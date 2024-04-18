York County property transfers: See area home sale prices
Central York School District
1765 Pelham Dr, Springettsbury Twp: Florence Krafczyk to Dontae Mason, $265,000
1145 N Duke St, North York: Cash Flo LLC to Midelina Perez, $198,000
Raintree Rd, Manchester Twp: Kevin Reilly to Scott Strong, $125,000
818 Latimer St, North York: Jason Englar-EST to Rachael Carter, $166,440
2636 N Sherman St, Springettsbury Twp: Virginia May-EST to PR Property, $130,000
614 Kerria Dr, Manchester Twp: London Croft LLC to Carl Sama, $917,089
1747 Pelham Dr, Springettsbury Twp: Kerry Olewiler-EST to Donald McBride, $236,100
Dallastown Area School District
2810 Alperton Dr, York Twp: Springwood LLC to Frank Schaeffer, $130,000
9905 N Main St Extd, Springfield Twp: Joshua Walker to 9905 Main LLC, $563,157
2016 Crescent Rd, York Twp: Kevin Sullivan to Michael Shaffer, $420,000
11 Oak St, York Twp: Lynwood P Smith to Craig M Smith, $140,000
168 Winners Circle Dr, Unit 168, York Twp: Edward Stogoski to Jeffrey Deisinger, $269,900
2411 Schultz Way, York Twp: Leonard Langley Jr to Mariah Hanscom, $228,000
51 E Crestlyn Dr, York Twp: Carl Daugherty-EST to Charles Yaeger, $90,500
790 Cape Horn Rd, York Twp: Pagano Realty Solutions to Elliot Rosario, $315,000
2991 Legacy Lane, York Twp: Paul Witmer Jr to Joshua Clay, $450,000
3735 Hunt Club Dr, York Twp: Shirley Johannsen/Atty to Rajamohan Ambati, $253,250
Dover Area School District
2061 Palomino Rd, Dover Twp: Lori Ness to Nicole Aldinger, $335,000
1905 Deerfield Dr, Dover Twp: B&S Capital Partners to Angeles Bastardo, $229,900
3700 Rye Ct, Dover Twp: Erma Dentler-EST to Stephanie Waldon, $215,000
3061 Greenfield Dr, Dover Twp: Sprich Capital Investment to Seth Bailer, $271,000
3160 Falcon Lane, Dover Twp: Seth Bailer to Quinton Einsig, $190,000
3148 Long Meadow Dr, Dover Twp: Stephanie Privette to Victoria Feder, $234,900
1381 Cherry Orchard Rd, Dover Twp: Elmira Lauer-EST to Tu Thanh Bui, $304,000
Eastern York School District
463 Pleasant Hill Rd, Lower Windsor Twp: Debt Collection Services to Quick Holdings, $45,000
824 Almoney Rd, Lower Windsor Twp: Coastline Capital to Loc Quach, $309,000
170 Sweet Gum Lane, Hellam: Josephine Hupp-EST to Wayne Keller, $226,000
16 Crest Hill Lane, Lower Windsor Twp: Daniel Waltemyer Jr to Timothy Castetter, $155,000
474 Salem Church Rd, Lower Windsor Twp: Betty Saylor/Atty to Integrity First Home Buyers, $160,000
619 S Front St, Wrightsville: Terry Abel to Carly Booth, $170,000
500 Cherry St, Wrightsville: Maria Genoese-Fulmer-EST to Chad Deitz, $256,000
116 Lemon St, Wrightsville: Christopher Himes to Jerome Eagles, $79,000
427 Accomac Rd & Accomac Rear Rd, Hellam Twp: Wayne Keller to Kenneth Bair, $272,000
2168 Craley Rd, Lower Windsor Twp: Timothy Harlacher to Matthew Noll, $351,000
116 Lemon St, Wrightsville: Jerome Eagles to Tu Anh Turner, $120,000
Hanover Area School District
340 N Franklin St, Hanover: Ridge Rentals to Jacob Fenby, $225,000
550 E Walnut St, Hanover: Sandra Spitz to Nikki Lentz, $210,000
324 Fox Knoll Ct, Hanover: Lakeview Loan Servicing to Millpond Properties, $279,125
228 Princess St, Hanover: Terri Kroon to Henry Distefano, $225,000
Northeastern School District
1305 Cly Rd, Newberry Twp: Kenneth Ackworth to Benjamin Stewart, $173,544
560 Fisher Dr, Conewago Twp: Brock Meyers to Pankaj Galhotra, $215,000
197 N Second St, Mt Wolf: Michael Shaffer to Jodi Gantz, $240,000
1635 Conewago Creek Rd, East Manchester Twp: J Michael Properties to Joshua Ungerbuehler, $280,000
80 Farm Lane, Manchester: Tyler Toomey to Erin Hunt, $315,000
30 Fairmount Ave, Newberry Twp: Adam Walker to Jagdeep Singh, $40,000
810 Conewago Creek Rd, Conewago Twp: Edward Williams Jr to Robin Huyett, $50,000
220 Silver Maple Ct, East Manchester Twp: William Harkins to James Paschke, $215,000
1200 Conewago Ave, Newberry Twp: First Choice Home Buyers to Elite Buys Homes, $93,000
Northern York School District
101 Eagle Rd, Carroll Twp: Sheldon Seip to Aloysius Emig, $415,000
118 Blue Hill School Rd, Washington Twp: Larry Barker-EST to Andrew Schrum, $318,000
160 Aspen Dr, Warrington Twp: Robert Peters Jr to Erica Jamison, $390,000
321 Robin Hood Rd, Franklin Twp: Bruce Longnecker to Brandon Keath, $391,000
Ridge Rd, Washington Twp: Leon Zimmerman to James Eisenhour Jr, $1,089,715
Ridge Rd, Washington Twp: Leon Zimmerman to James Eisenhour Jr, $299,630
Ridge Rd, Washington Twp: Leon Zimmerman to James Eisenhour Jr, $60,655
Red Lion Area School District
800 Lombard Rd, Windsor Twp: Terryl Grimm to York Church of Christ, $675,000
134-136 First Ave, Red Lion: Integrity First Home Buyers to Anddy Corniel, $239,000
245 Azalea Dr, Windsor Twp: Tia Bynum/SHRFF to Lunovi Group LLC, $295,500
20 E Main St, Windsor: Kenneth W Smith-EST to Cash Now LLC, $75,000
2273 Woodbine Rd, Lower Chanceford Twp: Retta Snyder/GRDN to FG Property Group, $131.100
605 Pershing Ave, Windsor Twp: Bryan Lewandowski-EST to Jacob A Smith, $250,000
South Western School District
813 W Middle St, Penn Twp: Timothy Ohl to Julie Cramer-Moul, $230,000
1665 Broadway, Penn Twp: R&R Fitness Real Estate to Hanover Realty Associates, $3,695,000
34 Garden Lane, Penn Twp: High Pointe LLC to NVR Inc, $108,000
712 Baltimore St, Penn Twp: Andrew Stauffer to Juniper Rentals, $201,900
115 Knobby Hook, West Manheim Twp: DR Horton Inc-NJ to Elvis Mendez, $412,000
21 Eneface Crest, West Manheim Twp: DR Horton Inc-NJ to Andrea Edwards, $369,289
1304 Baltimore St, Penn Twp: Thomas Passarelli to Apez Realty Holdings, $390,000
76 Gardenia Dr, Penn Twp: Willliam Hunt III to Jeanne Hunsberger, $304,000
3424 Shady Creek Lane, Manheim Twp: Brandon Miller to Angela Phillips, $305,000
213 Breezewood Dr, Penn Twp: Kelly Bartos to Adam Valentine, $211,000
136 Overlook Dr, Penn Twp: Valerie Mizansky to Antonio Zittel, $260,000
578 Baltimore St, Penn Twp: Jeffrey Rohrbaugh to First Choice Home Buyers, $120,000
512 Meade Ave, Penn Twp: Jolene Gonzalez to Ezekeil Oluh, $87,900
Southeastern School District
41 High St, Stewartstown: Integrity First Home Buyers to Joshua Miller, $165,000
4 Trout Lane, Hopewell Twp: Sharon Turnbull to William Hynes Jr, $330,000
9376 Woodbine Rd, Fawn Twp: Live Ready LLC to Jeffrey Young, $329,900
98 Edie Circle, 241 & 231 Patterson Dr, Hopewell Twp: Nadine's Overlook LLC to NVR Inc, $279,075
6805 Church Rd, Cross Roads: Keith Shanabrough to Richard Heisler Sr, $293,500
27 Fulton Ave, Stewartstown: Jodi Gantz to Katherine Phillips, $247,000
13 S George St, Stewartstown: Tricorner-Gemcraft Homes to Keenan Bishop, $287,888
79 Lee St, Stewartstown: Christine Nagengast to John Nagengast III, $310,000
90 Lee St, Hopewell Twp: Judy Lee Burton to Henry Tabeling, $405,000
Southern York School District
12470 Susquehanna Trail South, Shrewsbury Twp: Matt Lopiccolo to Joseph Wienecke, $379,900
16850 Reagan Dr, Shrewsbury Twp: Ryan Cessna to Joshua Fertig, $280,000
153 Bond St, New Freedom: Newman Wood-EST to Neil Whaley, $241,000
57 S 3rd St, New Freedom: Thomas Fuller to Marc Stumpf, $489,000
30 Pleasant Ave, New Freedom: Gregory Lutter to Timothy Carrington, $320,000
Spring Grove Area School District
127 W Highland Ave, Spring Grove: Colleen Fisher-EST to Wayne Dull, $223,250
1831 Buck Hill Rd, North Codorus Twp: Michael Lovitt to Erica Vanderlinden, $445,000
2061 Stoverstown Rd, North Codorus Twp: Ronald Vain Jr to Cody Combs, $330,000
7726 Gnatstown Rd, Heidelberg Twp: Thomas Barrows to KLM Investments, $225,000
1395 Grandview Rd, Jackson Twp: Wayne Trump Jr-EST to Shaun Michonski, $295,000
West Shore School District
576 Lewisberry Rd, Fairview Twp: Adam Schechtman to Shannon Stone, $330,000
55 Northcrest Dr, Newberry 1st: Douglas Zook to Aimee Peifer, $290,000
328 Kelso Dr, Fairview Twp: Good Hope Ventures to NVR Inc, $100,000
110 Red Maple Dr, Newberry 1st: Garman Builders at York to Wayne Moyer, $483,990
15 Kristin Dr, Newberry 1st: Ina Mae Binkie to Brian Smith, $499,000
2135 Red Bank Rd, Newberry 1st: Larry Moyer to Randy Fidler, $376,500
210 Red Maple Dr, Newberry 1st: Golf Enterprises to Andrew Swivel, $502,245
West York Area School District
25 N Sumner St, West York: Debt Collection Solutions to Quick Holdings, $80,000
3104 W Market St, West Manchester Twp: Joann Warfel to Jo-An Rodenhauser, $241,000
405 N Williams St, West Manchester Twp: Brian Staub to Adria Barber, $220,000
York City School District
616 Chestnut St, York: Our House Your Home LLC to York Area Development Corp, $125,000
724 E Philadelphia St, York: Corsner Real Estate Holdings to Berno Property 1, $80,000
942 W College Ave, York: Lawrence Kopp to Berno Property 1, $75,000
55 State St, York: Corsner Real Estate Holdings to Berno Property 1, $70,000
57 S Pine St, York: Sarek Properties to Ervin Stoltzfus, $155,000
545 McKenzie St, York: Dean's List Realty to Parvathi LLC, $125,000
236 W Jackson St, York: M&Z Properties to Scott Bryer, $140,000
931 Elm St, York: WRH Properties to United Elm LLC, $1,570,000
616 Company St, York: Berno Property 1 to Blessed Home Management, $71,000
126 North West St, York: Angela Thompson to Sarek Properties, $81,000
323 N Queen St, York: Pandora Investments to Rosanda Deayala, $109,000
56 S Albemarle St, York: Nipro Properties to Daynier Mestre, $117,000
264 S Belvidere Ave, York: JB Buy Rite to Josefina Hernandez, $118,000
282 Union St, York: JKI Properties to Dainalis Feliciano, $97,500
818 W Poplar St, York: LL Properties to Gilbert Vil, $160,000
141 South West St, York: Outlier Real Estate Investments to Jesus Flores Diaz, $165,000
41 E College Ave, York: Nicole Carter to Valdex Armand, $8,000
455 W Market St, York: Adam Harcourt to Heather Montgomery, $357,000
1024 S Edgar St, York: Physicians Supply Co to LM Properties 1, $216,000
685 Wallace St, York: Jose Perez-Perez to Ceferino Perez-Perez, $2,5000
219 S Pine St, York: Jose Perez-Perez to Ceferino Perez-Perez, $2,5000
237 S Hartley St, York: Clarence W Miller Jr to Trevor Lawrence, $85,000
1142 E Market St, York: Sarek Properties to Caleb Adams, $212,000
587 W Princess St, York: YOCO Property Group to Alvin Fisher, $122,000
York Suburban School District
1370 S George St, Spring Garden Twp: 500 Inc to Gem 1 Properties, $125,000
1370 S George St, Spring Garden Twp: RMO Properties to Gem 1 Properties, $125,000
1520 Heritage Lane Unit 11, Spring Garden Twp: Timothy Peyton to Louis Salazar, $362,500
1115 Greenleigh Dr, Spring Garden Twp: Lisset Lulo to John Eyster, $270,000
1595 E Market St, Spring Garden Twp: Hoffmaster Holdings to Alan Lapratt, $350,000
652 Windsor St, Spring Garden Twp: Jose Velez to Albert Attalla, $145,000
934 Fieldbrook Circle, Spring Garden Twp: Kevin Vanderlinden to Matibhai Shah, $329,900
114 Wynwood Rd, Springettsbury Ind: Bradley Andrews to Rachel McGuinness, $275,000
860 Glenwood Dr, Spring Garden Twp: Robert Gilbert-TR to Christine Juffe, $250,000
Bermudian Springs School District
289 Balltown Rd, Huntington Twp: Donald Hoffman-DECD to Adam Raver Sr, $250,000
6790D Old Harrisburg Rd, Huntington Twp: Rory Smith to Nathan Berwager, $550,000
49 Lake Meade Dr, Reading Twp: Pamela J Smith-DECD to Diane L Smith, $285,000
72 Sedgwick Dr, Reading Twp: Russell Gross to Bryce Schreyer, $49,900
Conewago Valley School District
55 Abbott Dr, Abbottstown: Esteban Blas-Cornejo to Jason Duvall, $235,000
69 Sycamore Lane, Conewago Twp: Jordan Meyers to Owen Groft, $225,000
77 Katelyn Dr, Oxford Twp: Cory Kellenbenz to B&E Investment Group, $229,900
981 Kohler Mill Rd, Oxford Twp: Michael Sanders to Esteban Blas-Cornejo, $419,000
295 Kinneman Rd, Berwick Twp: Residence at the Bridges to Harry Fisher Jr, $384,900
115 St Michaels Way, Conewago Twp: Charlotte Wolden to Barbara Ann Brodbeck, $370,000
116 Skyview Circle, Conewago Twp: Harry Fisher to Jacob Kemper, $239,989
Fairfield Area School District
40 Toms Creek Trail, Carroll Valley: Michael Stouter Dylan Schwab, $290,000
241 Pecher Rd, Liberty Twp: Rocket Mortgage to Umar Enterprize, $165,500
7 Snow Trail, Carroll Valley: Charles May to Jacob Plank, $375,000
11 Robin Trail, Carroll Valley: Phillip Castello to Don Kress III, $342,500
Gettysburg Area School District
2060 Goldenville Rd, Franklin Twp: Ralph Samples-DECD to Palmer & Associates Construction, $129,000
2015 Chambersburg Rd, Franklin Twp: Kathryn Weikert to Paul Weikert, $175,000
93 Meade Dr, Mt Joy Twp: Nicholas Deangelo to Denis Russell, $830,000
36 Jackson Rd, Mt Joy Twp: Jay Laurienzo to Bon Ton Builders, $60,000
321 Barlow-Two Taverns Rd, Mt Joy Twp: Mary Mummert-DECD to Todd Toms, $170,000
201 Quiet Creek Dr, Straban Twp: DRB Group Mid-Atlantic to David Spampinato, $642,515
17 Birdseye Lane, Straban Twp: Amy Charland to Chittick Family Trust, $525,000
221 Ewell Ave, Straban Twp: Stephen Newman to Caroline Karetnikov, $290,900
19 Grand Overlook Dr, Straban Twp: DR Horton Inc-NJ to Patrick Barno, $405,000
211 Ewell Ave, Straban Twp: Newrez LLC to Russell Reed, $193,000
199 Knoxlyn Rd, Cumberland Twp: R Scott Hartman to Kortne Martin, $270,000
15 Ivy Lane, Cumberland Twp: Leslie Taylor to Thomas Callaghan Jr, $269,000
32 Musket Dr, Cumberland Twp: S&A Homes to John West III, $324,900
30 Musket Dr, Cumberland Twp: S&A Homes to Miranda Wisor, $319,900
24 Musket Dr, Cumberland Twp: S&A Homes to Donald Behan II, $329,900
73 Table Rock Rd, Cumberland Twp: Daniel Lopez to Raymond Tracy Jr, $322,500
26 Musket Dr, Cumberland Twp: S&A Homes to Kristin Miller, $319,900
10 Flicker Ct, Cumberland Twp: Joseph Myers-DECD to Renee Denny, $325,000
14 Flicker Ct, Cumberland Twp: Joseph Myers-DECD to Wilfred Maillet, $335,000
159 Pine Valley Rd, Franklin Twp: Sherry Turner to DDB Ranch LLC, $500,000
1207 Flohrs Church Rd, Franklin Twp: Coastline Capital to Paint The Sky LLC, $3,900,000
42 Breckenridge St, Gettysburg: Paul Kellett to Enrique Diaz, $199,000
846 Hancock Dr, Mt Joy Twp: Linda Rodgers to Joan Horak, $459,900
301 Quiet Creek Dr, Straban Twp: DRB Group Mid-Atlantic to Thomas Longfellow, $676,624
46 W Aster Way, Straban Twp: DRB Group Mid-Atlantic to Jennifer B Collet Trust, $563,519
44 Quiet Creek Dr, Straban Twp: DR Horton Inc-NJ to Cynthia Ann Lee, $399,990
3564 Old Harrisburg Rd, Straban Twp: Kenneth Elledge to Linda Campbell, $335,000
84 Boneset Dr, Straban Twp: DR Horton Inc-NJ to Chet Levvesque, $369,990
Littlestown Area School District
44 Sells Station Rd, Union Twp: Sensenig Real Estate to Ben Matthews, $18,000
120 Cedarfield Dr, Bonneauville: Mary Gennaula to John Sparks, $212,500
97 Wehler Dr, Littlestown: Mayberry at Mason Dixon to Robert Bankert, $530,340
E Myrtle St, Littlestown: Larry Redding to Sandra Wiles, $45,000
100 S Queen St, Littlestown: Diane Lighty to Welsh Mountain Investments, $325,000
Upper Adams School District
122 Park St, Bendersville: Jason Cook to William Gilde III, $214,000
128 W Hanover St, Biglerville: Charlotte Pelton to Lynette Parish, $250,000
112 Fourth St, Biglerville: Ronald Bennett to John Weber, $219,900
410 Clear Springs Lane, Butler Twp: Stuart Altland Jr to Gary Guinn, $100,000
10 Amity Rd, Menallen Twp: Freedom Mortgage Corp to BC Enterprise Solutions, $202,426
This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: York County PA property transfers