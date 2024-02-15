York and Adams County property transfers: See area home sale prices
Central York School District
625 Parkwood Dr, Manchester Twp: Custom Home Group to Janet Hartman, $134,900
470 Marion Rd, Springettsbury Twp: Cheryl Chambers to Aisha Seigle, $235,000
115 Lady Morgan Dr, Springettsbury Twp: NVR Inc to Ifeanyi Orakwue, $431,685
3931 Druck Valley Rd, Springettsbury Twp: Kevin Ross to Pamela Cohen, $935,000
209 E Fifth Ave, North York: US Bank Trust NA to Katelyn Graver, $123,500
112 Lexton Dr, Manchester Twp: Pamela O'Berry to Sherry O'Berry, $137,500
1833 Shawan Lane & Shawan Lane, Springettsbury Twp: Harla Verman to Peter Vaughn, $682,500
Dallastown Area School District
7 E Broad St, Dallastown: Stacey Hunter to Assamee Shabazz, $186,000
3366 Cape Horn Rd, York Twp: FG Property Group to Janie Busch, $219,000
31 Merrin Rd, York Twp: Elfner Holdings to Justin Thomas, $263,000
7 Valley View Rd, Loganville: Dolores Amspacher-EST to Andrew Schmidt, $311,000
495 Locust St, York Twp: Southwood Properties Group to Sole Flats LLC, $350,000
9232 E Springfield Rd, Springfield Twp: Integrity First Home Buyers to Ryan Wartzman, $290,000
410 W Main St, Dallastown: Scott Naylor to William Mego Jr, $170,000
310 Clarks Way, York Twp: Lois Eberly-EST to Gregg Clymer, $220,000
25 Rockdale Dr, Loganville: Ecowayz Investments to Jeffrey Rang, $399,500
Dover Area School District
4281 Queen St, Dover Twp: Thanks Nettles LLC to Andrew Schneider, $95,000
2507 Village Rd, Dover Twp: Gilbert Aviles Jr to Maria Sweeney, $252,500
3635 Pebble Run Dr, Dover Twp: Freedom is not Free TT to BRH at the Seasons, $77,400
Eastern York School District
33 Derby Ct, Lower Windsor Twp: Ian Liebgott to Elaine Kauffman, $275,000
519 Oak Hollow Rd, Lower Windsor Twp: Kimberly Kline to Clearwater PA Properties, $44,000
Hanover School District
42 Orchard St, Hanover: John Woodland Jr to Dustin Burriss, $169,500
33-37 Frederick St, Hanover: Adams-Hanover Counseling Services to Borough of Hanover, $729,000
149 McAllister St, Hanover: Jeffrey Gebhart to Sarek Properties, $105,000
Northeastern School District
10 Maple Run Dr, Conewago Twp: Vernon Shire Jr to Kannan Lawrence, $245,000
1400 Conewago Creek Rd, East Manchester Twp: Yvonne Hinkle to Peter Brownell, $165,000
55 Dylan Dr, Conewago Twp: Linda Neff to Samuel Adams III, $335,000
Northern York School District
Siddonsburg Off Road, Monaghan Twp: Mesco Inc to York Water Company, $5,000
450 Thundergust Mill Rd, Warrington Twp: Harry Fox Jr to Daniel Livingston, $179,900
84 Renolds Rd, Washington Twp: SGE Capital to Brett Herman, $215,000
119 Ore Bank Rd, Carroll Twp: Robert Shelly to GAAP Investments, $550,000
739 S Baltimore St, Carroll Twp: Thomas Nye to Meera Rai, $145,000
Red Lion Area School District
130 N Franklin St, Red Lion: Martha Clark to Isaac Blevins Jr, $146,500
52 Maidstone Ave, Chanceford Twp: Bryan Eldridge to Bailey Tackett, $310,000
203 N Franklin St, Red Lion: Matthew Wilson to Christopher Wilson, $155,000
565 Strayer Dr, Windsor Twp: Che Quick to Chelsea Allen, $339,000
Furnace Rd, 10482 Lucky Rd & Lucky Rd, Chanceford Twp: Allyson Schott to Daniel Redmond, $210,000
313 Larkin Dr, Windsor Twp: Marisa Haggerty to Kyle O'Keefe, $244,000
Various Municipalities & Tracts, Windsor: Yorktowne Business Associates to Maple St Property Management, $2,630,000
70-72 N Penn St, Windsor: Nathan Elfner to Miles Staub, $182,500
12991 Lebanon Church Rd, North Hopewell Twp: Randy Criswell to Brenda Runkle, $120,000
4083 Woodspring Lane, Windsor Twp: Yvonne Stein/Atty to Erma Barnhart, $270,000
South Western School District
730 Beck Mill Rd, Penn Twp: Tami Turchich to Hillside Financial, $220,000
4 Winifred Lane, Penn Twp: High Pointe LLC to NVR Inc, $108,000
63 Menlena Circle, West Manheim Twp: Ronald Buffington Jr to Lesny Mazariego, $245,000
703 Hartman Ave, Penn Twp: Nancy Crawford to Francisco Carreras, $279,900
Westminster & Granfer St, Penn Twp: Gerald Mummert to Bon Ton Builders, $125,000
174 Center St Unit 174, Penn Twp: Nicholas Haines to James Decusati, $122,000
137 Zachary Dr, West Manheim Twp: Jason Silverman to Ashley Alascia, $208,000
14 Yara Way, West Manheim Twp: Hee Ja Kim to Dominic Davis, $369,000
189 Heritage Dr, West Manheim Twp: DRB Group Mid-Atlantic to Alaina Harvischak, $430,545
752 Barrett St, Penn Twp: Wanda Noel to DETV LLC, $151,000
7 Forest View Terrace, West Manheim Twp: Jeremy Brown to Thi Ngoc Ha Nguyen, $229,900
Southeastern School District
18014 Dave Anne Circle, Hopewell Twp: Tricorner-Gemcraft Homes to Douglas Wood, $413,268
1469 Main St, Fawn Twp: Kelly McFall to Cartus Financial Corporation, $510,000
1469 Main St, Fawn Twp: Cartus Financial Corporation to Susan Gerstmyer, $510,000
Various Tracts, Hopewell Twp: Fairview at Kurtz School Road to BRH at Kurtz School Villas, $234,000
18007 Dave Anne Circle, Hopewell Twp: BRH at Kurtz School Villas to Raymond Reinholt, $320,840
75 Lee St, Stewartstown: Marcus Lasarko Sr to Christopher Castillo, $407,500
18006 Dave Anne Circle, Hopewell Twp: BRH at Kurtz School Villas to Summer Lin, $309,990
3730 Quesenberry Lane, Hopewell Twp: Greg Chambers to Darin Pemberton, $530,000
16142 Draco Rd, Hopewell Twp: Central Penn Capital Management to BRH Homes in PA South Central, $125,000
Southern York School District
19 W Railroad Ave, Shrewsbury: Kitchell Chiropractic to 19 W Railroad LLC, $320,000
1 Virginia Ave, Shrewsbury: Robert Helms/Atty to Braden Musselman, $375,000
37 E Main St & E Main St, Railroad: Kevin Roberts to Roger Curtis, $249,900
16 N Shaffer Dr, New Freedom: Integrity First Home Buyers to Amos Stoltzfus Jr, $269,995
108 N 2nd St, New Freedom: 10 Second LLC to House Cash LLC, $350,000
5301 Valley View Rd, Codorus Twp: DR Horton Inc-NJ to Peter Manno, $346,320
Spring Grove Area School District
150 W Hanover St, Spring Grove: Stefanie Lain to Douglas Klinefelter, $295,000
2697 Stoverstown Rd, North Codorus Twp: Kim Ries to Scott Myers, $320,000
333 S Lake Rd, Jackson Twp: John Esler to Kyle Bly, $169,900
699 Iron Ridge Rd & Iron Ridge Rd, Heidelberg Twp: Linda Menchey to Benjamin Sawyer, $545,000
273 Protectory Rd, Paradise Twp: Dorothy Bonenrake-EST to Joshua Hibner, $350,000
2741 Stoverstown Rd, North Codorus Twp: John Bentz Jr to Benjamin Leib, $285,000
164 N Walnut St, Spring Grove: Brent Leppo II to William Naill III, $270,400
West Shore School District
991 Old Rossville Rd, Fairview Twp: Sharon Ryen/Atty to JMS Broadway, $110,000
325 Kelso Dr, Fairview Twp: NVR Inc to James Fletcher, $527,110
482 Pleasant View Rd, Fairview Twp: Stephen Shartle to Alpha LLC, $251,482
10 N Ben Hogan Dr, Newberry 1st: Karen Wadley to Qiang Liu, $330,000
130 Red Maple Dr, Newberry 1st: Golf Enterprises to Garman Builders at York, $85,900
3845 Lewisberry Rd, Newberry 1st: Cody Wharton to David Messimer, $270,000
West York Area School District
1751 Monroe St, West York: Mary Ann Foster to Sukaisha McMillan, $177,000
1874 Azelea Dr C3, West Manchester Twp: Ronald Bennedum-EST to Robert Dell, $149,900
2098 Loman Ave, West Manchester Twp: MK York Properties to Keith Vaughn, $300,000
2445 Church Rd, West Manchester Twp: Lindsey Murphy to David Crays Jr, $299,900
1965 Normandie Dr, West Manchester Twp: Hrisoula Stantzos to George Margetas, $315,400
52 Westview Manor, West Manchester Twp: Patricia Emig/Atty to Cody Norris, $180,000
York City School District
607 W Princess St, York: Integrity First Home Buyers to Kutcher & Associates, $65,000
600 W Market St & 15 S West St, York: Jeffrey Kober to 600 Market St LLC, $500,000
745 W Poplar St, York: SPG Capital to Hector Argueta, $72,000
505 Cooper Place, York: Troy Edwards to Ludwig Francisco, $94,990
174 Merion Rd, York: Nancy Ahalt to Heather Leiendecker, $469,000
316 W Princess St, York: Breneman & Klinedinst Realty Management to John Wilson, $100,000
1125 Roosevelt Ave, York: 1125 Roosevelt LP to MAR Investments, $400,000
641 Linden Ave, York: Ryan Carroll to Eugenia Arato, $120,000
432 Saint Paul St, York: M&T Construction to Ashley Keefer, $108,000
Various Tracts, York: Dentsply Sirona Inc to Redevelopment Authority of York, $4,250,000
1785 Devers Rd, York: Samuel Wynegar-EST to Peyton Celuch, $109,000
714 W Philadelphia St, York: SPG Capital to Mithnie Dorce, $117,400
246 Chestnut St, York: Redevelopment Authority of York to Cedar Hill Property Services, $1,500
456 Juniper St, York: Segpar Investments to Connor Hyer, $150,000
211 N Eberts Lane, York: 211 N Eberts LLC to Christyan Delgado, $145,000
611 W King St, York: Sarek Properties to Smoker Enterprises, $134,500
326 Frederick Ct, York: US Customs and Border Protection to Rock Hall Builders, $85,000
703 W Princess St, York: Micelania Acevedo to York Express Services, $68,500
641 Linden Ave, York: Eugenia Arato to G2 Rentals, $120,000
815 S George St, York: Summer Lin to Bilary Property Group, $195,000
York Suburban School District
1170 Turnberry Lane, Spring Garden Twp: Donald Miller to Pamela Kinsley, $425,000
140 Edgewood Rd, Springettsbury Ind: Joseph Ayad to Brandon Schreffler, $235,000
380 Greendale Rd, Spring Garden Twp: Stephanie Hughes to David Eshelman, $220,000
371 Old Orchard Lane, Spring Garden Twp: Phantom Property Investments to Noah Brockway, $355,000
1390 Lancaster Ave, Spring Garden Twp: Romaine Bates-EST to Wenger Consultative Services, $140,150
1273 Laurel Oak Lane, Spring Garden Twp: Raymond Manus to Adekunle Adewale, $444,000
1170 Wyndsong Dr, Spring Garden Twp: Garth Good to David Bradley, $827,000
667 Colonial Ave, Spring Garden Twp: Hillside Lane Associates to Konah Parker, $199,900
Bermudian Springs School District
155 Hillside Dr, East Berlin: Carnis Reed to Christine Harbaugh, $293,000
75 Ironstone Rd, Latimore Twp: Bradley Becker to Rafael Garcia, $50,000
9 Hines Dr, Latimore Twp: Paul Lloyd to Matthew Bitner, $39,900
72 Heather Lane, Reading Twp: Berks at Hampton Heights to Fylan Ramper, $369,990
Conewago Valley School District
84 Galaxy Dr, Conewago Twp: Wesley Funk to Robert Kennell, $241,000
2224 Hunterstown-Hampton Rd, Straban Twp: Angela Barakati-SHRF to Pennmac Loan Services, $121,000
Fairfield Area School District
14 Blizzard Trail, Carroll Valley: Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Zahidul Khan MD, $315,000
14 Yvonne Trail, Carroll Valley: Amanda Mirabile-SHRF to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp, $115,000
21 Janet Trail, Carroll Valley: Tom Henschke LLC to Bennett Builders, $20,000
Iron Springs Rd, Hamiltonban Twp: Elizabeth Chase to Specialty Granules, $635,505
190 Sour Mash Trail, Hamiltonban Twp: Carol Allmon to Senseney Living Trust, $255,000
Gettysburg Area School District
310 Barlow Greenmount Rd, Cumberland Twp: Amy Sue Reasner-DECD to Triple The Fun Farm, $550,800
47 Apple Ave, Cumberland Twp: Timothy Plank to Karen Harner, $269,900
88 Bridge Valley Rd, Mt Joy Twp: DR Horton Inc-NJ to Kevin Dorian, $409,990
96 Bridge Valley Rd, Mt Joy Twp: DR Horton Inc-NJ to Jennifer Haase, $444,990
40 Chokeberry Way, Straban Twp: DR Horton Inc-NJ to Sharon Wofse, $370,590
Hunterstown Rd, Straban Twp: Kenneth Bigham to CCD Rock Creek, $125,000
Littlestown Area School District
16 Hickory Ave, Bonneauville: Kori Meinsen to Dalton Schaszberger, $197,000
5 Charlestown Ct, Littlestown: Donna Shaeffer to Dale Bromwell, $310,000
325 Lexington Way, Littlestown: Western Run Capital Management to Marti Sickeri, $249,900
935 Fish and Game Rd, Mt Joy Twp: Samuel Haines to Maggie Hooper, $425,000
500 Heritage Dr, Mt Pleasant Twp: Deborah Abbamonte to Gary Yagel, $60,000
45 Juniper Dr, Union Twp: Vera Engle to Georgie Wirick, $349,900
45 Clover Dr, Union Twp: Steven Lane to Andrew Jefferis, $410,000
Upper Adams School District
117 Park St, Bendersville: Dennis Reever to Double R Rentals, $170,000
33 Ridge Ave, Biglerville: Herman Dixon to Denise Pickett, $210,000
2340 Table Rock Rd, Butler Twp: Larry Fetter Sr-DECD to Randy Whetstone, $106,500
1575 Rentzel Rd, Butler Twp: Charles Vanarsdale to Chad Waddell, $950,000
202 Guernsey Rd, Butler Twp: Liesel Southerly-EST to Michael Southerly, $135,000
424 Stone Jug Rd, Butler Twp: Wendell Herr to Heather Semies, $6,000
24 Pine Ridge Rd, Menallen Twp: Harry Anders to Travis Knott, $410,000
30 Rupp Rd, Tyrone Twp: Akshay Vidyarthi to James Kostoplis, $90,000
44 Rupp Rd, Tyrone Twp: Akshay Vidyarthi to Stephanie Kostoplis, $90,000
