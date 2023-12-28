Advertisement
York and Adams County property transfers: See area home sale prices

York Daily Record
·15 min read

Central York School District

135 Harvest Dr, Manchester Twp: Christopher Hostetter to Krista Sharp, $170,000

1189 Detwiler Dr, Manchester Twp: Malcolm Weiss to William Volkert, $407,000

809 N Duke St, North York: Terrance Dillard to Jethro Bonhomme, $140,000

4050 Crums Mill Rd, Springettsbury Twp: T&R Core Investment to Joshua Inglis, $297,000

2370 Brandywine Lane, Manchester Twp: Donna Sheffer to Adrienne Morrow, $345,000

221 Chadsworth Way, Springettsbury Twp: NVR Inc to Zulqadar Rehman, $411,580

1883 Brandywine Lane, Manchester Twp: Thomas Jordan to James Hoover III, $279,750

Dallastown Area School District

727 Blossom Hill Lane, York Twp: Cartus Financial Corp to Angela Fitts, $305,000

565 Owen Rd, York Twp: Beth Wujcik to Brett Zumbrun, $295,000

224 Ameda Dr, Jacobus: Joseph Markey to William Dietrich, $308,000

810 Belle Rd, York Twp: Martha Ruppert to Taylor Conrad, $212,000

7074 Wamp Hollow Lane, Springfield Twp: Gloria Eppley to Connie Auman, $206,900

Off Camp Betty Washington Rd, York Twp: Nedra Baker to Luke Hursh, $3,000

305 Winners Circle Dr, York Twp: Delores Laucks-TR to Gloria Miller, $260,000

2607 Course Rd, York Twp: First Capital Community Transport Partners to 1300 East Market LLC, $300,000

127 North St, Loganville: 127 North Street Loganville LLC to KMRE Holdings, $1,000,000

173 Jonathan Way North, York Twp: Jason Jones to Kevin Sullivan, $260,000

113 Heather Glen Dr, York Twp: John Eyster-EST to Margaret Potapchuk, $372,000

629 Annette Dr, York Twp: Paul Schwartzkopf to JBGM LLC, $240,000

790 Cape Horn Rd, York Twp: John Myers TR to Pagano Realty Solutions, $225,000

321 W Maple St, Dallastown: Darlene Leitzel to Logan Bowman, $250,000

2714 S Queen St, York Twp: Charles Vernon to First Capital Community Transport Partners, $775,000

32 Eagleton Dr, Jacobus: Mark Ely to Heather Berwager, $420,000

Dover Area School District

2572 Willapa Dr, Dover Twp: Patsy Mol to Blake Senft, $260,000

311 Elmwood Dr, Dover: Keith Fulton to Alvin Zelaya, $215,000

4125 Locust Point Ct, Dover Twp: Lily Gallagher to James Halkias, $25,000

3000 Schoolhouse Rd, Dover Twp: Alan Vigt Jr-EST to Norman Will Jr, $70,000

3645 & 3650 Winter Dr, Dover Twp: Freedom Is Not Free TT to BRH At The Seasons, $154,800

2061 Park & Queen St, Dover Twp: Thanks Nettles LLC to Cody Johnston, $250,000

Eastern York School District

436 Pleasant Hill Rd, Lower Windsor Twp: Michael Barker to Ashley Dellinger, $227,250

31 S Main St, East Prospect: Kalyn Godziejewsici to Emily Farman, $250,000

58 E Beaver St, Hellam: Thomas Wukawitz III to Evanm Burtis, $185,000

131 Brook Lane, Hellam Twp: Sheryl Mahan-EST to Joseph Murgas, $180,000

612 Howard Ave, Wrightsville: James Reynolds-EST to Derek Urey, $40,000

121 N 4th St, Wrightsville: Joseph Koch to Melinda Campbell, $289,000

305 Maple St, Wrightsville: Julia Musser-EST to Holly Wolf, $259,000

Hanover School District

208 High St, Hanover: SPG Capital to Ronald Lloyd, $210,000

423 Springbrook Ct, Hanover: Charles Harbison-EST to Virtual Estate LLC, $175,000

312 2nd Ave, Hanover: Edith Menchey/Atty to Wenger Property Management, $165,000

Northeastern School District

865 Rachel Dr, Conewago Twp: Paul Curci to Vinay Bhatia, $200,000

5265 Board Rd, East Manchester Twp: Tyler Clemens to Adam Barley, $268,500

181 Spring Meadows Rd, East Manchester Twp: John Hudacek to Brooke Pagan, $372,250

1195 Canal Rd, East Manchester Twp: Betty Miller to Vincent Smith, $289,900

140 Locust Run Dr, Conewago Twp: Karlin Marousek to Maulin Thakkar, $220,000

1575 Conewago Creek Rd, East Manchester Twp: Daniel Kopp to Christopher Houseman, $110,000

235 Copenhaffer Rd & Copenhaffer Rd, Conewago Twp: Randey Garber to Eric Spangler, $212,000

65 Adam St, Conewago Twp: Allison Hardy to Harka Monger, $355,000

555 Crossing Way, Manchester: John Shimkus to Patrick Hanby, $234,990

1665 Conewago Creek Rd, East Manchester Twp: Elwood Sipe to William Kemper, $20,000

190 Greenfield St, East Manchester Twp: Robert Ziegenfuss to Victor Cruz, $215,000

Northern York School District

25 Bentz Mill Rd, Washington Twp: Joel Chronister to Matthew Sillitti, $315,000

515 S Baltimore St, Carroll Twp: Kelly Puccetti to 515 S Baltimore Street LLC, $1,140,000

313 Franklin Church Rd, Franklin Twp: EJ Dillon LP to Greenview LLC, $385,000

914 S Mountain Rd, Franklin Twp: Esther Darr-EST to Christopher Glass, $245,000

485 & 489 Mount Airy Rd, Warrington Twp: Margaret Williams to Colleen Brownawell, $140,000

716 Harrisburg Pike, Carroll Twp: Joel Redding to Lauren Cleaver, $267,000

40 Desiree Rd, Carroll Twp: Ronald Mostoller to Edward Temple, $339,000

451 Capitol Hill Rd, Franklin Twp: Jesse Heisey to Tasha Klinedinst, $585,000

100 Chalet Ave, Dillsburg: Colby Woll to Joseph Topper, $200,000

223 Putters Circle, Carroll Twp: Thomas Krammer to Tyler Legge, $400,000

314 Main St, Wellsville: William Kunkle to Clayton Shughart, $248,800

Red Lion Area School District

395 Bethlehem Church Rd, Windsor Twp: Michael Michaud to Timothy Starkey, $795,000

128 W Main St, Windsor: John Amos to CS Interiors, $200,000

3730 Laurel Rd, Windsor Twp: Steven Swartz/Atty to Dwayne Snell, $250,000

126 Linden Ave, Red Lion: Kevin Murphy to Mark Johnson, $199,000

313 West Ave, Red Lion: Dennis Matos to Joshua Shadeck, $319,000

268 N Main St, Red Lion: Jessica Maysonet to Caleb Warren, $159,900

12654 Mt Olivet Rd, North Hopewell Twp: Craig S Smith to Dennnis Berger, $515,000

108 Schoolhouse Lane, Windsor: Sonshine I LP to Dennis Geerlings, $601,969

82 N Penn St, Windsor: Milton Sultzbaugh-EST to Integrity First Home Buyers, $115,000

12030 Mount Olivet, Winterstown: Hanover Shoe Properties Limited Liabilty Corp to Michael Fry, $360,000

3045 Lakefield Rd, Windsor Twp: Rosina Libasci to Robert Robinson, $267,200

3115 Lakefield Rd, Windsor Twp: Effel Kessler-EST to Nadine Utz, $195,000

South Western School District

645 Black Rock Rd, Penn Twp: Millpond Properties to Raymond Davis, $265,000

94 Pheasant Ridge Rd, West Manheim Twp: DRB Group Mid-Atlantic to Douglas Hieatzman, $409,727

325 Park Heights Blvd & Park Heights Blvd, Penn Twp: Scott Sager to Nevan Sager, $295,000

2038 Ridge Rd, Manheim Twp: Timothy Leighty to Matthew Garvick, $310,000

Camp Woods Rd & Saint Johns Rd, Manheim Twp: Ferne Stonesifer-EST to Blake Rippeon, $100,841

132 Holstein Dr, West Manheim Twp: DRB Group Mid-Atlantic to Keya Whitaker, $295,108

51 S Center St, Penn Twp: Tony Shaw to Danielle Charnak, $221,900

50 Ruel Ave, Penn Twp: Jerald Buffington to Brittany Lurk, $255,225

153 Zachary Dr, West Manheim Twp: Amanda Kinard to Alexz Schneider, $215,000

42 Overlook Dr, Penn Twp: Brianna Hoffman to Abdoulaye Balde, $239,900

203 Knobby Hook, West Manheim Twp: DR Horton Inc-NJ to Amelia Caple, $399,990

21 Sara Lane, West Manheim Twp: Ladonna Smoot to Zhen Weng, $145,000

195 Knobby Hook, West Manheim Twp: DR Horton Inc-NJ to Brian Brown, $419,990

123 Sara Lane, West Manheim Twp: Millpond Properties to Thierry Bompard, $200,000

Southeastern School District

55 Brakeman Dr, Hopewell Twp: Michelle Hart to Timothy Coomes Jr, $365,000

71 Rock Ridge Rd, Peach Bottom Twp: Jessica Ropati to Nationmal Residential Nominee Services, $240,000

71 Rock Ridge Rd, Peach Bottom Twp: Nationmal Residential Nominee Services to Austin Kirby, $240,000

261 Highview Dr, Peach Bottom Twp: Jason Linkous to Emmanquil Batis, $300,000

140 Kunkle Rd, Fawn Twp: Nancy Sentman-EST to John Riehl Jr, $370,000

Southern York School District

120 Theatre Rd, Shrewsbury Twp: O's & A General Partnership to Rock Land Company, $2,000,000

315 Pine St, Shrewsbury Twp: Corie England to Brandon Herschitz, $246,000

12927 Glen Valley Rd, Shrewsbury Twp: David Lang to George Agapis, $160,000

3802 Sticks Rd, Codorus Twp: Janet Conley to Richard Gardner Jr, $295,000

18 W Pine Ave, Shrewsbury: Miriam Fix-EST to Watermark LLC, $130,000

5314 Valley View Rd, Codorus Twp: DR Horton Inc-NJ to Colin Fraser, $323,990

1 Still Pond Dr, Shrewsbury Twp: Thomas Green to Stephen Laviers Living Trust, $452,150

129 N Highland Dr, Shrewsbury: Douglas Wolfe to Lisa Sweitzer, $348,200

Spring Grove Area School District

Stoverstown Rd, North Codorus Twp: Bernice Zartman to Steven Greenawalt, $90,000

East Berlin Rd, Paradise Twp: Douglas Kent Sr to Peter Preston, $995,000

711 Hanover Rd, Jackson Twp: Robin Barton to Raymond Newlin Jr, $132,500

52 South East St, Spring Grove: Nicholas Leiphart to Anthony Kessler, $120,000

7711 Altland Ave, Paradise Twp: Brian Barham to Owen Braham, $219,900

147 W Jackson St, Spring Grove: Nancy Covert-EST to Tracey Glass, $115,000

33 E Third Ave, Spring Grove: FHG 92 LLC to Kimberly Muhl, $194,000

88 Lesteer Ave, Jackson Twp: Farm Lane Estates to Troy Davis, $342,864

4630 View Dr, North Codorus Twp: Caleb Trout to Tanner Bosserman, $315,000

1826 Stoverstown Rd, North Codorus Twp: Tanner Bosserman to David Stonesifer, $289,900

6328 Straw Acres Rd, Heidelberg Twp: Brian Diehl to Justine Kuhne, $400,000

West Shore School District

542 Big Spring Rd & Big Spring Rd, Fairview Twp: Lee Weber/Atty to CJJC Properties, $212,000

789 Old Quaker Rd, Fairview Twp: Richard Olcese Jr to Jorge Torres, $500,000

34 Alfred Dr, Fairview Twp: Diane Buffington to Peggy Welch, $235,000

Moores MountainRd, Fairview Twp: Leslie Thomas-Braam-TR to James Raback, $80,000

85 Burning Brush Circle, Newberry 1st: Patricia Gross to Anel Bonilla, $239,000

561 Sandpiper Lane, Fairview Twp: Kevin Farrell to Tucker Mizerak, $455,000

130 Scully Place, Fairview Twp: Richard Puleo to Brett Wise, $270,000

322 Kelso Dr, Fairview Twp: NVR Inc to Anthony Gelbaugh, $477,405

205 Shauffnerton Rd, Fairview Twp: Patricia Myers to Brian Mowery II, $399,000

42 Persian Lilac Dr, Newberry 1st: Julie Paquette to Nicole Precourt, $190,000

2025 Valley Green Rd, Newberry 1st: Brandon Miller to Justin Ebersole, $310,000

725 Cartref Rd, Newberry 1st: Daniel Fisher to Jacob Fish, $141,500

350 Juniper Dr, Newberry 1st: Anne Klitsch to Blue Lion Real Estate, $98,500

West York Area School District

2009 White St, West Manchester Twp: Yoder Investments II to Mary Marchesani, $295,000

1404 Wheatfield Dr, West Manchester Twp: Britt Kalligonis to Lorne Hicks, $329,900

1705 Stanton St, West York: Randall Schall to CJL & Sons Real Estate Properties, $115,000

2250 Herman Dr, West Manchester Twp: Kay Fickes-EST to Robert McDowell, $251,000

1100 W Market St, West York: Karol Feeser/GRDN to Fabulous Properties, $216,000

York City School District

554 Salem Ave, York: Four Squares Development to Joan Roldan, $160,000

26 N Sherman St, York: Jeffrey Ianello to Julien Bartolo, $122,750

316 N Hawthorne St, York: Juanita Aponte to Margaret Baez, $140,000

656 Linden Ave, York: York Now LLC to Guo Property, $231,650

818 W Poplar St, York: Roldy LLC to LL Properties, $72,000

329 Peyton Rd, York: Perry Harris-EST to Jose Servin, $184,580

610 S Pershing Ave, York: Properties Investment Concepts to Pershing Apartments, $179,000

909 & 911 E Princess St, York: Paul McCue to David Fisher, $220,000

18 E South St, York: York Now LLC to Refat Nan, $54,000

455 W Princess St, York: SPG Capital to Asra Altufayli, $64,000

118 N Queen St, York: Citadel Investment Properties to Jerry Andre, $119,900

20 N Broad St, York: Sarek Properties to Paul Stoltzfus, $120,000

965 E King St, York: Michelle Shaffer to Integrity First Home Buyers, $40,000

530 W Philadelphia St, York: Kerry Mobley to PA Homes LLC, $225,500

913 W Princess St, York: York Now LLC to BJJ Property, $100,000

965 E King St, York: Integrity First Home Buyers to Blessed Home Management, $75,000

145 S Queen St, York: Sean Harrison to Melissa Torres, $138,000

724 Manchester St, York: Ricky Miller to Charles Stewart Jr, $121,000

929 W Poplar St, York: BLB Investment Group to Allen Zook, $134,000

649 W Princess St, York: Moat Investments to Michael Beiler, $153,500

40 N Tremont St, York: All In Realty to Ephraim Belier, $160,000

648 Madison Ave, York: Michael Weibel to Joshua Kleinfeld, $249,900

979 Wayne Ave, York: Bryan Moore to Integrity First Home Buyers, $105,000

112 Edgar St, York: Elite Development Group to RBM Enterprise, $50,000

York Suburban School District

1210 Fieldbrook Circle, Spring Garden Twp: Shirlene Moten to Judy Miller, $382,000

954 S Royal St, Springettsbury Ind: Kevin Murphy to Danielle Fritts, $239,900

112 Greystone Rd, Springettsbury Ind: Joyce Engel/Atty to JXZ Holding, $180,500

700 Pinehurst Rd, Springettsbury Ind: Russell Trout to Dustin Huffman, $350,000

744 Grandview Rd, Spring Garden Twp: Luke Lanson to Alba De Payamps, $255,000

1377 Glendale Rd, Spring Garden Twp: Elizabeth Stone to Florence Tengen, $249,900

218 Wynwood Rd, Springettsbury Ind: Charles Stein III to Dru Heming, $245,000

2453 Cambridge Rd, Springettsbury Ind: Daniel Betancourt to Kleta Childs, $277,500

1050 Crest Way #404, Spring Garden Twp: Daniel Powers to William McCarty, $200,000

1585 Fifth Ave, Spring Garden Twp: Eric Deribert-EST to STS Properties, $165,000

21 S Rockburn St, Springettsbury Ind: Andrew Beesley to Kyle Martin, $370,000

Bermudian Springs School District

1758 Cranberry Rd, Huntington Twp: Jessica Winland to Jacob Flynn, $199,000

660 Torway Rd, Huntington Twp: Philip Bower Jr to Roy Kent, $590,000

80 Tracy Dr, Huntington Twp: Jessica Emlet to Jessica Alwine, $307,000

190 Strayer Rd, Latimore Twp: Tommy Black to Charles Fowler, $455,000

62 Burnside Dr, Latimore Twp: Barry Waters to John Staton, $285,000

18 Schofield Dr, Reading Twp: Benjamin Price to Hendershot Family Revocable Trust, $292,000

93 Schofield Dr, Reading Twp: Paul Savino to Melissa Gilbert, $210,000

Conewago Valley School District

147 E King St, Abbottstown: H Louise Menges to Austin Funk, $126,500

397 Woodridge Dr, Berwick Twp: Gary Guinn to David Guinn, $212,000

764 Hershey Heights Rd, Berwick Twp: Edwin Braun to David Allen, $400,000

105 Linden Ave, Conewago Twp: Doris Mitchell-DECD to Jake Bixler, $135,000

515 Poplar St, Conewago Twp: Brian Eckard to Jeremyu Arauz, $224,900

1144 Centennial Rd, Mt Pleasant Twp: Catherine Valtin to Dennis Zekany Jr, $325,000

4 Paradise Ct, New Oxford: Aaron Reichert to Taylor Bream, $286,000

Berlin Rd, Oxford Twp: Alfred Smith Jr to Hector Sandoval, $185,000

197 Billerbeck St, Oxford Twp: Eden Mandate LLC to Chad Miller, $190,000

201 Katelyn Dr, Oxford Twp: Thaddeus Davis to B&E Investment Group, $235,000

Fairfield Area School District

7 Lakeview Trail, Carroll Valley: Roy Kent to Savanna Kegel, $332,000

15 Hilltop Trail, Carroll Valley: Matthew Bollinger to Margaret Broadway, $25,000

2 Possum Trail, Carroll Valley: Robert Flohr Jr to Michelle Metz, $15,000

8 Possum Trail, Carroll Valley: John Foellmer to Michelle Metz, $45,000

9 Wren Trail, Carroll Valley: Steven Wren to James Lilliech, $310,000

8 Holiday Trail, Carroll Valley: Christopher Smallwood to Dalton Myers, $300,000

30 E Main St, Fairfield: Brenda Lee Topper to John Soliday II, $215,000

4757 Fairfield Rd, Hamiltonban Twp: Mildred McGlaughlin-DECD to Chad Wills, $125,000

105 Airedale Trail, Liberty Twp: Ryan Shoemaker to Lawrence Glass, $9,000

Gettysburg Area School District

11 Aviary Dr, Cumberland Twp: Joseph Myers-DECD to Samuel Moy, $399,959

10 Pintail Ct, Cumberland Twp: Joseph Myers-DECD to Darlene Euler, $355,000

17 Aviary Dr, Cumberland Twp: Joseph Myers-DECD to John Siburn, $389,900

1085 Old Route 30, Franklin Twp: Theila Rae Wagner-DECD to Stephen Kaestle Jr, $170,000

193 Gun Club Rd, Franklin Twp: Kenneth Frohnert to Jennifer Belt, $45,000

140 W High St, Gettysburg: Kerry Mott to Matthew Cullison, $160,000

140 Chambersburg St, Gettysburg: Carmen Doyle to WOS Investments, $579,000

1480 Highland Avenue Rd, Mt Joy Twp: Robert Then to Robert Coulter Jr, $499,750

122 Meade Dr, Mt Joy Twp: Promise Land Investments to Steven Serchuck, $400,000

240 Forrest Dr, Mt Joy Twp: Keegan Wenner to Michael Mathias Jr, $332,450

Woolgrass Lane, Straban Twp: CCD Rock Creek to Caruso Builder Amblebrook, $2,040,000

230 Rustic Wood Dr, Straban Twp: DRB Group Mid Atlantic to George Line, $550,354

Littlestown Area School District

68 Cedarfield Dr, Bonneauville: Francis Stebbins to Sean Sandford, $229,900

599 Lumber St, Littlestown: Mayberry at Mason Dixon to Gary Magaziner, $439,900

416 Lexington Way, Littlestown: Stacy Proskine to Theresa Thomas, $275,000

512 Parkway Dr, Littlestown: James Kensinger to Dustin Degroft, $330,000

32 Crest View Lane, Mt Pleasant Twp: Brian Rice-DECD to Daniel Gervasi Sr, $294,000

173 School House Rd, Mt Pleasant Twp: Robert Hull to Nicholas McDaniel, $600,000

1480 White Hall Rd, Union Twp: M Ronald Hedges to Daniel Hedges, $495,000

375 Basehoar School Rd, Union Twp: Nicholas McDaniel to Samantha Miller, $305,000

250 Old Westminster Rd, Union Twp: Marlene Light-DECD to Jonathan Koontz, $180,000

Upper Adams School District

9 Victor Dr, Arendtsville: Thomas Campbell to Chad M Smith, $325,000

35 Glenwood Dr, Arendtsville: Donald Hartzel to Jeffrey Corteville, $330,000

133 N Main St, Bendersville: Joshua Kritchen to Stephen Green Jr, $155,000

592 Guernsey Rd, Butler Twp: Hook Late LLC to Meghan Tavares, $387,000

109 W Imperial Dr, Menallen Twp: Chad M Smith to Michael Kashi, $215,000

2069 Upper Bermudian Rd, Tyrone Twp: Peter Koufos to Aaron Reichert, $537,500

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: York and Adams County PA property transfers

