York and Adams County property transfers: See local home sale prices
Central York School District
3 Windemere Ct, Springettsbury Twp: Anne Cobb to Lindsey Baker, $294,500
3803 Silver Spur Dr, Springettsbury Twp: John Kline to Debora Markle, $220,000
2003 Mount Zion Rd, Springettsburg Twp: Richard Schiding to Gary Firster, $595,000
128 Bruaw Dr, Manchester Twp: Alysha Staggers to Daniel McCollough, $230,000
2739 Meadowbrook Blvd, Manchester Twp: Elwood Swartz to Justin Hale, $90,000
Dallastown Area School District
107 E King St, York Twp: Jeffrey Bryant-EST/Shrf to Millpond Properties, $186,500
92 W Broad St, Yoe: Melissa Pena-EST/Shrf to Millpond Properties, $135,500
151 Darby Lane, York Twp: Mary Heltzel-EST to Ryan Jackson, $220,000
2811 Alperton Dr, York Twp: Springwood LLC to Eliana Alcivar, $595,654
137 Country Club Rd, York Twp: Budget Rentals to MK Properties, $285,000
951 Kavangh Circle, York Twp: Jamillah Gilbert to Hafsa Anwar, $389,000
158-160 N Pleasant Ave, Dallastown: Joyce Kohler-EST to FG Property Group, $115,000
3366 Cape Horn Rd, York Twp: Joyce Kohler-EST to FG Property Group, $135,000
192 McKinley Dr, York Twp: Ruth Warner to Troy Miller, $437,000
Dover Area School District
3071 Milky Way Rd, Dover Twp: Peter Lazarra-EST to Kayla Shellenhamer, $192,000
2506 Willipa Dr, Dover Twp: Christopher Klieffer to Austin Snyder, $275,500
Eastern York School District
117 Brook Lane, Hellam Twp: Douglas MacMullen to Megan Herr, $232,500
437 Friendship Ave, Hellam: FHG 92 LLC to Maria Reyes, $200,000
305 Marklet St West, Hellam: Emma Johnson to Samuel Fieweger, $265,000
1316 E River Dr, Hellam Twp: Susquehanna Resources to Andrew Mikos, $18,000
573 Bull Run Rd, Lower Windsor Twp: Victoria Dellinger to Quest Trust Company, $90,350
317 Forge Hill Rd, Sidney Leibhart-EST to Juan Rodriguez, $232,900
311 N 4th St, Wrightsville: Highmount Properties to Brinton Evans, $259,899
671 N Front St, Hellam Twp: Ricky Schoffstall to Anthony Cicero III, $355,000
Hanover School District
132 Meade Ave, Hanover: Corey May to Lawrence Hodge II, $211,000
418 Hawthorn Lane, Hanover: Pamela Curtis to Mary Jo Bankard, $305,000
Northeastern School District
385 Thoroughbred Dr, Newberry Twp: Jacob Huttel to Yoga Dhungana, $370,000
Vacant Lot, Bremer Rd, Conewago Twp: Barbara Knaub to Duane Groff, $5,000
268 N Main St, Manchester: Jennifer Wallace to Robert Peters, $146,676
235 Cragmoor Rd, Newberry Twp: Denise Keeny to Leonard Compton, $142,000
60 Stoney Run Way, Conewago Twp: Jacqueline Donovan to Angele Bou, $317,000
Northern York School District
94 Logan Rd, Carroll Twp: David Weaver to Ian Deane, $75,000
39 Western Rd, Franklin Twp: Richard Munkittrick to Jeremy Maschak, $340,000
38 N Grantham Rd, Monaghan Twp: Luke Knox to Cynthia Yoder, $260,000
103 Lightfoot Lane, Carroll Twp: Garman Builders at York to Robert Innerst, $629,990
Red Lion Area School District
405 Linden Ave, Red Lion: Tyler Page to Laurie Dennis, $319,500
466 Highland Rd, Red Lion: Leroy Calhoun/Shrf to Millpond Properties, $213,500
2195 Freysville Rd, Windsor Twp: Brenda Hunt to Jema Group, $175,000
556 S Pine St, Red Lion: Joyce Kohler-EST to FG Property Group, $135,000
South Western School District
48 Earl St, Penn Twp: Allen Bowersox/Atty to BR Homes LLC, $200,000
3997 Throne Rd, Manheim Twp: Cash Now LLC to Samuel Woodland, $289,900
123 Sara Lane, West Manheim Twp: Dionisio White/Shrf to Millpond Properties, $147,500
4044 Landis Rd, Manheim Twp: Jonathan Kunkle to Marilyn Pirozzi, $531,000
6344 Glenville Rd, Manheim Twp: Janice Wilson to Sarah Myers, $400,000
47 Collins Circle, Penn Twp: Aaron Krentzler to Victoria Gribble, $262,000
14 Winifred Dr, Penn Twp: NVR Inc to Jonathan Woods, $767,215
15 Winifred Dr, Penn Twp: NVR Inc to Sean Llewellyn, $594,855
Southeastern School District
361 Garvine Mill Rd, Fawn Twp: Daniel Geraghty to Jason Burkins, $540,000
1406 S Marshview Rd, Hopewell Twp: Margaret Short to Linda Ecker, $205,000
Maddox Rd, Lot 2 Hopewell Twp: Francis Britcher to NHSG LLC, $35,000
Black Oak Trail, Peach Bottom Twp: Lucky Number Seven LLC to Darren Koepnick, $8,000
10 Mill St, Stewartstown: Wisnom Properties to Stewartstown Caprice Court LLC, $1,300,000
2937 Bridgeview Rd, Hopewell Twp: Ralph Bowers-EST to Thomas Tremblay, $19,500
47 Church St, Stewartstown: John Neal to Scott Angerman, $375,000
Southern York School District
47 Cottage Ave, Glen Rock: R Jeffrey McCoy to Mason Proepper, $175,000
15 West St, Glen Rock: Barry Davis to Pauline Senft, $301,000
Spring Grove Area School District
675 North Creek Rd, Paradise Twp: Millpond Properties to Frank Petrina Jr, $115,000
6991 Lincoln Way, Paradise Twp: Donald Gladfelter to Judd Collier, $125,000
6420 Dseer Run Ct, Heidelberg Twp: Thomas Cutchall-EST to Jonathan Russo, $299,000
3650 Tunnel Hill Rd & Rear Tunnel Hill Rd, North Codorus Twp: Philip Argetsinger to South Branch Limited Partnership, $550,000
West Shore School District
309 Hillcrest Dr, Fairview Twp: Milka Madjar-EST to Family First Financial, Z$150,000
323 Kelso Dr, Fairview Twp: Good Hope Ventures to NVR Inc, $100,000
Lot 56 Clover Crossing, Newberry 1st: Michael Martin Inc to Hagir Elsheikh, $389,900
80 White Dogwood Dr, Newberry 1st: Kyle James to Nicole Rose, $175,000
West York Area School District
2409 Cedar Rd, West Manchester Twp: Major League Properties to Dave Foor, $298,000
4645 Darlington Rd, West Manchester Twp: Morgan Investors to Alpha LLC, $199,500
4200 W Market St, West Manchester Twp: William Crone to Keshav Krupa LLC, $550,000
1439 W King St, West York: Infinite Investments to Catrice Harris, $127,000
York City School District
1606 Wogan Rd, York: Bryan Landis-EST to Leah Whitten, $89,000
1031 East Poplar St, York: Daniel Caceres to EA Holdings, $154,000
701 Pennsylvania Ave, York: Derek Edwards to Debra Ziebold, $175,000
135 S Penn St, York: Derek Edwards to Jacob Weir, $180,000
234 S West St, York: SPG Capital to 5M Group 10, $78,000
228 Grantley St, York: AJ Home Solutions to Danilo Gomez, $100,000
723 Kelly Dr, York: Erineo Espinosa to Abhinav Hoskote, $170,000
139 N Queen St, York: Delgiorno Investments to Mosik Realty, $145,000
York Suburban School District
1620 Mount Rose Ave, Spring Garden Twp: Jason Feiser to Maive Properties, $100,000
61 Jayme Dr, Springettsbury Ind: Scott Bowman to Caleb Sevick, $182,900
1131 Greenleigh Dr, Spring Garden Twp: Darla Martin to James Burgess, $350,000
Bermudian Springs School District
165 Branch Circle, East Berlin: Richard Rassmann/Shrf to AHS Solutions, $225,000
404 Locust St, East Berlin: Virginia Warner-DECD to Benjamin Green, $225,000
6910 Old Harrisburg Rd, Huntington Twp: AJ Home Gemix to Logan Garvey, $345,000
730 Wolf Rd, Reading Twp: Donald Yorks Sr to Joshua Stoner, $165,000
168 Jessica Dr, Reading Twp: BRH at Hampton Heights to Eugene Petit, $525,339
Conewago Valley School District
37 W Water St, Abbottstown: Carolyn Caltrider to Patrick Small, $11,000
140 Fawn Hill Rd, Berwick Twp: Roumani Abdelmalak to Jonathan Lord, $450,000
90 Hemlock Dr, Conewago Twp: Daniel Miller to Christopher Roosen, $222,500
200 N Oxford Ave, Conewago Twp: Todd Price to Juan Perez, $245,750
20 Squire Circle, McSherrystown: Charles Haines-DECD to Allen Briedel, $207,000
42 Squire Circle, McSherrystown: Terry Gladfelter to David Pond, $210,000
325 Lincolnway West, New Oxford: Noble Colt LLC to Gem 1 Properties, $310,000
22 Spruce Lane, Oxford Twp: Ruth Stough-DECD/Shrf to Olit 2023 HB1 Alternative Holdings, $92,500
41 Lottie Lane, Oxford Twp: Christopher Staub to Miguel Hernandez, $510,000
Fairfield School District
2 Friends Creek Trail, Carroll Valley: Dale Feeser to Joshua Kern, $20,000
14 Blizzard Trail, Carroll Valley: Janet Trykowski-DECD to Midfirst Bank, $221,000
18 Persimmon Trail, Carroll Valley: Philko Properties to Hunter Crummitt, $330,000
10 Aspen Trail, Carroll Valley: Wendy Wagner to Dean Simonsen, $260,000
26 Diane Trail, Carroll Valley: Margaret Milburn to Ryan Bieber, $425,000
Gettysburg Area School District
1975 Emittsburg Rd, Cumberland Twp: Barge Donmoyer to American Battlefield Trust, $725,000
Lakeview Dr, Cumberland Twp: Heartland Investment Properties to David Townsend, $95,900
187 Battalion Lane, Cumberland Twp: Michael Hankin to Rita Tempel, $339,000
280 Bottom Rd, Franklin Twp: Frederick Rarig Jr to 2013 Miller LLC, $215,000
274 Bottom Rd, Franklin Twp: Frederick Rarig Jr to 2013 Miller LLC, $900,000
Bottom Rd, Franklin Twp: Frederick Rarig Jr to 2013 Miller LLC, $245,000
260 Middle Creek Rd, Freedom Twp: Dorothy Wagerman-DECD to L&W Properties, $240,000
37 N Fourth St, Gettysburg: Andrew Leone Jr to David Patterson, $187,000
54 N Fifth St, Gettysburg: Douglas Baugher-DECD to Andrew Leone Jr, $230,200
38 Jackson Rd, Mt Joy Twp: Michael Defrancisci to Bon Ton Builders, $55,000
Quiet Creek Rd, Straban Twp: CCD Rock Creek to DRB Group Mid-Atlantic, $3,020,000
211 Ewell Ave, Straban Twp: Maria Gomez/Shrf to Newrez LLC, $180,000
13 Chokeberry Way, Straban Twp: DR Horton Inc-NJ to Donna Lynch, $339,800
241 Quiet Creek Rd, Straban Twp: DRB Group Mid-Atlantic to Merril Thomas, $613,382
1967 Oxford Rd, Straban Twp: Andrew Locke to Richard Shurock, $275,000
191 Lively Stream Way, Straban Twp: Caruso Builder Amblebrook to Dunacn Family Trust, $615,623
Littlestown Area School District
Cool Rd, Germany Twp: Veronica Groft to Alan Shimer, $255,000
36 Pennsylvania Ave, Littlestown: Noble Colt LLC to Karen Detorres, $270,000
675 Bon Ox Rd, Mt Pleasant Twp: Barbara O'Connor to Curtis Piper, $200,000
Upper Adams School District
126 Park St, Bendersville: SPG Asset Management to Javier Ponce, $189,900
2915 Table Rock Rd, Butler Twp: James Elmore Jr to Dustin Black, $307,000
51 Hirschmann Rd, Menallen Twp: Vasantha Kumar to Amberly Stoudt, $58,000
82 Rupp Rd, Tyrone Twp: Akshay Vidyarthi to Tyler McKain, $117,000
