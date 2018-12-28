New York's LaGuardia Loses Power After Transformer Explosion

(Bloomberg) -- New York’s LaGuardia airport lost power after a transformer exploded, prompting the aerodrome to switch to backup facility and delay flights.

The airport is diverting flights, Delta Air Lines Inc. said on its Twitter account.

The airport is running on backup generation, Bob McGee, a spokesman for Con Edison in New York, told Bloomberg News. A fire at a substation in Astoria, New York City, caused a dip in transmission and flickering lights in northern Queens. No injuries were reported.

The airport asked passengers to allow extra time while coming in to the facility.

