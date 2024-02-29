York and Adams County property transfers: See area home sale prices
Central York School District
2141 N Sherman St, Springettsbury Twp: Eva Arvin-EST to Justin Durbin, $130,000
2520 Midpine Dr, Manchester Twp: Frederick Hess to Matthew Lane, $380,000
2692 N Susquehanna Trail, Manchester Twp: KNA Property Solutions to Max Fink, $285,000
651 Parkwood Dr, Manchester Twp: Christine Cramer to Arthur McNulty, $485,000
170 Greenleaf Rd, Manchester Twp: Timothy Mikotowicz Jr to Kat Real Estates, $247,000
21 E 9th Ave, North York: Patricia Ames to Crown Capital Management, $205,000
220 E 6th Ave & E 6th Ave, North York: Carl Motley Jr to Kelvin Green, $225,000
3547 Starview Rd, Manchester Twp: Troy Barnham to Renee Kaufmann-Burkey, $175,000
110 Lady Morgan Dr, Springettsbury Twp: NVR Inc to Sushrutha Sreidhar, $467,490
50 W 9th Ave, North York: Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency to Mannas LLC, $120,900
733 Oxford Dr, Manchester Twp: CCR Holdings to Robert Mandl Jr, $90,500
Dallastown Area School District
205 Sheffield Dr, York Twp: Mary Saylor to Kevin Saylor, $120,000
155 Teila Dr, York Twp: William Hess Jr-EST to JBGM LLC, $240,000
70 Glen Ave, York Twp: Douglas Zook to Sierra Seybold, $135,000
728 E Main St, York Twp: Joseph Buehler-TR to Henry Bryner Jr, $182,310
108 S Main St, Loganville: Alternative Property Services to Mayra Velez, $264,000
16 N Pleasant Ave, Dallastown: Cameron Kurtz to Corbin Kurtz, $132,000
457 Waters Rd, York Twp: Mercury Properties to Daniel Pritchett, $316,000
405 Waters Rd, York Twp: Robert Smith Jr to Brett Faiola, $265,000
1102 Chambers Ridge, York Twp: Glenn Olsen to Karly Deam, $198,500
2095 Hollywood Dr, York Twp: Jimmy Huynh to Derek Haugh, $353,000
2025 S Queen St Unit 321, York Twp: Elenora Duerr-EST to Kevin Coleman, $213,900
Dover Area School District
3060 Barley Circle, Dover Twp: Frank Eyler to G P S LLC, $160,000
4260-70 Queen St, Dover Twp: Thanks Nettles LLC to SDL Properties, $145,000
2647 Brownstone Dr, Dover Twp: Brownstone Drive LLC to Lovetta Nixon, $273,980
2455 Admire Springs Dr, Dover Twp: Arthur Kirk to Winifred Yaidoo, $343,000
3555 Winter Dr, Dover Twp: Berks at the Seasons to Kieran Koehler, $354,990
58 Butter Rd, Dover: LL Properties to Donald Stoner Jr, $310,000
3383 Night in Gale Circle, Dover Twp: Michelle McKinsey to Cade Leggett, $199,900
Eastern York School District
1001 E River Dr, Hellam Twp: Christopher Brown/Atty to Damione Puopolo, $253,000
704 Taylor Rd, Lower Windsor Twp: Silar Enterprises to Lucus Reichardt, $290,000
110 Crystal Dr, Hellam Twp: Donald Stoner Jr to Alexis Sechler, $215,000
4619 Ore Bank Rd, Hellam Twp: Samuel Spagnola to Derrick Lively, $300,000
Hanover School District
258 Third St, Hanover: Jeffrey Paulus to Barry Almony, $181,775
211 Ruth Ave, Hanover: Jonathan Reichard to Kyle4 Burriss, $185,000
231 Third St, Hanover: SG Property Group to Michael Jacobs, $186,000
134 Paul St, Hanover: BR Homes LLC to William Gill II, $300,000
24 McAllister St, Hanover: Curtis Chronister to Sarek Properties, $88,000
Northeastern School District
25 Devonshire Ct, East Manchester Twp: JXZ Realty to Anthony Pohlhaus, $329,900
131 Musser St, Manchester: Budget Rentals to SREC LLC, $213,000
5100 N Susquehanna Trail, Conewago Twp: Wilma Kauffman to Taylor Heaton, $123,725
3247 Bull Rd, Conewago Twp: Douglas Klinefelter to Chandra Palmerino, $241,000
21 S Second St, Mt Wolf: Edward Temple to Jeremy Figueroa, $125,000
Northern York School District
1230 Twin Lakes Rd, Warrington Twp: Samuel Lasecki Jr to Robert Doll, $115,000
119 Quail Dr, Dillsburg: Adam Gifford to Jason Gresczyk, $305,000
108 Martel Circle, Carroll Twp: Andrew White to Ryan Truxton, $390,000
32 Summer Dr, Monaghan Twp: James Boyer to Kaitlyn Sisic, $530,000
7E Alpat Dr, Monaghan Twp: Roger Petrone to William Hermann, $160,000
7D Alpat Dr, Monaghan Twp: Roger Petrone to William Hermann, $120,000
Red Lion Area School District
475 Thomas Armor Dr, Windsor Twp: Grant Prosser to Breana Kresslein, $324,000
310 Grove Rd, Windsor Twp: Ashley Kyle to Nathaniel Shirey, $379,900
Faraway Dr, Lot 14, North Hopewell Twp: Gerry Baldwin-EST to Robert Moog, $50,000
92 Hake Rd, Chanceford Twp: Donna Dill-EST to Randy Lehr, $186,000
226 S Pine St, Red Lion: Charmaine I Markey Irrevocable Trust to Karen Capalbo, $259,900
South Western School District
70 Sara Lane, West Manheim Twp: Michaela Stitely to Derik Jackson, $255,000
2 Winifred Dr, Penn Twp: High Pointe LLC to NVR Inc, $108,000
106 Pheasant Ridge Rd, West Manheim Twp: DRB Group Mid-Atlantic to Kim Laudenslager, $424,990
36 Garden Lane, Penn Twp: High Pointe LLC to NVR Inc, $108,000
Southeastern School District
148 Edie Circle, Hopewell Twp: Nadine's Overlook to Wayne Brooks, $423,932
Woolen Mill Rd, Hopewell Twp: HD & HD Properties to Amy Steiner, $1,520,000
9376 Woodbine Rd, Fawn Twp: Gregory Kellner to Live Ready LLC, $175,926.89
115 Highfield Rd, Peach Bottom Twp: Tradewinds Marina Inc to Peng Zhang, $5,000
121 Susquehanna Rd, Peach Bottom Twp: Adrianna Yeagy to Ramos Cespedes, $177,000
59 Lee St, Stewartstown: Warren Brewer III to Nicholas Webb, $365,000
240 Leslie Rd, Hopewell Twp: Richmond American Homes of Maryland to Richard Huber, $448,999
106 Chinquapin Trail, Peach Bottom Twp: Denise Ingoe to John Strout, $430,000
18016 Dave Anne Circle, Hopewell Twp: BRH at Kurtz School Villas to Andrew Birkenfeld, $399,990
Orwig Rd, Hopewell Twp: John Klausmeier to Gustav Klausmeier, $330,000
281 Quarry Rd, Peach Bottom Twp: Logan Roseberry to Amanda Wetzel, $165,000
230 Bair Rd, Peach Bottom Twp: Patricia Tyson to Kevin Brooks, $314,900
Southern York School District
31 Crosswind Dr, Shrewsbury Twp: Penn-Mar Organization to Dominic Robinson, $310,000
278 Pine St, Shrewsbury Twp: Ryan Coleman to Brandon Bosley, $220,000
4623 Myers Rd, Codorus Twp: Kenneth Allison-EST to Mercury Properties, $226,000
106 Penny Lane, Shrewsbury Twp: Henry Aszklar Jr-TR to Troy Bonitz, $345,000
Spring Grove Area School District
305 Greenwood Rd, Spring Grove: Spring Forge Development to Dane Ott, $40,000
Trinity Rd, North Codorus Twp: Theodore Schaeffer Jr to Custom Creation Building Group, $55,000
119 Pine Springs Blvd, Jackson Twp: Newrez LLC to Flipper Sisters LLC, $220,000
2053 Stoverstown Rd, North Codorus Twp: Angelic Etter to Hazel Fuentes, $255,000
4892 Zeiglers Church Rd, North Codorus Twp: Deborah Altland to Drue Altland, $660,000
West Shore School District
228 White Dogwood Dr, Newberry 1st: Donald Frank to Adam Heidel, $179,900
110 Railroad St, Goldsboro: Craig Scott to Jack Hannon, $162,000
644B Fishing Creek Rd, Fairview Twp: Lakeview Loan Servicing to Tri Star 2022 PA, $145,000
Elder Trail Lot 23, Fairview Twp: Dona Shearer-TR to Thomas Kehler, $2,500
201 York Rd, Fairview Twp: Carl Snyder to Rende Properties, $130,000
West York Area School District
2225 Esbenshade Rd, West Manchester Twp: Chong Su Kim to Edelin Noesi, $265,000
503 Bentwood Lane, West Manchester Twp: Marika Moore to Alex Gates, $205,000
1412 Wheatfield Dr, West Manchester Twp: Patricia Binko to Karen Menke, $334,900
York City School District
226 E Poplar St, York: SPG Capital to Ones Fleuristin, $47,000
448 Wilson Ct, York: Noel Dela Cruz to Wendy Hidalgo, $85,000
720 W King St, York: Christopher Minnich to Bravo Investments, $200,000
121 North West St, York: Angela Thompson to GMS Real Estate, $93,500
Duke St, York: 25 North Duke Street LLC to D & F Realty Holdings, $345,000
852 Wood St, York: Carley Young to Justin Hicks, $112,000
147 E Maple St, York: SPG Capital to Blessed Home Management, $55,000
338 S Pershing Ave, York: SREC LLC to Ivan Smucker, $79,000
829 W Princess St, York: Sarek Properties to Stephen Beiler, $165,000
237 E Market St, York: Properties Investment Concepts to BSG Real Estate Rentals, $345,000
739 Linden Ave, York: Donald Simmons to Betty Kennedy, $50,000
108 Augusta Ct, York: Fay Grove-EST to JYM Homes, $125,000
738 W Philadelphia St, York: BLB Investment Group to Jessica Brooks, $162,000
York Suburban School District
Mount Rose Ave & 2519 Mount Rose Ave, Spring Garden Twp: Mount Rose Eagle LP to Torbert's Nest LLC, $2,300,000
510 S Vernon St, Springettsbury Ind: Bessie Coneway-EST to Augustin Chamizo-Morales, $206,000
2906 5th Ave, Springettsbury Ind: Janel Abel to Thomas Stadtlander, $215,000
36 N Russell St, Springettsbury Ind: John Saylor-EST to Angdupe2011 LLC, $140,000
766 Clearmount Rd, Spring Garden Twp: Hillside Lane Associates to Clearmount RE LLC, $220,000
1118 Prospect St, Spring Garden Twp: Four Wild and Crazy Guys I LLC to Louigene Cyprien, $230,000
500 Shady Dell Rd, Spring Garden Twp: Jay Thiessen to Ali Elsaied, $825,000
Bermudian Springs School District
122 Tammy Dr, Huntington Twp: BLG Construction to Garman Homes, $217,500
162 Baltimore Rd, Latimore Twp: Richard Myford to Maple Street LLC, $180,000
460 County Line Rd, Latimore Twp: Wayne Martens to Jason Henline, $430,000
2940 Stoney Point Rd, Reading Twp: Bhuwan Acharya to RD 1 Real Estate, $650,000
Conewago Valley High School
Carlisle Pike, Berwick Twp: CDJR Hanover RE to Ciocca York Real Estate, $3,650,000
84 Hemlock Dr, Conewago Twp: Jack Dial to George Miller, $239,900
81 Main St, McSherrystown: Devin Chesney to Charles McDonald, $268,000
108 Katelyn Dr, Oxford Twp: Lynne Fuhrman to Natalie Cross, $243,000
Fairfield Area School District
13 Polly Trail, Carroll Valley: Cheryl Latham to David Cullen, $315,000
Gettysburg Area School District
257 Barlow Rd, Cumberland Twp: Lauren Schwartzbeck to Nona Schwartzbeck, $277,000
2420 Pumping Station Road, Freedom Twp: Cameron Johnson to Jonathan Hahn, $50,000
224 Gettys St, Gettysburg: Tonya Robinson to Jacqueline White, $235,000
301 Victor St, Gettysburg: Timothy Good to Andrew Biggins, $325,000
321 York St, Gettysburg: Ridge Rentals to Kim Miller, $242,000
357 W High St, Gettysburg: Jane Patrono to Sally Morin, $239,000
32 Quiet Creek Dr, Straban Twp: DR Horton Inc-NJ to Denise Martin, $405,000
1139 Old Harrisburg Rd, Straban Twp: Rodney Swartz to Kendall Sanders, $345,000
26 Chokeberry Way, Straban Twp: DR Horton Inc-NJ to Michele Falardeau, $409,990
Littlestown Area School District
565 Kindig Rd, Germany Twp: Harlan Myers-DECD to Charlotte Devilbiss, $250,000
104 E Myrtle St, Littlestown: Virginia Stauffer to Tiffany Miller, $198,000
235 Kuhn Rd, Mt Pleasant Twp: Beulah Hartlaub to John Hartlaub Jr, $102,000
175 Elmwood Ave, Union Twp: Robert Plunkert to Edward Hough, $440,000
Upper Adams School District
39 Conewago St, Arendtsville: Elaine Galusha-DECD to Aimee Stambaugh, $185,000
110 Church St, Bendersville: Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Brandon Brookens, $134,500
30 Middle Rd, Menallen Twp: Myers Family Living Trust to Jeffrey Herbst Jr, $675,000
