New York City Banking Commission votes to freeze Capital One, KeyBank deposits

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The New York City Banking Commission voted to freeze the city's deposits at Capital One and KeyBank after the banks failed to submit plans on their efforts to root out discrimination.

City Comptroller Brad Lander joined Mayor Eric Adams and the department of finance to freeze city deposits at the two banks, Landler said in a statement Thursday.

"Capital One prohibits discrimination and harassment against any applicant, intern, Associate, vendor, contractor, customer, or client on the basis of protected characteristics," the bank said in a statement after the comptroller's announcement.

