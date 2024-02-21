Advertisement
York and Adams County property transfers: See local home sale prices

York Daily Record
·9 min read

Central York School District

49 Locust Grove Rd, Springettsbury Twp: Samuel Gray to Charles Main, $320,000

2415 Woodmont Dr, Manchester Twp: Brian Sterner to Zoraida Diaz, $205,600

101 Mundis Race Rd, Manchester Twp: Mas Fab Properties to Baltimore Fabrication, $3,800,000

1755 Deamerlyn Dr, Springettsbury Twp: Bobby Strong to Vicky Oakley-TR, $395,000

223 Chadsworth Way, Springettsbury Twp: NVR Inc to Michael Purpura Jr, $409,990

1012 N George St, North York: Mai Vu to R&K Affordable Homes, $190,000

435 Skyview Dr, Manchester Twp: Sheri Karan to Zachary Connors, $279,900

1719 San Gabriel Dr, Springettsbury Twp: Nancy Shermeyer to Mark Hoffman, $185,000

3116 Biscayne Lane, Manchester Twp: Scott McNair to Nguyen Trinh, $430,000

604 Hayley Rd, Manchester Twp: Jay Desai to James Reedy, $205,000

506 Darrow Rd, Manchester Twp: London Croft LLC to John Butler Jr, $726,401

3648 Druck Valley Rd, Springettsbury Twp: Treva Lehman-EST to Scott Bohlen, $10,000

Dallastown Area School District

2071 Rosewood Lane, York Twp: William Thornton to Joseph Marino, $625,000

168 Country Ridge Dr, York Twp: Eric Wessman to Satacy Patacsil, $251,000

109 N Park St, Dallastown: Elaine Willis to Angela Bryant, $155,000

56 York Rd, Jacobus: Morgan Investors to Sheri Karan, $330,000

102 Buchanan Dr, York Twp: Nancy Sipe to Lauren Pennewell, $285,000

76 Dew Drop Rd, York Twp: Randy Buhrman to Kathleen McCormick, $295,000

324 Clarks Way, York Twp: Norma Jacobs/Atty to Dale Wheeler, $286,600

Dover Area School District

1555 Oak Lane, Dover Twp: Norman Sentz Jr to Rafael Martinez, $53,000

1627 Condor Lane, Dover Twp: Rachel Casko to Ashley Marion, $194,000

3441 Davidsburg Rd, Dover Twp: Legacy Cash Offer to Karen Pierre, $249,900

6250 Crone Rd, Dover Twp: David Smith/Atty to Johnathan Youngbar, $299,900

90 N Main St, Dover: Ronald Sheppard-EST to Yvette Rivera, $150,000

3111 Glen Hollow Dr, Dover Twp: Christian Fontanez to Justin Weaver, $200,000

3374 Glen Hollow Dr, Dover Twp: Sam Dickson Jr to Todd Berman, $155,740

2600 Victorian Dr, Dover Twp: Vernell Hightower to Carlos Acevedo $415,000

3590 & 3580 Winter Dr & 3660 Pebble Run Dr, Dover Twp: Freedom Is Not Free TT to BRH At The Seasons, $232,200

Eastern York School District

200 W Beaver St, Hellam: Glenn Wascovich to Patrick Billet, $262,500

424 Orange St, Wrightsville: MK York Properties to Yuliia Shliakhuta, $280,000

Hanover School District

254-254B Locust St, Hanover: Carrie Swartz to Brian Wagner, $130,000

173 Second Ave, Hanover: Next Home Renovations to Ethan Frater, $243,000

413 Clearview Rd, Hanover: James Cashdollar to Carolyn Malone, $400,000

759 Eichelberger St, Hanover: Robert Highland/Atty to Matthew Sakalosky, $309,900

Northeastern School District

124, 126 & 128 Fallsview Ave, Newberry Twp: Shawn Smith to Safe Haven Storage Facility, $630,000

Jerusalem School Rd, East Manchester Twp: Dennis Shaffer to Mark Quickel, $122,000

32 N Main St, Manchester: Capstone Homes to Harley Reed, $199,000

143 N Second St, Mt Wolf: Wendy Staub to Pine Ridge RE LLC, $91,000

Conewago Rd, Conewago Creek Rd & York St, East Manchester Twp: Gail Fink-Witkowski to James Miller, $20,000

400 N Main St & N Main St, Manchester: Norene Johnston to Bryn Winebrunner, $238,000

Northern York School District

141 Evergreen Circle, Carroll Twp: Christopher Borntreger to Aamir Shahzad, $425,000

Red Lion Area School District

194 W Main St, Windsor: M&M York Properties to Chad Williams, $184,900

3841 Shaws School Rd & Shaws School Rd, Chanceford Twp: Thomas Watkins-EST to Joshua Nolt, $120,000

South Western School District

563 Baltimore St, Penn Twp: SPG Capital to Tristen Culotta, $204,000

10 Winifred Dr, Penn Twp: NVR Inc to Audrey Farley, $739,175

84 Coop Lane, Penn Twp: Brookside LLC to Victoria Bromwell, $265,900

86 Holstein Dr, West Manheim Twp: Joseph Myers-EST to JA Myers Building & Development, $12,600

86 Holstein Dr, West Manheim Twp: JA Myers Building & Development to Rochelle Odonkor, $285,300

423 Pumping Station Rd, West Manheim Twp: JA Myers Building & Development to Michael Greenwalt Jr, $156,000

6 Winifred Dr, Penn Twp: NVR Inc to Sarah Ewen, $584,340

876 York St, Penn Twp: Willis Messersmith to Ramon Felder, $155,000

211 Tyler Dr, Penn Twp: High Pointe LLC to NVR Inc, $108,000

47 Pinewood Circle, Penn Twp: David Tutsuka IV to Madelyn Beardsley, $10,000

626 Fulton St, Penn Twp: Jennifer Albright to Tyler Sitarek, $170,000

72 Sugarboot Lane, West Manheim Twp: Bon Ton Builders to Carl Wehrenberg, $369,900

89 Fuhrman Mill Rd, West Manheim Twp: Alic Citrano to Donald Lester, $390,000

125 Orchard Lane, Unit 46, Penn Twp: Joshua Boschert to Florence Honhart, $155,000

1757 Oakwood Dr, West Manheim Twp: John Null-EST to Edwin Mazo, $240,000

326 Valley View Dr, West Manheim Twp: Carla Lewis to Joshua Boschert, $344,900

514 Benjamin Rd, West Manheim Twp: DRB Group Mid-Atlantic to John Wilkerson, $576,055

513 Benjamin Rd, West Manheim Twp: DRB Group Mid-Atlantic to Ryder Cavey, $412,490

Southeastern School District

Various Tracts, Fawn Twp: Dale Torbert to High Rock Acres, $1,050,000

55 Pond Rd, Peach Bottom Twp: Lorena Siegmund to Steven Ukura Jr, $225,000

Lakeview Dr, Peach Bottom Twp: Robert Shaw to Joseph Loembrone, $30,000

25 Highfield Ct, Peach Bottom Twp: Karen Carter to Kevin Weinhold, $115,000

129 Hershey Circle, Hopewell Twp: Gregory Ayers to Bashar Alshararbeh, $358,000

Southern York School District

31 W Clearview Dr, Shrewsbury: Robert Harris-EST to Joseph Cox, $310,000

3509 Harwood Terrace, Codorus Twp: Troy Carlton to Paige Coleman, $405,000

12 Hunt Run Dr, New Freedom: Doyle Dufek to Joshua Piermatteo, $475,000

9 Pleasant St, Glen Rock: Noble Colt LLC to Kewanee Padilla-Santos, $244,900

639 S Main St, Shrewsbury: Castillo Homes to Jadin Poliski, $340,000

Spring Grove Area School District

1885 Stoverstown Rd, North Codorus Twp: Hickory Enterprises to Araina Hayden, $239,900

17 Friar Rd, New Salem: Faye Kirchner to Patricia Stump, $330,000

5192 Admire Rd, Paradise Twp: Cheryl Kurtz to 2nd Wind Real Estate Group, $142,500

West York Area School District

190 Red Maple Dr, Newberry 1st: Garman Builders at York to Ernest Hill IV, $470,990

50 Bunker Lane, Newberry 1st: John Greenlee to Zachary Myers, $240,000

242 Green Lane Dr, Fairview Twp: Thomas Egan-TR to Marjorie Peterson, $349,900

342 Kelso Dr, Fairview Twp: NVR Inc to Rachel Schoch, $532,700

320 Kelso Dr, Fairview Twp: NVR Inc to Ryan Bragg, $543,125

312 Kelso Dr, Fairview Twp: Good Hope Ventures to NVR Inc, $100,000

West York Area School District

702 Brentwood Lane, West Manchester Twp: Richard Heiss to Kylie Foust, $195,000

2842 Loman Ave, West Manchester Twp: Andrew Fritz to Bradley Pritz, $375,800

2756 Thornbridge Rd East, West Manchester Twp: James Bemis-EST to Justin Lehman, $365,000\

20 Dewey St, West York: Karol Feeser to Carmen Pichardo, $155,000

1124 W King St, West York: Hjlas Properties to Crown Capital Management, $160,000

948 Stoverstown Rd, West Manchester Twp: Rodney Stambaugh/Atty to Victor Leitzel, $186,000

1390 Roosevelt Ave, West Manchester Twp: Sunrise Holdings to Ciocca York Real Estate, $3,906,839

York City School District

223 N Sherman St, York: SPG Capital to Wangeroo Investments, $68,500

381 S Albemarle St, York: A-Lak Real Estate Holdings to Sonia Duran, $95,000

824 Manor St, York: John Sterling Jr to Brandon Shane, $40,000

344 E Cottage Place, York: York Now LLC to Augusto Espinal, $163,500

Charles St, York: Hector Gonzalez to Ronald Mejia, $18,000

706 Jessop Place, York: M&T Construction Group to Nathaniel Coles, $152,000

923 Wayne Ave, York; Tanta Cox to Javier Perez, $160,000

238 S Hartley St, York: Budget Rentals to Farley & Duchaine Rentals, $22,000

111 S Pershing Ave, York: Nicholas Bower to Hillside Financial, $125,000

472 W Princess St, York: Mario Vidarte to Najwa Fils-Aime, $110,000

309 N Penn St, York: Mark Spangler to Kevin Rivera, $175,000

217 E Cottage Place, York: Elite Buys Homes to Carla Velez Cortez, $175,000

218 E Boundary Ave, York: Eugene Shaw-EST to Davila Realty, $45,000

1212 Loucks Rd, York: Sunrise Holdings to Ciocca York Real Estate, $8,944,605

1200B Loucks Rd, York: Sunrise Holdings to Ciocca York Real Estate, $9,148,556

1421 Fireside Rd, York: Ruth Anne Deitle-EST to Jonathan Rosario, $175,951

418 W King St, York: Christopher Lapp to Emely Orozco, $78,000

270 S Charles St, York: Ismael Lucena-EST to Ronal Mejia, $62,000

York Suburban School District

1521 Randow Rd, Spring Garden Twp: Rhonda Alloway to Evan Crilley, $261,000

200 Greystone R, Springettsbury Ind: Carolyn Eytcheson to Nick Mavros, $155,000

1536 Old Farm Lane, Spring Garden Twp: Danielle Markel to Todd Wolf, $230,000

1453 Bonbar Rd, Spring Garden Twp: Lawney Eckrote to Joshua Myers, $260,000

543 Hill St, Spring Garden Twp: Donna Wilson-EST to Thomas Lash Jr, $143,000

Conewago Valley School District

Abbottstown: Terry Lawrence to Advert Outdoor LLC, $18,000

128 Skyview Circle, Conewago Twp: Andrew Alvarado to Lisa Henry, $250,000

532 Poplar St, Conewago Twp: Bank of America to Integrity First Home Buyers, $165,000

85 Thomas Dr, Conewago Twp: Prosperita 1 LLC to Siciley Johnson, $293,900

905 W Elm Ave, Conewago Twp: Andrew Angel to Itzel Granados Lua, $140,000

Irishtown Rd, Oxford Twp: Richard Shrader to Michael J Smith, $185,000

883 Five Points Rd, Tyrone Twp: Angela Martz to Holden Stone, $292,500

Fairfield Area School District

Cold Springs Rd, Hamiltonban Twp: Douglas Kump to Samy Chaoui, $69,900

Gettysburg Area School District

15 Osprey Ct, Cumberland Twp: Joseph Myers-DECD to William Swann, $364,900

5 Evergreen Lane, Franklin Twp: Eugene Livelsberger to Donald Snelbaker II, $35,500

373 Buford Ave, Gettysburg: Donald Behan to Mary Ruebelmann, $249,900

408 S Washington St, Gettysburg: Mary Marsten to Peyton Kline, $181,500

10 Charles Dr, Mt Joy Twp: DR Horton Inc-NJ to Paula Fidel, $400,000

1765 Barlow Two-Taverns Rd, Mt Joy Twp: Harold Patterson to Isaac Lapp, $201,000

2445 Baltimore Pike, Mt Joy Twp: Shirley Werdebaugh-DECD to Tanner Byers, $213,000

32 Coneflower Dr, Straban Twp: DRB Group Mid-Atlantic to Alan & Theresa McCracken Family Trust, $589,357

23 Quiet Creek Dr, Straban Twp: DR Horton Inc-NJ to Sharon Ann Daneman, $349,900

Boneset Dr, Straban Twp: CCD Rock Creek to US Home LLC, $338,000

Littlestown Area School District

1 Summer Dr, Bonneauville: Groft Properties to Kim Ries, $324,900

1900 Fish and Game Rd, Germany Twp: Marleen Collins to Joy Brunnelson, $400,000

83 Stoners Circle, Littlestown: Barbara Ann Rottina to Todd Schucker, $392,500

330 McSherry Woods Dr, Littlestown: Certificate Holders of the CWABS Asset Backed Series 2005 16 to Solid State Homes, $174,571.95

415 Lexington Way, Littlestown: Cheryl Engel-DECD to Christine Schmitt, $270,000

Upper Adams School District

35 E York St, Biglerville: Ronald Hoff to Maribel Alvarez Rico, $159,000

146 Norris Rd, Menallen Twp: Ellen Wierman-DECD to Luke Gates, $50,000

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: York and Adams County PA property transfers

