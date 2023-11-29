York and Adams County property transfers: See local home sale prices
Central York School District
1862 Idylwyld Rd, Springettsbury Twp: Margaret Horton to Matthew Kratovel, $320,000
218 Chadsworth Way, Springettsbury Twp: NVR Inc to Sarita Goud, $733,430
1500 Hamiltonian Way, Manchester Twp: Anthony Godfrey to Philip Good, $445,000
255 Edgewood Rd, Springettsbury Twp: Samy Ghaly to Tereza Tawadrous, $220,000
Dallastown Area School District
210 S Franklin St, York Twp: William Toms to Richard Beem Jr, $410,000
7635 Seneca Ridge Dr, Springfield Twp: Jose Gonzales to Roxanna Collis, $320,000
8541 Diamond Run Ct, Springfield Twp: Ryan Mendrije to Daniel Betancourt, $400,000
114 E Greenbriar Dr, Jacobus: Aaron Pratt to Natalee Gunderson, $405,000
2807 Alperton Dr, York Twp: Springwood LLC to Francisco Lopez, $628,581
2734 Hunters Crest Dr, York Twp: Brandon Wilt to Kathleen Pajtis, $211,900
1080 S Pleasant Ave, York Twp: Matthew Jordan to Burt Strayer, $550,000
2578 Ridgeview Rd, Springfield Twp: Barbara Ziegler to Tucker Carman, $660,000
210 Avon Dr, York Twp: Hudson Ridge Fee Simple to Joyne Lewis, $280,900
Dover Area School District
3151 Jessica Rd, Dover Twp: Charles Mong-EST to Barry Mong, $220,000
2621 Oakland Rd, Dover Twp: Elita Development Group to Gene Kritzberger, $139,900
1720 Virginia Ave, Dover Twp: Daniel Rodgers to Daonald Gingerich, $152,500
4136 Turkey Creek Ct, Dover Twp: Matthew Anderson to Heather Easley, $197,500
Various Tracts, Dover Twp: John Bosack-EST to Thanks Nettles LLC, $470,000
3605, 3655 Winter Dr & 3575 Summer Dr, Dover Twp: Freedom Is Not Free TT to BRH at the Seasons, $232,000
1874 Deerfield Dr, Dover Twp: Melchor George to Emily Ann Dunkinson, $210,000
128 Cranbrook Dr, Dover: Fannie Mae to Ryan Adams, $588,500
2620 Village Rd, Dover Twp: Brownstone Drive LLC to Anthony Angelini, $401,796
5150 Nursery Rd, Dover Twp: House Cash LLC to Francis Sobus, $294,900
Eastern York School District
73 S Main St, East Prospect: Matthew Winchester to DMNF Properties, $300,000
410 Cherry St, Wrightsville: William Damiano to Tiffany Bull, $280,000
Mount Pisgah Road Off, Hellam Twp: Michael Gish to Leonard Bentivegna, $487,500
Hanover School District
745 Spruce Dr, Hanover: Mark Kauffman to Pierre Christian, $410,000
228 Clearview Rd, Hanover: John Lingg to James Markle, $600,000
1034 Broadway, Hanover: Kimberly Cornwell to Giovanny Gil, $175,000
210 McKinley Ave, Hanover: Colleen Reese-EST to McManus Investments, $215,000
Northeastern School District
435 Kentwell Dr, Conewago Twp: H H Investments to Mark Stambaugh, $205,000
940 Woodland Ave, Newberry Twp: Loretta Lebo-EST to Andy Grim, $100,000
25 Delaware Dr, Newberry Twp: Kalen Macon to Jordan Peters, $250,000
40 Locust Run Dr, Conewago Twp: Beverly Burris to Donald Nyamekye, $230,000
Conewago Creek Rd & 5605 Susquehanna Trail, Conewago Twp: Ryan Nunn to Andrew Deatrick, $210,000
Northern York School District
125 Old York Rd, Carroll Twp: Scott LeBarron to Jose Guerrero, $650,000
605 Sunset Dr, Dillsburg: Kevin Jones to Patricia Barth, $315,000
100 Gettysburg St, Dillsburg: Jonathan Little to Kirk Bidelspacher, $300,000
111 Clear Springs Rd, Franklin Twp: John Perry to William Stetar Jr, $500,000
Cedar St, Lot 6, Monghan Twp: Gentleman Jack Development to Barbara Hura, $159,900
1420 Roundtop Rd, Warrington Twp: Martha Gifford to Larry Stum Jr, $125,000
Red Lion Area School District
123 W Gay St, Red Lion: RMO Properties to Prime Properties PA, $77,000
300 Wise Ave, Red Lion: Twilight Lane Realty to Louis Nalls, $90,000
542 West Broadway, Red Lion: Karen O'Toole-EST to Kim E Moyer & Michael Wheeler Partnership, $130,000
160 Sunbury Way, Windsor Twp: Sharon Brozovic to Aaron Parise, $355,000
520 Sterling Dr, Windsor Twp: Wilbur Brown to Chris Williams, $310,000
South Western School District
178 Knobby Hook, West Manheim Twp: DR Horton Inc-NJ to Christine Donna, $349,990
102 Pheasant Ridge Rd, West Manheim Twp: DRB Group Mid-Atlantic to Vivian Makota, $434,922
5311 Black Rock Rd & Black Rock Rd, Manheim Twp: James Simmonds to William Tvrdik, $500,000
199 Knobby Hook, West Manheim Twp: Dr Horton Inc-NJ to Eric Hammer, $399,990
51-1/2 Meadowview Dr, Penn Twp: Daniel McKinney to Sarah D'Anthony, $180,000
101 Edward St, Penn Twp: Gonzales & Sons Management to Ginger Chase, $206,000
6 Orin Ct, Penn Twp: Denise Mattias to Aaron Zinneman, $302,500
14 Beck Mill Rd, Penn Twp: Joseph Drexler to Tyrese Dimaggio, $135,000
11 Meadowview Dr, Penn Twp: Brian Roberts to Tiffany Moore, $228,000
97 Holstein Dr, West Manheim Twp: Joseph Myers-EST to JA Myers Building & Development, $12,600
97 Holstein Dr, West Manheim Twp: JA Myers Building & Development to Marie Horlus-Thompson, $274,275
Camp Woods Rd & Saint Johns Rd, Manheim Twp: Ferne Stonesifer-EST to Mitchell Stonesifer, $113,100
60 Bragg St, Penn Twp: Dallas Carter to Robert Martin, $299,000
Southeastern School District
189 Edie Circle, Hopewell Twp: Nadine's Overlook to Janice Irechukwu, $468,363
660 Garvine Mill Rd, Fawn Twp: Susan Murphy/Atty to Emanuel Beiler Jr, $200,000
761 Black Rock Rd, Penn Twp: Patrick Roxby to Heather Bowie, $230,500
198 Edie Circle, Hopewell Twp: Nadine's Overlook to Frank Buck, $456,223
14870 Trout School Rd, East Hopewell Twp: William Easley to Michael Verton, $390,000
241 Leslie Rd, Hopewell Twp: Nadine's Overlook to Richard Rhea, $418,100
4473 Vineyard Rd, Hopewell Twp: Flinchbaugh Farms to Edwin Bernardi-Rivera, $221,900
Southern York School District
3872 Shaffers Church Rd, Codorus Twp: Millpond Properties to Joseph Weisenberger III, $262,500
229 N Third St, New Freedom: Emily Ringrose to Anthony Ringrose, $225,000
3046 Melvin Lane, Codorus Twp: Marvin Hall-EST to James Tisdel, $189,900
4316 Brent Dr, Codorus Twp: DR Horton Inc-NJ to Jason Thoman, $375,000
Spring Grove Area School District
4431 Lynwood Dr, North Codorus Twp: Grant Fellenbaum to Jesse Miller, $400,000
High Rock Rd, Lot 2, Heidelberg Twp: Scott Garman to Jesse O'Brien, $165,000
86-88 N Main St, Spring Grove: Dorean Fitzkee to Derek Miller, $210,000
7126 Lincoln Hwy, Paradise Twp: David Mummert to Branson Bricker, $227,900
3711 Armory Lane, North Codorus Twp: Matthew Brandt to Toyin Fasakin, $208,000
10 & 12 Main St, Seven Valleys: Rama Investment Properties to GWM Properties of Pennsylvania Comp, $131,000
Stauffer Rd Lot 6, North Codorus Twp: Daniel Foltz to Skyler Roth, $57,500
83 Lester Ave, Jackson Twp: Farm Lane Estates to Bizhen Zhang, $312,352
West Shore School District
345 Kelso Dr, Fairview Twp: NVR Inc to Dilli Rasaily, $523,465
751 Maple Shade Dr, Fairview Twp: Karen Gil to Brandon Miller, $610,000
121 Red Haven Rd, Fairview Twp: Chelsea Danner to Kim Hammaker-Smith, $275,000
40 Fargreen Ct Unit 3A, Newberry 1st: Garman Builders at York to John Yantek, $287,175
143 Pleasant View Terrace, Fairview Twp: Randy Morris to Khadka Chuwan, $285,000
West York Area School District
1204 W Market St, West York: G&S Realty Group to CB Intl LLC, $123,000
2200 Lemon St, West Manchester Twp: NGL Supply Terminal Company to Koppy's Propane, $2,300,000
1430 W Poplar Terrace, West York: Tiffany Snedegar to Andrew Albrecht, $165,000
1277 W Princess St, West York: Yahaira Sanchez to Orlando Colon, $200,000
36 N Highland Ave, West York: Matthew Sheffer to Irie Holdings, $150,000
York City School District
632 E King St, York: Elite Buys Homes to Hunter Hargraves, $150,020
455 W Clarke Ave York: Matthew Mitchess to Budget Rentals, $110,000
464 Prospect St, York: PA Deals LLC to Leida De Castro, $135,000
806 Wallace St, York: Yoe Co Real Estate to Elmer Zook, $85,000
605 Vander Ave, York: Budget Rentals to Elyan Pagan, $145,000
228-230 E Philadelphia St, York: Santha Nair to Yorkford Group Limited Liabillity Partnership, $119,000
734 E Boundary Ave, York: John Carlisle-EST to Blake Gifford, $190,000
574 W Princess St, York: Sarek Properties to Sustainable Dwelling, $118,000
311 Smyser St, York: SPG Capital to Cory Clark, $73,000
602 Smith St, York: Henrietta Cook/Atty to Eloy Mariche, $95,000
822 S George St, York: SCPII LLC to Sarek Properties, $220,000
724 Colony Dr, York: Gay Adams to Leroy Miller, $23,500
460 Park St, York: William McCauley to Narrow Gate Investments, $75,000
893 Kings Ct East, York: Pamela Kelly-EST to Jessivette Rodriguez, $130,000
149 S Tremont St & Corner Tremont & Edison St, York: Shadowfax Corporation to 149 S Tremont St LLC, $1,415,000
York Suburban School District
1020 Southern Rd, Spring Garden Twp: Janet Barnhart-EST to Jacqueline Donovan, $205,000
249 Tri Hill Rd, Spring Garden Twp: Daniel Flemmens to Tyler Reamer, $339,900
1606 Clover Lane, Spring Garden Twp: Heather Taylor to Ashley Bohn, $260,000
371 Old Orchard Lane, Spring Garden Twp: Budget Rentals to Phantom Property Investments, $267,900
Bermudian Springs School District
13 Barlow Dr, Latimore Twp: David Zumbrum to Elizabeth Brown, $318,100
38 Kimberly Lane, Reading Twp: Roman Honhart Sr-DECD/Shrf to Noble Colt LLC, $104,000
232 Main St, York Springs: Daniel Hollenbaugh to Lorenzo Devita Jr, $390,000
414 Main St, York Springs: Gerardo Garcia to Alex Hernandez, $214,900
Conewago Valley School District
2287 Carlisle Pike, Berwick Twp: Geraldine Smith to Justin Sanders, $150,000
1012 W Elm Ave, Conewago Twp: Carroll Groft to Adrian Love, $265,000
317 Johnathan Dr, Conewago Twp: Jackie Barham to Jason Richardson Sr, $280,000
13 Deer Trail, Conewago Twp: Patricia Sprengel-DECD to Norma Jones, $225,000
6 Dogwood Lane, Conewago Twp: Victoria Harman to Lauren Scaggs, $210,000
366 Stone Bridge Rd, Mt Pleasant Twp: Helen Sneeringer to Kathleen Dwyer, $325,000
42 E Locust Lane, Oxford Twp: Sean Altland to Dean Forbes, $90,000
586 Irishtown Rd, Oxford Twp: Mary Robertson to Christian King, $2,300,000
Fairfield Area School District
7 Mindy Trail, Carroll Valley: Eric Weallen to Richard Deming, $30,000
21 Robin Trail, Carroll Valley: Joseph Miller Jr to Vito Ciarvino, $314,000
53 Ridge Trail, Carroll Valley: Keith Bell to Brett Curtis, $340,000
32 Barbara Trail, Carroll Valley: Glenn Henicle to Allen Beckett, $7,000
17 Hilltop Trail, Carroll Valley: Jean Wiley-DECD to Janet Donato, $262,000
Gettysburg Area School District
55 White Oak Trail, Cumberland Twp: Paul Zeshonsky to Jeffrey Guy, $605,000
125 Confederate Dr, Cumberland Twp: Robert Brewer to Trevor Buffington, $305,000
2636 Emmitsburg Rd, Cumberland Twp: Integrity First Home Buyers to Curtis Realty Group, $74,500
801 Green Ridge Rd, Franklin Twp: Joshua Shaffer/Shrf to 801 Green Ridge Road LLC, $77,040
2 Charles Dr, Mt Joy Twp: DR Horton Inc-NJ to Thomas Beres, $439,490
930 Johnson Dr, Mt Joy Twp: Stanton Braun to Adam Boyde, $524,500
2 Spring Creek Circle, Mt Joy Twp: Corinne Smetanick to Kimberly Mazziott, $545,000
167 Rustic Wood Dr, Straban Twp: Kimberly Vanconia to John Hayes, $730,000
23 Highland View Lane, Straban Twp: DRB Group Mid-Atlantic to Debra Lawson, $476,506
233 Lively Stream Way, Straban Twp: DRB Group Mid-Atlantic to Stuart Resnick, $521,016
Littlestown Area School District
319 E King St, Littlestown: Corey Kauffman/Shrf to Noble Colt LLC, $21,373
15 Constitution Ct, Littlestown: Michael Marshall to Gabrielle Zelaya, $286,000
50 Stoners Circle, Littlestown: Heritage Hills II to Heidi Hood, $379,215
325 Lexington Way, Littlestown: Larry Eader/Shrf to Western Run Capital Management, $1,642
29 Hickory Lane, Union Twp: James Anderson Jr to Gartay Peart, $400,000
58 Highland Dr, Union Twp: Kelly Beacham to Timothy Hahn, $615,000
25 Fox Tail Dr, Union Twp: Janet Krom to David Rast, $399,000
Upper Adams School District
951 Maryland Ave, Menallen Twp: Richard Kiner to Mario Vassallo, $225,000
80 Mandy Lane, Tyrone Twp: David Dandignac-DECD to Joyce Smith, $266,000
2660 Heidlersburg Rd, Tyrone Twp: Akshay Vidyarthi to Brian Stumbaugh, $205,000
