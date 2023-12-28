York and Adams County property transfers: See area home sale prices

Benzinga

Emphasizing the importance of financial education and preparedness, "Rich Dad Poor Dad" author Robert Kiyosaki expressed concerns about the current financial system and societal structures in the U.S. in a YouTube video titled "Robert Kiyosaki Exposes The System That Keeps You Poor & The Downfall of The USA." In the video, interviewer Rob Moore asked Kiyosaki, “Is the money system rigged?” Kiyosaki replied, “You want to get me in trouble, don’t you.” He then elaborated, saying, “We’re at the end