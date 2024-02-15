York and Adams County property transfers: See area home sale prices

Associated Press Finance

William Post, a Michigan man who played an important role in the development of Pop-Tarts, has died at age 96. Post died Saturday, according to a family obituary which provided no details on his death but says he was raised in Grand Rapids as “one of seven children of Dutch immigrants" and had retired at age 56 as a senior vice president with Keebler Company and settled in Glen Arbor, Michigan. Kellanova, formerly known as Kellogg Co., said in a statement Wednesday that it was “deeply saddened” by Post's death.