New York aerospace business acquires Dayton R&D firm

Apr. 18—A Buffalo, N.Y. company, CUBRC, has acquired Ahmic Aerospace, a Dayton-based engineering company and producer of instrumentation for the aerospace industry.

Terms of the acquisition were not announced.

Ahmic's operations and employees will remain in Dayton, "at the heart of Ohio's aerospace corridor, close to many key customers both CUBRC and Ahmic already serve," CUBRC said.

"The combination of CUBRC and Ahmic Aerospace brings together two industry leaders known for our commitment to leading-edge technologies, excellence, quality, and customer satisfaction," Tom McMahon, CUBRC's chief executive, said in a statement.

"Ahmic began with a bold vision to transform the way aerospace data is collected. Through this new synergy within CUBRC, we will be able to accelerate unique measurement technologies targeted at critical DoD (Department of Defense) test and evaluation infrastructures," said Ryan Meritt, Ahmic founder and CEO.

Within the aerospace industry, many of the standard instruments available are inadequate to meet the test and evaluation requirements for the next generation of aircraft, Merritt told the Dayton Daily News in 2020.

"It is this capability gap that inspired me to start Ahmic Aerospace," he said at the time.

Established in 1983, CUBRC describes itself as an independent scientific not-for-profit corporation working in the field of high-speed aerosciences.

CUBRC was part of a team of companies that worked with the Air Force Research Laboratory — or AFRL, headquartered at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base — and the Air Force Office of Scientific Research on the BOLT II flight experiment to better understand turbulence during hypersonic flight. The experiment was launched in March 2022 from the NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia.