York and Adams County property transfers: See area home sale prices

York Daily Record
·9 min read

Central York School District

2141 N Sherman St, Springettsbury Twp: Eva Arvin-EST to Justin Durbin, $130,000

2520 Midpine Dr, Manchester Twp: Frederick Hess to Matthew Lane, $380,000

2692 N Susquehanna Trail, Manchester Twp: KNA Property Solutions to Max Fink, $285,000

651 Parkwood Dr, Manchester Twp: Christine Cramer to Arthur McNulty, $485,000

170 Greenleaf Rd, Manchester Twp: Timothy Mikotowicz Jr to Kat Real Estates, $247,000

21 E 9th Ave, North York: Patricia Ames to Crown Capital Management, $205,000

220 E 6th Ave & E 6th Ave, North York: Carl Motley Jr to Kelvin Green, $225,000

3547 Starview Rd, Manchester Twp: Troy Barnham to Renee Kaufmann-Burkey, $175,000

110 Lady Morgan Dr, Springettsbury Twp: NVR Inc to Sushrutha Sreidhar, $467,490

50 W 9th Ave, North York: Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency to Mannas LLC, $120,900

733 Oxford Dr, Manchester Twp: CCR Holdings to Robert Mandl Jr, $90,500

Dallastown Area School District

205 Sheffield Dr, York Twp: Mary Saylor to Kevin Saylor, $120,000

155 Teila Dr, York Twp: William Hess Jr-EST to JBGM LLC, $240,000

70 Glen Ave, York Twp: Douglas Zook to Sierra Seybold, $135,000

728 E Main St, York Twp: Joseph Buehler-TR to Henry Bryner Jr, $182,310

108 S Main St, Loganville: Alternative Property Services to Mayra Velez, $264,000

16 N Pleasant Ave, Dallastown: Cameron Kurtz to Corbin Kurtz, $132,000

457 Waters Rd, York Twp: Mercury Properties to Daniel Pritchett, $316,000

405 Waters Rd, York Twp: Robert Smith Jr to Brett Faiola, $265,000

1102 Chambers Ridge, York Twp: Glenn Olsen to Karly Deam, $198,500

2095 Hollywood Dr, York Twp: Jimmy Huynh to Derek Haugh, $353,000

2025 S Queen St Unit 321, York Twp: Elenora Duerr-EST to Kevin Coleman, $213,900

Dover Area School District

3060 Barley Circle, Dover Twp: Frank Eyler to G P S LLC, $160,000

4260-70 Queen St, Dover Twp: Thanks Nettles LLC to SDL Properties, $145,000

2647 Brownstone Dr, Dover Twp: Brownstone Drive LLC to Lovetta Nixon, $273,980

2455 Admire Springs Dr, Dover Twp: Arthur Kirk to Winifred Yaidoo, $343,000

3555 Winter Dr, Dover Twp: Berks at the Seasons to Kieran Koehler, $354,990

58 Butter Rd, Dover: LL Properties to Donald Stoner Jr, $310,000

3383 Night in Gale Circle, Dover Twp: Michelle McKinsey to Cade Leggett, $199,900

Eastern York School District

1001 E River Dr, Hellam Twp: Christopher Brown/Atty to Damione Puopolo, $253,000

704 Taylor Rd, Lower Windsor Twp: Silar Enterprises to Lucus Reichardt, $290,000

110 Crystal Dr, Hellam Twp: Donald Stoner Jr to Alexis Sechler, $215,000

4619 Ore Bank Rd, Hellam Twp: Samuel Spagnola to Derrick Lively, $300,000

Hanover School District

258 Third St, Hanover: Jeffrey Paulus to Barry Almony, $181,775

211 Ruth Ave, Hanover: Jonathan Reichard to Kyle4 Burriss, $185,000

231 Third St, Hanover: SG Property Group to Michael Jacobs, $186,000

134 Paul St, Hanover: BR Homes LLC to William Gill II, $300,000

24 McAllister St, Hanover: Curtis Chronister to Sarek Properties, $88,000

Northeastern School District

25 Devonshire Ct, East Manchester Twp: JXZ Realty to Anthony Pohlhaus, $329,900

131 Musser St, Manchester: Budget Rentals to SREC LLC, $213,000

5100 N Susquehanna Trail, Conewago Twp: Wilma Kauffman to Taylor Heaton, $123,725

3247 Bull Rd, Conewago Twp: Douglas Klinefelter to Chandra Palmerino, $241,000

21 S Second St, Mt Wolf: Edward Temple to Jeremy Figueroa, $125,000

Northern York School District

1230 Twin Lakes Rd, Warrington Twp: Samuel Lasecki Jr to Robert Doll, $115,000

119 Quail Dr, Dillsburg: Adam Gifford to Jason Gresczyk, $305,000

108 Martel Circle, Carroll Twp: Andrew White to Ryan Truxton, $390,000

32 Summer Dr, Monaghan Twp: James Boyer to Kaitlyn Sisic, $530,000

7E Alpat Dr, Monaghan Twp: Roger Petrone to William Hermann, $160,000

7D Alpat Dr, Monaghan Twp: Roger Petrone to William Hermann, $120,000

Red Lion Area School District

475 Thomas Armor Dr, Windsor Twp: Grant Prosser to Breana Kresslein, $324,000

310 Grove Rd, Windsor Twp: Ashley Kyle to Nathaniel Shirey, $379,900

Faraway Dr, Lot 14, North Hopewell Twp: Gerry Baldwin-EST to Robert Moog, $50,000

92 Hake Rd, Chanceford Twp: Donna Dill-EST to Randy Lehr, $186,000

226 S Pine St, Red Lion: Charmaine I Markey Irrevocable Trust to Karen Capalbo, $259,900

South Western School District

70 Sara Lane, West Manheim Twp: Michaela Stitely to Derik Jackson, $255,000

2 Winifred Dr, Penn Twp: High Pointe LLC to NVR Inc, $108,000

106 Pheasant Ridge Rd, West Manheim Twp: DRB Group Mid-Atlantic to Kim Laudenslager, $424,990

36 Garden Lane, Penn Twp: High Pointe LLC to NVR Inc, $108,000

Southeastern School District

148 Edie Circle, Hopewell Twp: Nadine's Overlook to Wayne Brooks, $423,932

Woolen Mill Rd, Hopewell Twp: HD & HD Properties to Amy Steiner, $1,520,000

9376 Woodbine Rd, Fawn Twp: Gregory Kellner to Live Ready LLC, $175,926.89

115 Highfield Rd, Peach Bottom Twp: Tradewinds Marina Inc to Peng Zhang, $5,000

121 Susquehanna Rd, Peach Bottom Twp: Adrianna Yeagy to Ramos Cespedes, $177,000

59 Lee St, Stewartstown: Warren Brewer III to Nicholas Webb, $365,000

240 Leslie Rd, Hopewell Twp: Richmond American Homes of Maryland to Richard Huber, $448,999

106 Chinquapin Trail, Peach Bottom Twp: Denise Ingoe to John Strout, $430,000

18016 Dave Anne Circle, Hopewell Twp: BRH at Kurtz School Villas to Andrew Birkenfeld, $399,990

Orwig Rd, Hopewell Twp: John Klausmeier to Gustav Klausmeier, $330,000

281 Quarry Rd, Peach Bottom Twp: Logan Roseberry to Amanda Wetzel, $165,000

230 Bair Rd, Peach Bottom Twp: Patricia Tyson to Kevin Brooks, $314,900

Southern York School District

31 Crosswind Dr, Shrewsbury Twp: Penn-Mar Organization to Dominic Robinson, $310,000

278 Pine St, Shrewsbury Twp: Ryan Coleman to Brandon Bosley, $220,000

4623 Myers Rd, Codorus Twp: Kenneth Allison-EST to Mercury Properties, $226,000

106 Penny Lane, Shrewsbury Twp: Henry Aszklar Jr-TR to Troy Bonitz, $345,000

Spring Grove Area School District

305 Greenwood Rd, Spring Grove: Spring Forge Development to Dane Ott, $40,000

Trinity Rd, North Codorus Twp: Theodore Schaeffer Jr to Custom Creation Building Group, $55,000

119 Pine Springs Blvd, Jackson Twp: Newrez LLC to Flipper Sisters LLC, $220,000

2053 Stoverstown Rd, North Codorus Twp: Angelic Etter to Hazel Fuentes, $255,000

4892 Zeiglers Church Rd, North Codorus Twp: Deborah Altland to Drue Altland, $660,000

West Shore School District

228 White Dogwood Dr, Newberry 1st: Donald Frank to Adam Heidel, $179,900

110 Railroad St, Goldsboro: Craig Scott to Jack Hannon, $162,000

644B Fishing Creek Rd, Fairview Twp: Lakeview Loan Servicing to Tri Star 2022 PA, $145,000

Elder Trail Lot 23, Fairview Twp: Dona Shearer-TR to Thomas Kehler, $2,500

201 York Rd, Fairview Twp: Carl Snyder to Rende Properties, $130,000

West York Area School District

2225 Esbenshade Rd, West Manchester Twp: Chong Su Kim to Edelin Noesi, $265,000

503 Bentwood Lane, West Manchester Twp: Marika Moore to Alex Gates, $205,000

1412 Wheatfield Dr, West Manchester Twp: Patricia Binko to Karen Menke, $334,900

York City School District

226 E Poplar St, York: SPG Capital to Ones Fleuristin, $47,000

448 Wilson Ct, York: Noel Dela Cruz to Wendy Hidalgo, $85,000

720 W King St, York: Christopher Minnich to Bravo Investments, $200,000

121 North West St, York: Angela Thompson to GMS Real Estate, $93,500

Duke St, York: 25 North Duke Street LLC to D & F Realty Holdings, $345,000

852 Wood St, York: Carley Young to Justin Hicks, $112,000

147 E Maple St, York: SPG Capital to Blessed Home Management, $55,000

338 S Pershing Ave, York: SREC LLC to Ivan Smucker, $79,000

829 W Princess St, York: Sarek Properties to Stephen Beiler, $165,000

237 E Market St, York: Properties Investment Concepts to BSG Real Estate Rentals, $345,000

739 Linden Ave, York: Donald Simmons to Betty Kennedy, $50,000

108 Augusta Ct, York: Fay Grove-EST to JYM Homes, $125,000

738 W Philadelphia St, York: BLB Investment Group to Jessica Brooks, $162,000

York Suburban School District

Mount Rose Ave & 2519 Mount Rose Ave, Spring Garden Twp: Mount Rose Eagle LP to Torbert's Nest LLC, $2,300,000

510 S Vernon St, Springettsbury Ind: Bessie Coneway-EST to Augustin Chamizo-Morales, $206,000

2906 5th Ave, Springettsbury Ind: Janel Abel to Thomas Stadtlander, $215,000

36 N Russell St, Springettsbury Ind: John Saylor-EST to Angdupe2011 LLC, $140,000

766 Clearmount Rd, Spring Garden Twp: Hillside Lane Associates to Clearmount RE LLC, $220,000

1118 Prospect St, Spring Garden Twp: Four Wild and Crazy Guys I LLC to Louigene Cyprien, $230,000

500 Shady Dell Rd, Spring Garden Twp: Jay Thiessen to Ali Elsaied, $825,000

Bermudian Springs School District

122 Tammy Dr, Huntington Twp: BLG Construction to Garman Homes, $217,500

162 Baltimore Rd, Latimore Twp: Richard Myford to Maple Street LLC, $180,000

460 County Line Rd, Latimore Twp: Wayne Martens to Jason Henline, $430,000

2940 Stoney Point Rd, Reading Twp: Bhuwan Acharya to RD 1 Real Estate, $650,000

Conewago Valley High School

Carlisle Pike, Berwick Twp: CDJR Hanover RE to Ciocca York Real Estate, $3,650,000

84 Hemlock Dr, Conewago Twp: Jack Dial to George Miller, $239,900

81 Main St, McSherrystown: Devin Chesney to Charles McDonald, $268,000

108 Katelyn Dr, Oxford Twp: Lynne Fuhrman to Natalie Cross, $243,000

Fairfield Area School District

13 Polly Trail, Carroll Valley: Cheryl Latham to David Cullen, $315,000

Gettysburg Area School District

257 Barlow Rd, Cumberland Twp: Lauren Schwartzbeck to Nona Schwartzbeck, $277,000

2420 Pumping Station Road, Freedom Twp: Cameron Johnson to Jonathan Hahn, $50,000

224 Gettys St, Gettysburg: Tonya Robinson to Jacqueline White, $235,000

301 Victor St, Gettysburg: Timothy Good to Andrew Biggins, $325,000

321 York St, Gettysburg: Ridge Rentals to Kim Miller, $242,000

357 W High St, Gettysburg: Jane Patrono to Sally Morin, $239,000

32 Quiet Creek Dr, Straban Twp: DR Horton Inc-NJ to Denise Martin, $405,000

1139 Old Harrisburg Rd, Straban Twp: Rodney Swartz to Kendall Sanders, $345,000

26 Chokeberry Way, Straban Twp: DR Horton Inc-NJ to Michele Falardeau, $409,990

Littlestown Area School District

565 Kindig Rd, Germany Twp: Harlan Myers-DECD to Charlotte Devilbiss, $250,000

104 E Myrtle St, Littlestown: Virginia Stauffer to Tiffany Miller, $198,000

235 Kuhn Rd, Mt Pleasant Twp: Beulah Hartlaub to John Hartlaub Jr, $102,000

175 Elmwood Ave, Union Twp: Robert Plunkert to Edward Hough, $440,000

Upper Adams School District

39 Conewago St, Arendtsville: Elaine Galusha-DECD to Aimee Stambaugh, $185,000

110 Church St, Bendersville: Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Brandon Brookens, $134,500

30 Middle Rd, Menallen Twp: Myers Family Living Trust to Jeffrey Herbst Jr, $675,000

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: York and Adams County PA property transfers

