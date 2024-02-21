York and Adams County property transfers: See local home sale prices
Central York School District
49 Locust Grove Rd, Springettsbury Twp: Samuel Gray to Charles Main, $320,000
2415 Woodmont Dr, Manchester Twp: Brian Sterner to Zoraida Diaz, $205,600
101 Mundis Race Rd, Manchester Twp: Mas Fab Properties to Baltimore Fabrication, $3,800,000
1755 Deamerlyn Dr, Springettsbury Twp: Bobby Strong to Vicky Oakley-TR, $395,000
223 Chadsworth Way, Springettsbury Twp: NVR Inc to Michael Purpura Jr, $409,990
1012 N George St, North York: Mai Vu to R&K Affordable Homes, $190,000
435 Skyview Dr, Manchester Twp: Sheri Karan to Zachary Connors, $279,900
1719 San Gabriel Dr, Springettsbury Twp: Nancy Shermeyer to Mark Hoffman, $185,000
3116 Biscayne Lane, Manchester Twp: Scott McNair to Nguyen Trinh, $430,000
604 Hayley Rd, Manchester Twp: Jay Desai to James Reedy, $205,000
506 Darrow Rd, Manchester Twp: London Croft LLC to John Butler Jr, $726,401
3648 Druck Valley Rd, Springettsbury Twp: Treva Lehman-EST to Scott Bohlen, $10,000
Dallastown Area School District
2071 Rosewood Lane, York Twp: William Thornton to Joseph Marino, $625,000
168 Country Ridge Dr, York Twp: Eric Wessman to Satacy Patacsil, $251,000
109 N Park St, Dallastown: Elaine Willis to Angela Bryant, $155,000
56 York Rd, Jacobus: Morgan Investors to Sheri Karan, $330,000
102 Buchanan Dr, York Twp: Nancy Sipe to Lauren Pennewell, $285,000
76 Dew Drop Rd, York Twp: Randy Buhrman to Kathleen McCormick, $295,000
324 Clarks Way, York Twp: Norma Jacobs/Atty to Dale Wheeler, $286,600
Dover Area School District
1555 Oak Lane, Dover Twp: Norman Sentz Jr to Rafael Martinez, $53,000
1627 Condor Lane, Dover Twp: Rachel Casko to Ashley Marion, $194,000
3441 Davidsburg Rd, Dover Twp: Legacy Cash Offer to Karen Pierre, $249,900
6250 Crone Rd, Dover Twp: David Smith/Atty to Johnathan Youngbar, $299,900
90 N Main St, Dover: Ronald Sheppard-EST to Yvette Rivera, $150,000
3111 Glen Hollow Dr, Dover Twp: Christian Fontanez to Justin Weaver, $200,000
3374 Glen Hollow Dr, Dover Twp: Sam Dickson Jr to Todd Berman, $155,740
2600 Victorian Dr, Dover Twp: Vernell Hightower to Carlos Acevedo $415,000
3590 & 3580 Winter Dr & 3660 Pebble Run Dr, Dover Twp: Freedom Is Not Free TT to BRH At The Seasons, $232,200
Eastern York School District
200 W Beaver St, Hellam: Glenn Wascovich to Patrick Billet, $262,500
424 Orange St, Wrightsville: MK York Properties to Yuliia Shliakhuta, $280,000
Hanover School District
254-254B Locust St, Hanover: Carrie Swartz to Brian Wagner, $130,000
173 Second Ave, Hanover: Next Home Renovations to Ethan Frater, $243,000
413 Clearview Rd, Hanover: James Cashdollar to Carolyn Malone, $400,000
759 Eichelberger St, Hanover: Robert Highland/Atty to Matthew Sakalosky, $309,900
Northeastern School District
124, 126 & 128 Fallsview Ave, Newberry Twp: Shawn Smith to Safe Haven Storage Facility, $630,000
Jerusalem School Rd, East Manchester Twp: Dennis Shaffer to Mark Quickel, $122,000
32 N Main St, Manchester: Capstone Homes to Harley Reed, $199,000
143 N Second St, Mt Wolf: Wendy Staub to Pine Ridge RE LLC, $91,000
Conewago Rd, Conewago Creek Rd & York St, East Manchester Twp: Gail Fink-Witkowski to James Miller, $20,000
400 N Main St & N Main St, Manchester: Norene Johnston to Bryn Winebrunner, $238,000
Northern York School District
141 Evergreen Circle, Carroll Twp: Christopher Borntreger to Aamir Shahzad, $425,000
Red Lion Area School District
194 W Main St, Windsor: M&M York Properties to Chad Williams, $184,900
3841 Shaws School Rd & Shaws School Rd, Chanceford Twp: Thomas Watkins-EST to Joshua Nolt, $120,000
South Western School District
563 Baltimore St, Penn Twp: SPG Capital to Tristen Culotta, $204,000
10 Winifred Dr, Penn Twp: NVR Inc to Audrey Farley, $739,175
84 Coop Lane, Penn Twp: Brookside LLC to Victoria Bromwell, $265,900
86 Holstein Dr, West Manheim Twp: Joseph Myers-EST to JA Myers Building & Development, $12,600
86 Holstein Dr, West Manheim Twp: JA Myers Building & Development to Rochelle Odonkor, $285,300
423 Pumping Station Rd, West Manheim Twp: JA Myers Building & Development to Michael Greenwalt Jr, $156,000
6 Winifred Dr, Penn Twp: NVR Inc to Sarah Ewen, $584,340
876 York St, Penn Twp: Willis Messersmith to Ramon Felder, $155,000
211 Tyler Dr, Penn Twp: High Pointe LLC to NVR Inc, $108,000
47 Pinewood Circle, Penn Twp: David Tutsuka IV to Madelyn Beardsley, $10,000
626 Fulton St, Penn Twp: Jennifer Albright to Tyler Sitarek, $170,000
72 Sugarboot Lane, West Manheim Twp: Bon Ton Builders to Carl Wehrenberg, $369,900
89 Fuhrman Mill Rd, West Manheim Twp: Alic Citrano to Donald Lester, $390,000
125 Orchard Lane, Unit 46, Penn Twp: Joshua Boschert to Florence Honhart, $155,000
1757 Oakwood Dr, West Manheim Twp: John Null-EST to Edwin Mazo, $240,000
326 Valley View Dr, West Manheim Twp: Carla Lewis to Joshua Boschert, $344,900
514 Benjamin Rd, West Manheim Twp: DRB Group Mid-Atlantic to John Wilkerson, $576,055
513 Benjamin Rd, West Manheim Twp: DRB Group Mid-Atlantic to Ryder Cavey, $412,490
Southeastern School District
Various Tracts, Fawn Twp: Dale Torbert to High Rock Acres, $1,050,000
55 Pond Rd, Peach Bottom Twp: Lorena Siegmund to Steven Ukura Jr, $225,000
Lakeview Dr, Peach Bottom Twp: Robert Shaw to Joseph Loembrone, $30,000
25 Highfield Ct, Peach Bottom Twp: Karen Carter to Kevin Weinhold, $115,000
129 Hershey Circle, Hopewell Twp: Gregory Ayers to Bashar Alshararbeh, $358,000
Southern York School District
31 W Clearview Dr, Shrewsbury: Robert Harris-EST to Joseph Cox, $310,000
3509 Harwood Terrace, Codorus Twp: Troy Carlton to Paige Coleman, $405,000
12 Hunt Run Dr, New Freedom: Doyle Dufek to Joshua Piermatteo, $475,000
9 Pleasant St, Glen Rock: Noble Colt LLC to Kewanee Padilla-Santos, $244,900
639 S Main St, Shrewsbury: Castillo Homes to Jadin Poliski, $340,000
Spring Grove Area School District
1885 Stoverstown Rd, North Codorus Twp: Hickory Enterprises to Araina Hayden, $239,900
17 Friar Rd, New Salem: Faye Kirchner to Patricia Stump, $330,000
5192 Admire Rd, Paradise Twp: Cheryl Kurtz to 2nd Wind Real Estate Group, $142,500
West York Area School District
190 Red Maple Dr, Newberry 1st: Garman Builders at York to Ernest Hill IV, $470,990
50 Bunker Lane, Newberry 1st: John Greenlee to Zachary Myers, $240,000
242 Green Lane Dr, Fairview Twp: Thomas Egan-TR to Marjorie Peterson, $349,900
342 Kelso Dr, Fairview Twp: NVR Inc to Rachel Schoch, $532,700
320 Kelso Dr, Fairview Twp: NVR Inc to Ryan Bragg, $543,125
312 Kelso Dr, Fairview Twp: Good Hope Ventures to NVR Inc, $100,000
702 Brentwood Lane, West Manchester Twp: Richard Heiss to Kylie Foust, $195,000
2842 Loman Ave, West Manchester Twp: Andrew Fritz to Bradley Pritz, $375,800
2756 Thornbridge Rd East, West Manchester Twp: James Bemis-EST to Justin Lehman, $365,000\
20 Dewey St, West York: Karol Feeser to Carmen Pichardo, $155,000
1124 W King St, West York: Hjlas Properties to Crown Capital Management, $160,000
948 Stoverstown Rd, West Manchester Twp: Rodney Stambaugh/Atty to Victor Leitzel, $186,000
1390 Roosevelt Ave, West Manchester Twp: Sunrise Holdings to Ciocca York Real Estate, $3,906,839
York City School District
223 N Sherman St, York: SPG Capital to Wangeroo Investments, $68,500
381 S Albemarle St, York: A-Lak Real Estate Holdings to Sonia Duran, $95,000
824 Manor St, York: John Sterling Jr to Brandon Shane, $40,000
344 E Cottage Place, York: York Now LLC to Augusto Espinal, $163,500
Charles St, York: Hector Gonzalez to Ronald Mejia, $18,000
706 Jessop Place, York: M&T Construction Group to Nathaniel Coles, $152,000
923 Wayne Ave, York; Tanta Cox to Javier Perez, $160,000
238 S Hartley St, York: Budget Rentals to Farley & Duchaine Rentals, $22,000
111 S Pershing Ave, York: Nicholas Bower to Hillside Financial, $125,000
472 W Princess St, York: Mario Vidarte to Najwa Fils-Aime, $110,000
309 N Penn St, York: Mark Spangler to Kevin Rivera, $175,000
217 E Cottage Place, York: Elite Buys Homes to Carla Velez Cortez, $175,000
218 E Boundary Ave, York: Eugene Shaw-EST to Davila Realty, $45,000
1212 Loucks Rd, York: Sunrise Holdings to Ciocca York Real Estate, $8,944,605
1200B Loucks Rd, York: Sunrise Holdings to Ciocca York Real Estate, $9,148,556
1421 Fireside Rd, York: Ruth Anne Deitle-EST to Jonathan Rosario, $175,951
418 W King St, York: Christopher Lapp to Emely Orozco, $78,000
270 S Charles St, York: Ismael Lucena-EST to Ronal Mejia, $62,000
York Suburban School District
1521 Randow Rd, Spring Garden Twp: Rhonda Alloway to Evan Crilley, $261,000
200 Greystone R, Springettsbury Ind: Carolyn Eytcheson to Nick Mavros, $155,000
1536 Old Farm Lane, Spring Garden Twp: Danielle Markel to Todd Wolf, $230,000
1453 Bonbar Rd, Spring Garden Twp: Lawney Eckrote to Joshua Myers, $260,000
543 Hill St, Spring Garden Twp: Donna Wilson-EST to Thomas Lash Jr, $143,000
Conewago Valley School District
Abbottstown: Terry Lawrence to Advert Outdoor LLC, $18,000
128 Skyview Circle, Conewago Twp: Andrew Alvarado to Lisa Henry, $250,000
532 Poplar St, Conewago Twp: Bank of America to Integrity First Home Buyers, $165,000
85 Thomas Dr, Conewago Twp: Prosperita 1 LLC to Siciley Johnson, $293,900
905 W Elm Ave, Conewago Twp: Andrew Angel to Itzel Granados Lua, $140,000
Irishtown Rd, Oxford Twp: Richard Shrader to Michael J Smith, $185,000
883 Five Points Rd, Tyrone Twp: Angela Martz to Holden Stone, $292,500
Fairfield Area School District
Cold Springs Rd, Hamiltonban Twp: Douglas Kump to Samy Chaoui, $69,900
Gettysburg Area School District
15 Osprey Ct, Cumberland Twp: Joseph Myers-DECD to William Swann, $364,900
5 Evergreen Lane, Franklin Twp: Eugene Livelsberger to Donald Snelbaker II, $35,500
373 Buford Ave, Gettysburg: Donald Behan to Mary Ruebelmann, $249,900
408 S Washington St, Gettysburg: Mary Marsten to Peyton Kline, $181,500
10 Charles Dr, Mt Joy Twp: DR Horton Inc-NJ to Paula Fidel, $400,000
1765 Barlow Two-Taverns Rd, Mt Joy Twp: Harold Patterson to Isaac Lapp, $201,000
2445 Baltimore Pike, Mt Joy Twp: Shirley Werdebaugh-DECD to Tanner Byers, $213,000
32 Coneflower Dr, Straban Twp: DRB Group Mid-Atlantic to Alan & Theresa McCracken Family Trust, $589,357
23 Quiet Creek Dr, Straban Twp: DR Horton Inc-NJ to Sharon Ann Daneman, $349,900
Boneset Dr, Straban Twp: CCD Rock Creek to US Home LLC, $338,000
Littlestown Area School District
1 Summer Dr, Bonneauville: Groft Properties to Kim Ries, $324,900
1900 Fish and Game Rd, Germany Twp: Marleen Collins to Joy Brunnelson, $400,000
83 Stoners Circle, Littlestown: Barbara Ann Rottina to Todd Schucker, $392,500
330 McSherry Woods Dr, Littlestown: Certificate Holders of the CWABS Asset Backed Series 2005 16 to Solid State Homes, $174,571.95
415 Lexington Way, Littlestown: Cheryl Engel-DECD to Christine Schmitt, $270,000
Upper Adams School District
35 E York St, Biglerville: Ronald Hoff to Maribel Alvarez Rico, $159,000
146 Norris Rd, Menallen Twp: Ellen Wierman-DECD to Luke Gates, $50,000
