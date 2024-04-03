New York company acquires majority share of Rawlings Group, Oldham County's largest employer

The Rawlings Group is part of the Oldham Reserve business park in Oldham County

New Mountain Capital, a New York-based investment firm, has acquired a majority stake in the Oldham County-based Rawlings Group, a spokesperson for the out-of-state company told the Courier Journal.

The move comes a year after Rawlings Group founder George Rawlings died.

As of 2023, the Rawlings Group, which moved to La Grange from Louisville in 2007, employs about 1,600 people who work in a sprawling complex in the Oldham County community, the Courier Journal previously reported.

The Kentucky business is known as an industry pioneer in subrogation outsourcing for the healthcare industry. Essentially, the Rawlings Group searches for people who have collected settlements or verdicts for injuries from car wrecks and defective products, then recoups what their health insurance provider spent on their medical care, the Courier Journal previously reported.

“George Rawlings built the industry leader in the payment integrity solutions we provide. With the help of our new partners, the company will continue its growth and success on behalf of health insurers,” said Ryan Little, CEO of Rawlings Group. “With New Mountain Capital, we are equipped with the resources to accelerate our planned investments in technology, talent development, and innovative payment integrity solutions."

The 47-year-old company provides financial savings for its health insurance clients by identifying third-party groups responsible for paying medical claims across its subrogation, coordination of benefits, and drug claim payment integrity offerings, the press release stated.

The Rawlings Group, one of the largest employers in Oldham County, provides services to more than 30 health insurance companies, delivering more than $1.5 billion in annual savings for its clients, according to a press release from the New York-based investment firm.

New Mountain Capital, a "growth-oriented investment firm," hopes to bring the Rawlings Group into a new phase of business with "investments in artificial intelligence, product development, and expansion into new markets and capabilities," the press release said.

"New Mountain’s deep experience in healthcare technology and payer services, as well as its philosophy of building great businesses, will support Rawlings as the company accelerates its strategic vision through investing in cutting-edge technology and AI capabilities while building on its strong market reputation and client relationships," said Managing Director and President, Private Equity at New Mountain, Matt Holt.

New Mountain Capital declined to provide further comment on its investment in the Rawlings Group.

