York and Adams County property transfers: See what homes are selling for
Central York School District
3395 Bitternut Blvd, Manchester Twp: Eddie Lawton to Olaniyi Oladapo, $335,000
Deininger Rear Rd, Springettsbury Twp: Ronald Sipe to Deborah Rinehart, $15,000
2115 Aslan Dr, Manchester Twp: Sridhar Chunduru to Tiffany McMeans, $385,000
1129 Heathridge Lane, Manchester Twp: Tiffany McMeans to Kalonda Chance, $199,900
3284 Raintree Rd, Manchester Twp: Michael Smith to Harka Gurung, $360,000
543 Sandtone Lane, Manchester Twp: Brian Hubbard to Bethany Zeller, $335,000
2191 Narnia Dr & Narnia Dr, Manchester Twp: Donald Knisely to Justin Fitzgerald, $254,000
219 Chadsworth Way, Springettsbury Twp: NVR Inc to Ekaette Akwa, $448,765
1325 Canterbury Lane, Springettsbury Twp: Victor Riazy to JXZ Realty, $180,000
2150 N Sherman St, Springettsbury Twp: Karl Pfalzgraf to Robbie Stambaugh, $229,900
3350 E Market St, Springettsbury Twp: Joseph Lau to Kay Homes LLC, $400,000
1950 High Rock Lane, Springettsbury Twp: Karen Stollenwerk to Stephen Monick, $680,000
1070 Wetherburn Dr, Manchester Twp: James Moran to Daniel Lobato Esteves, $562,500
Dallastown Area School District
10709 Mount Zion Rd, Springfield Twp: Jacqueline Starz-EST to Budget Rentals, $397,000
727 Blossom Hill Lane, York Twp: Aarn Alvis to Cartus Financial Corp, $305,000
392 Tyler Run Rd, York Twp: F&R Romas to Aimed Inc, $205,500
740 Meadowview Dr, York Twp: William Theobald to Kevin Stebick, $152,000
2910 W Springfield Rd, Springfield Twp: Teresha Brenneman-EST to Christopher Brophy, $175,000
601 Blossom Hill Lane, York Twp: Jose Sanchez-Lopez to Brian Rush, $260,000
6433 Reynolds Mill Rd, Springfield Twp: Brian Roland to Glenn Spinello, $475,000
243 Country Ridge Dr, York Twp: Caroline Kaumann to Josiah Fillmore, $210,000
Dover Area School District
4401 Wynnefield Rd, Dover Twp: William Sands to Travis Brodbeck, $275,000
3912 Lyn Cir, Dover Twp: Kylie Early to Trenton Wagoner, $365,000
1937 Hilton Ave, Dover Twp: William Smith-EST to Jess Betzel, $110,000
1240 Brooke Dr, Dover Twp: JXZ Realty to Megan Thompson, $450,000
3615 Winter Dr, Dover Twp: Freedom Is Not Free TT to BRH At The Seasons, $77,400
Bull Rd & 5230 Bull Rd, Dover Twp: Cody Smith to Logan Williams, $240,000
606 Oakwood Dr, Dover: Robert McCubbin to Aidan Mikula, $240,000
2655 Emig Mill Rd, Dover Twp: David Rauhauser-EST to Richard Kahl Jr, $265,000
4276 Marlborough Rd, Dover Twp: Solid State Homes to Jeremy Miller, $274,900
3727 Fox Chase Dr, Dover Twp: Kevin Lutke to Daniel Brown, $217,000
921 N Circle Dr, Dover Twp: Kenneth Moritz to West Shore Wildlife Center, $240,000
2895 Blackberry Rd, Dover Twp: Roger Gorman to Dana Taylor, $484,900
Eastern York School District
215 W Market St, Hellam: Dusty Pennell to Mackenzie Licari, $246,000
314 Accomac Rd, Hellam Twp: Kay Johnson-EST to Nathan Kauffman, $250,000
6376 River Dr, Hellam Twp: Kevin Schmit to Sydney-Marie Schaef, $450,000
208-210 Hellam St, Wrightsville: Harnish Family Enterprises to 539 Plum LLC, $339,000
1232 Tower Rd, Hellam Twp: Gary Beyer to Florence Owens, $180,000
10 Boathouse Rd, Lower Windsor Twp: Sandra Brillhart to M Robert Etzwiler, $145,000
40 N Lee St, Hellam: Barry Miller to Anchor8 LLC, $110,000
Hanover School District
20 & 20-1/2 Eichelberger St, Hanover: Brian Eisenhart to MWR Holdings, $275,000
302 Baltimore St, Hanover: Brian Eisenhart to MWR Holdings, $275,000
304 Baltimore St, Hanover: Brian Eisenhart to MWR Holdings, $225,000
201-1/2 Second Ave, Hanover: SPG Capital to Travis Acosta, $165,000
578 Spring Ave, Hanover: SPG Capital to Tina-Marie Fringer, $224,003
180 3rd St, Hanover: Arthur Nichols Jr to Diane Walker, $247,000
1035 George St, Hanover: Kismar LLC to SK Dev LLC, $530,000
Center Square, Hanover: Basil Leaf Company to SPG Capital, $1,235,000
Northeastern School District
1920 Cly Rd, Newberry Twp: Stephen Good to Janice Updegraff, $62,500
555 Kentwell Dr, Conewago Twp: H H Investments to Adam Hamri, $195,000
1285 York Haven Rd, Newberry Twp: STS Properties to Joseph Esch, $475,000
220 Joshua Dr, Conewago Twp: Gary Price to Jordan Stambaugh, $385,000
395 Torrey Pines Dr, East Manchester Twp: Caleb Kellogg to Robert Springart, $377,652
210 Royal Dr, Manchester: Golden Spiral to Bradley Stratton, $165,000
105 Blaine Dr, East Manchester Twp: Sonshine LP to Dalton Gilchrist, $526,592
65 Clary Way, Conewago Twp: Amanda Sanders to Mark Unger, $300,000
Northern School District
1060 Twin Lakes Rd, Warrington Twp: Phantom Property Investments to Luke Knox, $355,000
100 Cedar Dr, Warrington Twp: William Latham to Robert Shoppe, $647,000
826 Franklin Church Rd, Washington Twp: First Choice Home Buyers to Joel Chronister, $230,000
407 Woodland Dr, Carroll Twp: Nathan Klinedinst to Richard Hajduk, $331,900
Brillstrick Rd, North Hopewell Twp: Sue Forbes to Sheila Fair, $120,000
Furnace Rd, Chanceford Twp: New Bridgeville Memorial Fire Co to Chanceford Township, $125,000
165 N Camp St, Windsor Twp: Amy Landis to MHP Holdings, $110,000
1155 Delta Rd, Windsor Twp: Christopher Curren to SREC LLC, $105,000
11956 High Point Rd, North Hopewell Twp: Patricia Black-EST to Joanna Stratis, $370,000
South Western School District
2460 Black Rock Rd, West Manheim Twp: Thomas Lyons to Michael Shruhan, $675,000
2938 Pine Tree Rd, Manheim Twp: Richard Ambrosius to Erin Ratliff, $480,000
24 Blue Spruce Dr, Penn Twp: Brandon Eller to Norah Encarnacion, $275,000
218 Granite Lane, Penn Twp: South Heights Manor to Andrew Peddie, $785,000
13 Winifred Dr, Penn Twp: NVR Inc to Elisabeth Schmid, $726,795
6319 Manheim Rd & Manheim Rd, Manheim Twp: Stanley Wagner to Benjamin Lantz, $837,000
1677 Taylor Dr, Penn Twp: Andrea Hetrick to Chester Hall III, $295,000
15 Barnhart Dr, Penn Twp: KLK Properties to RJ Miller LLC, $685,000
2439 Ridge Rd, Manheim Twp: Mary Novak to Zachary Everhart, $255,000
49 Winifred Dr, Penn Twp: NVR Inc to Eric Weldon, $537,265
381 Thornhill Dr, Penn Twp: Blessing Nollah to Jesse Triplett, $545,900
Southeastern School District
E Trails Rd, Peach Bottom Twp: York County Tax Claim Bureau to Samuel Rinard, $1,200
Bridgeview Rd Lot 5, Hopewell Twp: Center Road LLC to Caleb Bacha, $220,000
251 Patterson Dr, Hopewell Twp: Nadine's Overlook LLC to Sharon Serio, $360,353
Lot on Ridge Rd, Fawn Twp: Raymond Parker III to Jacob Hostetler, $105,000
2367 Bryansville Rd, Peach Bottom Twp: Above The Line Homebuyers to Kevin Frazier, $59,900
Southern York School District
16877 Roosevelt Lane, Shrewsbury Twp: Cheryl Krofka to Asha Hamilton, $265,000
15 Smith Mill Rd, New Freedom: Christopher Vallette to Rondell Street, $460,000
244 N 3rd St, New Freedom: Christopher Repp to Paul Keener III, $415,000
Spring Grove Area School District
2657 Kessler Lane, North Codorus Twp: Cody Harnish to Jason Shadle, $412,000
6110 Pine Rd, Jackson Twp: Christina Leonard to Janelle Martin, $62,500
304 Mesa Lane, Jackson Twp: Paul Hodge to Thomas Green, $204,500
2842 Myers Rd, North Codorus Twp: Todd Madonna to Jacob Jenkins, $325,000
9 Landing Place, Jackson Twp: Hemenway Partners to Brittani McCoy, $253,000
3585 Cannon Lane, North Codorus Twp: Natiesha Smith to Verity Henry, $199,500
West Shore School District
20 South St, Newberry 1st: Cameron Bryant to Prasanshi Gurung, $315,000
70 Byron Nelson Cir, Newberry 1st: Ethel Bitterman/Atty to Darrell Foster, $275,000
65 Teal Dr, Fairview Twp: Rita Yanoviak to John Yanoviak Jr, $125,000
336 Kelso Dr, Fairview Twp: NVR Inc to Joseph Abraham, $526,750
43 White Dogwood Dr, Newberry 1st: Marcus Brandt to Sean Bathgate, $185,250
1835 York Haven Rd, Newberry 1st: RMO Properties to Kyle Harbold, $257,000
331 Kelso Dr, Fairview Twp: NVR Inc to Himesh Luitel, $500,715
West York Area School District
1415 W Market St, West York: Nicole Vasquez to West End Property Management Group, $250,000
305 Canary Circle, West Manchester Twp: Gold Key Holdings to Jack Tibbett, $208,000
4025 Rolling Meadow Ct, West Manchester Twp: John W White LLC to Colin Hornbaker, $122,000
30 S Dewey St, West York: Christopher Distefano to Michael Mulcahy, $57,600
Barton Circle, West Manchester Twp: Jason Snelbaker to Neville Dixon, $1,800
2492 Brookmar Dr, West Manchester Twp: Wayne Stambaugh to Justin Carr, $325,000
1541 Monroe St, West York: Jonathan Webb to R&C Construction, $167,500
1713 Stanton St, West York: Carleigh Bos to Fiordaliza Gomez, $180,000
2460 Log Cabin Rd, West Manchester Twp: Richrd Hendrickson to Zachary Bos, $235,000
York City School District
725 Susquehanna Ave, York: Jeannette Lau to Zachary Harrison, $63,000
407 W North St, York: James Garrity to Futurevue Properties, $95,000
232 N George St, York: Jamie Hoyt to Jeffrey Hines, $149,000
700 W Philadelphia St, York: Homepath Ventures to Regina Monfil, $157,500
127 N Belvidere Ave, York: Aaron Rouscher to Ten Point Corp, $50,000
701 W Princess St, York: 701 W Princess Limited Liability Co to Oak Haven Holdings, $115,000
460 S Pershing Ave, York: BLB Investment Group to Geedee LLC, $120,000
438 Prospect St, York: Carlos Ortiz to Geedee LLC, $75,000
1500 Wogan Rd, York: Ralph Jenkins to Ten Point Corp, $89,000
744 S Duke St, York: PA Investments to Santo Guzman, $190,000
320 W Jackson St, York: Alondra Matos-Vargas to Angela Aracena, $159,000
136 E Gas Ave, York: Anne Eppley to Elizabeth Carattini, $139,900
540 S Duke St, York: Rolondo Gonzalez to Leadra Gomez, $28,000
354 E College Ave, York: Norman Nolden to Norma Nolden, $230,000
133 Stevens Ave, York: Cynthia Bailey to White Rose Equities, $40,000
241 N Newberry St, York: Freedom Mortgage Corp to Springboard CDFI, $52,500
840 Calvert St, York: Elwood Heller III to William Ramos, $190,000
106 S Pershing Ave, York: SPG Capital to Pine View Apartments, $335,000
33 Columbia Ave, York: Nejean Mack to Sunnyside R E Enterprise, $86,400
952 W Princess St & 507 E Philadelphia St, York: Stonehedge Holdings to Lapp Realty 1, $300,000
114 S Pine St, York: Sarek Properties to Prospera Partners, $88,500
359 Prospect St, York: Dream House MG LLC to Chiquita Williams, $175,000
York Suburban School District
1508 E Market St, Spring Garden Twp: Empire Operating Corp to 32 Milk Street LLC, $300,000
116 Weatherburn Dr, Springettsbury Ind: Jennifer Seufert to Duncan Price, $182,900
599 S Yale St, Spring Garden Twp: Samuel Stein to David Deisinger, $224,800
Bermudian Springs School District
101 Fourth St, East Berlin: East Berlin Borough to Whales Property Management, $110,000
305 Second St, Huntington Twp: Donald Ott to Close Racing LLC, $500,000
385 Latimore Creek Rd, Latimore Twp: Donald Stock Jr-DECD to James Wilson, $257,500
196 Jessica Dr, Reading Twp: BRH at Hampton Heights to Manpreet Singh, $439,990
7 Schofield Dr, Reading Twp: Christopher King to Ronald Reeder, $329,000
107 High St, York Springs: Tyler Echard to Isaac Shively, $180,000
Conewago Valley School District
15 Saratoga Ct, Conewago Twp: Vincent Hopwood to Matthew Colyer, $365,000
257 Barley Cir, Conewago Twp: Robert Connolly to William Beck, $445,000
293 South St, Conewago Twp: Ruthann Selby-DECD to Xavier Keihl, $211,000
3001 Hanover Pike, Conewago Twp: Randy Bankert-DECD to DB Property Group, $320,000
122 Cottage Dr, Hamilton Twp: Alvin Kirby Jr to Allen Robinson, $50,000
1075 Brough Rd, Hamilton Twp: J Peter Stees & Sally M Stees Irrevocable Trust to Lisa Walker, $980,000
Fairfield Area School District
8 Plain View Trail, Carroll Valley: Shepherdson Grace LLC to Allen Beckett, $4,000
13 Plain View Trail, Carroll Valley: Nancy Brent-TCB to Allen Beckett, $4,000
4 Kern Trail, Carroll Valley: James Menchey-TCB to Green Rental, $3,100
6 Clipper Trail, Carroll Valley: Gustavo Frech-TCB to Allen Beckett, $3,000
49 Shirley Trail, Carroll Valley: Michael Smith-TCB to Paul Kellett, $3,700
15 Aspen Trail, Carroll Valley: Kevin Keeney II-TCB to Daniel Christodoulou, $2,000
55 Walnut Trail Carroll Valley: James Dillan-TCB to Paul Kellett, $4,669.04
39 Oak Ridge Trail, Carroll Valley: Alicia Dehoff-TCB to Paul Kellett, $1,700
35 Oak Ridge Trail, Carroll Valley: Alicia Dehoff-TCB to Paul Kellett, $1,300
16 Oak Ridge Trail, Carroll Valley: Alicia Dehoff-TCB to Paul Kellett, $3,700
Gettysburg Area School District
960 Barlow Greenmount Rd, Cumberland Twp: Keystone Service Systems to Tate & Associates, $495,000
165 Swetland Rd, Cumberland Twp: Stanley Flaggs Jr to Kurt Kracsun, $250,000
86 Regiment Dr, Cumberland Twp: Elinor Obrist to Kevin McNamara, $390,000
1214 Church Rd, Franklin Twp: James Strasbaugh-TCB to Awine Affordable Homes 3, $60,000
220 Oak Dr, Franklin Twp: Bryan Clevenger-TCB to Knob and Key Properties, $15,000
202 Carlisle St, Gettysburg: Well Adjusted LLC to Goony 45 LLC, $180,000
Littlestown School District
66 Prince St, Littlestown: Julia Jensen to Joseph Palmer Jr, $290,000
Upper Adams School District
76 Rupp Rd, Tyrone Twp: Akshay Vidyarthi to Eric Hemler, $125,000
This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: York and Adams County, Pa. property transfers