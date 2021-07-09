U.S. markets close in 5 hours 18 minutes

New York City's new biometrics privacy law takes effect

Zack Whittaker
·2 min read

A new biometrics privacy ordinance has taken effect across New York City, putting new limits on what businesses can do with the biometric data they collect on their customers.

From Friday, businesses that collect biometric information — most commonly in the form of facial recognition and fingerprints — are required to conspicuously post notices and signs to customers at their doors explaining how their data will be collected. The ordinance applies to a wide range of businesses — retailers, stores, restaurants, and theaters, to name a few — which are also barred from selling, sharing, or otherwise profiting from the biometric information that they collect.

The move will give New Yorkers — and its millions of visitors each year — greater protections over how their biometric data is collected and used, while also serving to dissuade businesses from using technology that critics say is discriminatory and often doesn't work.

Businesses can face stiff penalties for violating the law, but can escape fines if they fix the violation quickly.

The law is by no means perfect, as none of these laws ever are. For one, it doesn't apply to government agencies, including the police. Of the businesses that the ordinance does cover, it exempts employees of those businesses, such as those required to clock in and out of work with a fingerprint. And the definition of what counts as a biometric will likely face challenges that could expand or narrow what is covered.

New York is the latest U.S. city to enact a biometric privacy law, after Portland, Oregon passed a similar ordinance last year. But the law falls short of stronger biometric privacy laws in effect.

Illinois, which has the Biometric Information Privacy Act, a law that grants residents the right to sue for any use of their biometric data without consent. Facebook this year settled for $650 million in a class-action suit that Illinois residents filed in 2015 after the social networking giant used facial recognition to tag users in photos without their permission.

Albert Fox Cahn, the executive director of the New York-based Surveillance Technology Oversight Project, said the law is an "important step" to learn how New Yorkers are tracked by local businesses.

"A false facial recognition match could mean having the NYPD called on you just for walking into a Rite Aid or Target," he told TechCrunch. He also said that New York should go further by outlawing systems like facial recognition altogether, as some cities have done.

Read more:

  • Extreme weather coast-to-coast

    Tropical Storm Elsa drenched areas of the Northeast overnight with heavy flooding, as the Western drought crisis intensifies. ABC News’ Reena Roy reports.

  • Tornado Warning Issued for Ocean City as Tropical Storm Elsa Brings Powerful Winds to Maryland

    A tornado warning was issued for Ocean City, Maryland, as Tropical Storm Elsa brought driving rain and strong winds to the state on July 9.Flash flooding and tropical storm conditions were expected to impact the eastern mid-Atlantic and New England region until Friday as the system made its way up the east coast.This video posted by Connor McPherson shows rain and wind battering Ocean City, Maryland. Credit: Connor McPherson via Storyful

  • Trump Joins Forces With a Cardi B-Hating Travel Agent to Take Down Big Tech

    Brandon Bell/GettyAfter leaving office amidst economic devastation and high body counts, Donald Trump has now joined forces with conservative policy wonks, MAGA influencers, and a Florida travel agent who once told Cardi B to “shut up and twerk.” All of them are united by one common, conservative goal: using the court system to complain about how their social media posts keep getting taken down or how they keep losing Twitter followers unexpectedly.The former president filed class-action lawsuit

  • Most boats stay in water as Tropical Storm Elsa approaches

    Some ferry service between the Cape and Islands was cancelled for Friday ahead of Elsa's arrival.

  • Iran's nuclear activity is concerning, says Saudi official

    Saudi Arabia is concerned about increased nuclear activities by Iran which threaten regional security, a Saudi foreign ministry official said, after Tehran started the process of producing enriched uranium metal. The U.N. nuclear watchdog said on Tuesday Iran had begun the enrichment process, a move that could help it develop a nuclear weapon and was criticised by the United States and European powers. Iran said its steps were aimed at developing fuel for a research reactor, not at producing a nuclear weapon.

  • Biden lost faith in the U.S. mission in Afghanistan over a decade ago

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden's frustrations with Afghanistan boiled over more than a decade ago, and they never again eased. On a trip to Kabul in January 2009, shortly before he was sworn in as vice president, Biden warned Afghanistan's then-President Hamid Karzai at a dinner that he could lose Washington's support unless he started governing for all Afghans, hinting at corruption allegations targeting Karzai's brother. Karzai shot back that the United States was indifferent to the deaths of Afghan civilians.

  • China criticizes US moves to expand financial sanctions

    China’s government on Friday criticized new U.S. moves to reduce access to American financial markets and said it will protect Chinese companies but gave no indication of possible retaliation. The S&P Dow Jones Indices and FTSE Russell removed more Chinese companies from their indexes after President Joe Biden expanded a blacklist of companies that are off limits to American investors. A foreign ministry spokesman, Wang Wenbin, accused Washington of “abusing national power and generalizing the concept of national security to suppress Chinese enterprises for no reason.”

  • Trump files lawsuit against Facebook, Google, Twitter

    Yahoo Finance’s Rick Newman breaks down Trump’s class action lawsuits against Facebook, Twitter, and Google.y

  • 52 dead in Bangladesh factory fire as workers locked inside

    A fire engulfed a food and beverage factory outside Bangladesh's capital, killing at least 52 people, many of whom were trapped inside by an illegally locked door, fire officials said Friday. The blaze began Thursday night at the five-story Hashem Foods Ltd. factory in Rupganj, just outside Dhaka, sending huge clouds of black smoke billowing into the sky. Many workers jumped from the upper floors of the factory, and at least 26 suffered injuries, the United News of Bangladesh agency reported.

  • Jeff Bezos Net Worth Jumps to $211 Billion, Making Him the Richest Person Ever

    Jeff Bezos officially stepped down as Amazon's CEO on Monday, 27 years after he founded the company out of his garage in Washington

  • This secret new bar in Miami serves shots from a bong and has a naked Don Bailey mural

    The Miami dive bar is not dead.

  • No hope: Families confront fate of Florida collapse victims

    Fourteen days after a seaside condominium tower collapsed just north of Miami, rescuers said their mission was no longer one of rescue, but had shifted to recovery. "My sister and my brother-in-law were - are - in that building right now," said Martin Langesfeld, speaking at an impromptu memorial late Wednesday night a few hundred yards from the rubble, as the reality of vanquished hope set in. Langesfeld, 23, said he still could not put his emotions into words.

  • Man jailed for guns in Chicago released, proposes

    An Iowa man who was in custody in Chicago after police found a rifle with a laser sight in a hotel room that overlooks a Lake Michigan beach during the July 4th weekend made bond and then proposed to his girlfriend upon his release. (July 8)

  • Vatican: Pope to deliver Sunday blessing from Rome hospital

    Pope Francis will follow in the footsteps of St. John Paul II and deliver his weekly Sunday blessing and greeting from the Rome hospital where he is recovering from intestinal surgery, the Vatican said Friday. The Vatican’s daily medical update said that Francis’ temperature was normal again following the slight fever he ran Wednesday evening. It said his treatment and recovery at Gemelli Polyclinic were proceeding normally, with the pontiff walking, eating, working and celebrating Mass with hospital staff.

  • Biden to sign executive order aimed at promoting competition across the economy

    Biden is set to sign an executive order on Friday aimed at promoting competition across the U.S. economy — including measures that target big tech companies, aim to lower prices for consumers and call for greater scrutiny of mergers across several industries.

  • Elizabeth Warren warns crypto ‘scams continue to surge’ on exchanges, calls for SEC regulation

    Washington lawmakers and regulators continue to beat the drum for greater regulation of cryptocurrencies, with the latest call coming from Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, the powerful democrat on the U.S. Senate Banking Committee.

  • U.S. Steps Up Enforcement on Apparel Imports Over Forced Labor in Xinjiang

    Clothing and apparel retailers are devising ways to respond as U.S. Customs ramps up detention of cotton products at the border.

  • Biden's executive order to promote competition in the U.S. economy includes over 70 initiatives

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden will sign an executive order on Friday that includes 72 initiatives he wants over a dozen agencies to undertake to promote competition throughout the U.S. economy, according to a fact sheet released by the White House. "Inadequate competition holds back economic growth and innovation," the White House fact sheet said. The rate of new business formation has fallen by almost 50% since the 1970s as large businesses make it harder for Americans with good ideas to break into markets, the White House said citing research from the Economic Innovation Group.

  • Joe Biden To Sign Executive Order Calling For Greater Scrutiny Of Mergers, Restoration Of Net Neutrality And Restrictions On Non-Compete Agreements

    President Joe Biden plans to sign an executive order on Friday that calls for greater scrutiny of mergers, a restoration of net neutrality rules and limits to corporate non-compete agreements. As much as Biden will highlight the potential benefits to consumers and workers by some of the measures, a number of the proposed changes will […]

  • U.S. SEC to consider new 'sustainable' fund criteria, data disclosure rules

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Gary Gensler said on Wednesday the regulator would consider rules to require "sustainable" fund managers to disclose the criteria and underlying data used to support the label. Gensler told an SEC panel that the potential fund rules would complement new public company climate change risk disclosure requirements the agency plans to propose in October. They would also aim to stamp out product mis-selling and establish standardized language around sustainable investing, Gensler told the SEC's Asset Management Advisory Committee.