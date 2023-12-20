Advertisement
York and Adams County property transfers: See what homes are selling for

York Daily Record
·11 min read

Central York School District

3395 Bitternut Blvd, Manchester Twp: Eddie Lawton to Olaniyi Oladapo, $335,000

Deininger Rear Rd, Springettsbury Twp: Ronald Sipe to Deborah Rinehart, $15,000

2115 Aslan Dr, Manchester Twp: Sridhar Chunduru to Tiffany McMeans, $385,000

1129 Heathridge Lane, Manchester Twp: Tiffany McMeans to Kalonda Chance, $199,900

3284 Raintree Rd, Manchester Twp: Michael Smith to Harka Gurung, $360,000

543 Sandtone Lane, Manchester Twp: Brian Hubbard to Bethany Zeller, $335,000

2191 Narnia Dr & Narnia Dr, Manchester Twp: Donald Knisely to Justin Fitzgerald, $254,000

219 Chadsworth Way, Springettsbury Twp: NVR Inc to Ekaette Akwa, $448,765

1325 Canterbury Lane, Springettsbury Twp: Victor Riazy to JXZ Realty, $180,000

2150 N Sherman St, Springettsbury Twp: Karl Pfalzgraf to Robbie Stambaugh, $229,900

3350 E Market St, Springettsbury Twp: Joseph Lau to Kay Homes LLC, $400,000

1950 High Rock Lane, Springettsbury Twp: Karen Stollenwerk to Stephen Monick, $680,000

1070 Wetherburn Dr, Manchester Twp: James Moran to Daniel Lobato Esteves, $562,500

Dallastown Area School District

10709 Mount Zion Rd, Springfield Twp: Jacqueline Starz-EST to Budget Rentals, $397,000

727 Blossom Hill Lane, York Twp: Aarn Alvis to Cartus Financial Corp, $305,000

392 Tyler Run Rd, York Twp: F&R Romas to Aimed Inc, $205,500

740 Meadowview Dr, York Twp: William Theobald to Kevin Stebick, $152,000

2910 W Springfield Rd, Springfield Twp: Teresha Brenneman-EST to Christopher Brophy, $175,000

601 Blossom Hill Lane, York Twp: Jose Sanchez-Lopez to Brian Rush, $260,000

6433 Reynolds Mill Rd, Springfield Twp: Brian Roland to Glenn Spinello, $475,000

243 Country Ridge Dr, York Twp: Caroline Kaumann to Josiah Fillmore, $210,000

Dover Area School District

4401 Wynnefield Rd, Dover Twp: William Sands to Travis Brodbeck, $275,000

3912 Lyn Cir, Dover Twp: Kylie Early to Trenton Wagoner, $365,000

1937 Hilton Ave, Dover Twp: William Smith-EST to Jess Betzel, $110,000

1240 Brooke Dr, Dover Twp: JXZ Realty to Megan Thompson, $450,000

3615 Winter Dr, Dover Twp: Freedom Is Not Free TT to BRH At The Seasons, $77,400

Bull Rd & 5230 Bull Rd, Dover Twp: Cody Smith to Logan Williams, $240,000

606 Oakwood Dr, Dover: Robert McCubbin to Aidan Mikula, $240,000

2655 Emig Mill Rd, Dover Twp: David Rauhauser-EST to Richard Kahl Jr, $265,000

4276 Marlborough Rd, Dover Twp: Solid State Homes to Jeremy Miller, $274,900

3727 Fox Chase Dr, Dover Twp: Kevin Lutke to Daniel Brown, $217,000

921 N Circle Dr, Dover Twp: Kenneth Moritz to West Shore Wildlife Center, $240,000

2895 Blackberry Rd, Dover Twp: Roger Gorman to Dana Taylor, $484,900

Eastern York School District

215 W Market St, Hellam: Dusty Pennell to Mackenzie Licari, $246,000

314 Accomac Rd, Hellam Twp: Kay Johnson-EST to Nathan Kauffman, $250,000

6376 River Dr, Hellam Twp: Kevin Schmit to Sydney-Marie Schaef, $450,000

208-210 Hellam St, Wrightsville: Harnish Family Enterprises to 539 Plum LLC, $339,000

1232 Tower Rd, Hellam Twp: Gary Beyer to Florence Owens, $180,000

10 Boathouse Rd, Lower Windsor Twp: Sandra Brillhart to M Robert Etzwiler, $145,000

40 N Lee St, Hellam: Barry Miller to Anchor8 LLC, $110,000

Hanover School District

20 & 20-1/2 Eichelberger St, Hanover: Brian Eisenhart to MWR Holdings, $275,000

302 Baltimore St, Hanover: Brian Eisenhart to MWR Holdings, $275,000

304 Baltimore St, Hanover: Brian Eisenhart to MWR Holdings, $225,000

201-1/2 Second Ave, Hanover: SPG Capital to Travis Acosta, $165,000

578 Spring Ave, Hanover: SPG Capital to Tina-Marie Fringer, $224,003

180 3rd St, Hanover: Arthur Nichols Jr to Diane Walker, $247,000

1035 George St, Hanover: Kismar LLC to SK Dev LLC, $530,000

Center Square, Hanover: Basil Leaf Company to SPG Capital, $1,235,000

Northeastern School District

1920 Cly Rd, Newberry Twp: Stephen Good to Janice Updegraff, $62,500

555 Kentwell Dr, Conewago Twp: H H Investments to Adam Hamri, $195,000

1285 York Haven Rd, Newberry Twp: STS Properties to Joseph Esch, $475,000

220 Joshua Dr, Conewago Twp: Gary Price to Jordan Stambaugh, $385,000

395 Torrey Pines Dr, East Manchester Twp: Caleb Kellogg to Robert Springart, $377,652

210 Royal Dr, Manchester: Golden Spiral to Bradley Stratton, $165,000

105 Blaine Dr, East Manchester Twp: Sonshine LP to Dalton Gilchrist, $526,592

65 Clary Way, Conewago Twp: Amanda Sanders to Mark Unger, $300,000

Northern School District

1060 Twin Lakes Rd, Warrington Twp: Phantom Property Investments to Luke Knox, $355,000

100 Cedar Dr, Warrington Twp: William Latham to Robert Shoppe, $647,000

826 Franklin Church Rd, Washington Twp: First Choice Home Buyers to Joel Chronister, $230,000

407 Woodland Dr, Carroll Twp: Nathan Klinedinst to Richard Hajduk, $331,900

Brillstrick Rd, North Hopewell Twp: Sue Forbes to Sheila Fair, $120,000

Furnace Rd, Chanceford Twp: New Bridgeville Memorial Fire Co to Chanceford Township, $125,000

165 N Camp St, Windsor Twp: Amy Landis to MHP Holdings, $110,000

1155 Delta Rd, Windsor Twp: Christopher Curren to SREC LLC, $105,000

11956 High Point Rd, North Hopewell Twp: Patricia Black-EST to Joanna Stratis, $370,000

South Western School District

2460 Black Rock Rd, West Manheim Twp: Thomas Lyons to Michael Shruhan, $675,000

2938 Pine Tree Rd, Manheim Twp: Richard Ambrosius to Erin Ratliff, $480,000

24 Blue Spruce Dr, Penn Twp: Brandon Eller to Norah Encarnacion, $275,000

218 Granite Lane, Penn Twp: South Heights Manor to Andrew Peddie, $785,000

13 Winifred Dr, Penn Twp: NVR Inc to Elisabeth Schmid, $726,795

6319 Manheim Rd & Manheim Rd, Manheim Twp: Stanley Wagner to Benjamin Lantz, $837,000

1677 Taylor Dr, Penn Twp: Andrea Hetrick to Chester Hall III, $295,000

15 Barnhart Dr, Penn Twp: KLK Properties to RJ Miller LLC, $685,000

2439 Ridge Rd, Manheim Twp: Mary Novak to Zachary Everhart, $255,000

49 Winifred Dr, Penn Twp: NVR Inc to Eric Weldon, $537,265

381 Thornhill Dr, Penn Twp: Blessing Nollah to Jesse Triplett, $545,900

Southeastern School District

E Trails Rd, Peach Bottom Twp: York County Tax Claim Bureau to Samuel Rinard, $1,200

Bridgeview Rd Lot 5, Hopewell Twp: Center Road LLC to Caleb Bacha, $220,000

251 Patterson Dr, Hopewell Twp: Nadine's Overlook LLC to Sharon Serio, $360,353

Lot on Ridge Rd, Fawn Twp: Raymond Parker III to Jacob Hostetler, $105,000

2367 Bryansville Rd, Peach Bottom Twp: Above The Line Homebuyers to Kevin Frazier, $59,900

Southern York School District

16877 Roosevelt Lane, Shrewsbury Twp: Cheryl Krofka to Asha Hamilton, $265,000

15 Smith Mill Rd, New Freedom: Christopher Vallette to Rondell Street, $460,000

244 N 3rd St, New Freedom: Christopher Repp to Paul Keener III, $415,000

Spring Grove Area School District

2657 Kessler Lane, North Codorus Twp: Cody Harnish to Jason Shadle, $412,000

6110 Pine Rd, Jackson Twp: Christina Leonard to Janelle Martin, $62,500

304 Mesa Lane, Jackson Twp: Paul Hodge to Thomas Green, $204,500

2842 Myers Rd, North Codorus Twp: Todd Madonna to Jacob Jenkins, $325,000

9 Landing Place, Jackson Twp: Hemenway Partners to Brittani McCoy, $253,000

3585 Cannon Lane, North Codorus Twp: Natiesha Smith to Verity Henry, $199,500

West Shore School District

20 South St, Newberry 1st: Cameron Bryant to Prasanshi Gurung, $315,000

70 Byron Nelson Cir, Newberry 1st: Ethel Bitterman/Atty to Darrell Foster, $275,000

65 Teal Dr, Fairview Twp: Rita Yanoviak to John Yanoviak Jr, $125,000

336 Kelso Dr, Fairview Twp: NVR Inc to Joseph Abraham, $526,750

43 White Dogwood Dr, Newberry 1st: Marcus Brandt to Sean Bathgate, $185,250

1835 York Haven Rd, Newberry 1st: RMO Properties to Kyle Harbold, $257,000

331 Kelso Dr, Fairview Twp: NVR Inc to Himesh Luitel, $500,715

West York Area School District

1415 W Market St, West York: Nicole Vasquez to West End Property Management Group, $250,000

305 Canary Circle, West Manchester Twp: Gold Key Holdings to Jack Tibbett, $208,000

4025 Rolling Meadow Ct, West Manchester Twp: John W White LLC to Colin Hornbaker, $122,000

30 S Dewey St, West York: Christopher Distefano to Michael Mulcahy, $57,600

Barton Circle, West Manchester Twp: Jason Snelbaker to Neville Dixon, $1,800

2492 Brookmar Dr, West Manchester Twp: Wayne Stambaugh to Justin Carr, $325,000

1541 Monroe St, West York: Jonathan Webb to R&C Construction, $167,500

1713 Stanton St, West York: Carleigh Bos to Fiordaliza Gomez, $180,000

2460 Log Cabin Rd, West Manchester Twp: Richrd Hendrickson to Zachary Bos, $235,000

York City School District

725 Susquehanna Ave, York: Jeannette Lau to Zachary Harrison, $63,000

407 W North St, York: James Garrity to Futurevue Properties, $95,000

232 N George St, York: Jamie Hoyt to Jeffrey Hines, $149,000

700 W Philadelphia St, York: Homepath Ventures to Regina Monfil, $157,500

127 N Belvidere Ave, York: Aaron Rouscher to Ten Point Corp, $50,000

701 W Princess St, York: 701 W Princess Limited Liability Co to Oak Haven Holdings, $115,000

460 S Pershing Ave, York: BLB Investment Group to Geedee LLC, $120,000

438 Prospect St, York: Carlos Ortiz to Geedee LLC, $75,000

1500 Wogan Rd, York: Ralph Jenkins to Ten Point Corp, $89,000

744 S Duke St, York: PA Investments to Santo Guzman, $190,000

320 W Jackson St, York: Alondra Matos-Vargas to Angela Aracena, $159,000

136 E Gas Ave, York: Anne Eppley to Elizabeth Carattini, $139,900

540 S Duke St, York: Rolondo Gonzalez to Leadra Gomez, $28,000

354 E College Ave, York: Norman Nolden to Norma Nolden, $230,000

133 Stevens Ave, York: Cynthia Bailey to White Rose Equities, $40,000

241 N Newberry St, York: Freedom Mortgage Corp to Springboard CDFI, $52,500

840 Calvert St, York: Elwood Heller III to William Ramos, $190,000

106 S Pershing Ave, York: SPG Capital to Pine View Apartments, $335,000

33 Columbia Ave, York: Nejean Mack to Sunnyside R E Enterprise, $86,400

952 W Princess St & 507 E Philadelphia St, York: Stonehedge Holdings to Lapp Realty 1, $300,000

114 S Pine St, York: Sarek Properties to Prospera Partners, $88,500

359 Prospect St, York: Dream House MG LLC to Chiquita Williams, $175,000

York Suburban School District

1508 E Market St, Spring Garden Twp: Empire Operating Corp to 32 Milk Street LLC, $300,000

116 Weatherburn Dr, Springettsbury Ind: Jennifer Seufert to Duncan Price, $182,900

599 S Yale St, Spring Garden Twp: Samuel Stein to David Deisinger, $224,800

Bermudian Springs School District

101 Fourth St, East Berlin: East Berlin Borough to Whales Property Management, $110,000

305 Second St, Huntington Twp: Donald Ott to Close Racing LLC, $500,000

385 Latimore Creek Rd, Latimore Twp: Donald Stock Jr-DECD to James Wilson, $257,500

196 Jessica Dr, Reading Twp: BRH at Hampton Heights to Manpreet Singh, $439,990

7 Schofield Dr, Reading Twp: Christopher King to Ronald Reeder, $329,000

107 High St, York Springs: Tyler Echard to Isaac Shively, $180,000

Conewago Valley School District

15 Saratoga Ct, Conewago Twp: Vincent Hopwood to Matthew Colyer, $365,000

257 Barley Cir, Conewago Twp: Robert Connolly to William Beck, $445,000

293 South St, Conewago Twp: Ruthann Selby-DECD to Xavier Keihl, $211,000

3001 Hanover Pike, Conewago Twp: Randy Bankert-DECD to DB Property Group, $320,000

122 Cottage Dr, Hamilton Twp: Alvin Kirby Jr to Allen Robinson, $50,000

1075 Brough Rd, Hamilton Twp: J Peter Stees & Sally M Stees Irrevocable Trust to Lisa Walker, $980,000

Fairfield Area School District

8 Plain View Trail, Carroll Valley: Shepherdson Grace LLC to Allen Beckett, $4,000

13 Plain View Trail, Carroll Valley: Nancy Brent-TCB to Allen Beckett, $4,000

4 Kern Trail, Carroll Valley: James Menchey-TCB to Green Rental, $3,100

6 Clipper Trail, Carroll Valley: Gustavo Frech-TCB to Allen Beckett, $3,000

49 Shirley Trail, Carroll Valley: Michael Smith-TCB to Paul Kellett, $3,700

15 Aspen Trail, Carroll Valley: Kevin Keeney II-TCB to Daniel Christodoulou, $2,000

55 Walnut Trail Carroll Valley: James Dillan-TCB to Paul Kellett, $4,669.04

39 Oak Ridge Trail, Carroll Valley: Alicia Dehoff-TCB to Paul Kellett, $1,700

35 Oak Ridge Trail, Carroll Valley: Alicia Dehoff-TCB to Paul Kellett, $1,300

16 Oak Ridge Trail, Carroll Valley: Alicia Dehoff-TCB to Paul Kellett, $3,700

Gettysburg Area School District

960 Barlow Greenmount Rd, Cumberland Twp: Keystone Service Systems to Tate & Associates, $495,000

165 Swetland Rd, Cumberland Twp: Stanley Flaggs Jr to Kurt Kracsun, $250,000

86 Regiment Dr, Cumberland Twp: Elinor Obrist to Kevin McNamara, $390,000

1214 Church Rd, Franklin Twp: James Strasbaugh-TCB to Awine Affordable Homes 3, $60,000

220 Oak Dr, Franklin Twp: Bryan Clevenger-TCB to Knob and Key Properties, $15,000

202 Carlisle St, Gettysburg: Well Adjusted LLC to Goony 45 LLC, $180,000

Littlestown School District

66 Prince St, Littlestown: Julia Jensen to Joseph Palmer Jr, $290,000

Upper Adams School District

76 Rupp Rd, Tyrone Twp: Akshay Vidyarthi to Eric Hemler, $125,000

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: York and Adams County, Pa. property transfers

