopher Wiesman to Gabriel Dietrich, $735,000
2531 Schoolhouse Lane, Springettsbury Ind: Robert Reed to Donald McClure, $262,000
523 S Albemarle St, Spring Garden Twp: Veronica Zielinski to R A L E Assets, $157,000
966 S Albemarle St, Spring Garden Twp: Alexa Anderson to Wayne Snyder, $199,000
ADAMS COUNTY
Bermudian Springs School District
118 Water St, East Berlin: Jayne Sebright to Jennifer Bacon, $277,500
3848 Carlisle Rd, Huntington Twp: Curtis Mullen to Taylor Stimeling, $205,000
Nell Rd, Reading Twp: Daniel Nell to Thomas McIlwee, $235,000
111 Crest View Dr, Reading Twp: Connor Masten to Carlos Moreno, $256,000
14 Jackson Dr, Reading Twp: Daniel Horn to Ryan Zellner, $226,000
89 Schofield Dr, Reading Twp: Joshua Buhrman to Kelly Yohn, $265,000
204 Main St, York Springs: Dawn Felts to Steven Foltz Jr, $215,000
Conewago Valley School District
27 Star Dr, Conewago Twp: Dennis Zekany Jr to Neal Valero, $255,000
1056 Water Dr, Conewago Twp: VRMT Asset Trust to Yu Li, $226,000
1115 Cherry Lane, Hamilton Twp: Bart Guastella to Paul Hnatkowicz, $325,500
160 Brickyard Rd, Oxford Twp: Joseph Cifarelli to Kimberly Porter, $260,000
1C Pin Oak Dr, Bonneauville: Daniel Family Trust to Thomas Myers, $196,000
55 St Michaels Way, Conewago Twp: Harry Humphries Sr-DECD to Julius Leoone, $380,000
215 Center St, McSherrystown: Helen Crum to Christopher Miller, $203,000
679 Kohler School Rd, Mt Pleasant Twp: Mary Alice Moore-DECD to Audelio Manzo, $110,000
798 Oxford Rd, Oxford Twp: Gary Daum-DECD to Dale Hess, $520,000
Fairfield Area School District
30 Dove Trail, Carroll Valley: Clair Talcott to Matthew Greathouse, $300,000
5 Trout Run Trail, Carroll Valley: Robert Sharer Jr to Candy Sharer, $200,000
74 Mile Trail, Carroll Valley: Donald Koontz to Joseph Muller, $370,000
4 Donna Trail, Carroll Valley: William Mitchell to Debra Jones, $6,000
44 Patridge Trail, Carroll Valley: Dale Lefeber to Deborah Sommer, $12,000
11 Donna Trail, Carroll Valley: John Chanoski to Jeffrey Schwartzbeck, $11,000
2 Veronica Trail, Carroll Valley: Debora Follin to Jeffrey Schwartzbeck, $18,000
200 Cabin Lane, Hamiltonban Twp: Rodney Woodring to William Graham, $451,000
Gettysburg Area School District
116 Table Rock Rd, Cumberland Twp: Patrick Bolinger to Jose Juarez, $223,500
210 Confederate Dr, Cumberland Twp: William Bushman-DECD to Laura Anderson, $281,000
40 Spruce Dr, Cumberland Twp: Jmes Tipton II to Billie Jo Crew, $415,000
1585 Poplar Springs Rd, Franklin Twp: Megan Warner to Kevin Lew, $48,000
236 E Middle St, Gettysburg: Joaquin Villarreal to Maria Perez, $175,000
316 N Stratton St, Gettysburg: Corinna Matijevic to Elvis Parsley, $295,000
136 Hanover St, Gettysburg: Dolly Sheppard to Sabrina Charles, $168,000
15 Charles Dr, Mt Joy Twp: DR Horton Inc-NJ to Timothy McComas, $420,000
573 Spangler School Rd, Mt Joy Twp: Jamie Britton to Dylan Minor, $1,095,000
14 Garrison Falls Rd, Mt Joy Twp: Richard Rapsey to Joseph Trimmer, $512,000
3375 Baltimore Pike, Mt Joy Twp: Dwayne Reynolds to Samuel Zepeda, $65,000
227 Lively Stream Way, Straban Twp: DRB Group Mid-Atlantic to Robert Spangler, $550,077
283 Lively Stream Way, Straban Twp: DRB Group Mid-Atlantic to Michael Becker, $494,067
113 Lively Stream Way, Staban Twp: Carol Weinreich-DECD to Rusty Shughart, $544,900
New Vista Way, Straban Twp: CCD Rock Creek to Ward Communities at Pennsylvania, $510,000
Quiet Creek Dr, Straban Twp: CCD Rock Creek to Caruso Builder Amblebrrok, $735,000
365 Lively Stream Way, Straban Twp: Caruso Builder Amblebrook to Lovette Mott, $500,548
143 Birdseye Lane, Straban Twp: US Home LLC to Faye Pleso, $405,000
151 Birdseye Lane, Straban Twp: US Home LLC to Donald Louey Jr, $429,490
36 Aqua Dr, Cumberland Twp: Joseph Myers to William Walsh, $362,681
20 Cumberland Dr, Cumberland Twp: Philip Letendre to Jessica Sanchez, $310,000
256 Friendship Lane, Cumberland Twp: Patrick Van Der Ham to Philip Letendre, $510,000
808 Boyds School Rd, Cumberland Twp: Michael Floreck to Graebel Relocation Services, $500,000
808 Boyds School Rd, Cumberland Twp: Graebel Relocation Services Asgley Mears, $500,000
60 Skyline Ct, Cumberland Twp: Peter Toner to Mehoke Family Trust, $579,900
2 Egret Court, Cumberland Twp: Joseph Myers to Diane Ley, $345,780
795 Jack Rd, Franklin Twp: Brian Mort to Thomas Young, $110,000
290 High St, Franklin Twp: Dale & Gretchen Biesecker Real Estate Protector Trust to Chris Kimple, $249,000
6386 Chambersburg Rd, Franklin Twp: Howard Seaton to Jeffrey Hampton, $320,000
305 N Stratton St, Gettysburg: Stacy Chronister to John Mooney, $215,000
10 Ryan Ct, Mt Joy Twp: DR Horton Inc-NJ to Patricia Smith, $412,990
Eagle Dr, Straban Twp: Erian Investment Company to Bolton Development, $1,470,000
Old Harrisburg Rd, Straban Twp: Anne Knox to Bolton Development, $795,000
289 Lively Stream Way, Straban Twp: DRB Group Mid-Atlantic to Mark Jeschke, $634,471
156 W Aster Way, Straban Twp: DRB Group Mid-Atlantic to Robert Conrad, $519,034
427 Heritage Dr, Straban Twp: Nicholas Aliff to Edson Vizcarra, $549,000
206 Rustic Wood Dr, Straban Twp: DRB Group Mid-Atlantic to Tanya Trunnell, $551,110
Littlestown Area School District
5304 Baltimore Pike, Germany Twp: Thunderbolt Storage to Ridge Rentals, $640,000
344 Lexington Way, Littlestown: Lynn Fletcher to Shawn Green, $283,000
58 Stoners Circle, Littlestown: Heritage Hills II to Thomas Wertz, $466,259
90 Stoners Circle, Littlestown: Heritage Hills II to John Dudley Sr, $455,305
43 Shenandoah Court, Littlestown: William McKinney to Caitlin Colehouse, $275,000
151 Flatbush Rd, Mt Pleasant Twp: David Senseney-DECD to Tyler Kohler, $319,900
31 Wheatland Dr, Mt Pleasant Twp: Richard Weaver to Nathaniel Hedin-Schmidt, $325,000
90 W Crest View Lane, Mt Pleaant Twp: Monica Mills to Tracey Campbell, $380,000
109 Wheaton Dr, Union Twp: Roland Fisher to James Tipton II, $353,000
305 Bassehoar School Rd, Union Twp: CGM Holdings to Barbara King, $1,310,000
561 Mengus Mill Rd, Germany Twp: Tamara Cleaver to Samuel Shipley, $300,000
33 Delaware Ave, Littlestown: Christopher Thomas to Ashley Thomas, $215,000
61 Stoners Circle, Littlestown: Heritage Hills II to Edward Jantz, $459,.371
470 Mud College Rd, Mt Joy Twp: Zachary Myers to Edward Murphy, $240,000
863 Hanover Pike, Union Twp: Eleanor Lippy to Amber Carey, $170,000
701 Bollinger Rd, Union Twp: Dean Shorb/Shrf to Headlands Residential Series Owner Trust Series E, $110,000
Upper Adams School District
111 Mount Tabor Rd, Bendersville: Savannah Bollinger to Justin Takasawa, $129,995
74 McInstosh Lane, Menallen Twp: Daniel Cook to Zachary Kole, $352,500
72 E York St, Biglerville: James Hartman to Integrity First Home Buyers, $28,000
30 W Hanover St, Biglerville: Loeber Druck Real Estate to Proverbs 22 1 Inc, $600,000
711 Guernsey Rd, Butler Twp: Kristi Asper to Richard Bove, $244,500
260 Oppossum Hill Rd, Menallen Twp: Lester Droney to Austin Little, $290,000
