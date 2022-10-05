U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,783.28
    -7.65 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,273.87
    -42.45 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,148.64
    -27.77 (-0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,763.92
    -11.85 (-0.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.89
    +1.37 (+1.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,725.70
    -4.80 (-0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    20.68
    -0.42 (-1.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9892
    -0.0094 (-0.94%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7590
    +0.1420 (+3.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1332
    -0.0143 (-1.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.5630
    +0.3640 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,154.61
    -10.79 (-0.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    457.15
    -1.26 (-0.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,052.62
    -33.84 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,120.53
    +128.32 (+0.48%)
     

NEW YORK CITY'S MOST OUTSTANDING LOFTS NOW AVAILABLE FOR RENT

·2 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NYR.com// In 1861, Thomas Hope proudly built the new headquarters of his growing wholesaling firm at 131 Duane Street in Manhattan's Tribeca district - elegant, stately, with huge windows and a gleaming marble front. Today, the building is one of New York's last cast-iron buildings.

Living Room of Loft at 131 Duane Street, Tribeca, New York © NYR.com
Living Room of Loft at 131 Duane Street, Tribeca, New York © NYR.com

The property was lovingly and painstakingly renovated for five years, which, for only nine large apartments, is rarely done to this extent. Now the building features two large elevators, central air condition, gourmet kitchens with Wolf, Gaggenau, and Miele appliances, marble bathrooms with heated floors and hydrotherapy bathtubs, large washers and dryers, and all the comforts that usually cannot even be retrofitted in a historic building.

From just $20,000 per month, residents enjoy a feeling of space that is impossible to find anywhere in New York. Some apartments feature ceiling heights of 14 feet; all have numerous historic details preserved in collaboration with New York's landmark commission. 131 Duane Street, now featuring its original name - "The Hope Building" - is a unique opportunity to live in an authentic historic New York loft yet enjoy all amenities of a contemporary home. The building features 3- and 4- bedroom apartments. "Renting a loft now is wonderful for everyone who wants to experience everything Tribeca has to offer and find out if it suits their lifestyle before perhaps committing to an 8 million or 10 million purchase which is what these apartments would cost if they were offered for sale," says Thomas Guss, the broker who has the listing of The Hope Building. "Current Rents are lower than just the interest payments," Guss remarks.

The first families already have moved in and enjoy the special ambiance of 131 Duane Street. Rental inquiries to Thomas Guss, 212.360.7000 ext. 103, Sashanna Richardson at 347.653.0401, or by email at Hope@NYR.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-york-citys-most-outstanding-lofts-now-available-for-rent-301641909.html

SOURCE NYR.com

Recommended Stories

  • People Are Sharing How Badly Designed 2022 Homes Are, And It's Fascinating To Me

    The "Welcome to my garage" home style irks me so badly.View Entire Post ›

  • Here’s The Best Way To Load A Dishwasher, 'Brunch With Babs' Says

    Barbara Costello, known as "Brunch with Babs" on social media, shared her top tips for properly loading a dishwasher, including one that blew social media's mind on Twitter.

  • 10 Kitchen Renovations That Will Hurt Your Home’s Value

    The kitchen is often the first room people choose to renovate since it's the center for food preparation and a social hub for entertaining. It's easy to think short term when you do a renovation and...

  • Parachute Swings From Bedroom To Living Room as Work from Home Sensibility Carries On

    By Jarrett Banks and John Jannarone Getting cozy is important. As the pandemic and work from home made people more aware of what their living situations were like, they wanted to be surrounded by furniture of quality and comfort. Throw in style and sustainability and you’ve got yourself a winner. Parachute, which has long focused […]

  • These space-savers will help you organize every room in your house

    Is your home looking a little more cluttered lately? Then you need to check out these super useful and affordable organizers.

  • 12 Ways To Make Your Kitchen Look Expensive Without Spending a Lot, According to Experts

    The kitchen is known as the heart of the home as it's often where friends and family gather to share meals and make memories. Since it's a room we spend a lot of time in, it's usually worth giving it...

  • Give your home a fall makeover with these stylish rugs up to 70% off

    Give your home a cozy new look for fall with these stylish rugs that are on sale for up to 70% off.

  • 10 Home Upgrades That Will Cost You Less Than $100

    If you're a home improvement show junkie, you may dream of remodeling your kitchen or bathroom, or installing some fancy landscaping, complete with a water feature. But those types of improvements can...

  • 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement

    These three top-ranked, best-performing and well-managed funds can help you maximize your retirement portfolio returns.

  • Dow Jones Rallies; Musk Blinks, Agrees to Buy Twitter; Google Event on Deck

    The Dow Jones and other major indexes posted their second day of gains Tuesday after early signs of a weakening job market. Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk threw in the towel, agreeing to buy Twitter (TWTR) at the original offering price of 54.20 per share. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 2.4% in afternoon trading after paring some of...

  • Raymond James Nabs $1.1 Billion Merrill Team

    The wirehouse has recently lost several big teams to its rivals and to the independent advisor sector.

  • A Timeline of Elon Musk’s Takeover of Twitter: The Deal Is On

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter users woke up April 4 and found the words “Elon” and “Elon Musk” trending on the site — not because the world’s richest, most-followed businessman had caused a stir with his futuristic companies, but because he’d disclosed a major stake in Twitter Inc.Suddenly, Musk was Twitter’s largest individual shareholder, with more than 9% of the company, and speculation swirled about how he would influence the network’s future. He’d been frequently tweeting ideas for revamping the s

  • Who Invented The Windshield Wiper? Hint: It Wasn't A Man

    Mary Anderson was ahead of her time. She was also dreaming like an entrepreneur. And problem-solving like an inventor.

  • South Korea’s Naver to Acquire Poshmark For $1.2 Billion

    The deal is expected to close in Q1 of 2023 and is subject to approval by stockholders.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Restaurant Brands (QSR) Benefits from Comps & Unit Growth

    Restaurant Brands (QSR) gains from robust comparable sales, unit growth, solid performance of Tim Hortons and focus on its loyalty program.

  • Poshmark’s sale and Goodwill’s luxury bid keep resale in spotlight

    The $1.2 billion sale of Poshmark to South Korean internet giant Naver Corp may have valued the resale platform much lower than its IPO price, but as Naver’s biggest acquisition to date, it’s still a large bet on consumers’ appetite for secondhand items.

  • Marketmind: Mixed inflation signals

    As the U.S. inflation debate intensifies, the signals are getting murkier. For investors, this makes markets more skittish and day-to- day moves harder to predict, and makes Fed forecasting even more difficult than it already is. On Wednesday, the headline U.S. services ISM purchasing managers index reading for September was surprisingly strong, declining far less than expected to 56.7 from 56.9.

  • States with the Highest Capital Gains Tax Rates

    Investors must pay capital gains taxes on the income they make as a profit from selling investments or assets. The federal government taxes long-term capital gains at the rates of 0%, 15% and 20%, depending on filing status and income. … Continue reading → The post 2022 Capital Gains Tax Rates by State appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Stocks on Shaky Ground Fail to Keep Earlier Gains: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks came back lower after a bounce that started around noon in New York and was attributed to a big options trade.Most Read from BloombergMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialLoretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesStocks on Shaky Ground Fail to Keep Earlier Gains: Markets WrapMar-a-Lago Documents Included Pardons, Emails, Legal BillsElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanInvestors got fresh economic insights We