York County property transfers: See area home sale prices

Central York School District

1765 Pelham Dr, Springettsbury Twp: Florence Krafczyk to Dontae Mason, $265,000

1145 N Duke St, North York: Cash Flo LLC to Midelina Perez, $198,000

Raintree Rd, Manchester Twp: Kevin Reilly to Scott Strong, $125,000

818 Latimer St, North York: Jason Englar-EST to Rachael Carter, $166,440

2636 N Sherman St, Springettsbury Twp: Virginia May-EST to PR Property, $130,000

614 Kerria Dr, Manchester Twp: London Croft LLC to Carl Sama, $917,089

1747 Pelham Dr, Springettsbury Twp: Kerry Olewiler-EST to Donald McBride, $236,100

Dallastown Area School District

2810 Alperton Dr, York Twp: Springwood LLC to Frank Schaeffer, $130,000

9905 N Main St Extd, Springfield Twp: Joshua Walker to 9905 Main LLC, $563,157

2016 Crescent Rd, York Twp: Kevin Sullivan to Michael Shaffer, $420,000

11 Oak St, York Twp: Lynwood P Smith to Craig M Smith, $140,000

168 Winners Circle Dr, Unit 168, York Twp: Edward Stogoski to Jeffrey Deisinger, $269,900

2411 Schultz Way, York Twp: Leonard Langley Jr to Mariah Hanscom, $228,000

51 E Crestlyn Dr, York Twp: Carl Daugherty-EST to Charles Yaeger, $90,500

790 Cape Horn Rd, York Twp: Pagano Realty Solutions to Elliot Rosario, $315,000

2991 Legacy Lane, York Twp: Paul Witmer Jr to Joshua Clay, $450,000

3735 Hunt Club Dr, York Twp: Shirley Johannsen/Atty to Rajamohan Ambati, $253,250

Dover Area School District

2061 Palomino Rd, Dover Twp: Lori Ness to Nicole Aldinger, $335,000

1905 Deerfield Dr, Dover Twp: B&S Capital Partners to Angeles Bastardo, $229,900

3700 Rye Ct, Dover Twp: Erma Dentler-EST to Stephanie Waldon, $215,000

3061 Greenfield Dr, Dover Twp: Sprich Capital Investment to Seth Bailer, $271,000

3160 Falcon Lane, Dover Twp: Seth Bailer to Quinton Einsig, $190,000

3148 Long Meadow Dr, Dover Twp: Stephanie Privette to Victoria Feder, $234,900

1381 Cherry Orchard Rd, Dover Twp: Elmira Lauer-EST to Tu Thanh Bui, $304,000

Eastern York School District

463 Pleasant Hill Rd, Lower Windsor Twp: Debt Collection Services to Quick Holdings, $45,000

824 Almoney Rd, Lower Windsor Twp: Coastline Capital to Loc Quach, $309,000

170 Sweet Gum Lane, Hellam: Josephine Hupp-EST to Wayne Keller, $226,000

16 Crest Hill Lane, Lower Windsor Twp: Daniel Waltemyer Jr to Timothy Castetter, $155,000

474 Salem Church Rd, Lower Windsor Twp: Betty Saylor/Atty to Integrity First Home Buyers, $160,000

619 S Front St, Wrightsville: Terry Abel to Carly Booth, $170,000

500 Cherry St, Wrightsville: Maria Genoese-Fulmer-EST to Chad Deitz, $256,000

116 Lemon St, Wrightsville: Christopher Himes to Jerome Eagles, $79,000

427 Accomac Rd & Accomac Rear Rd, Hellam Twp: Wayne Keller to Kenneth Bair, $272,000

2168 Craley Rd, Lower Windsor Twp: Timothy Harlacher to Matthew Noll, $351,000

116 Lemon St, Wrightsville: Jerome Eagles to Tu Anh Turner, $120,000

Hanover Area School District

340 N Franklin St, Hanover: Ridge Rentals to Jacob Fenby, $225,000

550 E Walnut St, Hanover: Sandra Spitz to Nikki Lentz, $210,000

324 Fox Knoll Ct, Hanover: Lakeview Loan Servicing to Millpond Properties, $279,125

228 Princess St, Hanover: Terri Kroon to Henry Distefano, $225,000

Northeastern School District

1305 Cly Rd, Newberry Twp: Kenneth Ackworth to Benjamin Stewart, $173,544

560 Fisher Dr, Conewago Twp: Brock Meyers to Pankaj Galhotra, $215,000

197 N Second St, Mt Wolf: Michael Shaffer to Jodi Gantz, $240,000

1635 Conewago Creek Rd, East Manchester Twp: J Michael Properties to Joshua Ungerbuehler, $280,000

80 Farm Lane, Manchester: Tyler Toomey to Erin Hunt, $315,000

30 Fairmount Ave, Newberry Twp: Adam Walker to Jagdeep Singh, $40,000

810 Conewago Creek Rd, Conewago Twp: Edward Williams Jr to Robin Huyett, $50,000

220 Silver Maple Ct, East Manchester Twp: William Harkins to James Paschke, $215,000

1200 Conewago Ave, Newberry Twp: First Choice Home Buyers to Elite Buys Homes, $93,000

Northern York School District

101 Eagle Rd, Carroll Twp: Sheldon Seip to Aloysius Emig, $415,000

118 Blue Hill School Rd, Washington Twp: Larry Barker-EST to Andrew Schrum, $318,000

160 Aspen Dr, Warrington Twp: Robert Peters Jr to Erica Jamison, $390,000

321 Robin Hood Rd, Franklin Twp: Bruce Longnecker to Brandon Keath, $391,000

Ridge Rd, Washington Twp: Leon Zimmerman to James Eisenhour Jr, $1,089,715

Ridge Rd, Washington Twp: Leon Zimmerman to James Eisenhour Jr, $299,630

Ridge Rd, Washington Twp: Leon Zimmerman to James Eisenhour Jr, $60,655

Red Lion Area School District

800 Lombard Rd, Windsor Twp: Terryl Grimm to York Church of Christ, $675,000

134-136 First Ave, Red Lion: Integrity First Home Buyers to Anddy Corniel, $239,000

245 Azalea Dr, Windsor Twp: Tia Bynum/SHRFF to Lunovi Group LLC, $295,500

20 E Main St, Windsor: Kenneth W Smith-EST to Cash Now LLC, $75,000

2273 Woodbine Rd, Lower Chanceford Twp: Retta Snyder/GRDN to FG Property Group, $131.100

605 Pershing Ave, Windsor Twp: Bryan Lewandowski-EST to Jacob A Smith, $250,000

South Western School District

813 W Middle St, Penn Twp: Timothy Ohl to Julie Cramer-Moul, $230,000

1665 Broadway, Penn Twp: R&R Fitness Real Estate to Hanover Realty Associates, $3,695,000

34 Garden Lane, Penn Twp: High Pointe LLC to NVR Inc, $108,000

712 Baltimore St, Penn Twp: Andrew Stauffer to Juniper Rentals, $201,900

115 Knobby Hook, West Manheim Twp: DR Horton Inc-NJ to Elvis Mendez, $412,000

21 Eneface Crest, West Manheim Twp: DR Horton Inc-NJ to Andrea Edwards, $369,289

1304 Baltimore St, Penn Twp: Thomas Passarelli to Apez Realty Holdings, $390,000

76 Gardenia Dr, Penn Twp: Willliam Hunt III to Jeanne Hunsberger, $304,000

3424 Shady Creek Lane, Manheim Twp: Brandon Miller to Angela Phillips, $305,000

213 Breezewood Dr, Penn Twp: Kelly Bartos to Adam Valentine, $211,000

136 Overlook Dr, Penn Twp: Valerie Mizansky to Antonio Zittel, $260,000

578 Baltimore St, Penn Twp: Jeffrey Rohrbaugh to First Choice Home Buyers, $120,000

512 Meade Ave, Penn Twp: Jolene Gonzalez to Ezekeil Oluh, $87,900

Southeastern School District

41 High St, Stewartstown: Integrity First Home Buyers to Joshua Miller, $165,000

4 Trout Lane, Hopewell Twp: Sharon Turnbull to William Hynes Jr, $330,000

9376 Woodbine Rd, Fawn Twp: Live Ready LLC to Jeffrey Young, $329,900

98 Edie Circle, 241 & 231 Patterson Dr, Hopewell Twp: Nadine's Overlook LLC to NVR Inc, $279,075

6805 Church Rd, Cross Roads: Keith Shanabrough to Richard Heisler Sr, $293,500

27 Fulton Ave, Stewartstown: Jodi Gantz to Katherine Phillips, $247,000

13 S George St, Stewartstown: Tricorner-Gemcraft Homes to Keenan Bishop, $287,888

79 Lee St, Stewartstown: Christine Nagengast to John Nagengast III, $310,000

90 Lee St, Hopewell Twp: Judy Lee Burton to Henry Tabeling, $405,000

Southern York School District

12470 Susquehanna Trail South, Shrewsbury Twp: Matt Lopiccolo to Joseph Wienecke, $379,900

16850 Reagan Dr, Shrewsbury Twp: Ryan Cessna to Joshua Fertig, $280,000

153 Bond St, New Freedom: Newman Wood-EST to Neil Whaley, $241,000

57 S 3rd St, New Freedom: Thomas Fuller to Marc Stumpf, $489,000

30 Pleasant Ave, New Freedom: Gregory Lutter to Timothy Carrington, $320,000

Spring Grove Area School District

127 W Highland Ave, Spring Grove: Colleen Fisher-EST to Wayne Dull, $223,250

1831 Buck Hill Rd, North Codorus Twp: Michael Lovitt to Erica Vanderlinden, $445,000

2061 Stoverstown Rd, North Codorus Twp: Ronald Vain Jr to Cody Combs, $330,000

7726 Gnatstown Rd, Heidelberg Twp: Thomas Barrows to KLM Investments, $225,000

1395 Grandview Rd, Jackson Twp: Wayne Trump Jr-EST to Shaun Michonski, $295,000

West Shore School District

576 Lewisberry Rd, Fairview Twp: Adam Schechtman to Shannon Stone, $330,000

55 Northcrest Dr, Newberry 1st: Douglas Zook to Aimee Peifer, $290,000

328 Kelso Dr, Fairview Twp: Good Hope Ventures to NVR Inc, $100,000

110 Red Maple Dr, Newberry 1st: Garman Builders at York to Wayne Moyer, $483,990

15 Kristin Dr, Newberry 1st: Ina Mae Binkie to Brian Smith, $499,000

2135 Red Bank Rd, Newberry 1st: Larry Moyer to Randy Fidler, $376,500

210 Red Maple Dr, Newberry 1st: Golf Enterprises to Andrew Swivel, $502,245

West York Area School District

25 N Sumner St, West York: Debt Collection Solutions to Quick Holdings, $80,000

3104 W Market St, West Manchester Twp: Joann Warfel to Jo-An Rodenhauser, $241,000

405 N Williams St, West Manchester Twp: Brian Staub to Adria Barber, $220,000

York City School District

616 Chestnut St, York: Our House Your Home LLC to York Area Development Corp, $125,000

724 E Philadelphia St, York: Corsner Real Estate Holdings to Berno Property 1, $80,000

942 W College Ave, York: Lawrence Kopp to Berno Property 1, $75,000

55 State St, York: Corsner Real Estate Holdings to Berno Property 1, $70,000

57 S Pine St, York: Sarek Properties to Ervin Stoltzfus, $155,000

545 McKenzie St, York: Dean's List Realty to Parvathi LLC, $125,000

236 W Jackson St, York: M&Z Properties to Scott Bryer, $140,000

931 Elm St, York: WRH Properties to United Elm LLC, $1,570,000

616 Company St, York: Berno Property 1 to Blessed Home Management, $71,000

126 North West St, York: Angela Thompson to Sarek Properties, $81,000

323 N Queen St, York: Pandora Investments to Rosanda Deayala, $109,000

56 S Albemarle St, York: Nipro Properties to Daynier Mestre, $117,000

264 S Belvidere Ave, York: JB Buy Rite to Josefina Hernandez, $118,000

282 Union St, York: JKI Properties to Dainalis Feliciano, $97,500

818 W Poplar St, York: LL Properties to Gilbert Vil, $160,000

141 South West St, York: Outlier Real Estate Investments to Jesus Flores Diaz, $165,000

41 E College Ave, York: Nicole Carter to Valdex Armand, $8,000

455 W Market St, York: Adam Harcourt to Heather Montgomery, $357,000

1024 S Edgar St, York: Physicians Supply Co to LM Properties 1, $216,000

685 Wallace St, York: Jose Perez-Perez to Ceferino Perez-Perez, $2,5000

219 S Pine St, York: Jose Perez-Perez to Ceferino Perez-Perez, $2,5000

237 S Hartley St, York: Clarence W Miller Jr to Trevor Lawrence, $85,000

1142 E Market St, York: Sarek Properties to Caleb Adams, $212,000

587 W Princess St, York: YOCO Property Group to Alvin Fisher, $122,000

York Suburban School District

1370 S George St, Spring Garden Twp: 500 Inc to Gem 1 Properties, $125,000

1370 S George St, Spring Garden Twp: RMO Properties to Gem 1 Properties, $125,000

1520 Heritage Lane Unit 11, Spring Garden Twp: Timothy Peyton to Louis Salazar, $362,500

1115 Greenleigh Dr, Spring Garden Twp: Lisset Lulo to John Eyster, $270,000

1595 E Market St, Spring Garden Twp: Hoffmaster Holdings to Alan Lapratt, $350,000

652 Windsor St, Spring Garden Twp: Jose Velez to Albert Attalla, $145,000

934 Fieldbrook Circle, Spring Garden Twp: Kevin Vanderlinden to Matibhai Shah, $329,900

114 Wynwood Rd, Springettsbury Ind: Bradley Andrews to Rachel McGuinness, $275,000

860 Glenwood Dr, Spring Garden Twp: Robert Gilbert-TR to Christine Juffe, $250,000

Bermudian Springs School District

289 Balltown Rd, Huntington Twp: Donald Hoffman-DECD to Adam Raver Sr, $250,000

6790D Old Harrisburg Rd, Huntington Twp: Rory Smith to Nathan Berwager, $550,000

49 Lake Meade Dr, Reading Twp: Pamela J Smith-DECD to Diane L Smith, $285,000

72 Sedgwick Dr, Reading Twp: Russell Gross to Bryce Schreyer, $49,900

Conewago Valley School District

55 Abbott Dr, Abbottstown: Esteban Blas-Cornejo to Jason Duvall, $235,000

69 Sycamore Lane, Conewago Twp: Jordan Meyers to Owen Groft, $225,000

77 Katelyn Dr, Oxford Twp: Cory Kellenbenz to B&E Investment Group, $229,900

981 Kohler Mill Rd, Oxford Twp: Michael Sanders to Esteban Blas-Cornejo, $419,000

295 Kinneman Rd, Berwick Twp: Residence at the Bridges to Harry Fisher Jr, $384,900

115 St Michaels Way, Conewago Twp: Charlotte Wolden to Barbara Ann Brodbeck, $370,000

116 Skyview Circle, Conewago Twp: Harry Fisher to Jacob Kemper, $239,989

Fairfield Area School District

40 Toms Creek Trail, Carroll Valley: Michael Stouter Dylan Schwab, $290,000

241 Pecher Rd, Liberty Twp: Rocket Mortgage to Umar Enterprize, $165,500

7 Snow Trail, Carroll Valley: Charles May to Jacob Plank, $375,000

11 Robin Trail, Carroll Valley: Phillip Castello to Don Kress III, $342,500

Gettysburg Area School District

2060 Goldenville Rd, Franklin Twp: Ralph Samples-DECD to Palmer & Associates Construction, $129,000

2015 Chambersburg Rd, Franklin Twp: Kathryn Weikert to Paul Weikert, $175,000

93 Meade Dr, Mt Joy Twp: Nicholas Deangelo to Denis Russell, $830,000

36 Jackson Rd, Mt Joy Twp: Jay Laurienzo to Bon Ton Builders, $60,000

321 Barlow-Two Taverns Rd, Mt Joy Twp: Mary Mummert-DECD to Todd Toms, $170,000

201 Quiet Creek Dr, Straban Twp: DRB Group Mid-Atlantic to David Spampinato, $642,515

17 Birdseye Lane, Straban Twp: Amy Charland to Chittick Family Trust, $525,000

221 Ewell Ave, Straban Twp: Stephen Newman to Caroline Karetnikov, $290,900

19 Grand Overlook Dr, Straban Twp: DR Horton Inc-NJ to Patrick Barno, $405,000

211 Ewell Ave, Straban Twp: Newrez LLC to Russell Reed, $193,000

199 Knoxlyn Rd, Cumberland Twp: R Scott Hartman to Kortne Martin, $270,000

15 Ivy Lane, Cumberland Twp: Leslie Taylor to Thomas Callaghan Jr, $269,000

32 Musket Dr, Cumberland Twp: S&A Homes to John West III, $324,900

30 Musket Dr, Cumberland Twp: S&A Homes to Miranda Wisor, $319,900

24 Musket Dr, Cumberland Twp: S&A Homes to Donald Behan II, $329,900

73 Table Rock Rd, Cumberland Twp: Daniel Lopez to Raymond Tracy Jr, $322,500

26 Musket Dr, Cumberland Twp: S&A Homes to Kristin Miller, $319,900

10 Flicker Ct, Cumberland Twp: Joseph Myers-DECD to Renee Denny, $325,000

14 Flicker Ct, Cumberland Twp: Joseph Myers-DECD to Wilfred Maillet, $335,000

159 Pine Valley Rd, Franklin Twp: Sherry Turner to DDB Ranch LLC, $500,000

1207 Flohrs Church Rd, Franklin Twp: Coastline Capital to Paint The Sky LLC, $3,900,000

42 Breckenridge St, Gettysburg: Paul Kellett to Enrique Diaz, $199,000

846 Hancock Dr, Mt Joy Twp: Linda Rodgers to Joan Horak, $459,900

301 Quiet Creek Dr, Straban Twp: DRB Group Mid-Atlantic to Thomas Longfellow, $676,624

46 W Aster Way, Straban Twp: DRB Group Mid-Atlantic to Jennifer B Collet Trust, $563,519

44 Quiet Creek Dr, Straban Twp: DR Horton Inc-NJ to Cynthia Ann Lee, $399,990

3564 Old Harrisburg Rd, Straban Twp: Kenneth Elledge to Linda Campbell, $335,000

84 Boneset Dr, Straban Twp: DR Horton Inc-NJ to Chet Levvesque, $369,990

Littlestown Area School District

44 Sells Station Rd, Union Twp: Sensenig Real Estate to Ben Matthews, $18,000

120 Cedarfield Dr, Bonneauville: Mary Gennaula to John Sparks, $212,500

97 Wehler Dr, Littlestown: Mayberry at Mason Dixon to Robert Bankert, $530,340

E Myrtle St, Littlestown: Larry Redding to Sandra Wiles, $45,000

100 S Queen St, Littlestown: Diane Lighty to Welsh Mountain Investments, $325,000

Upper Adams School District

122 Park St, Bendersville: Jason Cook to William Gilde III, $214,000

128 W Hanover St, Biglerville: Charlotte Pelton to Lynette Parish, $250,000

112 Fourth St, Biglerville: Ronald Bennett to John Weber, $219,900

410 Clear Springs Lane, Butler Twp: Stuart Altland Jr to Gary Guinn, $100,000

10 Amity Rd, Menallen Twp: Freedom Mortgage Corp to BC Enterprise Solutions, $202,426

