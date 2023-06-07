New York City sues Kia, Hyundai claiming some of its vehicles are too easy to steal

New York City this week filed a lawsuit against Kia and Hyundai, claiming the automakers’ vehicles are too easy to steal, creating issues including a potential risk for death and injury to the public.

The lawsuit, filed with the U.S. District Court in the Southern District of New York, alleges Korean automakers Kia America and Hyundai Motor America failed to keep up with other automakers by not adopting anti-theft immobilizer technology that makes sure vehicles can not be started without their keys.

According to the 39-page suit filed late Tuesday, some models sold by Hyundai and Kia in the U.S. came without engine immobilizers, a standard feature on most cars since the 1990s.

"This case is a clear example of what happens to public safety when car manufacturers choose not to include standard anti-theft technology in their cars," the suit reads. "Hyundai’s and Kia’s business decisions to reduce costs, and thereby boost profits, by foregoing common anti-theft technology have resulted in an epidemic of thefts."

Citing negligence and public nuisance, the city claims the car thefts impede public safety, strain its police department resources and negatively impact other emergency responses.

New York City has filed a lawsuit against Hyundai and Kia, claiming that the automakers’ vehicles are too susceptible to theft.

Videos show how to start cars using USB and screwdriver

Videos circulating on TikTok and other sites explain how to start the cars using a screwdriver and a USB charging cord. It is known as the Kia Challenge. The videos posted showed the "Kia Boys" demonstrating how to steal the vehicles using a USB or other metal object to start the engine.

Hyundai and Kia could not immediately be reached by USA TODAY Wednesday.

"In the 1960s and 1970s, all that was needed for a successful vehicle heist was a little brute force to crack open the ignition column and a key-shaped object to start the car and drive off within seconds," the suit continues. "Thanks to vehicle immobilizers, this is no longer the case for most cars. Between 2011 and 2022, Hyundai and Kia were nearly unique among automobile manufacturers in failing to install these devices in most of their cars."

Hyundai, Kia thefts Car thieves are still driving off with Kia and Hyundai cars, despite security fix

Risk of death and injury potential

The suit includes photos of stolen vehicles including on from Milwaukee in June 2021, when a 16-year-old was killed after he allegedly stole a Kia Sportage and collided with another car. His two 12-year-old alleged accomplices were also seriously injured, as were three passengers in the car he struck.

This risk was also tragically demonstrated in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, when a woman who tried to stop the theft of a Hyundai was killed at the scene.

Car thefts and reckless driving, the suit claims, also create a risk of physical harm to pedestrian bystanders.

On February 8, 2023, a stolen Hyundai involved in a high speed chase in Baltimore crashed into another car and a 54-year-old pedestrian. Both cars careened into a nearby building, which collapsed on top of the vehicles and the pedestrian. The pedestrian, the suit continues, died at the scene and five people in the two cars suffered injuries.

NYPD: Kia, Hyundai thefts up in NYC

Nearly 290 Kias were reported stolen in NYC last year, compared with about 119 in 2021, according to New York Police Department statistics.

About 415 Hyundais were reported stolen in 2022, compared with 232 in 2021.

From January through April of this year, nearly 1,000 Hyundai and Kia vehicles have been reported stolen. At that same time last year, 148 thefts took place.

NYC, the nation’s biggest city by population, joins the growing list of cities going after the auto manufactures on the heels of a slew of thefts, including Baltimore, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Milwaukee, San Diego and Seattle.

Kia, Hyundai thefts Attorneys general ask for recall of Kia, Hyundai vehicles due to lack of anti-theft devices

Kia, Hyundai just settled $200M class action suit in May

The suit comes one month after Kia and Hyndai settled a class action lawsuit for $200 million, related to the car thefts that have been rampant in some US cities.

A statement from the companies states they will provide cash for customers who incurred theft-related vehicle losses or damage not covered by insurance, in addition to reimbursement for insurance deductibles, increased insurance premiums and other theft-related losses.

Damages sought

The suit seeks a jury trial as well as an order providing for abatement of the public nuisance NYC says Hyundai and Kia have created or contributed to, compensation for the economic losses suffered as a result of the nuisance and injunctive relief.

In addition, it seeks relief including punitive and compensatory damages as well as attorneys fees.

Contributing: Associated Press and Drew Dawson the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Natalie Neysa Alund covers breaking and trending news for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on Twitter @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NYC files lawsuit against Kia, Hyundai claiming cars too easy to steal