NEW YORK CITY'S FAMED NEIGHBORHOOD TUSCAN RISTORANTE EXPANDS TO SOUTH FLORIDA

·6 min read

FELICE debuts its first-ever Florida location, bringing an unparalleled Tuscan culinary experience to Related Companies' The Square in West Palm

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- All-day Tuscan dining destination, FELICE, which is part of the successful SA Hospitality Group that also owns Sant Ambroeus and Casa Lever, unveils its first Florida restaurant, located on the first floor of 360 Rosemary in The Square neighborhood of West Palm Beach. The restaurant will offer guests a taste of century-old recipes made with the finest, artisanal Italian products, which has earned the restaurant a loyal following with its New York locations.

FELICE West Palm
FELICE West Palm

"After recently expanding FELICE from NYC to the outskirts of New York, introducing the restaurant to another part of the country was a natural next step," said Jacopo Giustiniani, partner and chief operating officer at SA Hospitality Group. "With the boom in New Yorkers relocating to the Sunshine State and the region becoming a leader in the culinary industry, we know South Florida has a strong appetite for what we offer."

Tasked to design an elevated and classic Italian eatery, Meyer Davis combined their aesthetic with FELICE'S known inviting and cozy atmosphere. Upon entry, guests are drawn to the custom curved bar made of arabescato corchia stone and clad with Italian tiles. The plastered walls reach up to the high ceilings– and a rich color palette with walnut finishes create a space that provides a grand yet comfortable ambience. FELICE adds to the lifestyle of The Square, providing a social sanctuary where guests can enjoy a cup of coffee or a glass of wine.

"Within our rapidly diversifying and culinary-focused neighborhood, there's undoubtably an insatiable demand for the exquisite and authentic Italian flavors of FELICE," says Gopal Rajegowda, partner, Related Southeast.

Serving authentic Tuscan cuisine, FELICE's menus, led by Executive Chef Roberto Maurizio, features signature favorites such as French Toast (homemade brioche, mixed berries, creme Anglaise) and Vegetable Frittata (spinach, tomato) in the morning and Pappardelle Alla Salsiccia (pappardelle pasta, Italian sausage, endive, Porcini mushrooms, Parmigiano-Reggiano), and Branzino Al Cartoccio (oven roasted Greek branzino, potato, olive, fresh herbs) during lunch and dinner.

"Our goal is to transport guests to the rolling hills of Tuscany through our menu at FELICE West Palm," said Chef Roberto Maurizio. "By sourcing ingredients locally and from Italy, we're able to take the best of both destinations and turn that into a fantastic culinary experience."

The extensive Italian-driven wine program at FELICE West Palm will feature a collection of beloved varietals, blends and esoteric grapes that can only be found in Italy, including a large selection of vintages of Super Tuscan and Brunello wines. Guests visiting this location will find a heavy focus being placed on highlighting organic, biodynamic, sulfate-free, sustainable and natural wines, which includes three signature house labels: Felice Chardonnay, Felice Sangiovese and Felice Rosato.

The coffee program honors traditional Italian coffee culture with espresso and cappuccino beverages that will be crafted using signature blends by Trucillo and Ammirati.

Located at 366 South Rosemary Avenue, FELICE West Palm is now open for dinner, Sunday through Thursday from 5 pm to 10 pm and Friday through Saturday from 5 pm to 11 pm. Lunch service will begin on Monday, January 30, 2023, and will be offered Monday through Friday from 11 am4 pm.

Now accepting reservations: Call (561) 421-6036 or visit: https://www.felicerestaurants.com/felice-west-palm-beach/

Menus: Available HERE

ABOUT FELICE WEST PALM

New York-based hot spot, FELICE, is bringing its esteemed Italian fare to The Square neighborhood in West Palm Beach, transporting guests from South Florida to the small towns of Tuscany. The neighborhood restaurant, which is part of the successful SA Hospitality Group, offers guests a taste of century-old recipes made with the finest, artisanal Italian products and fresh, locally sourced seasonal produce, embodying the truest essence of Italian cuisine. Known for being an all-day dining destination, FELICE caters to those looking for a morning espresso, an evening aperitivo and everything in between. For more information on FELICE, please visit https://www.felicerestaurants.com/.

ABOUT SANT AMBROEUS HOSPITALITY GROUP (SA HOSPITALITY GROUP)

For almost forty years, Sant Ambroeus has served as one of New York's most beloved Italian restaurants, offering contemporary Milanese cuisine and exceptional service in unrivaled locations. The original Sant Ambroeus opened its doors in Milan in 1936, quickly acquiring a devoted following in Northern Italy's cosmopolitan capital. Partners Gherardo Guarducci and Dimitri Pauli have translated these old-world sensibilities from the original Sant Ambroeus location to appeal to American diners, importing generations of Italian culinary tradition via its restaurants and coffee bars to a selective group of New York neighborhoods including the Upper East Side, Soho, West Village, Southampton, Palm Beach, Florida, as well as with the debut of Sant Ambroeus Coffee Bars at the Loews Regency Hotel, Sotheby's Auction House and Hanley New York. Guarducci and Pauli have since expanded Sant Ambroeus Hospitality Group's offerings with the addition of Casa Lever, an elegant, fine-dining Italian restaurant located in Midtown Manhattan's landmarked Lever House building. Additionally, the hospitality group includes Felice Ristorante & Wine Bars, a collection of four Tuscan-inspired neighborhood favorites in partnership with Jacopo Giustiniani. For more information on SA Hospitality Group, please visit www.sahospitalitygroup.com.

ABOUT RELATED SOUTHEAST

Headquartered in the heart of rapidly expanding Downtown West Palm, Related Southeast is Related Companies' locally-based, global real estate and lifestyle company that has redeveloped Downtown West Palm into one of the nation's fastest growing commercial, retail, culinary, art and tourism destinations. Related Southeast leads the market in Class A office with 1.3M square feet of existing commercial holdings, 275,000 square feet under construction at 1 Flagler and an additional 1.3M office space in the pipeline; is under construction with mixed-use luxury apartment building 575 Rosemary, and owns the celebrated destinations of The Square, Hilton West Palm Beach, RH West Palm and the historic Harriet Himmel Theater. The dynamic neighborhood of The Square recently underwent a $700 million transformation designed to foster culture and enrich the community with lush green spaces; a diverse mix of experiential retail and culinary offerings; the largest concentration of public art installed by a private company in Palm Beach County, featuring renowned artists such as Yinka Shonibare, CBE, and Jeppe Hein; rich cultural and educational programming and modern residences. For more information about Related Southeast, please visit www.relatedsoutheast.com.

ABOUT MEYER DAVIS

Meyer Davis is a multi-disciplinary design studio founded by Will Meyer and Gray Davis. The award-winning firm has established itself at the forefront of high end commercial and residential design practices throughout the U.S. and abroad, through its work on private residences, hotels, restaurants, retail experiences, and workplace environments. Meyer Davis designs seamless physical experiences tailored to their client's individuality, combining principles of great design with a clear vision for the experience they seek to create. The designers consider each new project an opportunity to bring a unique and powerful story to life. Playing with space, form, texture, and light, they develop a visual experience that seeks to compel and inspire. Meyer Davis believes that great design works on multiple levels, weaving together bold design moves and striking details to ensure that when completed, each project makes an immediate and lasting impact. For more info, please visit https://www.meyerdavis.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT
QUINN PR
Felice@quinn.pr
212.868.1900

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-york-citys-famed-neighborhood-tuscan-ristorante-expands-to-south-florida-301725908.html

SOURCE FELICE West Palm

