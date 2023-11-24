York and Adams County property transfers: See local home sale prices

Associated Press Finance

Federal inspectors have twice found hundreds of defects in the locomotives and railcars Union Pacific uses at the world’s largest railyard in Nebraska, but none of those seem to explain why a shipping container filled with toxic acid exploded there this fall. Investigators haven’t confirmed the cause of the Sept. 14 blast in a remote corner of the railroad's Bailey Yard in North Platte, Nebraska, about 250 miles west of Omaha. The explosion didn't spread far, but investigators appear to be delving into the questionable decision to load dozens of plastic barrels of perchloric acid inside a shipping container with a wood floor and possibly atop wooden pallets, even though that acid is known to react with wood or any other organic material.