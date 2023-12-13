York and Adams County property transfers: See area home sale prices
Central York School District
40 Claystone Rd, Manchester Twp: Gregg Clymer to Tanner Brannon, $210,500
620 Robin Hill Circle, Manchester Twp: Brandy Smith to Noah Ervin, $189,000
535 Gatehouse Lane, Springettsbury Twp: Veterans Affairs to Brian Klimes, $299,900
2615 Wexford Lane, Manchester Twp: Stephen Bodman to Levi Silbaugh, $450,000
75 Stony Brook Dr, Springettsbury Twp: Rachel Saxe to Proverbs Home Buyers, $162,000
37 East 10th Ave, North York: Integrity First Home Buyers to Garry Luxamarre, $169,995
1133 North Court Ave, North York: Jose Rivera to Xiujin Jiang, $158,000
385 Folkstone Way, Springettsbury Twp: Sheila Miller/Atty to Glenn Olsen, $265,000
4169 Willshire Dr, Springettsbury Twp: Kevin Murphy to Micah Zeigler, $139,900
821 N George St, North York: Ronnetta Rider to Skyward Properties, $107,000
3847 Tarpley Dr, Springettsbury Twp: Kyle Flaharty to Adriane Williamson, $285,000
2207 Bernays Dr, Manchester Twp: James Hazel to KNA Property Solutions, $185,000
1783 Sagamore Dr, Springettsbury Twp: Johnathan Kaminski Jr to Gina Strine, $239,900
2504 Pin Oak Dr Unit 96, Manchester Twp: Kenneth Burton to Tamara McCullough, $249,900
451 Springhouse Lane, Manchester Twp: Woodland View Associates to Ronald Ward, $339,655
72 Lexton Dr, Manchester Twp: Rebecca Weist to Lazaro Fernandez, $157,000
2565 Mayfield St, Manchester Twp: Neil Seidenstricker to Hailey Miller, $209,900
Dallastown Area School District
1533 Camp Betty Washington Rd, York Twp: Integrity First Home Buyers to Rainbow Brubaker, $299,995
1104 Blue Bird Lane, York Twp: Abigail Morrison to Gerline Jaccinor, $229,500
315 S Park St, York Twp: Lois Taylor-EST to Tyler Oates, $219,900
936 Aspen Lane, York Twp: Michael Stein to Andre Tomlinson, $630,000
2932 Woodshead Terrace, York Twp: Dean Waltimyer Jr to Tempest Jacoby, $260,000
1816 Union Church Rd, Springfield Twp: Susan Saxtoin-TR to Hans Fuller, $350,000
595 Flora Lane, York Twp: Ruth Emig-EST to Olivia Boll, $286,000
295 Winners Circle Dr, York Twp: Robert Ross to Lisa Rocks, $269,900
114 Old Orchard Rd, Loganville: Shirley Neibert/Atty to Jacob Miller, $280,000
8217 Reynolds Mill Rd, Springfield Twp: Dustin Decker to Megan Bowen, $225,000
1790 Stone Hill Dr, York Twp: Donald Yost-EST to Robert Agee, $455,000
240 E Maple St, Dallastown: David Underwood Sr to Riverview Comfort Properties, $150,000
59 Belmar Circle, York Twp: Douglas Kruszynski to Michael Beck, $276,000
125 Perring Dr, York Twp: Thomas Wolf Jr to Stephen Fulton, $320,000
615 Woodland Ave, York Twp: Richard Morrison-EST to Tina Innerst, $210,000
172 Vinmar Dr, York Twp: Walter Fink Jr to Wilberto Marrero, $330,000
9055 Yellow Church Rd, Springfield Twp: James Jacobs to Michael Trageser Jr, $250,000
2664 Fairway Dr, York Twp: DF Stauffer Biscuit Co to Viralkumar Parikh, $266,400
33 Park St, Loganville: Gary Keeney/Atty to Barbara Baker, $125,000
76 Leader Heights Rd, York Twp: Charles Beard Jr-EST to Lance Beard, $100,000
141 Yoe Dr, York Twp: Mary Ness to Robert Ross, $265,000
302 Avon Dr, York Twp: Hudson Ridge Fee Simple to Adam Smith Jr, $295,755
2517 Woodspring Dr, York Twp: Springwood LLC to Ryan Sessomes, $710,916
Dover Area School District
2023 Oakley Dr, Dover Twp: Kyle Altland to James Fuhrman, $255,000
3772 Castle Dr, Dover Twp: Brownstone Drive LLC to Katie Crews, $292,790
Lot 1 Holly Rd, Dover Twp: Donald Mansberger/Atty to Joseph Esbenshade, $2,500
3711 Castle Dr, Dover Twp: Brownstone Drive LLC to Shella Randolph-Croft, $279,405
317 Elmwood Dr, Dover: Nathan Steely to Victor Fernandez, $230,000
98 Cedar Dr, Dover: Thomas Mummert to Price Brothers Properties, $55,000
5635 Crone Rd, Dover Twp: John D'Angelo to Eugene Short Jr, $395,000
1618 Fountain Rock Dr, Dover Twp: Road Home LLC to Fountain Rock Drive Associates, $62,084.45
4540 Biesecker Rd, Dover Twp: Ruthanna Landis-EST to Lenny Winters, $241,000
Eastern York School District
403 Kreutz Creek Ave, Hellam Twp: Mark Toomey to Kade Wiley, $250,000
421 Kreutz Creek Ave, Hellam Twp: Martha Miller-EST to Wyatt Leik, $290,000
53 N Main St, East Prospect: JDW Property Solutions to Steve Shuscavage, $300,000
5611 Mount Pisgah Rd, Hellam Twp: Larry Hogg to Anthony Hegeman, $202,000
4959 East Prospect Rd, Lower Windsor Twp: Morgan Investors to Galen Gemmill, $300,000
Hanover School District
172 Second Ave, Hanover: Nathan Szczepanik to Bryce Trone, $197,000
217 Penn St, Hanover: Emma Lery to Owlen Scaggs, $234,000
133 N Stephen Place, Hanover: Barbara Lewis to Pamela Hench, $264,000
305 Primrose Lane, Hanover: Andrea Booth to Tyler Jachelski, $390,000
327 West Elm Ave, Hanover: Sensenig Real Estate to Elizabeth Baldwin, $209,900
316 East Walnut St, Hanover: Robert Diehl to Salvatore Mannino, $206,000
611 Moul Ave, Hanover: Joyce Arndt to Terry Welsh Sr, $212,000
211 West Middle St, Hanover: Brittany Lurk to Gonzales & Sons Management, $140,000
205 Willow St, Hanover: Kathy Toal-Philipsen to Luke Hoffnagle, $190,000
535 Parkview Lane, Hanover: Arlene Dubs/Atty to Catherine James, $255,000
139 Meade Ave, Hanover: Martha Bechtel to Lisa Aquilina, $164,000
223 E Walnut St, Hanover: Nevin Grim to Eric Blacksten, $240,000
336 S Forney Ave, Hanover: Kenneth Bartosh to Stephen Hartlaub, $215,000
Northeastern School District
65 Callie Dr, Conewago Twp: F-T LLLP to Prakash Subba, $439,900
25 Creek Bottom Rd, East Manchester Twp: Cash Now LLC to Ryan Season, $145,000
175 Poplar St, Manchester: Duistin Sweitzer to Megan Stepaneko, $212,500
1065 Pleasant Grove Rd, Newberry Twp: Jane Shaffer/Atty to Sensenig Real Estate, $153,000
4515 Lewisberry Rd, Conewago Twp: Shane Murry to PA Premier Rentals, $511,000
110 Quickel Rd, Conewago Twp: Eric Sherman-EST to David Forney, $340,000
4157 N George St Extd, East Manchester Twp: North George Holdings to Molt LLC, $225,000
190 Fallsview Ave, Newberry Twp: Todd Swineford to Brian Royer, $234,900
125 Nolan Dr, Conewago Twp: HH Investments to Kali Rogers, $265,000
40 Crabapple Dr, Newberry Twp: Tyler Patterson to Codie Butler, $347,000
55 Madison Dr, Newberry Twp: Tricorner-Gemcraft Homes to Chhun Chhantyal, $390,145
90 Thoroughbred Dr, Newberry Twp: Tricorner-Gemcraft Homes to Jack Campbell, $431,853
Northern York School District
Cedar St, Monaghan Twp: Gentleman Jack Development to Thomas Hickes, $159,900
7720 Bull Rd, Warrington Twp: William Albright Jr to Miller Family Ventures, $129,000
Furman Rd, Franklin Twp: Deborah Singer-EST to Sensenig Real Estate, $143,000
271 Kralltown Rd, Washington Twp: John Kissel to Jake Frye, $400,000
70 Old York Rd, Warrington Twp: Richard Burkholder to Joshua Roy, $262,000
62 Summer Dr, Monaghan Twp: David Fleming to Ganga Gurung, $510,000
Red Lion Area School District
750 Danbury Dr, Windsor Twp: Nicole Stephens to Jayme Smith, $337,500
River Road Lots 27 & 28, Lower Chanceford Twp: Bogels Landing Rentals to Holtwood Mechanical, $65,000
2135 Freysville Rd, Windsor Twp: Triko Properties to Jose Rivera, $250,000
143 Chandler Dr #143F, Windsor Twp: John Eisenbeil to James Hjillegas, $199,500
107 S Main St, Red Lion: Jessica Charlton to 2nd Wind Real Estate Group, $112,500
300 Palomino Dr, Windsor Twp: Eric Gunnet to Gayatri Chhetri, $470,000
220 N Main St, Red Lion: South Walnut Ventures to Brandy Smith, $239,900
3035 Lakefield Rd, Windsor Twp: Loretta Stough to Nicholas Karageorgos, $265,000
1065 Gebhart Rd, Windsor Twp: John Mowery to Wesley Lehman, $321,000
1325 Bahns Mill Rd, Windsor Twp: Wesley Lehman to Steven Lehman, $200,000
65 East First Ave, Windsor: Dennis Bowles to Deborah Riedel, $70,000
303 Seminole Ct, Windsor Twp: Nicholas Cessna to Gabriele Mack, $309,900
65 Rosalia Circle, Windsor Twp: Kara Sadler to Emily Butler, $385,000
439 Wise Ave, Red Lion: Geraldine Snyder-EST to Major League Properties, $125,000
South Western School District
720 McAllister St, Penn Twp: All In Realty to Christina Masilek, $247,000
183 Knobby Hook, West Manheim Twp: DR Horton Inc-NJ to Jessica Snyder, $399,990
197 Heritage Dr, West Manheim Twp: DRB Group Mid-Atlantic to Sarise Young, $485,540
2346 Sunset Circle, Manheim Twp: Chantal Jost to Jenna Crowell, $300,000
192 Winnifred Dr, West Manheim Twp: Jennifer Strippel to Hannah Clinton, $362,500
559 Sunset Dr, West Manheim Twp: Omar Lapp to Gary Sprinkle Jr, $277,000
123 South Blettner Ave, Penn Twp: Samuel Cottrill to Christopher Stayrock, $205,000
130 Holstein Dr, West Manheim Twp: DRB Group Mid-Atlantic to Christopher Massicot, $301,651
1 Earl St, Penn Twp: Pratoem Baggerman-EST to Kenneth Becker, $185,000
134 Holstein Dr, West Manheim Twp: DRB Group Mid-Atlantic to Stephanie White, $304,528
190 Bankert Rd & Bankert Rd, Penn Twp: Kin Lam to Analytical Sciences Marketing Group, $285,000
510 Benjamin Rd, West Manheim Twp: DRB Group Mid-Atlantic to Louis Guy Jr, $402,361
140 Holsten Dr, West Manheim Twp: DRB Group Mid-Atlantic to Brian Pechart, $331,267
101 Granbury Crossing, Penn Twp: Carl Ramsey to Donald Cyphert, $455,000
119 Quartz Ridge Rd, Penn Twp: South Heights Manor LP to Holly Walker, $540,202
1919 Baltimore Pike, West Manheim Twp: Alexander Hare to Kolby Preston, $230,000
3 Acres on Blooming Grove Ln Rd, Manheim Twp: Daniel Shue to Harold Smith Jr, $55,000
505, 501 & 504 Benjamin Rd, West Manheim Twp: DR Acquisitions to DRB Group Mid-Atlantic, $268,830
Southeastern School District
27 Cloverfield St, Stewartstown: Fox Clearing LLC to Scott Tewey, $553,095
113 Crosstie Dr, Hopewell Twp: Leroy Cooper-EST to Cynthia Stevens, $258,777
386 Neill Run Rd, Peach Bottom Twp: Brian Garvine to Allen Daryman, $181,082
175 East Scarborough Fare, Hopewell Twp: Michael Kachik to Dennis Kelley, $326,000
2547 Bryansville Rd, Peach Bottom Twp: House Cash LLC to Isaac Esh, $185,000
20 Owad Rd, Fawn Twp: Ayres Cornett Jr-EST to Nicholas Blakeny, $50,000
Hrebik Rd, Hopewell Twp: Rodneyh Orwig to Jonas Miller, $50,000
13432 Richards Ct, Hopewell Twp: Richard Rhea to Sarah Pallia, $440,000
405 Throne Rd, Fawn Twp: Dale Torbert to High Rock Acres, $500,000
Throne Rd, Fawn Twp: Dale Torbert to High Rock Acres, $1,350,000
8464 & 8468 Woodbine Rd, Peach Bottom Twp: Frederick Roycroft to Brandon Shiflett, $350,000
115 Larel Dr & Laurel Dr, Peach Bottom Twp: Jon Yench to Patrick Jackson, $35,000
Madelyn Dr, Peach Bottom Twp: C Edwin Grimmel Jr to Hunter Creek Partners, $85,000
17 S George St, Stewartstown: Tricorner-Gemcraft Homes to Lauren Unkle, $287,990
Southern York School District
4 Family Dr, Shrewsbury Twp: Susan Lavery/Atty to John Stash, $330,000
121 West Forrest Ave, Shrewsbury: Doris Winemiller-EST to David Wenger Jr, $249,900
3312 Seven Valleys Rd, Codorus Twp: Daniel Gladfelter/Atty to Lindsey Davidson, $230,000
101 South Broad St, New Freedom: 4300 Nesco LLC to Next Cat LLC, $325,000
161 S Main St, Shrewsbury: St Paul's United Church of Christ to Freedom Community Church, $300,000
4306 Brent Dr, Codorus Twp: DR Horton Inc-NJ to Nicholas Moore, $347,990
115 W Forrest Ave, Shrewsbury: Lorenzo Marsey III to Cynthia Bilbie, $168,400
Spring Grove Area School District
1998 Patriot St, North Codorus Twp: Sandra Fourney to Mansimran Kaur, $239,900
58 S Main St, New Salem: Alice Beard to Charles Heater III, $440,000
2041 Slagle Rd, North Codorus Twp: Shirley Luckenbaugh/Atty to Zachery Wertz, $299,900
3393 Days Mill Rd, North Codorus Twp: Cassidy Heiser/Atty to Kristopher Bitting, $274,900
6061 West Side Ave, Heidelberg Twp: Kenneth Guaragno to Sirva Relocation Credit, $425,000
6061 West Side Ave, Heidelberg Twp: Sirva Relocation Credit to Dustin Decker, $425,000
7454 & 7456 Saint Patrick Court, Paradise Twp: Springfield Contractors to BRH at Paradise Village, $85,000
1181 Ledge Dr, Jackson Twp: Lori Neiderer to Madyson Borodin, $210,000
1484 Fire Hall Rd, North Codorus Twp: SDL Properties to David Haas, $234,900
Various Tracts, North Codorus Twp: Kathleen Henry-TR to Sherwood Townhouses, $480,000
8 N Main St, North Codorus Twp: Barry Bradfield-EST to GWM Properties of Pennsylvania Co., $105,000
Shutt Rd, Heidelberg Twp: Sadik Bullaj to Todd Madonna, $399,900
7452 Saint Patrick Ct, Paradise Twp: BRH At Paradise Village to Robert Galan-TR, $360,448
1272 North Moulston Rd, Heidelberg Twp: Ruhlman Real Estate Associates to Reece Cooke, $304,900
3928 Palmer Ave, New Salem: Steven Gantz to Lukas Rohrbaugh, $363.500
1355 Baughman Lane, North Codorus Twp: Christopher Brophy to Madison Rimes, $210,000
Lincoln Hwy, Paradise Twp: 7519 Lincoln LLC to JJD Group, $810,000
3381 Indian Rock Dam Rd, North Codorus Twp: Denise Hyson to Nowa Culbertson, $17,000
1962 Joseph Rd Extd, North Codorus Twp: Kinsley Equities III to Michael Parker, $414,900
West Shore School District
309 Kelso Dr, Lot 10, Fairview Twp: Good Hope Ventures WR to NVR Inc, $100,000
19 Boeing Rd, Fairview Twp: Laurence Kenney III to Stephen Fisher, $267,000
1655 Old Trail Rd, Newberry 1st: PA Deals LLC to Colin Chopak, $215,000
Gap Road, Fairview Twp: Patricia Koscienski to Christopher Hoffman, $300,000
671 Teal Dr, Fairview Twp: Brett Wine to David Guzman, $220,000
245 Old York Rd, Fairview Twp: Justin Miller to Thomas Gribb, $260,000
316 Kelso Dr, Fairview Twp: Good Hope Ventures to NVR Inc, $100,000
46 Fargreen Ct, Newberry 1st: Garman Builders at York to Carol Buckley $278,900
28 Fargreen Ct-Unit 2E, Newberry 1st: Garman Builders at York to Tracy Braddock, $272,990
329 Kelso Dr, Fairview Twp: NVR Inc to Emily Wade, $503,655
12 Tall Tree Dr, Fairview Twp: Scott Koman to Keith Burkepile, $415,000
625 Pleasant View Rd, Fairview Twp: Francis League to Brinton Wilson, $274,500
352 Kelso Dr, Fairview Twp: NVR Inc to Scott Koman, $550,405
West York Area School District
2412 Amethyst Rd, West Manchester Twp: Helen Beard to Michelle Bramley, $259,900
1550 Rodney Rd, West Manchester Twp: PIFH Properties to York MD LLC, $1,875,000
3080 Goldens Path, West Manchester Twp: William Schwallenberg to Charles Cain, $410,000
1713 Baron Dr, West Manchester Twp: Tyler Oates to Austin Jackson, $129,900
1165 Stewart St, West Manchester Twp: Sarah Markel-EST to Norman Will Jr, $37,000
45 Hagarman Drive #45, West Manchester Twp: Thomas Gullo/Atty to Charles Markle III, $185,000
782 Weldon Dr, West Manchester Twp: Gregory Askins to Johnny Ilunga, $389,900
35 North Williams St, West Manchester Twp: Joseph Laughman to Sarah Loucks, $224,000
1649 Rainbow Circle, West Manchester Twp: Denise Taylor to Daniel Reigart, $229,900
2002 Orange St, West Manchester Twp: BC&D LLC to Maribel Santos, $230,300
1252 W Poplar St, West York: Servis One Inc to Cash Flo LLC, $115,250
1721 Spring St, West Manchester Twp: Sheila Ferraro to Richard Ferraro, $7,000
2242 Sycamore Rd, West Manchester Twp: Jordan Stambaugh to Priscilla Stambaugh, $250,000
2169 Croyden Rd, West Manchester Twp: Shirley Ritz-EST to Donald Bricker, $200,000
2119 Twin Brooks Dr, West Manchester Twp: Cody Cooper to Amber Schrum, $275,000
York City School District
703 Pennsylvania Ave, York: Derek Edwards to Shine Realty, $170,000
1400 Continental Rd, York: Frederick Sterner-EST to Hanover Shoe Properties Ltd Liability Co, $51,448.40
300 Smyser St, York: SPG Capital to G2 Rentals, $102,500
389 S Albemarle St, York: Amanda Coldiron to Marianne Hanford, $115,000
600 N Hartley St, York: Kelli Linker to Kay Eierman, $151,000
735 Lynch Way, York: Pagan Enterprise to Patrick McElrath, $20,000
350 S Pershing Ave, York: Property Buy Sell Rent LLC to Proudfoot Holdings, $80,000
47 N Hartman St, York: Be Water LLC to Lemar Jamison, $145,000
749 Oatman St, York: White Rose Home Buyers to Jonathan Naylor, $184,900
305, 307, 313 East King St, York: Bell Socialization Services to York Area Development Corp, $85,000
389 S Albemarle St, York: Amanda Coldiron to Marianne Hanford, $115,000
285 W Maple St, York: Rosie Mitchell-EST to JFV Properties, $54,900
1607 Wogan Rd, York: Justin Carr to Hamza Khan, $115,000
488 Linden Ave, York: Kerry Mobley to Cameron Callahan, $141,800
1226 E Philadelphia St, York: Paul Vriend to Chantel Day, $179,000
720 Roosevelt Ave, York: Easy Exit Home Solutions to Luis Rivera-Lugo, $195,000
21 S Lee St, York: Adam Kautz to Prospect Lane LLC, $96,000
1400 Continental Rd, York: Hanover Shoe Properties Ltd Liability Co to Phantim Property Investments, $120,000
636 E King St, York: Elite Buys Homes to Kahlio Wingenroth, $144,900
419 W King St, York: SPG Capital to Quality Rentals, $85,000
322 W Princess St, York: Christopher Dempwolf to Michael Adames, $169,900
826 Wallace St, York: Yoe Co Real Estate to Ivan Fisher, $75,000
124 S Newberry St, York: Jason Sabol to Kody Randazzo, $185,000
752 Wood St, York: BP Real Estate Investment Group to Valerie Estes, $180,000
806 W Poplar St & 575-577 W Market St, York: Yoe Co Real Estate to Lapp Realty 1, $400,000
1213 Priority Rd, York: Phantom Property Investments to Ramona Diaz, $220,000
York Suburban School District
970 Midland Ave, Spring Garden Twp: Adam Albaugh to Joseph Laughman, $230,000
367 Randolph Dr, Spring Garden Twp: Johnny Melton-EST to Sloat Investment, $226,000
2500 Eastwood Dr, Springettsbury Ind: MTM Property Group to Thao Phan, $279,900
ADAMS COUNTY
Bermudian Springs School District
127 W King St, East Berlin: Gerald Mummert to Sara Geisler, $208,000
524 W King St, East Berlin: Beth Kaiser to Howling Properties, $115,678.67
274 Labor Camp Rd, Huntington Twp: David Krulac to Daniel Benner, $60,000
440 Lake Meade Dr, Reading Twp: Richard Compton to BST Reamstown Properties, $786,000
Conewago Valley School District
220 Race Track Rd, Berwick Twp: BC Enterprise Solutions to Jeanne Hartlaub, $267,000
685 Race Track Rd, Berwick Twp: Duane Lentz to Jacob Swearingen, $490,000
75 Bridgeview Dr, Berwick Twp: Donna Hammer to Larry Trent, $597,500
125 S Allwood Dr, Conewago Twp: Warren Burford to Ryan Faber, $380,000
1031 Linden Ave, Conewago Twp: Marie Barlow to Teresa Barberry, $229,900
41 Skyview Circle, Conewago Twp: Jacob Parker to Cole Norwood, $220,000
25 Dickinson Dr, Conewago Twp: Ann Marie Smith to Francis Alt, $536,320
529 Poplar St, Conewago Twp: Cynthia Vradenburg to Jacqueline Martz, $210,000
Dicks Dam Rd, Hamilton Twp: Rebecca Anne Staub to Colby Starner, $197,743.10
590 Dicks Dam Rd, Hamilton Twp: Rebecca Anne Staub to Colby Starner, $463,313.60
118 Michelle Dr, McSherrystown: Jude Smith-DECD to Grant Bair, $310,000
1900 Bon-Ox Rd, Mt Pleasant Twp: Robert Flickinger to Eric Rife, $300,000
1434 Honda Rd, Mt Pleasant Twp: R Nicholas Little to Victor Hernandez-Cruz, $295,000
20 Oxwood Circle, New Oxford: Austin Bosserman to James Stone, $184,000
92 Billerbeck St, Oxford Twp: Scot Carabini to Gabriel Werick, $180,000
21 Carly Dr, Oxford Twp: Delmos Warnick to Dawn Nicastro, $215,000
Fairfield Area School District
590 Gum Springs Rd, Hamiltonban Twp: Gregory Hovis to Keith Wantz, $315,000
225 Five Forks Lane, Hamiltonban Twp: Patrick Hyser to Vanessa Johnston, $550,000
473 Pecher Rd, Liberty Twp: Lee Hodorowski to John Bittle, $12,000
Gettysburg Area School District
1919 Emmittsburg Rd, Cumberland Twp: John Donmoyer I Jr to Eisenhower View LLC, $565,000
169 Hunters Trail, Cumberland Twp: Mary Lou Seamens-DECD to Christina Buckley, $229,900
35 Kinsey Dr, Cumberland Twp: Daniel Nightingale to Sheila Parshall, $310,000
730 Chambersburg Rd, Cumberland Twp: Trone Family Trust to American Battlefield Trust, $3,000,000
181 Belmont Rd, Cumberland Twp: First Choice Home Buyers to Kenneth Stake, $122,000
18 Regiment Dr, Cumberland Twp: Richard Mortland to Kelley Drury, $465,000
4823 A Chambersburg Rd, Franklin Twp: Jeffrey Manweiler to Janice Braxton, $100,000
53 Charles Dr, Mt Joy Twp: DR Horton Inc-NJ to Joseph Lanasa Jr, $389,990
2570 Baltimore Pike, Mt Joy Twp: Janet Boyd to Kirk Smith, $234,500
111 Longstreet Dr, Mt Joy Twp: Roger Burns to Sarah Blaszczyk, $275,000
37 Rolling Hills Way, Straban Twp: Marlene McCreery to Duncan Wilkes, $500,000
38 Bayberry Lane, Straban Twp: William Beck to John Hixson, $345,000
72 W Aster Way, Straban Twp: DRB Group Mid-Atlantic to Peggy Garjian, $861,690
29 Chokeberry Way, Straban Twp: DR Horton Inc-NJ to Willliam Short, $317,800
25 Fox Trail, Straban Twp: Robert Powell Jr-DECD to Robert Mrosky, $480,500
Littlestown Area School District
218 M Street, Littlestown: Adams County Interfaith Housing Corp to Gary Garver Jr, $25,000
317 Parkway Dr, Littlestown: Carole Dutterer-DECD /Shrf to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp, $1,851
3585 Baltimore Pike, Mt Joy Twp: Anthony Slusser to Salvador Baeza, $110,000
195 Two Taverns Rd, Mt Joy Twp: Judy Rhodes to Corey Gochenour, $522,500
Upper Adams School District
495 Plainview Rd, Butler Twp: Doris Guise-DECD to Dean Nelson, $520,000
560 School House Rd, Tyrone Twp: Mickey Rockey to Jordan Constable, $230,000
Red Bridge Rd, Tyrone Twp: Matthew Sanders to Matthew Sanders, $13,000
