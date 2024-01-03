New York City Has a Snowy Weekend Ahead: Weather Watch

(Bloomberg) -- New York City and the US Northeast will likely get its first measurable snow of the season this weekend as a fast moving, weak storm swirls up the East Coast.

New York’s Central Park, which has only had a trace of snow since the start of December, could get 1 to 2 inches (2.5 cm to 5.1 cm) starting about 7 p.m. on Saturday, said Rob Carolan, owner of Hometown Forecast Services, which provides outlooks for Bloomberg Radio. Washington, Philadelphia and Baltimore will get about the same and Boston may get an inch more.

Across all of 2023, New York had its least snowiest year in Central Park with only 2.3 inches. The previous record holder was 1913, with just 3.4 inches, according to the National Weather Service. In addition to the lack of snow, the city and the Northeast have had a mild winter, cutting down on fuel costs and the logistical mayhem that can warp travel and cause power outages when harsh storms roll up the coast. So far New York, Washington, Philadelphia and Boston have all been warmer than normal over the past month.

Boston had its third warmest year on record in 2023, the weather service said.

Meanwhile in California’s Sierra Nevada, it looks like they could get 10 to 19 inches (25.4 cm to 48.3 cm) above 4,000 feet and as much as two feet on the highest peaks.

In other weather news:

UK: Storm Henk has moved off to Denmark, but Scotland is still getting some rain, according to Clare Nasir, a meteorologist with the UK Met Office. No matter where you are, she said, you will get some rain.

Europe: A deep freeze took hold across parts of Scandinavia, with temperatures in northern Sweden plunging to the lowest January level for 25 years.

Australia: Severe thunderstorms will sweep across southeast Australia. Rain will start to pop across parts of New South Wales. Severe thunderstorms are also possible across the state and Victoria. The storms may bring damaging winds, hail and heavy rain.

