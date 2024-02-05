Advertisement
U.S. markets close in 5 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,929.14
    -29.47 (-0.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    38,298.70
    -355.72 (-0.92%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,528.98
    -99.97 (-0.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,923.83
    -38.90 (-1.98%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.51
    -0.77 (-1.07%)
     

  • Gold

    2,033.70
    -20.00 (-0.97%)
     

  • Silver

    22.39
    -0.41 (-1.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0739
    -0.0056 (-0.52%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1660
    +0.1330 (+3.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2541
    -0.0088 (-0.70%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.6600
    +0.3520 (+0.24%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    42,841.94
    -31.68 (-0.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,607.27
    -8.27 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    36,354.16
    +196.14 (+0.54%)
     

New York Community Bancorp keeps dividend on preferred stock unchanged

Reuters
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: A screen displays the trading information for New York Community Bancorp on the the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) -New York Community Bancorp kept the quarterly dividend for its preferred stock unchanged on Monday, days after it slashed the payout for its common shares by 70%.

The bank said it would pay dividend of $15.94 per preferred share, same as its prior quarters. Preferred shareholders are typically entitled to more favorable dividend compared to common shareholders.

Common shares of the New York-based bank fell nearly 5% in the early hours of trading. The bank's investors were last week caught off guard by a surprise fourth-quarter loss and the dividend cut for the common shares.

In the two days after its report, its stock slumped nearly 45% before paring losses on Friday. Fitch on Friday downgraded NYCB's credit rating and Citi later lowered the target price on its shares to $7 from $11.

The KBW Regional Banking index fell 1.77% on Monday.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Euri and Arun Koyyur)

Advertisement