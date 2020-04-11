NYC Schools to Stay Shut; U.K. Death Toll Climbs: Virus Update

(Bloomberg) --

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio closed the nation’s biggest school system for the rest of the academic year.

U.K. coronavirus fatalities exceeded 900 for a second straight day. Spain reported the fewest deaths since March 23 as governments there and across Europe seek to prepare for a return to public life.

U.S. deaths topped 2,000 in a single day, putting the nation on track to pass Italy for the world’s most fatalities. Germany, Switzerland and Portugal were among countries reporting slower growth in cases or deaths.

Key Developments

Senator Backs Immunity Database (10:30 a.m. NY)

U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, a Louisiana Republican, told CNN he supports setting up a national registry to track people who are immune to the coronavirus, similar to databases for vaccinations for diseases such as the measles. Registry data would remain protected by existing privacy laws for healthcare records, Cassidy said.

Cassidy also said he also supports letting tech companies install systems that would alert users if they have come into contact with a person with Covid-19 because users have to opt in. Apple Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google are adding that technical capability to their smartphones.

U.K. Chancellor Seeks to Hire Adviser (10:20 a.m. NY)

U.K. Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak wants to hire his former boss from Goldman Sachs as an unpaid strategic adviser, according a report from Sky News’ Mark Kleinman. Richard Sharp spent more than two decades at the bank, according to Sky. The Cabinet Office needs to approve the appointment.

NYC Closes Schools for Rest of Year (10:17 a.m. NY)

New York City schools will be closed for the rest of the academic year, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Saturday at a press briefing.

The decision was difficult and “painful,” de Blasio said. “It’s the right thing to do,” he said. “It clearly will help us save lives.”

Governors Seek $500 Billion from U.S. (10:15 a.m. NY)

U.S. governors are seeking $500 billion in federal assistance to offset “catastrophic damage” to state economies from social distancing measures that have shut almost all businesses.

National Governors Association Chairman Larry Hogan of Maryland, a Republican, and New York’s Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat and vice chairman, said the $2 trillion federal stimulus plan passed last month lacked help for states as tax collections slump.

U.K. Reports 917 New Deaths (9:33 a.m. NY)

Britain suffered another 917 deaths from the coronavirus, bringing total fatalities to 9,875, the Health Ministry said Saturday.

The announcement came as Prime Minister Boris Johnson made “good progress” in his recovery from the virus, the government said. Johnson was released from intensive care Thursday evening and remains in a London hospital.

Switzerland, Portugal See Progress (9:15 a.m. NY)

Switzerland has turned a corner in its fight against the pandemic, provided there isn’t a second wave of infections, coronavirus czar Daniel Koch said Saturday. The country of 8.5 million had 24,900 cases and 831 deaths, according to the Federal Office of Public Health.

Portugal, meanwhile, had the smallest daily increase in confirmed cases since April 6. There were 515 new cases in a day, taking the total to 15,987, the government said Saturday. Health Minister Marta Temido said the nation has reached a “plateau.”

Dutch Hospital Admissions Reach Low; Nordic Nations Report Cases (7:29 a.m. NY)

The Netherlands said 189 patients were admitted to hospitals, the smallest daily increase since the RIVM National Institute for Public Health and the Environment started reporting the metric. Deaths increased to 2,643, with total cases at 24,413. About two-fifths of the 1,316 new cases were health-care workers.

Norway, meanwhile, reported 31 new cases, down from 71 the day before. Total confirmed cases were 6,320, and 98 patients had died. In Sweden, confirmed cases surpassed 10,000, while Denmark registered 177 new cases for a total of 5,996.

Mali to Distribute Masks; Nigeria Reports Deaths (7:21 a.m. NY)

