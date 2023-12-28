York and Adams County property transfers: See area home sale prices
Central York School District
135 Harvest Dr, Manchester Twp: Christopher Hostetter to Krista Sharp, $170,000
1189 Detwiler Dr, Manchester Twp: Malcolm Weiss to William Volkert, $407,000
809 N Duke St, North York: Terrance Dillard to Jethro Bonhomme, $140,000
4050 Crums Mill Rd, Springettsbury Twp: T&R Core Investment to Joshua Inglis, $297,000
2370 Brandywine Lane, Manchester Twp: Donna Sheffer to Adrienne Morrow, $345,000
221 Chadsworth Way, Springettsbury Twp: NVR Inc to Zulqadar Rehman, $411,580
1883 Brandywine Lane, Manchester Twp: Thomas Jordan to James Hoover III, $279,750
Dallastown Area School District
727 Blossom Hill Lane, York Twp: Cartus Financial Corp to Angela Fitts, $305,000
565 Owen Rd, York Twp: Beth Wujcik to Brett Zumbrun, $295,000
224 Ameda Dr, Jacobus: Joseph Markey to William Dietrich, $308,000
810 Belle Rd, York Twp: Martha Ruppert to Taylor Conrad, $212,000
7074 Wamp Hollow Lane, Springfield Twp: Gloria Eppley to Connie Auman, $206,900
Off Camp Betty Washington Rd, York Twp: Nedra Baker to Luke Hursh, $3,000
305 Winners Circle Dr, York Twp: Delores Laucks-TR to Gloria Miller, $260,000
2607 Course Rd, York Twp: First Capital Community Transport Partners to 1300 East Market LLC, $300,000
127 North St, Loganville: 127 North Street Loganville LLC to KMRE Holdings, $1,000,000
173 Jonathan Way North, York Twp: Jason Jones to Kevin Sullivan, $260,000
113 Heather Glen Dr, York Twp: John Eyster-EST to Margaret Potapchuk, $372,000
629 Annette Dr, York Twp: Paul Schwartzkopf to JBGM LLC, $240,000
790 Cape Horn Rd, York Twp: John Myers TR to Pagano Realty Solutions, $225,000
321 W Maple St, Dallastown: Darlene Leitzel to Logan Bowman, $250,000
2714 S Queen St, York Twp: Charles Vernon to First Capital Community Transport Partners, $775,000
32 Eagleton Dr, Jacobus: Mark Ely to Heather Berwager, $420,000
Dover Area School District
2572 Willapa Dr, Dover Twp: Patsy Mol to Blake Senft, $260,000
311 Elmwood Dr, Dover: Keith Fulton to Alvin Zelaya, $215,000
4125 Locust Point Ct, Dover Twp: Lily Gallagher to James Halkias, $25,000
3000 Schoolhouse Rd, Dover Twp: Alan Vigt Jr-EST to Norman Will Jr, $70,000
3645 & 3650 Winter Dr, Dover Twp: Freedom Is Not Free TT to BRH At The Seasons, $154,800
2061 Park & Queen St, Dover Twp: Thanks Nettles LLC to Cody Johnston, $250,000
Eastern York School District
436 Pleasant Hill Rd, Lower Windsor Twp: Michael Barker to Ashley Dellinger, $227,250
31 S Main St, East Prospect: Kalyn Godziejewsici to Emily Farman, $250,000
58 E Beaver St, Hellam: Thomas Wukawitz III to Evanm Burtis, $185,000
131 Brook Lane, Hellam Twp: Sheryl Mahan-EST to Joseph Murgas, $180,000
612 Howard Ave, Wrightsville: James Reynolds-EST to Derek Urey, $40,000
121 N 4th St, Wrightsville: Joseph Koch to Melinda Campbell, $289,000
305 Maple St, Wrightsville: Julia Musser-EST to Holly Wolf, $259,000
Hanover School District
208 High St, Hanover: SPG Capital to Ronald Lloyd, $210,000
423 Springbrook Ct, Hanover: Charles Harbison-EST to Virtual Estate LLC, $175,000
312 2nd Ave, Hanover: Edith Menchey/Atty to Wenger Property Management, $165,000
Northeastern School District
865 Rachel Dr, Conewago Twp: Paul Curci to Vinay Bhatia, $200,000
5265 Board Rd, East Manchester Twp: Tyler Clemens to Adam Barley, $268,500
181 Spring Meadows Rd, East Manchester Twp: John Hudacek to Brooke Pagan, $372,250
1195 Canal Rd, East Manchester Twp: Betty Miller to Vincent Smith, $289,900
140 Locust Run Dr, Conewago Twp: Karlin Marousek to Maulin Thakkar, $220,000
1575 Conewago Creek Rd, East Manchester Twp: Daniel Kopp to Christopher Houseman, $110,000
235 Copenhaffer Rd & Copenhaffer Rd, Conewago Twp: Randey Garber to Eric Spangler, $212,000
65 Adam St, Conewago Twp: Allison Hardy to Harka Monger, $355,000
555 Crossing Way, Manchester: John Shimkus to Patrick Hanby, $234,990
1665 Conewago Creek Rd, East Manchester Twp: Elwood Sipe to William Kemper, $20,000
190 Greenfield St, East Manchester Twp: Robert Ziegenfuss to Victor Cruz, $215,000
Northern York School District
25 Bentz Mill Rd, Washington Twp: Joel Chronister to Matthew Sillitti, $315,000
515 S Baltimore St, Carroll Twp: Kelly Puccetti to 515 S Baltimore Street LLC, $1,140,000
313 Franklin Church Rd, Franklin Twp: EJ Dillon LP to Greenview LLC, $385,000
914 S Mountain Rd, Franklin Twp: Esther Darr-EST to Christopher Glass, $245,000
485 & 489 Mount Airy Rd, Warrington Twp: Margaret Williams to Colleen Brownawell, $140,000
716 Harrisburg Pike, Carroll Twp: Joel Redding to Lauren Cleaver, $267,000
40 Desiree Rd, Carroll Twp: Ronald Mostoller to Edward Temple, $339,000
451 Capitol Hill Rd, Franklin Twp: Jesse Heisey to Tasha Klinedinst, $585,000
100 Chalet Ave, Dillsburg: Colby Woll to Joseph Topper, $200,000
223 Putters Circle, Carroll Twp: Thomas Krammer to Tyler Legge, $400,000
314 Main St, Wellsville: William Kunkle to Clayton Shughart, $248,800
Red Lion Area School District
395 Bethlehem Church Rd, Windsor Twp: Michael Michaud to Timothy Starkey, $795,000
128 W Main St, Windsor: John Amos to CS Interiors, $200,000
3730 Laurel Rd, Windsor Twp: Steven Swartz/Atty to Dwayne Snell, $250,000
126 Linden Ave, Red Lion: Kevin Murphy to Mark Johnson, $199,000
313 West Ave, Red Lion: Dennis Matos to Joshua Shadeck, $319,000
268 N Main St, Red Lion: Jessica Maysonet to Caleb Warren, $159,900
12654 Mt Olivet Rd, North Hopewell Twp: Craig S Smith to Dennnis Berger, $515,000
108 Schoolhouse Lane, Windsor: Sonshine I LP to Dennis Geerlings, $601,969
82 N Penn St, Windsor: Milton Sultzbaugh-EST to Integrity First Home Buyers, $115,000
12030 Mount Olivet, Winterstown: Hanover Shoe Properties Limited Liabilty Corp to Michael Fry, $360,000
3045 Lakefield Rd, Windsor Twp: Rosina Libasci to Robert Robinson, $267,200
3115 Lakefield Rd, Windsor Twp: Effel Kessler-EST to Nadine Utz, $195,000
South Western School District
645 Black Rock Rd, Penn Twp: Millpond Properties to Raymond Davis, $265,000
94 Pheasant Ridge Rd, West Manheim Twp: DRB Group Mid-Atlantic to Douglas Hieatzman, $409,727
325 Park Heights Blvd & Park Heights Blvd, Penn Twp: Scott Sager to Nevan Sager, $295,000
2038 Ridge Rd, Manheim Twp: Timothy Leighty to Matthew Garvick, $310,000
Camp Woods Rd & Saint Johns Rd, Manheim Twp: Ferne Stonesifer-EST to Blake Rippeon, $100,841
132 Holstein Dr, West Manheim Twp: DRB Group Mid-Atlantic to Keya Whitaker, $295,108
51 S Center St, Penn Twp: Tony Shaw to Danielle Charnak, $221,900
50 Ruel Ave, Penn Twp: Jerald Buffington to Brittany Lurk, $255,225
153 Zachary Dr, West Manheim Twp: Amanda Kinard to Alexz Schneider, $215,000
42 Overlook Dr, Penn Twp: Brianna Hoffman to Abdoulaye Balde, $239,900
203 Knobby Hook, West Manheim Twp: DR Horton Inc-NJ to Amelia Caple, $399,990
21 Sara Lane, West Manheim Twp: Ladonna Smoot to Zhen Weng, $145,000
195 Knobby Hook, West Manheim Twp: DR Horton Inc-NJ to Brian Brown, $419,990
123 Sara Lane, West Manheim Twp: Millpond Properties to Thierry Bompard, $200,000
Southeastern School District
55 Brakeman Dr, Hopewell Twp: Michelle Hart to Timothy Coomes Jr, $365,000
71 Rock Ridge Rd, Peach Bottom Twp: Jessica Ropati to Nationmal Residential Nominee Services, $240,000
71 Rock Ridge Rd, Peach Bottom Twp: Nationmal Residential Nominee Services to Austin Kirby, $240,000
261 Highview Dr, Peach Bottom Twp: Jason Linkous to Emmanquil Batis, $300,000
140 Kunkle Rd, Fawn Twp: Nancy Sentman-EST to John Riehl Jr, $370,000
Southern York School District
120 Theatre Rd, Shrewsbury Twp: O's & A General Partnership to Rock Land Company, $2,000,000
315 Pine St, Shrewsbury Twp: Corie England to Brandon Herschitz, $246,000
12927 Glen Valley Rd, Shrewsbury Twp: David Lang to George Agapis, $160,000
3802 Sticks Rd, Codorus Twp: Janet Conley to Richard Gardner Jr, $295,000
18 W Pine Ave, Shrewsbury: Miriam Fix-EST to Watermark LLC, $130,000
5314 Valley View Rd, Codorus Twp: DR Horton Inc-NJ to Colin Fraser, $323,990
1 Still Pond Dr, Shrewsbury Twp: Thomas Green to Stephen Laviers Living Trust, $452,150
129 N Highland Dr, Shrewsbury: Douglas Wolfe to Lisa Sweitzer, $348,200
Spring Grove Area School District
Stoverstown Rd, North Codorus Twp: Bernice Zartman to Steven Greenawalt, $90,000
East Berlin Rd, Paradise Twp: Douglas Kent Sr to Peter Preston, $995,000
711 Hanover Rd, Jackson Twp: Robin Barton to Raymond Newlin Jr, $132,500
52 South East St, Spring Grove: Nicholas Leiphart to Anthony Kessler, $120,000
7711 Altland Ave, Paradise Twp: Brian Barham to Owen Braham, $219,900
147 W Jackson St, Spring Grove: Nancy Covert-EST to Tracey Glass, $115,000
33 E Third Ave, Spring Grove: FHG 92 LLC to Kimberly Muhl, $194,000
88 Lesteer Ave, Jackson Twp: Farm Lane Estates to Troy Davis, $342,864
4630 View Dr, North Codorus Twp: Caleb Trout to Tanner Bosserman, $315,000
1826 Stoverstown Rd, North Codorus Twp: Tanner Bosserman to David Stonesifer, $289,900
6328 Straw Acres Rd, Heidelberg Twp: Brian Diehl to Justine Kuhne, $400,000
West Shore School District
542 Big Spring Rd & Big Spring Rd, Fairview Twp: Lee Weber/Atty to CJJC Properties, $212,000
789 Old Quaker Rd, Fairview Twp: Richard Olcese Jr to Jorge Torres, $500,000
34 Alfred Dr, Fairview Twp: Diane Buffington to Peggy Welch, $235,000
Moores MountainRd, Fairview Twp: Leslie Thomas-Braam-TR to James Raback, $80,000
85 Burning Brush Circle, Newberry 1st: Patricia Gross to Anel Bonilla, $239,000
561 Sandpiper Lane, Fairview Twp: Kevin Farrell to Tucker Mizerak, $455,000
130 Scully Place, Fairview Twp: Richard Puleo to Brett Wise, $270,000
322 Kelso Dr, Fairview Twp: NVR Inc to Anthony Gelbaugh, $477,405
205 Shauffnerton Rd, Fairview Twp: Patricia Myers to Brian Mowery II, $399,000
42 Persian Lilac Dr, Newberry 1st: Julie Paquette to Nicole Precourt, $190,000
2025 Valley Green Rd, Newberry 1st: Brandon Miller to Justin Ebersole, $310,000
725 Cartref Rd, Newberry 1st: Daniel Fisher to Jacob Fish, $141,500
350 Juniper Dr, Newberry 1st: Anne Klitsch to Blue Lion Real Estate, $98,500
West York Area School District
2009 White St, West Manchester Twp: Yoder Investments II to Mary Marchesani, $295,000
1404 Wheatfield Dr, West Manchester Twp: Britt Kalligonis to Lorne Hicks, $329,900
1705 Stanton St, West York: Randall Schall to CJL & Sons Real Estate Properties, $115,000
2250 Herman Dr, West Manchester Twp: Kay Fickes-EST to Robert McDowell, $251,000
1100 W Market St, West York: Karol Feeser/GRDN to Fabulous Properties, $216,000
York City School District
554 Salem Ave, York: Four Squares Development to Joan Roldan, $160,000
26 N Sherman St, York: Jeffrey Ianello to Julien Bartolo, $122,750
316 N Hawthorne St, York: Juanita Aponte to Margaret Baez, $140,000
656 Linden Ave, York: York Now LLC to Guo Property, $231,650
818 W Poplar St, York: Roldy LLC to LL Properties, $72,000
329 Peyton Rd, York: Perry Harris-EST to Jose Servin, $184,580
610 S Pershing Ave, York: Properties Investment Concepts to Pershing Apartments, $179,000
909 & 911 E Princess St, York: Paul McCue to David Fisher, $220,000
18 E South St, York: York Now LLC to Refat Nan, $54,000
455 W Princess St, York: SPG Capital to Asra Altufayli, $64,000
118 N Queen St, York: Citadel Investment Properties to Jerry Andre, $119,900
20 N Broad St, York: Sarek Properties to Paul Stoltzfus, $120,000
965 E King St, York: Michelle Shaffer to Integrity First Home Buyers, $40,000
530 W Philadelphia St, York: Kerry Mobley to PA Homes LLC, $225,500
913 W Princess St, York: York Now LLC to BJJ Property, $100,000
965 E King St, York: Integrity First Home Buyers to Blessed Home Management, $75,000
145 S Queen St, York: Sean Harrison to Melissa Torres, $138,000
724 Manchester St, York: Ricky Miller to Charles Stewart Jr, $121,000
929 W Poplar St, York: BLB Investment Group to Allen Zook, $134,000
649 W Princess St, York: Moat Investments to Michael Beiler, $153,500
40 N Tremont St, York: All In Realty to Ephraim Belier, $160,000
648 Madison Ave, York: Michael Weibel to Joshua Kleinfeld, $249,900
979 Wayne Ave, York: Bryan Moore to Integrity First Home Buyers, $105,000
112 Edgar St, York: Elite Development Group to RBM Enterprise, $50,000
York Suburban School District
1210 Fieldbrook Circle, Spring Garden Twp: Shirlene Moten to Judy Miller, $382,000
954 S Royal St, Springettsbury Ind: Kevin Murphy to Danielle Fritts, $239,900
112 Greystone Rd, Springettsbury Ind: Joyce Engel/Atty to JXZ Holding, $180,500
700 Pinehurst Rd, Springettsbury Ind: Russell Trout to Dustin Huffman, $350,000
744 Grandview Rd, Spring Garden Twp: Luke Lanson to Alba De Payamps, $255,000
1377 Glendale Rd, Spring Garden Twp: Elizabeth Stone to Florence Tengen, $249,900
218 Wynwood Rd, Springettsbury Ind: Charles Stein III to Dru Heming, $245,000
2453 Cambridge Rd, Springettsbury Ind: Daniel Betancourt to Kleta Childs, $277,500
1050 Crest Way #404, Spring Garden Twp: Daniel Powers to William McCarty, $200,000
1585 Fifth Ave, Spring Garden Twp: Eric Deribert-EST to STS Properties, $165,000
21 S Rockburn St, Springettsbury Ind: Andrew Beesley to Kyle Martin, $370,000
Bermudian Springs School District
1758 Cranberry Rd, Huntington Twp: Jessica Winland to Jacob Flynn, $199,000
660 Torway Rd, Huntington Twp: Philip Bower Jr to Roy Kent, $590,000
80 Tracy Dr, Huntington Twp: Jessica Emlet to Jessica Alwine, $307,000
190 Strayer Rd, Latimore Twp: Tommy Black to Charles Fowler, $455,000
62 Burnside Dr, Latimore Twp: Barry Waters to John Staton, $285,000
18 Schofield Dr, Reading Twp: Benjamin Price to Hendershot Family Revocable Trust, $292,000
93 Schofield Dr, Reading Twp: Paul Savino to Melissa Gilbert, $210,000
Conewago Valley School District
147 E King St, Abbottstown: H Louise Menges to Austin Funk, $126,500
397 Woodridge Dr, Berwick Twp: Gary Guinn to David Guinn, $212,000
764 Hershey Heights Rd, Berwick Twp: Edwin Braun to David Allen, $400,000
105 Linden Ave, Conewago Twp: Doris Mitchell-DECD to Jake Bixler, $135,000
515 Poplar St, Conewago Twp: Brian Eckard to Jeremyu Arauz, $224,900
1144 Centennial Rd, Mt Pleasant Twp: Catherine Valtin to Dennis Zekany Jr, $325,000
4 Paradise Ct, New Oxford: Aaron Reichert to Taylor Bream, $286,000
Berlin Rd, Oxford Twp: Alfred Smith Jr to Hector Sandoval, $185,000
197 Billerbeck St, Oxford Twp: Eden Mandate LLC to Chad Miller, $190,000
201 Katelyn Dr, Oxford Twp: Thaddeus Davis to B&E Investment Group, $235,000
Fairfield Area School District
7 Lakeview Trail, Carroll Valley: Roy Kent to Savanna Kegel, $332,000
15 Hilltop Trail, Carroll Valley: Matthew Bollinger to Margaret Broadway, $25,000
2 Possum Trail, Carroll Valley: Robert Flohr Jr to Michelle Metz, $15,000
8 Possum Trail, Carroll Valley: John Foellmer to Michelle Metz, $45,000
9 Wren Trail, Carroll Valley: Steven Wren to James Lilliech, $310,000
8 Holiday Trail, Carroll Valley: Christopher Smallwood to Dalton Myers, $300,000
30 E Main St, Fairfield: Brenda Lee Topper to John Soliday II, $215,000
4757 Fairfield Rd, Hamiltonban Twp: Mildred McGlaughlin-DECD to Chad Wills, $125,000
105 Airedale Trail, Liberty Twp: Ryan Shoemaker to Lawrence Glass, $9,000
Gettysburg Area School District
11 Aviary Dr, Cumberland Twp: Joseph Myers-DECD to Samuel Moy, $399,959
10 Pintail Ct, Cumberland Twp: Joseph Myers-DECD to Darlene Euler, $355,000
17 Aviary Dr, Cumberland Twp: Joseph Myers-DECD to John Siburn, $389,900
1085 Old Route 30, Franklin Twp: Theila Rae Wagner-DECD to Stephen Kaestle Jr, $170,000
193 Gun Club Rd, Franklin Twp: Kenneth Frohnert to Jennifer Belt, $45,000
140 W High St, Gettysburg: Kerry Mott to Matthew Cullison, $160,000
140 Chambersburg St, Gettysburg: Carmen Doyle to WOS Investments, $579,000
1480 Highland Avenue Rd, Mt Joy Twp: Robert Then to Robert Coulter Jr, $499,750
122 Meade Dr, Mt Joy Twp: Promise Land Investments to Steven Serchuck, $400,000
240 Forrest Dr, Mt Joy Twp: Keegan Wenner to Michael Mathias Jr, $332,450
Woolgrass Lane, Straban Twp: CCD Rock Creek to Caruso Builder Amblebrook, $2,040,000
230 Rustic Wood Dr, Straban Twp: DRB Group Mid Atlantic to George Line, $550,354
Littlestown Area School District
68 Cedarfield Dr, Bonneauville: Francis Stebbins to Sean Sandford, $229,900
599 Lumber St, Littlestown: Mayberry at Mason Dixon to Gary Magaziner, $439,900
416 Lexington Way, Littlestown: Stacy Proskine to Theresa Thomas, $275,000
512 Parkway Dr, Littlestown: James Kensinger to Dustin Degroft, $330,000
32 Crest View Lane, Mt Pleasant Twp: Brian Rice-DECD to Daniel Gervasi Sr, $294,000
173 School House Rd, Mt Pleasant Twp: Robert Hull to Nicholas McDaniel, $600,000
1480 White Hall Rd, Union Twp: M Ronald Hedges to Daniel Hedges, $495,000
375 Basehoar School Rd, Union Twp: Nicholas McDaniel to Samantha Miller, $305,000
250 Old Westminster Rd, Union Twp: Marlene Light-DECD to Jonathan Koontz, $180,000
Upper Adams School District
9 Victor Dr, Arendtsville: Thomas Campbell to Chad M Smith, $325,000
35 Glenwood Dr, Arendtsville: Donald Hartzel to Jeffrey Corteville, $330,000
133 N Main St, Bendersville: Joshua Kritchen to Stephen Green Jr, $155,000
592 Guernsey Rd, Butler Twp: Hook Late LLC to Meghan Tavares, $387,000
109 W Imperial Dr, Menallen Twp: Chad M Smith to Michael Kashi, $215,000
2069 Upper Bermudian Rd, Tyrone Twp: Peter Koufos to Aaron Reichert, $537,500
