York and Adams County real estate transfers: See area home sales
Central York School District
2778 Woodmont Dr, Manchester Twp: David Dixon/SHRF to Millpond Properties, $158,500
1811 Northview Rd, Springettsbury Twp: William Kenny/SHRF to Millpond Properties, $175,500
3093 N George St, Manchester Twp: Typical Life Corporation to 3093 North George Street LLC, $449,000
706 Oxford Dr, Manchester Twp: CCR Holdings to David & Jodi Bieber Joint Revocable Trust, $805,000
1145 N Duke St, North York: Nationstar Mortgage to Cash Flo LLC, $84,500
4211 Caldwell Rd, Springettsbury Twp: Michael Freedman to Stephany Freedman, $150,000
655 Paradise Rd, Springettsbury Twp: Shanna Christensen to Bradley Mummert, $290,000
2471 Pin Oak Dr, Unit 63, Manchester Twp: Gregory Kocher to Riccardo La Mattina, $220,000
5 Martingale Dr, Manchester Twp: Cedric Love to Steve Scullen, $385,000
962 Druck Valley Rd, Springettsbury Twp: Hook Late LLC to Ramiro Gonzalez, $199,900
1420 Breezeview Dr, Manchester Twp: Raul Aliaga to Cynthia Lua, $210,000
1125 Bonneview St, Springettsbury Twp: Joseph Holliday III to Carla Updike, $230,000
Dallastown Area School District
1097 Silver Maple Cir, Springfield Twp: Deutsche Bank National Trust to Danielle Taylor, $369,500
578 Owen Rd, York Twp: Robert Kirk to Richelle Taylor, $410,000
2200 Ashleigh Dr, York Twp: Jeffrey Yerger/Atty to David Noyes Jr, $482,500
205 Wheatfield Way #56A, York Twp: Kleta Childs to Patrick Fleischood, $222,000
264 S Main St, Yoe: Justin Ebersole to Brianna McKinnell, $225,000
10 S Main St, Jacobus: Dream Home Solutions to Brian Ackerman, $315,000
21 Gateway Rd, York Twp: Tammy Lindt to Pablo Arroyo, $254,900
2797 Potosi Rd, Springfield Twp: Ray Gantz to James Gantz, $137,500
50 Susan Dr, Dallastown: James Slonaker/Atty to Dennis Cox, $280,000
413 Chancellor Rd, York Twp: Glanzair Properties to Lisa Namath, $284,999
113 Country Ridge Dr, York Twp: Betty Warner-EST to Amaffon Aboa, $200,000
Dover Area School District
892, 898, 887 & 883 Shadowbrooke Dr, Dover Twp: Faire Wynd Associates to Garman Builder at York, $284,000
1842 Virginia Ave, Dover Twp: Rhea Landes/Atty to Caedan Sweeney, $220,000
3620 & 3570 Winter Dr, Dover Twp: Freedom Is Not Free TT to BRH At The Seasons, $154,800
Eastern York School District
4666 East Prospect Rd, Lower Windsor Twp: Jared Smeltzer to Carter Kauffman, $228,000
215 W Market St, Hellam: Dusty Pennell to Mackenzie Licari, $246,000
530 Heffner Rd, Lower Windsor Twp: Restoration Property Ventures to Eda Hernandez, $335,000
Hanover School District
414 S High St, Hanover: Ricardo Soto/SHRF to Millpond Properties, $81,500
406 Clearview Rd, Hanover: Iron Ring Investments to Jennifer Watson, $339,900
6 Dogwood Lane, Hanover: Victoria Harman to Lauren Scaggs, $210,000
433 Parkview Lane, Hanover: Salli Karst to Dwight Bollinger, $260,000
Northeastern School District
100 4th St, East Manchester Twp: Faith Duncan to Christopher Boyd, $249,900
100 Cedar Run Dr, Conewago Twp: Erik Peckmann to Scott Reed, $235,000
620 Glen Dr, East Manchester Twp: Derek Pitzer to Tana Kling, $187,000
1 Bentley Ct, Newberry Twp: Exceptional Homes to Robert Beane III, $426,125
25 Front St, Mt Wolf: Thomas Wolf to Michael Brunelle, $350,000
1 Maple St, Mt Wolf: Mount Wolf Acme Properties to Michael Brunelle, $50,000
340 Fisher Dr, Conewago Twp: Casey Jarrett to Laura Demkowicz, $214,900
Northern York School District
2 Tracts, Carroll Twp: Kurtus Shoffner to Jonathan Chamberlain, $180,000
180 & 182 Wellsville Rd, Warrington Twp: Russel Yinger to Thomas Estermyer, $50,000
114 Eagle Rd, Carroll Twp: Denis Keith to Lori Sunday, $397,000
312 Golf Club Ave, Carroll Twp: Ross Crain/Atty to Shane Finkenbinder, $205,000
525 Stone Jug Rd, Warrington Twp: Donna Ruth to Stephen Hannon, $575,000
307 Cedar St, Monaghan Twp: Gentleman Jack Development to Ronald Fleming, $144,900
Red Lion Area School District
1234 Delta Rd, Windsor Twp: Joyce Kohler-EST to Huxley LLC, $150,000
330 Cambridge Dr, Windsor Twp: Kevin Shenk to Amando Virata, $179,000
1230 Christensen Rd, Windsor Twp: Zachary Thoman to William Anderson, $320,000
601 Kennedy Rd, Lower Chanceford Twp: William Rehmeyer to Stephen Krick, $575,000
13407 Manor Furnace Rd, Chanceford Twp: Lakeview Loan Servicing to Cash Flo LLC, $127,375
802 Fielding Dr, Windsor Twp: Norma Metz-EST to Sandra Wolfe-TRUST, $315,000
179 S Franklin St, Red Lion: Shannon Dunnick to Erika Frey, $169,000
3435 East Prospect Rd, Windsor Twp: Mary Keener-EST to Reese Reimagined Homes, $135,000
551 Runkle Rd, Chanceford Twp: Lorrie Wolfe to Gretchen Carter, $346,000
185 Southview Dr, Windsor Twp: JEMA Group to Casey Jarrett, $349,900
26 S Pine St, Red Lion: Aaron Resslar to Integrity First Home Buyers, $160,000
117-119 E Main St, Windsor: Brian Shaffer to Jack Soders, $243,000
South Western School District
407 Debbi Ct, Penn Twp: Michael Butterworth/SHRF to Millpond Properties, $153,500
106 Lee Ann Ct, West Manheim Twp: Raymond Christ to Stanley Wagner, $309,900
33 S Center St, Penn Twp: Morris Ricks to Kallea Vilma, $269,900
83 Frock Dr, Penn Twp: David Turnbaugh/SHRF to Homebridge Financial Services, $2,322.36
9 Winifred Lane, Penn Twp: High Pointe LLC to NVR Inc, $108,000
852 York St, Penn Twp: Federal Home Loan Mortgage to BC Enterprise Solutions, $135,281
122 Holstein Dr, West Manheim Twp: DRB Group Mid-Atlantic to Karen Shannon, $284,990
185 Heritage Dr, West Manheim Twp: DRB Group Mid-Atlantic to Carol Herold, $415,642
21 Winifred Dr, Penn Twp: NVR Inc to Rachel Bengochea, $746,630
125 Park Heights Blvd, Penn Twp: Tammy Wiseman to Sharon Christensen, $240,000
Southeastern School District
134 Pin Oak Trail, Peach Bottom Twp: Carol Guthman/SHRF to JEM Housing, $117,500
14,033 Acres, Fawn Twp: Michael Falkner to Abner Stoltzfus, $315,000
370 Owad Rd, Fawn Twp: Fannie Mae to Alexander Crouchman, $320,000
7476 Woodbine Rd, Peach Bottom Twp: Deutsche Bank National Trust to Colin Cairns, $88,000
14605 Trout School Rd, East Hopewell Twp: William Anderson to Kevin Keller, $450,000
18 Booker Rd, Peach Bottom Twp: Laura Cook to Jessica Lloyd, $300,000
20 Scarborough Fare, Hopewell Twp: FHG 92 LLC to Corey Wyatt, $325,000
Bryansville Rd, Peach Bottom Twp: Sherwin Vanhart-EST/SHRF to Debt Collection Solutions, $2,297.35
21 S George St, Stewartstown: Tricorner-Gemcraft Homes to Mark Burnett, $274,888
Southern York School District
3533 Roser Rd, Codorus Twp: Mark Bennere to Matthew Haberle, $145,000
2464 Bailey Ave, New Freedom: Donna Wilhelm to Rebecca Petrone, $448,000
8 Heindle Rd, Railroad: Margaret Thoman to David Chalker Jr, $850,000
Spring Grove Area School District
1544 Route 116, Jackson Twp: Craig Parthree/SHRF to Millpond Properties, $153,500
22 Locust St, Jefferson: Richard Sutton to James Rohrbaugh, $237,000
1380 Marburg Rd, Heidelberg Twp: Joseph David-TR to Christina McIntyre, $440,000
5583 Admire Rd, Paradise Twp: Donald Harper to Kyle Jackson, $225,000
166 Sunset Lane, Paradise Twp: Wesley Sensenig to Ryan Pfeiffer, $260,000
1220 Ledge Dr, Jackson Twp: Martha Taylor to Deborah Trusty, $233,000
West Shore School District
208 Red Haven Rd, Fairview Twp: William Abner-EST to Lynn Bowersox-Megginson, $300,000
649 Teal Dr, Fairview Twp: Stacy Reis to Zachary Mateer, $193,900
313 Kelso Dr, Fairview Twp: Good Hope Ventures WR to NVR Inc, $100,000
120 White Dogwood Dr & White Dogwood Dr, Newberry 1st: James D'Abbondanza to Suzanna Lunchenko, $165,000
Lot 38 Pine Tree Dr, Fairview Twp: John Yanoviak Jr to Radd Ventures LLC, $77,500
Lot 37 Pine Tree Dr, Fairview Twp: John Yanoviak Jr to Richard Connolly, $77,500
23 Red Barberry Dr, Newberry 1st: Nichole Fisher to Hui Hsuan Chen, $185,000
Steigerwalt Hollow Rd, Fairview Twp: Ann Steigerwalt to Homefront Acquisitions, $100,000
313 Weatherstone Dr, Fairview Twp: Peggy Welch to R Andrew Hoff, $340,000
135 Red Maple Dr, Newberry 1st: Golf Enterprises to Reginald Sayles, $432,491
327 Kelso Dr, Fairview Twp: NVR Inc to Faun Mohamad, $560,045
Emily Lane Lot 1, Fairview Twp: Fairview Township to Michael L Martin Inc, $68,200
360 Red Mill Rd, Newberry 1st: Clayton Ort Jr to Abigayle Prendergast, $219,900
101A Spanglers Mill Rd, Fairview Twp: Fairview York Investments to Robin Wiley, $607,500
West York Area School District
1400 Setter Run Ct, West Manchester Twp: Faye Schriver/Atty to Mehdi Khalighi, $240,000
1701 Orange St, West York: Courtney Mundy to Eric Lau, $145,000
2853 Robin Rd, West Manchester Twp: Richard Pannell Jr to Kanwal Ghori, $194,000
106 Spruce Ct, West Manchester Twp: Edward Gosnell to Michael Onorato, $202,900
865 Bairs Rd, West Manchester Twp: William Bievenour Jr to Joey Simon, $189,000
York City School District
216 Park Place, York: Hundred Plus Properties to WAZ Group LLC, $60,000
240 S Penn St, York: Hundred Plus Properties to WAZ Group LLC, $60,000
229 W Walnut St, York: Hundred Plus Properties to WAZ Group LLC, $57,500
152 S Penn St, York: Hundred Plus Properties to WAZ Group LLC, $35,000
122 N Pine St, York: Hundred Plus Properties to WAZ Group LLC, $72,500
284 W Cottage Place, York: Mobile Digital LLC to LA Kraft Rentals 284 LLC, $121,000
507 S Duke St, York: Hundred Plus Properties to WAZ Group LLC, $55,250
461 W Princess St, York: James Bowser to Amanda Bryant, $95,000
35 S Belvidere Ave, York: George Shenberger II-TR to Fabio Arias, $60,000
475 Salem Ave, York: SPG Capital to Joshua Roman, $149,900
131 N Belvidere Ave, York: Integrity First Home Buyers to Eladia De Peralta, $105,000
1742 Devers Rd, York: Matthew Trone to Donna Marshall, $124,900
531 Atlantic Ave, York: Kristen Wertz to Ashley Martin, $77,250
238 S Pershing Ave, York: SPG Capital to Michael Sanger, $135,000
31 W Maple St, York: Joann Fountain Gamble to Davila Realty LLC, $5,000
917 Madison Ave, York: Integrity First Home Buyers to Sunnyside RE Enterprise, $97,000
437 Cleaveland Ave, York: SPG Capital to SREC LLC, $198,500
439 Cleaveland Ave, York: SPG Capital to SREC LLC, $198,500
38 E South St, York: Jeffrey Harris/TCB to City of York Redevelopment Authority, $1,500
225 S Mill Lane, York: Rafael Rodriguez/TCB to City of York Redevelopment Authority, $1,500
152 E Maple St, York: Roman Flores/TCB to City of York Redevelopment Authority, $1,500
611 E Market St, York: Eppler Capital Properties to Narrow Gate Investments, $225,000
409 W Market St, York: De Ares Rideout to Safe Haven In York PA, $275,000
940 W College Ave, York: Akela Cash Offer LLC to Brittany Prides LLC, $123,000
York Suburban School District
73 Jayme Dr, Springettsbury Ind: FG Property Group to Sara Raffensberger, $205,000
1046 Rosecroft Lane, Spring Garden Twp: Talmadge Strong Jr to Rajesh Nallapati, $317,000
1221 Mount Rose Ave, Spring Garden Twp: Carrington Mortgage Services to Cash Flo LLC, $133,800
560 Shady Dell Rd, Spring Garden Twp: Mark Hendrickson to Gillian Haley, $1,275,000
1483 Wayne Ave, Spring Garden Twp: Lakeview Loan Servicing to Ross Stanard II, $133,900
1131 E Maple St, Spring Garden Twp: Tammy Jo Brooks to Kimberly Kimmel, $189,900
913 S Albemarle St, Spring Garden Twp: Audrey Lentz to Ross Stanard II, $20,790
915 S Albemarle St, Spring Garden Twp: Audrey Lentz to Ross Stanard II, $98,210
1000 Lancaster Ave, Spring Garden Twp: John Coppage IV to Benjamin Kautz, $234,900
1402 Wayne Ave, Spring Garden Twp: Kathleen Smith to Louis Riley, $160,000
Bermudian Springs School District
6924 Old Harrisburg Rd, Huntington Twp: Maria Carbajal to Esquivias Group, $650,000
23 Bragg Dr, Reading Twp: William Steward to Brandon Markle, $700,000
26 Pemberton Dr, Reading Twp: Mark Richardson to Joseph Dice, $305,000
Conewago Valley School District
6729 York Rd, Berwick Twp: Michael Bross to North Berwick Golf Club LLC, $3,966,303.15
Bair Rd, Berwick Twp: Michael Bross to North Berwick Golf Club LLC, $1,297,348.43
Kineman Rd, Berwick Twp: Michael Bross to North Berwick Golf Club LLC, $616,648.26
York Rd, Berwick Twp: Michael Bross to North Berwick Golf Club LLC, $137,700.17
996 Green Springs Rd, Berwick Twp: Robert Laughman to Ethan Hertz, $270,000
624 Narrow Dr, Conewago Twp: Craig Conrad to John Diehl, $297,500
898 Edgegrove Rd, Conewago Twp: Robert O'Neill Jr to Bon Ton Builders, $100,000
898 Edgegrove Rd, Conewago Twp: Bon Ton Builders to Robert Becraft, $100,000
2936 Hanover Pike, Conewago Twp: Terry Nonemaker to Brandon Williams, $166,000
909 Linden Ave, Conewago Twp: Jesse Triplett to Dustin Kimble, $279,130
84 Galaxy Dr, Conewago Twp: Brian Prince/SHRF to Wesley Funk, $170,000
172 Saint Michaels Way, Conewago Twp: Thomas Christmann, 350,000
115 Michelle Dr, McSherrystown: Roberto Rodriguez to Carol Welch, $235,000
420 Kohler School Rd, Mt Pleasant Twp: James Duklewski to Robert Rusinko, $125,000
8 Center Square, New Oxford: 8 & 5 Center Square LLC to Pennewell Properties LLC, $275,000
21 Oxford Ct, New Oxford: Geoffrey Black to Ishtiaq Ahmad, $144,000
164 Oxford Blvd, Oxford Twp: Oxford Pointe LLC to Brian Fink, $459,900
555 Mt Misery Rd, Oxford Twp: Victoria Aumen-Bair to Sean Stokesbury, $675,000
Fairfield Area School District
12 Arlene Trail, Carroll Valley: New To You Properties to Bennett Builders, $21,000
13 Connie Trail, Carroll Valley: Glenn Henicle to Bennet Builders, $20,000
2 Ski Run Trail, Carroll Valley: Terry Stem to King Framing, $30,000
Gettysburg School District
2636 Emmitsburg Rd, Cumberland Twp: Sharon Miller to Curtis Realty Group, $70,400
940 Taneytown Rd, Cumberland Twp: Holtzople Investments to Dayhoff Construction, $525,000
25 Chokeberry Way, Straban Twp: DR Horton Inc-NJ to Lee Weber, $385,000
53 Coneflower Dr, Straban Twp: DRB Mid-Atlantic to Albert Short, $698,536
Littlestown Area School District
42 E Hanover St, Bonneauville: Peter L Smith to 38D Realty LLC, $200,000
42 W Summit Dr, Germany Twp: Danny Fling-DECD to Danielle Windsor, $275,000
89 Wehler Dr, Littlestown: Mayberry at Mason Dixon to Bruce Jones, $516,000
125 Lumber St, Littlestown: Aaina Ross to Louis Wilkes Jr, $213,000
330 McSherry Woods Dr, Littlestown: Thomas Wolfgang-DECD to Certificate Holders of the CWABS Inc, $140,000
30 Flatbush Rd, Mt Pleasant Twp: Joshua Hershey to Anthony Bagileo, $260,000
Upper Adams School District
121 N Main St, Bendersville: SPG Asset Management to William Landry, $186,000
265 Rupp Rd, Tyrone Twp: James Blevins to Jellon Equities LLC, $220,000
This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: York and Adams County PA real estate transfers