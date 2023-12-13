York and Adams County property transfers: See area home sale prices

Reuters

The United States has seized digital currency worth about half a million dollars from an account registered to a Chinese man who featured in a Reuters investigation into crypto-investment fraud run from Southeast Asia. U.S. authorities said the scam that prompted the seizure involved a crypto-investment fraud known as pig butchering. The U.S. Secret Service seized the crypto from an account in the name of Wang Yicheng in June, according to a document filed by U.S. authorities in federal court in Massachusetts.