York and Adams County property transfers: See area home sale prices

York Daily Record
·18 min read

Central York School District

40 Claystone Rd, Manchester Twp: Gregg Clymer to Tanner Brannon, $210,500

620 Robin Hill Circle, Manchester Twp: Brandy Smith to Noah Ervin, $189,000

535 Gatehouse Lane, Springettsbury Twp: Veterans Affairs to Brian Klimes, $299,900

2615 Wexford Lane, Manchester Twp: Stephen Bodman to Levi Silbaugh, $450,000

75 Stony Brook Dr, Springettsbury Twp: Rachel Saxe to Proverbs Home Buyers, $162,000

37 East 10th Ave, North York: Integrity First Home Buyers to Garry Luxamarre, $169,995

1133 North Court Ave, North York: Jose Rivera to Xiujin Jiang, $158,000

385 Folkstone Way, Springettsbury Twp: Sheila Miller/Atty to Glenn Olsen, $265,000

4169 Willshire Dr, Springettsbury Twp: Kevin Murphy to Micah Zeigler, $139,900

821 N George St, North York: Ronnetta Rider to Skyward Properties, $107,000

3847 Tarpley Dr, Springettsbury Twp: Kyle Flaharty to Adriane Williamson, $285,000

2207 Bernays Dr, Manchester Twp: James Hazel to KNA Property Solutions, $185,000

1783 Sagamore Dr, Springettsbury Twp: Johnathan Kaminski Jr to Gina Strine, $239,900

2504 Pin Oak Dr Unit 96, Manchester Twp: Kenneth Burton to Tamara McCullough, $249,900

451 Springhouse Lane, Manchester Twp: Woodland View Associates to Ronald Ward, $339,655

72 Lexton Dr, Manchester Twp: Rebecca Weist to Lazaro Fernandez, $157,000

2565 Mayfield St, Manchester Twp: Neil Seidenstricker to Hailey Miller, $209,900

Dallastown Area School District

1533 Camp Betty Washington Rd, York Twp: Integrity First Home Buyers to Rainbow Brubaker, $299,995

1104 Blue Bird Lane, York Twp: Abigail Morrison to Gerline Jaccinor, $229,500

315 S Park St, York Twp: Lois Taylor-EST to Tyler Oates, $219,900

936 Aspen Lane, York Twp: Michael Stein to Andre Tomlinson, $630,000

2932 Woodshead Terrace, York Twp: Dean Waltimyer Jr to Tempest Jacoby, $260,000

1816 Union Church Rd, Springfield Twp: Susan Saxtoin-TR to Hans Fuller, $350,000

595 Flora Lane, York Twp: Ruth Emig-EST to Olivia Boll, $286,000

295 Winners Circle Dr, York Twp: Robert Ross to Lisa Rocks, $269,900

114 Old Orchard Rd, Loganville: Shirley Neibert/Atty to Jacob Miller, $280,000

8217 Reynolds Mill Rd, Springfield Twp: Dustin Decker to Megan Bowen, $225,000

1790 Stone Hill Dr, York Twp: Donald Yost-EST to Robert Agee, $455,000

240 E Maple St, Dallastown: David Underwood Sr to Riverview Comfort Properties, $150,000

59 Belmar Circle, York Twp: Douglas Kruszynski to Michael Beck, $276,000

125 Perring Dr, York Twp: Thomas Wolf Jr to Stephen Fulton, $320,000

615 Woodland Ave, York Twp: Richard Morrison-EST to Tina Innerst, $210,000

172 Vinmar Dr, York Twp: Walter Fink Jr to Wilberto Marrero, $330,000

9055 Yellow Church Rd, Springfield Twp: James Jacobs to Michael Trageser Jr, $250,000

2664 Fairway Dr, York Twp: DF Stauffer Biscuit Co to Viralkumar Parikh, $266,400

33 Park St, Loganville: Gary Keeney/Atty to Barbara Baker, $125,000

76 Leader Heights Rd, York Twp: Charles Beard Jr-EST to Lance Beard, $100,000

141 Yoe Dr, York Twp: Mary Ness to Robert Ross, $265,000

302 Avon Dr, York Twp: Hudson Ridge Fee Simple to Adam Smith Jr, $295,755

2517 Woodspring Dr, York Twp: Springwood LLC to Ryan Sessomes, $710,916

Dover Area School District

2023 Oakley Dr, Dover Twp: Kyle Altland to James Fuhrman, $255,000

3772 Castle Dr, Dover Twp: Brownstone Drive LLC to Katie Crews, $292,790

Lot 1 Holly Rd, Dover Twp: Donald Mansberger/Atty to Joseph Esbenshade, $2,500

3711 Castle Dr, Dover Twp: Brownstone Drive LLC to Shella Randolph-Croft, $279,405

317 Elmwood Dr, Dover: Nathan Steely to Victor Fernandez, $230,000

98 Cedar Dr, Dover: Thomas Mummert to Price Brothers Properties, $55,000

5635 Crone Rd, Dover Twp: John D'Angelo to Eugene Short Jr, $395,000

1618 Fountain Rock Dr, Dover Twp: Road Home LLC to Fountain Rock Drive Associates, $62,084.45

4540 Biesecker Rd, Dover Twp: Ruthanna Landis-EST to Lenny Winters, $241,000

Eastern York School District

403 Kreutz Creek Ave, Hellam Twp: Mark Toomey to Kade Wiley, $250,000

421 Kreutz Creek Ave, Hellam Twp: Martha Miller-EST to Wyatt Leik, $290,000

53 N Main St, East Prospect: JDW Property Solutions to Steve Shuscavage, $300,000

5611 Mount Pisgah Rd, Hellam Twp: Larry Hogg to Anthony Hegeman, $202,000

4959 East Prospect Rd, Lower Windsor Twp: Morgan Investors to Galen Gemmill, $300,000

Hanover School District

172 Second Ave, Hanover: Nathan Szczepanik to Bryce Trone, $197,000

217 Penn St, Hanover: Emma Lery to Owlen Scaggs, $234,000

133 N Stephen Place, Hanover: Barbara Lewis to Pamela Hench, $264,000

305 Primrose Lane, Hanover: Andrea Booth to Tyler Jachelski, $390,000

327 West Elm Ave, Hanover: Sensenig Real Estate to Elizabeth Baldwin, $209,900

316 East Walnut St, Hanover: Robert Diehl to Salvatore Mannino, $206,000

611 Moul Ave, Hanover: Joyce Arndt to Terry Welsh Sr, $212,000

211 West Middle St, Hanover: Brittany Lurk to Gonzales & Sons Management, $140,000

205 Willow St, Hanover: Kathy Toal-Philipsen to Luke Hoffnagle, $190,000

535 Parkview Lane, Hanover: Arlene Dubs/Atty to Catherine James, $255,000

139 Meade Ave, Hanover: Martha Bechtel to Lisa Aquilina, $164,000

223 E Walnut St, Hanover: Nevin Grim to Eric Blacksten, $240,000

336 S Forney Ave, Hanover: Kenneth Bartosh to Stephen Hartlaub, $215,000

Northeastern School District

65 Callie Dr, Conewago Twp: F-T LLLP to Prakash Subba, $439,900

25 Creek Bottom Rd, East Manchester Twp: Cash Now LLC to Ryan Season, $145,000

175 Poplar St, Manchester: Duistin Sweitzer to Megan Stepaneko, $212,500

1065 Pleasant Grove Rd, Newberry Twp: Jane Shaffer/Atty to Sensenig Real Estate, $153,000

4515 Lewisberry Rd, Conewago Twp: Shane Murry to PA Premier Rentals, $511,000

110 Quickel Rd, Conewago Twp: Eric Sherman-EST to David Forney, $340,000

4157 N George St Extd, East Manchester Twp: North George Holdings to Molt LLC, $225,000

190 Fallsview Ave, Newberry Twp: Todd Swineford to Brian Royer, $234,900

125 Nolan Dr, Conewago Twp: HH Investments to Kali Rogers, $265,000

40 Crabapple Dr, Newberry Twp: Tyler Patterson to Codie Butler, $347,000

55 Madison Dr, Newberry Twp: Tricorner-Gemcraft Homes to Chhun Chhantyal, $390,145

90 Thoroughbred Dr, Newberry Twp: Tricorner-Gemcraft Homes to Jack Campbell, $431,853

Northern York School District

Cedar St, Monaghan Twp: Gentleman Jack Development to Thomas Hickes, $159,900

7720 Bull Rd, Warrington Twp: William Albright Jr to Miller Family Ventures, $129,000

Furman Rd, Franklin Twp: Deborah Singer-EST to Sensenig Real Estate, $143,000

271 Kralltown Rd, Washington Twp: John Kissel to Jake Frye, $400,000

70 Old York Rd, Warrington Twp: Richard Burkholder to Joshua Roy, $262,000

62 Summer Dr, Monaghan Twp: David Fleming to Ganga Gurung, $510,000

Red Lion Area School District

750 Danbury Dr, Windsor Twp: Nicole Stephens to Jayme Smith, $337,500

River Road Lots 27 & 28, Lower Chanceford Twp: Bogels Landing Rentals to Holtwood Mechanical, $65,000

2135 Freysville Rd, Windsor Twp: Triko Properties to Jose Rivera, $250,000

143 Chandler Dr #143F, Windsor Twp: John Eisenbeil to James Hjillegas, $199,500

107 S Main St, Red Lion: Jessica Charlton to 2nd Wind Real Estate Group, $112,500

300 Palomino Dr, Windsor Twp: Eric Gunnet to Gayatri Chhetri, $470,000

220 N Main St, Red Lion: South Walnut Ventures to Brandy Smith, $239,900

3035 Lakefield Rd, Windsor Twp: Loretta Stough to Nicholas Karageorgos, $265,000

1065 Gebhart Rd, Windsor Twp: John Mowery to Wesley Lehman, $321,000

1325 Bahns Mill Rd, Windsor Twp: Wesley Lehman to Steven Lehman, $200,000

65 East First Ave, Windsor: Dennis Bowles to Deborah Riedel, $70,000

303 Seminole Ct, Windsor Twp: Nicholas Cessna to Gabriele Mack, $309,900

65 Rosalia Circle, Windsor Twp: Kara Sadler to Emily Butler, $385,000

439 Wise Ave, Red Lion: Geraldine Snyder-EST to Major League Properties, $125,000

South Western School District

720 McAllister St, Penn Twp: All In Realty to Christina Masilek, $247,000

183 Knobby Hook, West Manheim Twp: DR Horton Inc-NJ to Jessica Snyder, $399,990

197 Heritage Dr, West Manheim Twp: DRB Group Mid-Atlantic to Sarise Young, $485,540

2346 Sunset Circle, Manheim Twp: Chantal Jost to Jenna Crowell, $300,000

192 Winnifred Dr, West Manheim Twp: Jennifer Strippel to Hannah Clinton, $362,500

559 Sunset Dr, West Manheim Twp: Omar Lapp to Gary Sprinkle Jr, $277,000

123 South Blettner Ave, Penn Twp: Samuel Cottrill to Christopher Stayrock, $205,000

130 Holstein Dr, West Manheim Twp: DRB Group Mid-Atlantic to Christopher Massicot, $301,651

1 Earl St, Penn Twp: Pratoem Baggerman-EST to Kenneth Becker, $185,000

134 Holstein Dr, West Manheim Twp: DRB Group Mid-Atlantic to Stephanie White, $304,528

190 Bankert Rd & Bankert Rd, Penn Twp: Kin Lam to Analytical Sciences Marketing Group, $285,000

510 Benjamin Rd, West Manheim Twp: DRB Group Mid-Atlantic to Louis Guy Jr, $402,361

140 Holsten Dr, West Manheim Twp: DRB Group Mid-Atlantic to Brian Pechart, $331,267

101 Granbury Crossing, Penn Twp: Carl Ramsey to Donald Cyphert, $455,000

119 Quartz Ridge Rd, Penn Twp: South Heights Manor LP to Holly Walker, $540,202

1919 Baltimore Pike, West Manheim Twp: Alexander Hare to Kolby Preston, $230,000

3 Acres on Blooming Grove Ln Rd, Manheim Twp: Daniel Shue to Harold Smith Jr, $55,000

505, 501 & 504 Benjamin Rd, West Manheim Twp: DR Acquisitions to DRB Group Mid-Atlantic, $268,830

Southeastern School District

27 Cloverfield St, Stewartstown: Fox Clearing LLC to Scott Tewey, $553,095

113 Crosstie Dr, Hopewell Twp: Leroy Cooper-EST to Cynthia Stevens, $258,777

386 Neill Run Rd, Peach Bottom Twp: Brian Garvine to Allen Daryman, $181,082

175 East Scarborough Fare, Hopewell Twp: Michael Kachik to Dennis Kelley, $326,000

2547 Bryansville Rd, Peach Bottom Twp: House Cash LLC to Isaac Esh, $185,000

20 Owad Rd, Fawn Twp: Ayres Cornett Jr-EST to Nicholas Blakeny, $50,000

Hrebik Rd, Hopewell Twp: Rodneyh Orwig to Jonas Miller, $50,000

13432 Richards Ct, Hopewell Twp: Richard Rhea to Sarah Pallia, $440,000

405 Throne Rd, Fawn Twp: Dale Torbert to High Rock Acres, $500,000

Throne Rd, Fawn Twp: Dale Torbert to High Rock Acres, $1,350,000

8464 & 8468 Woodbine Rd, Peach Bottom Twp: Frederick Roycroft to Brandon Shiflett, $350,000

115 Larel Dr & Laurel Dr, Peach Bottom Twp: Jon Yench to Patrick Jackson, $35,000

Madelyn Dr, Peach Bottom Twp: C Edwin Grimmel Jr to Hunter Creek Partners, $85,000

17 S George St, Stewartstown: Tricorner-Gemcraft Homes to Lauren Unkle, $287,990

Southern York School District

4 Family Dr, Shrewsbury Twp: Susan Lavery/Atty to John Stash, $330,000

121 West Forrest Ave, Shrewsbury: Doris Winemiller-EST to David Wenger Jr, $249,900

3312 Seven Valleys Rd, Codorus Twp: Daniel Gladfelter/Atty to Lindsey Davidson, $230,000

101 South Broad St, New Freedom: 4300 Nesco LLC to Next Cat LLC, $325,000

161 S Main St, Shrewsbury: St Paul's United Church of Christ to Freedom Community Church, $300,000

4306 Brent Dr, Codorus Twp: DR Horton Inc-NJ to Nicholas Moore, $347,990

115 W Forrest Ave, Shrewsbury: Lorenzo Marsey III to Cynthia Bilbie, $168,400

Spring Grove Area School District

1998 Patriot St, North Codorus Twp: Sandra Fourney to Mansimran Kaur, $239,900

58 S Main St, New Salem: Alice Beard to Charles Heater III, $440,000

2041 Slagle Rd, North Codorus Twp: Shirley Luckenbaugh/Atty to Zachery Wertz, $299,900

3393 Days Mill Rd, North Codorus Twp: Cassidy Heiser/Atty to Kristopher Bitting, $274,900

6061 West Side Ave, Heidelberg Twp: Kenneth Guaragno to Sirva Relocation Credit, $425,000

6061 West Side Ave, Heidelberg Twp: Sirva Relocation Credit to Dustin Decker, $425,000

7454 & 7456 Saint Patrick Court, Paradise Twp: Springfield Contractors to BRH at Paradise Village, $85,000

1181 Ledge Dr, Jackson Twp: Lori Neiderer to Madyson Borodin, $210,000

1484 Fire Hall Rd, North Codorus Twp: SDL Properties to David Haas, $234,900

Various Tracts, North Codorus Twp: Kathleen Henry-TR to Sherwood Townhouses, $480,000

8 N Main St, North Codorus Twp: Barry Bradfield-EST to GWM Properties of Pennsylvania Co., $105,000

Shutt Rd, Heidelberg Twp: Sadik Bullaj to Todd Madonna, $399,900

7452 Saint Patrick Ct, Paradise Twp: BRH At Paradise Village to Robert Galan-TR, $360,448

1272 North Moulston Rd, Heidelberg Twp: Ruhlman Real Estate Associates to Reece Cooke, $304,900

3928 Palmer Ave, New Salem: Steven Gantz to Lukas Rohrbaugh, $363.500

1355 Baughman Lane, North Codorus Twp: Christopher Brophy to Madison Rimes, $210,000

Lincoln Hwy, Paradise Twp: 7519 Lincoln LLC to JJD Group, $810,000

3381 Indian Rock Dam Rd, North Codorus Twp: Denise Hyson to Nowa Culbertson, $17,000

1962 Joseph Rd Extd, North Codorus Twp: Kinsley Equities III to Michael Parker, $414,900

West Shore School District

309 Kelso Dr, Lot 10, Fairview Twp: Good Hope Ventures WR to NVR Inc, $100,000

19 Boeing Rd, Fairview Twp: Laurence Kenney III to Stephen Fisher, $267,000

1655 Old Trail Rd, Newberry 1st: PA Deals LLC to Colin Chopak, $215,000

Gap Road, Fairview Twp: Patricia Koscienski to Christopher Hoffman, $300,000

671 Teal Dr, Fairview Twp: Brett Wine to David Guzman, $220,000

245 Old York Rd, Fairview Twp: Justin Miller to Thomas Gribb, $260,000

316 Kelso Dr, Fairview Twp: Good Hope Ventures to NVR Inc, $100,000

46 Fargreen Ct, Newberry 1st: Garman Builders at York to Carol Buckley $278,900

28 Fargreen Ct-Unit 2E, Newberry 1st: Garman Builders at York to Tracy Braddock, $272,990

329 Kelso Dr, Fairview Twp: NVR Inc to Emily Wade, $503,655

12 Tall Tree Dr, Fairview Twp: Scott Koman to Keith Burkepile, $415,000

625 Pleasant View Rd, Fairview Twp: Francis League to Brinton Wilson, $274,500

352 Kelso Dr, Fairview Twp: NVR Inc to Scott Koman, $550,405

West York Area School District

2412 Amethyst Rd, West Manchester Twp: Helen Beard to Michelle Bramley, $259,900

1550 Rodney Rd, West Manchester Twp: PIFH Properties to York MD LLC, $1,875,000

3080 Goldens Path, West Manchester Twp: William Schwallenberg to Charles Cain, $410,000

1713 Baron Dr, West Manchester Twp: Tyler Oates to Austin Jackson, $129,900

1165 Stewart St, West Manchester Twp: Sarah Markel-EST to Norman Will Jr, $37,000

45 Hagarman Drive #45, West Manchester Twp: Thomas Gullo/Atty to Charles Markle III, $185,000

782 Weldon Dr, West Manchester Twp: Gregory Askins to Johnny Ilunga, $389,900

35 North Williams St, West Manchester Twp: Joseph Laughman to Sarah Loucks, $224,000

1649 Rainbow Circle, West Manchester Twp: Denise Taylor to Daniel Reigart, $229,900

2002 Orange St, West Manchester Twp: BC&D LLC to Maribel Santos, $230,300

1252 W Poplar St, West York: Servis One Inc to Cash Flo LLC, $115,250

1721 Spring St, West Manchester Twp: Sheila Ferraro to Richard Ferraro, $7,000

2242 Sycamore Rd, West Manchester Twp: Jordan Stambaugh to Priscilla Stambaugh, $250,000

2169 Croyden Rd, West Manchester Twp: Shirley Ritz-EST to Donald Bricker, $200,000

2119 Twin Brooks Dr, West Manchester Twp: Cody Cooper to Amber Schrum, $275,000

York City School District

703 Pennsylvania Ave, York: Derek Edwards to Shine Realty, $170,000

1400 Continental Rd, York: Frederick Sterner-EST to Hanover Shoe Properties Ltd Liability Co, $51,448.40

300 Smyser St, York: SPG Capital to G2 Rentals, $102,500

389 S Albemarle St, York: Amanda Coldiron to Marianne Hanford, $115,000

600 N Hartley St, York: Kelli Linker to Kay Eierman, $151,000

735 Lynch Way, York: Pagan Enterprise to Patrick McElrath, $20,000

350 S Pershing Ave, York: Property Buy Sell Rent LLC to Proudfoot Holdings, $80,000

47 N Hartman St, York: Be Water LLC to Lemar Jamison, $145,000

749 Oatman St, York: White Rose Home Buyers to Jonathan Naylor, $184,900

305, 307, 313 East King St, York: Bell Socialization Services to York Area Development Corp, $85,000

389 S Albemarle St, York: Amanda Coldiron to Marianne Hanford, $115,000

285 W Maple St, York: Rosie Mitchell-EST to JFV Properties, $54,900

1607 Wogan Rd, York: Justin Carr to Hamza Khan, $115,000

488 Linden Ave, York: Kerry Mobley to Cameron Callahan, $141,800

1226 E Philadelphia St, York: Paul Vriend to Chantel Day, $179,000

720 Roosevelt Ave, York: Easy Exit Home Solutions to Luis Rivera-Lugo, $195,000

21 S Lee St, York: Adam Kautz to Prospect Lane LLC, $96,000

1400 Continental Rd, York: Hanover Shoe Properties Ltd Liability Co to Phantim Property Investments, $120,000

636 E King St, York: Elite Buys Homes to Kahlio Wingenroth, $144,900

419 W King St, York: SPG Capital to Quality Rentals, $85,000

322 W Princess St, York: Christopher Dempwolf to Michael Adames, $169,900

826 Wallace St, York: Yoe Co Real Estate to Ivan Fisher, $75,000

124 S Newberry St, York: Jason Sabol to Kody Randazzo, $185,000

752 Wood St, York: BP Real Estate Investment Group to Valerie Estes, $180,000

806 W Poplar St & 575-577 W Market St, York: Yoe Co Real Estate to Lapp Realty 1, $400,000

1213 Priority Rd, York: Phantom Property Investments to Ramona Diaz, $220,000

York Suburban School District

970 Midland Ave, Spring Garden Twp: Adam Albaugh to Joseph Laughman, $230,000

367 Randolph Dr, Spring Garden Twp: Johnny Melton-EST to Sloat Investment, $226,000

2500 Eastwood Dr, Springettsbury Ind: MTM Property Group to Thao Phan, $279,900

ADAMS COUNTY

Bermudian Springs School District

127 W King St, East Berlin: Gerald Mummert to Sara Geisler, $208,000

524 W King St, East Berlin: Beth Kaiser to Howling Properties, $115,678.67

274 Labor Camp Rd, Huntington Twp: David Krulac to Daniel Benner, $60,000

440 Lake Meade Dr, Reading Twp: Richard Compton to BST Reamstown Properties, $786,000

Conewago Valley School District

220 Race Track Rd, Berwick Twp: BC Enterprise Solutions to Jeanne Hartlaub, $267,000

685 Race Track Rd, Berwick Twp: Duane Lentz to Jacob Swearingen, $490,000

75 Bridgeview Dr, Berwick Twp: Donna Hammer to Larry Trent, $597,500

125 S Allwood Dr, Conewago Twp: Warren Burford to Ryan Faber, $380,000

1031 Linden Ave, Conewago Twp: Marie Barlow to Teresa Barberry, $229,900

41 Skyview Circle, Conewago Twp: Jacob Parker to Cole Norwood, $220,000

25 Dickinson Dr, Conewago Twp: Ann Marie Smith to Francis Alt, $536,320

529 Poplar St, Conewago Twp: Cynthia Vradenburg to Jacqueline Martz, $210,000

Dicks Dam Rd, Hamilton Twp: Rebecca Anne Staub to Colby Starner, $197,743.10

590 Dicks Dam Rd, Hamilton Twp: Rebecca Anne Staub to Colby Starner, $463,313.60

118 Michelle Dr, McSherrystown: Jude Smith-DECD to Grant Bair, $310,000

1900 Bon-Ox Rd, Mt Pleasant Twp: Robert Flickinger to Eric Rife, $300,000

1434 Honda Rd, Mt Pleasant Twp: R Nicholas Little to Victor Hernandez-Cruz, $295,000

20 Oxwood Circle, New Oxford: Austin Bosserman to James Stone, $184,000

92 Billerbeck St, Oxford Twp: Scot Carabini to Gabriel Werick, $180,000

21 Carly Dr, Oxford Twp: Delmos Warnick to Dawn Nicastro, $215,000

Fairfield Area School District

590 Gum Springs Rd, Hamiltonban Twp: Gregory Hovis to Keith Wantz, $315,000

225 Five Forks Lane, Hamiltonban Twp: Patrick Hyser to Vanessa Johnston, $550,000

473 Pecher Rd, Liberty Twp: Lee Hodorowski to John Bittle, $12,000

Gettysburg Area School District

1919 Emmittsburg Rd, Cumberland Twp: John Donmoyer I Jr to Eisenhower View LLC, $565,000

169 Hunters Trail, Cumberland Twp: Mary Lou Seamens-DECD to Christina Buckley, $229,900

35 Kinsey Dr, Cumberland Twp: Daniel Nightingale to Sheila Parshall, $310,000

730 Chambersburg Rd, Cumberland Twp: Trone Family Trust to American Battlefield Trust, $3,000,000

181 Belmont Rd, Cumberland Twp: First Choice Home Buyers to Kenneth Stake, $122,000

18 Regiment Dr, Cumberland Twp: Richard Mortland to Kelley Drury, $465,000

4823 A Chambersburg Rd, Franklin Twp: Jeffrey Manweiler to Janice Braxton, $100,000

53 Charles Dr, Mt Joy Twp: DR Horton Inc-NJ to Joseph Lanasa Jr, $389,990

2570 Baltimore Pike, Mt Joy Twp: Janet Boyd to Kirk Smith, $234,500

111 Longstreet Dr, Mt Joy Twp: Roger Burns to Sarah Blaszczyk, $275,000

37 Rolling Hills Way, Straban Twp: Marlene McCreery to Duncan Wilkes, $500,000

38 Bayberry Lane, Straban Twp: William Beck to John Hixson, $345,000

72 W Aster Way, Straban Twp: DRB Group Mid-Atlantic to Peggy Garjian, $861,690

29 Chokeberry Way, Straban Twp: DR Horton Inc-NJ to Willliam Short, $317,800

25 Fox Trail, Straban Twp: Robert Powell Jr-DECD to Robert Mrosky, $480,500

Littlestown Area School District

218 M Street, Littlestown: Adams County Interfaith Housing Corp to Gary Garver Jr, $25,000

317 Parkway Dr, Littlestown: Carole Dutterer-DECD /Shrf to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp, $1,851

3585 Baltimore Pike, Mt Joy Twp: Anthony Slusser to Salvador Baeza, $110,000

195 Two Taverns Rd, Mt Joy Twp: Judy Rhodes to Corey Gochenour, $522,500

Upper Adams School District

495 Plainview Rd, Butler Twp: Doris Guise-DECD to Dean Nelson, $520,000

560 School House Rd, Tyrone Twp: Mickey Rockey to Jordan Constable, $230,000

Red Bridge Rd, Tyrone Twp: Matthew Sanders to Matthew Sanders, $13,000

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: York and Adams County, Pa. property transfers

