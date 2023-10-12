York and Adams County property transfers: What are homes near you selling for?
Central York School District
4145 Stone Run Dr, Springettsbury Twp: Ryan Steelman to Bahaa Abdelshahid, $320,000
2559 Pin Oak Drive Unit 116, Manchester Twp: Integrity First Home Buyers to Steven Lentz, $260,000
1536 Winterberry Dr, Springettsbury Twp: Jocelyn Hardison to Richard Ramage, $469,500
Lot 257 Country Club Estates, Manchester Twp: Randall Rogers to Cole Perkins, $440,000
646 Leaf St, Manchester Twp: Chris Allensworth to Stacey Gabler, $377,000
1136 North George St, North York: Dillon Moran to Settlement Gifts LLC, $110,000
255 Heistand Rd, Springettsbury Twp: George Knaub III-EST to Dillon Moran, $217,500
641 Paradise Rd, Springettsburg Twp: Garry Carver to William Kerlinger Jr, $276,000
220 Chadsworth Way, Springettsbury Twp: NVR Inc to Erika Firestone, $512,720
720 Hammond Rd, Springettsbury Twp: Andrew Orwig to Ashley Reid, $266,000
381 Bruaw Dr, Manchester Twp: Michael Heilman to Benjamin Laudermilch, $210,000
70 Locust Grove Rd, Springettsbury Twp: Ashley Zimmerman to Robert Whiteford Jr, $230,900
212 Church Rd, Manchester Twp: Integrity First Home Buyers to Cassie Henry, $288,500
2956 Harford Circle, Manchester Twp: Lois Jordan-EST to Linda Lopez, $347,500
3664 Cheltenham Rd, Springettsbury Twp: Luke Rhoads to Michael Fureman, $575,000
1679 Long Drive Unit 203, Springettsbury Twp: Allison Resh to Christopher Tisot, $166,000
81 Lynbrook Drive South, Springettsbury Twp: Lawrence Ricke to Alexander Ivashchuk, $565,000
Dallastown School District
457 Waters Rd, York Twp: Gary Seidman to Ebersole Reality, $95,000
2368 S Queen St, York Twp: Joshua Davis/Atty to Nikita Chesnokov, $239,000
232 Equine Cove, York Twp: Melford Hersey/Atty to Kevan Given, $264,900
301 Paula Dr, York Twp: Jerry Shannon to FG Property Group, $321,378.73
Mt Zion Rd, Lot 1A, Springfield Twp: Mt Zion Potosi Christian Church to Eric Lehman, $6,000
396 Waters Rd, York Twp: Lonna Bahn to William Linkfield, $241,000
2940 Bradley Ave, York Twp: Helen Borromeo to Jonathan Schreiner, $230,000
837 Meadow Ct, York Twp: Richard Smith to Richard Pistell, $499,900
1829 Stone Hill Dr, York Twp: Shelbie Paules/Atty to James Duff, $394,000
7 United Ave, Jacobus: Robert Johnson Jr to Albert Blouse III, $274,900
1156 Blue Bird Lane, York Twp: Jonathan Eyster to Alexis Yingling, $224,000
Dover School District
4621 Paradise Rd, Dover Twp: Betty Harget/Atty to Logan Lehigh, $250,000
31 N Main St, Dover: Budget Rentals to Alex's Rentals, $104,000
1730 Boxwood Ct, Dover Twp: Sandra Sheaffer/Atty to Kiley Petro, $225,000
3505 Winter Dr Lot 103 & 3530 Summer Dr Lot 116, Dover Twp: Freedom Is Not Free TT to BRH at the Seasons, $154,800
2835 Admire Springs Dr, Dover Twp: Michael Velez to Carolyn Sanders, $340,500
5801 Crone Rd, Dover Twp: Tyler Sheffer to Kermit Keefer, $320,000
3415 Glen Hollow Dr, Dover Twp: Michael Harlacher-EST to Curtis Fetrow, $146,000
3601 Winter Dr, Dover Twp: BRH at the Seasons to Elaine Brinkman, $438,325
3146 Long Meadow Dr, Dover Twp: Thomas Wrley III to David Gery, $200,000
4051 Chapman Ct, Dover Twp: David Nahum to John Vinson, $521,700
3585 Winter Dr, Dover Twp: BRH at the Seasons to William Sands, $409,065
931 Shadowbrooke Dr, Dover Twp: Garman Builders at York to Rita Taylor, $361,990
Eastern York School District
982 Kreutz Creek Rd, Hellam Twp: Kobi Patterson to Kellye Parker, $630,000
671 Reisinger Ave, Lower Windsor Twp: Jean Markel-EST to Jacob Rose, $145,000
271 Meadowbrook Ave, Hellam Twp: Gary Jenkins to Michael Nichols, $349,900
404 Walnut St, Wrightsville: Juan De Torres Leon/Atty to Aliyah Breniser, $245,000
14 Creekside Dr, East Prospect: Brian Ressler to Rolland King III, $180,000
156 Bluestone Rd, Lower Windsor Twp: Justin Seitz to Jacob Austin, $405,000
444 Fitzpatrick Lane, Hellam: House Cash LLC to Kristin Ross, $250,000
Manor Rd, Lower Windsor Twp: Richard Pointer to Kelli Sellers, $60,000
530 Heffner Rd, Lower Windsor Twp: Northwest Bank to Restoration Property Ventures, $186,000
Hanover School District
548 E Walnut St, Hanover: Steven Harner to Heritage Trail Trust, $170,000
400-402 Fultoin St, Hanover: 400 Fulton Street Associates LP to Brian Katarski, $275,000
24 East Middle St, Hanover: James Huston III to Hygge Rentals, $259,900
Northeastern School District
256 Copenhafffer Rd, Conewago Twp: Elizabeth Witmer to BLK Cosmos LLC, $185,000
130 Bitternut Rd, East Manchester Twp: Cros O'Breque to Tracy Imhoff, $325,000
4315 Bull Rd, Conewago Twp: Patricia Gentzler-EST to WM Homes LLC, $140,000
805 Buck Rd, Conewago Twp: Legacy Home Renovations to Tammy Gross, $439,900
1765 Conewago Creek Rd, East Manchester Twp: Phantom Property Investments, $300,000
280 Pebble Beach Dr, East Manchester Twp: James Knappenberger-TR to Jared Nickey, $359,900
510 Cloverleaf Rd, Conewago Twp: Douglas Laudenslager to Lee Holmes, $380,000
50 Rosemary Ct, East Manchester Twp: Brian Morton to Brock Kemper, $182,000
755 & 765 Conewago Creek Rd, Conewago Twp: Eric Buikema to Gerald Riehl, $325,000
40 Conewago Creek Rd, Conewago Twp: Gerald Riehl to Mark Shearer, $175,000
37 Pennsylvania Ave, York Haven: Vibrant Christian Church to Believers in Christ Church of the Living God, $225,000
51 Eli Dr, Conewago Twp: F-T LLLP to Robin Kutz, $364,674.80
39 Eli Dr, Conewago Twp: F-T LLLP to Jessica Sollenberger, $367,500
1110 Greenspring Rd, Conewago Twp: Michael Brenneman-EST to Frannie LLC, $625,000
5 Bentley Ct, Newberry Twp: Exeptional Homes to James Adams, $409,160
25 Delaware Dr, Newberry Twp: Kalen Macon to Jordan Peters, $250,000
Northern York School District
1144 Gettysburg Pike, Carroll Twp: Nathan Pierce to Frank Massoni, $515,000
19 E Greenhouse Rd, Carroll Twp: Barbara Wertman to Anthony Yost, $280,000
34 Junction Rd, Carroll Twp: Robert Volatile Sr to Scott Siegel, $252,500
230 Glenwood Rd, Franklin Twp: George Davis to Caleb Staples, $310,000
1125 Park Ave, Carroll Twp: Ashraf Youseff to Raghu Khanal, $489,990
950 Fickes Road, Warrington Twp: Justin Foster to Joseph Ven ker Jr, $295,000
2110 Baltimore Pike, Washington Twp: Susan King to John Kline Jr, $435,000
5 Pheasant View Dr, Carroll Twp: Carl McElwain to Billy Puckett, $350,000
3350 Rosstown Rd, Warrington Twp: John Venable-EST to SL: Realty LP, $251,000
Various Tracts, Franklin Twp: Elva Nell-EST to Kevin Jones, $425,000
Red Lion School District
369 Richmond Rd, Chanceford Twp: Cindy Myers to Jon Shenberger, $200,000
55 Chatham Lane, Windsor Twp: Michael Papenberg to John Matthew, $370,000
12277 Woodland Dr, North Hopewell Twp: Robert Ackors Jr to Cody Harris, $275,000
120 Pond Rd, Chanceford Mary Ann Macken to Taylor Jo Leiphart, $250,000
13255 Stamper Rd, Chanceford Twp: Scott Lyman to Douglas Hodak, $355,000
285 Husson Rd, Windsor Twp: Susan Blair to Amanda Heller, $360,000
262 Main St, Felton: Terrence Dodge to Antione Boyce, $385,000
213 W High St, Red Lion: Kerri Malozi to Amanda Emenheiser, $176,000
311 Cherry St, Red Lion: Lucas Nease to Deborah Zabretsky, $140,000
542 West Broadway, Red Lion: Kim E Moyer & Michael J Wheeler Partnership to Mindy Snyder, $215,000
327 Cherry St, Red Lion: Linda Ewriksen to Brian Olewiler, $190,000
3821 Brownton Rd & Brownton Rd, Chanceford Twp: Brittan Peterson to Weldon Arnold, $100,000
55 Percheron Dr, Windsor Twp: Mark Geiselman to Mark Andrezywski, $482,500
460 Palomino Dr, Windsor Twp: Paul Berman to Andrew Numer, $500,000
Main Street Extended, Windsor Twp: Jerry Smith to Keith Evenfelisti, $450,000
310 Boxwood Dr, Windsor: Sonshine I LP to Elizabeth Moyers, $601,972
145 Azalea Dr, Windsor Twp: Joseph Patterson to Allison Resh, $308,000
3024 Acorn Lane, Windsor Twp: Michael Vernoia t Jason Wade, $339,900
308 Boxwood Dr, Windsor: Sonshine I LP to Shane Bracewell, $466,292
542 Pleasant Grove Rd, Windsor Twp: Larry Eveler to Integrity First Home Buyers, $94,000
542 Pleasant Grove Rd, Windsor Twp: Integrity First Home Buyers to David Marshall, $150,000
3080 Lakefield Rd, Windsor Twp: Gerald Colin-EST to Laszlo Szabo, $250,000
185 Southview Dr, Windsor Twp: Shirley Green/Atty to Jema Group, $234,600
106 Forest Hills Rd, Windsor Twp: Anthony Reachard to Laureen Straw, $400,000
South Western School District
100 Alvin St, Penn Twp: Randal Penley to Branden Muth, $280,000
20 Winifred Dr, Penn Twp: NVR Inc to Charisse Branch, $577,995
940 Friar Lane, Penn Twp: Stephen Lynch to Nicholas Beatty, $430,000
8 Fair Ave, Penn Twp: Michael Rosado-Torres to Corey Kimmey Sr, $210,000
19 Garden Lane, Penn Twp: Eric Bainbridge to Regan Ford, $350,000
153 Center St, Penn Twp: Allen Friedel/Atty to Zachary Campbell, $122,000
517 Benjamin Rd, West Manheim Twp: DRB Group Mid-Atlantic to Jessica Savage, $419,702
188 Heritage Dr, West Manheim Twp: DRB Group Mid-Atlantic to Hilary Barnett, $406,880
1287 Wanda Dr, West Manheim Twp: Daniel Miller-TR to Joseph McAllister, $226,500
7974 Blue Hill Rd, Manheim Twp: Housing & Urban Development to Lisa Loar, $311,000
5590 Blue Hill Rd, Manheim Twp: Cameron Shaw to Alejandro Najarro, $200,000
140 Northview Dr, Penn Twp: Matthew Pugh to Richard Claycombe, 320,000
116 Holstein, West Manheim Twp: DRB Group Mid-Atlantic to David Conroy Sr, $290,863
114 Holstein, West Manheim Twp: DRB Group Mid-Atlantic to Kristina Sweigard, $312,267
Southeastern School District
33 Morris Ave, Fawn Grove: Terersa Willliams to Noah Akers, $262,000
1202 Crestview Lane, Hopewell Twp: Dorothy Wurston-EST to Gary Whaley, $215,000
965 Bridgeton Rd, Fawn Twp: Caroline Ann Deane to Catherine Prendiville, $356,000
5778 Woods Rd, East Hopewell Twp: Steven Carlton to Michael Kaminski, $265,000
1005 South Marshview Rd, Hopewell Twp: Garland Lewis to Brian Hamm, $275,000
578 Cook Rd, Peach Bottom Twp: Carolyn Lemen to Vintage Home Projects, $270,000
228 Edie Circle, Hopewell Twp: Howard Redman Jr to Robert Evangelista, $112,000
32 Knob Hill Rd & Myers Rd, Peach Bottom Twp: NHSG LLC to Boyd Clendenen, $351,180
17954 Ridge Meadow Rd, Hopewell Twp: Ted perkins Jr-EST to John Swartz, $40,000
3895 Vineyard Rd, Hopewell Twp: Edward Balakier to Karen Goodfellow, $515,000
9 South Main St, Stewaartstown: Beth Ann Clark-EST to Allen Perron, $180,000
Lot 258 Lutz Rd, East Hopewell Twp: James Maurice to Theodore Thompson, $80,000
19355 Rosewood Dr, Hopewell Twp: Michael Schultz to Eric Collins Sr, $480,000
5824 Woods Rd, East Hopewell Twp: Sherry Holmstrom to Zachery Bear, $65,900
Southern York School District
224 N Walnut St, Glen Rock: Coastline Capital to Keegan Wolf, $349,900
246 N Front St, New Freedom: Daniel Dolan to Penny Projects, $252,000
341 Cassidy Way, Shrewsbury: Mark Anelli to Richard Wyland, $479,900
Hanover St, Glen Rock: Peoples Bank A Codorus Valley Company to Borough of Glen Rock, $38,500
106 Waneta St, New Freedom: Bennett Daniel-TR to Erin Messer, $200,000
17904 Susquehanna Trail South, Shrewsbury Twp: Vincent DiPietro to Walter Webb, $359,900
33 Cottage Ave, Glen Rock, Jon Page to Brianna Fitzgerald, $234,000
Spring Grove School District
22 York & Walnut St, Jefferson: RMO Properties to Gillian Gartner, $200,000
1356 Village Dr, Jackson Twp: Gerald Richards to Kenneth Gladfelter, $250,000
208 Stitt Dr, Jackson Twp: Jennifer Knickel to Anca Borcan, $240,000
Lot 5 High Rock Rd West, Paradise Twp: Daniel Trimmer to Jason Forry, $3,000
3371 East Berlin Rd, Jackson Twp: Steven Foley-EST to Skylar Smith, $294,000
548 & 550 Monocacy Trail, Spring Grove: Jeffrey Henry Inc to Justin Ross, $175,800
24 Baltimore St, Jefferson: Douglas Crawford to James Shealy, $110,000
192 Timber Lane, Paradise Twp: Singing Wood Farm to Kyle Grim, $750,000
Myers Rd, North Codorus Twp: Douglas Warner to Jason Cotterino, $85,000
7528 Ruth Farm Lane, Paradise Twp: Barry Schuchart to Alec Hail, $529,000
5688 Pigeon Hill Rd, Jackson Twp: Danielle Cullison to Melissa Blevins, $230,000
5741 York Rd, North Codorus Twp: Ty Sager to Jenna Skarzenski, $255,000
495 Lakeview Dr, Jackson Twp: Margaret Davidson to Dustin Shireman, $460,000
29 East George St, New Salem: Ronald Bartram Jr to Patrick Owens, $195,000
5645 Pigeon Hill Rd, Jackson Twp: Philip Lehman to Joshua Miller, $375,000
10 South Biesecker Rd, Jackson Twp: Donald Lauchman to Alison Gantz, $231,000
West Shore School District
46 S York St, Goldsboro: Paul Boyer-EST to Golden Real Estate 2023-46 Trust, $54,000
44 S York St, Goldsboro: Paul Boyer-EST to Golden Real Estate 2023-44 Trust, $20,000
205 Old Quaker Rd, Newberry 1st: Clair Taylor/Atty to Michael Ross Jr, $240,000
601 Mallard Dr, Fairview Twp: Robert Youkers to George Sgagias, $199,900
105 Sculley Place, Fairview Twp: Lewisberry Partners to Carol Livingston, $274,000
105 Sam Sneed Circle, Newberry 1st: D&M Penn Properties to Vahan Zakharian, $322,000
2980 Old Trail Rd, Newberry 1st: Brandon Miller to Samantha Eisele, $55,000
346 Kelso Dr, Fairview Twp: NVR inc to Kent Podvin, $483,875
633 Mallard Ave, Fairview Twp: John Sickle to Dakhota Sweitzer, $205,000
636 Copper Circle, Fairview Twp: Howard Dixon to Colleen Williams, $407,300
313 Ross Ave, Fairview Twp: Amanda Lauver to Richard Anderson, $140,500
314 West Front St, Lewisberry: William Kessler to Martin Edwards, $152,000
92 Pleaant View Terrace, Fairview Twp: Justin Haines/Atty to Daren Flowers, $235,000
Lot 45 Stoneybrook Manor, Fairview Twp: Vernon Cleary/Atty to Gregory Pearson, $365,000
404 Clover Rd, Goldsboro: Melanie Ferree to Noelle Morgan, $325,000
West York School District
1356 W Market St, West York: Owen Ballard III to Homepath Vventures, $110,000
1706 W King St, West York: K&S Properties to Matthew Meyers, $166,500
2958 Ridings Way, West Manchester Twp: Clark Sikes to Ojore Akwue, $410,000
208 Brentwood Lane, West Manchester Twp: Jeffrey Harbold to David Uhrik, $215,000
1455 Huntley Ct, West Manchester Twp: Robert Matheny Jr to Stephen Cattalo, $345,000
2008 Orange St, West Manchester Twp: Linda Shaffer to Jared Zoldos, $235,000
2165 Derry Rd, West Manchester Twp: Rodney Fox to Hillview LLC, $271,781
516 North Scott St, West Manchester Twp: Malena Zammetti to Isreal Velazquez, $212,000
2854 Ridings Way, West Manchester Twp: Cynthia Nyman to Silar Enterprises, $260,000
120 Summer House Lane, West Manchester Twp: Donald Dern to Chad Pickard, $354,900
318 Overbrook Dr, West Manchester Twp: Ross Stanard II to Nicole Campbell, $192,500
York City School District
314 E Poplar St, York: M&T Construction Group to Joni Moser, $60,000
337 W Philadelphia St, York: On Time Property to Stephen Kirby, $77,500
906 W Poplar St, York: Kimberly Ackworth to Feudale Investments, $55,000
214 S Sherman St, York: Otter Creek Associates to Jose Rivera, $52,900
617 E Princess St, York: Allegheny East Conference Association of Seventh Day Adventist to Church of God Source of Life International, $135,000
121 State St, York: SPG Capital to Zephawk Investments, $90,000
467 W Hope Ave, York: Redevelopment Authority of York to Miss Bobbi's Place, $1,500
840 Edgar St, York: Blayne Waterloo to Jairo Almanzar, $215,000
961 East Prospect Rd, York: Kira Ritter to Brooke Kline, $114,900
556 Wilson Ct, York: Rosanda Ayala to Live Well 556 Wilson Court, $92,000
704 S Pershing Ave, York: Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Blue Horizon Property Solutions, $90,900
328 East Water St, York: Larry Danner Sr to Ferenando Castano, $18,000
427 W Princess St, York: Eses Group to Kiaka Thomas, $135,900
172 S Albemarle St, York: 172 South Albemarle Land Trust to Michael Godwin, $160,000
328 Smyser St, York: Elite Buys Homes to Terry Harris, $69,000
123 Springdale Rd, York: Lucy Stevens/Atty to Julia Tolbert, $425,000
133 E Maple St, York: SPG Capital to Carla Astudillo, $68,500
538 Wilson Ct, York: Teresa Callazo-Medina to Dara Arroyo-Andino, $90,000
806 Florida Ave, York: Jeffrey Hyatt to Merite Herard, $182,000
477 Salem Ave, York: SPG Capital to Community Investment Group, $82,000
811 Wayne Ave, York: Bonnie Bobbitt to Alexander Gonzalez, $110,000
1197 Priority Rd, York: David Miller to Yaa Fett Guzman, $232,000
135 N Pine St, York: SPG Capital to Abdulrahman Abdulrahman, $52,000
428 W Princess St, York: SPG Capital to Jeremy Perez, $80,000
202 Park Place, York: Rodney Bosserman to Premier Investments & Holdings, $60,000
279 N Hartley St, York: Michael Ressler to Dana Moore II, $154,000
Various Tracts, York: Rodney Bosserman to Sarek Properties, $313,000
224 Rockdale Ave, York: Ryan Intrieri to Leo Smith, $16,000
840 Delaware Ave, York: Karen Ruppert to Megan Binkley, $235,000
308 E Jackson St, York: Robert Pagano to Marie Drapeau, $210,000
1427 Dartmouth Rd, York: Kathy Gotwalt to Tara Jean Smith, $139,000
York Suburban School District
1113 Rosecroft Lane, Spring Garden Twp: Jonathan Schor to Matthew Taylor, $325,000
2651 Raleigh Dr, Springettsbury Ind: Donetta Gingles to Michael Holy, $275,000
741 Greendale Rd, Spring Garden Twp: Terence Autin to Rodney Grim, $375,000
1000 Country Club Rd, Spring Garden Twp: Wendy Brashears to Kellilyn Triplett, $180,000
1507 Second Ave, Spring Garden Twp: Thomas Higgins to Energywise Property Holding, $171,605
760 S Kershaw St, Springettsbury Ind: Jeremy Stauffer to Logan Dettinger, $243,000
1239 Winding Oak Dr, Spring Garden Twp: Richard Ramage to Mamadou Diallo, $550,000
1049 Southern Rd, Spring Garden Twp: Lorainne Snyder-EST to Mitie Rentals LLC, $150,000
ADAMS COUNTY
Bermudian Springs School District
112 Branch Cir, East Berlin: Nicole Davis to Eric Kessler, $299,900
861 Pondtown Rd, Latimore Twp: Robert Garlin to Noble Colt LLC, $150,000
163 Jessica Dr, Reading Twp: BRH at Hampton Heights to Michael Dunkle, $504,869
Nell Rd, Reading Twp: Amy Tatum to Patrick Boland, $375,000
538 Lake Meade Dr, Reading Twp: Corissa Kessler to Tiyra Johnson, $253,500
Conewago Valley School District
518 Diller Rd, Conewago Twp: Crystal Strawsburg to Todd Toms, $174,500
85 Thomas Rd, Conewago Twp: ZT Auctions to Properrita1 LLC, $225,000
33 Birch Dr, Conewago Twp: Randy Cook Jr to Brenda Day, $260,000
617 Cricket Lane, McSherrystown: Doris Wolf to Matthew Daniels, $165,000
9 Westview Dr, McSherrystown: Brenda Sloman to Christopher Boone, $215,000
Fairfield School District
6655 Fairfield Rd, Carroll Valley: Willilam Barnum to Ursula Stein, $349,900
150 Whippoorwill Lane, Hamiltonban Twp: Terry Ford to Benjamin Bagozzi, $270,000
Gettysburg School District
11 Egret Ct, Cumberland Twp: Joseph Myers to John Gajda, $416,411
265 Seven Stars Rd, Franklin Twp: Robert Shirley to John Zook, $700,000
Church Rd, Franklin Twp: Marshall McMullen to Harley Mills, $33,689.95
90 Bullfrog Rd, Freedom Twp: Herbery Milligan to Perry Petry, $240,000
60 E Middle St, Gettysburg: Raever Group to Blue Star Aviation Services, $435,000
48 E Middle St, Gettysburg: SPG Capital to Darian Rahnis, $209,900
137 S Washington St, Gettysburg: Paula Olinger-DECD to Bradley Miller, $520,000
100 W Broadway, Gettysburg: Leonard Andrews to 100 West Broadway LLC, $575,000
138 York St, Gettysburg: John Spicer to WOS Investments, $300,000
1 Hanover St, Gettysburg: John Spicer to WOS Investments, $305,000
130 Spangler School Rd, Mt Joy Twp: Konstantinos Rizoulis I to Tracy Albrecht, $575,000
85 Brookside Lane, Mt Joy Twp: DR Horton Inc-NJ to Timothy Rahnis, $429,990
150 New Chester Rd, Straban Twp: Carol Baker-DECD to Elam Blank, $634,900
25 Hunterstown Hampton Rd, Straban Twp: Bradley Miller to Brenda Mosser, $239,900
35 Quiet Creek Dr, Straban Twp: DR Horton Inc-NJ to Maureen Houle, $382,000
53 Bayberry Lane, Straban Twp: DR Horton Inc-NJ to Woodrow Joyce, $375,000
Boneset Dr, Straban Twp: CCD Rock Creek to US Home LLC, $845,000
31 Quiet Creek Dr, Straban Twp: DR Horton Inc-NJ to Almira Jones, $350,800
Littlestown School District
128 Homestead Dr, Mt Joy Twp: DR Horton Inc-NJ to Sandra Sullivan, $436,490
45 Heritage Dr, Mt Joy Twp: Michael Defrancisci to Bon Ton Builders, $75,000
Krug Rd, Mt Joy Twp: Bernard Small III to Bryan Deal, $70,000
128 Homestead Dr, Mt Pleasant Twp: Thomas Gebhart to Juan Granados, $225,000
857 Hanover Pike, Union Twp: Fred Henderson to Ryan Dickensheets, $215,000
Upper Adams School District
840 Yellow Hill Rd, Butler Twp: Daniel Lee Hurkett to Shannon Grimsley, $250,000
10 Amity Rd, Menallen Twp: Amanda Keylon by Shrff to Freedom Mortgage Corp, $190,000
153 W Imperial Dr, Menallen Twp: Brett Schaszberger to Charles Woods, $284,900
50 Valley View Lane, Menallen Twp: Jacob Muller to John Barnhart, $200,000
This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: York and Adams County, Pa. property transfers