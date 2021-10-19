U.S. markets open in 1 hour 22 minutes

New York Engineers and Solar Energy Systems Team Up with Eaglestone LLC To Offer Full Suite of Energy-Saving Services

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New York Engineers, P.C. (NYE) and Solar Energy Systems (SES) are pleased to announce a collaboration with Eaglestone, LLC, a portfolio company of Aterian Investment Partners, aiming to expand the suite of energy-saving services available to large multi-family residential and commercial clients in the metro-New York area.

www.eaglestoneny.com
www.eaglestoneny.com

"Eaglestone is proud to announce the two latest additions to our growing group of best-in-class affiliated companies," said Andru Coren, CEO of Eaglestone, LLC. "We look forward to working with New York Engineers and Solar Energy Systems teams' and providing them with the financial support and business-related management services needed to allow them to grow and expand their business services and market coverage."

New York Engineers provides engineering services including mechanical, electrical, plumbing, sprinkler, and fire protection, as well as building condition assessments & commissioning, LEED consulting, energy modeling, and engineering design reviews. They operate nationwide and internationally and count a significant number of recognizable New York City structures among their clients. Solar Energy Systems offers clients custom-made solar programs, streamlining complex processes from financing and integration, to operations and maintenance. SES is one of the leading turnkey solar energy services providers in the northeast U.S., with projects at New York landmarks including the Brooklyn Navy Yard and the United Nations Headquarters.

David Buckner, President of Solar Energy Systems said, "This joining of forces couldn't be a better fit for Solar Energy Systems. Eaglestone provides strong financial resources along with a very successful, proven method of executing complex construction and engineering projects in the built environment. Through twenty years of hard work SES has gained a deep knowledge of all aspects of the solar photovoltaic space and we'll continue to flourish with our new partners."

Michael Tobias, Principal of New York Engineers said, "Together we're bringing New York Engineers to the next level, where sustainability is the focus of all of our projects. We are very excited to now have the resources needed to go deeper into the NYC metro market, simplify the design-build process, and offer affordable ways for building owners to save energy."

Eaglestone, LLC is a holding company comprised of best-in-class MEP/F sub-contractors on the east coast providing superior workmanship and project management services across all commercial and residential construction platforms. Its growing family of affiliated companies, which also includes Lotus Biosecurity, PJ Mechanical, PACE Companies, and Delta Sheet Metal, reflects a commitment to energy strategies & solutions, service & maintenance programs, and biosecurity initiatives.

About Aterian Investment Partners
Aterian manages over $700 million of committed capital investing in industry-leading, middle-market businesses. We support investments throughout an organization, from people to processes, equipment, technology, and social governance, among others. For more information, please visit www.aterianpartners.com

About Eaglestone
Eaglestone, LLC is a holding company comprised of the best-in-class MEP/F sub-contractors providing superior workmanship and project management services across all commercial and residential construction platforms. Eaglestone, LLC is committed to companies that focus on energy strategies & solutions, service & maintenance programs, and biosecurity initiatives. Our focus currently is the NY Metro area and the state of Florida, from Orlando to Miami. For more information visit eaglestoneny.com

About New York Engineers
New York Engineers operates nationwide and internationally out of our New York office, offering Mechanical, Electrical, Plumbing, Sprinkler, and Fire Protection Engineering services, as well as Building Condition Assessments & Commissioning, LEED Consulting, Energy Modeling, Engineering Design Reviews, and much more. Our Manhattan engineering firm takes pride in being accurate, responsive, and easy to work with. We have expertise with a wide range of projects, from private residences to large industrial warehouses, and we possess a particular finesse with New York City construction. For more information visit ny-engineers.com

About Solar Energy Systems
Solar Energy Systems, LLC (SES) is a leading integrator of commercial solar electric systems in the Northeastern United States. Services include financing, design, engineering, construction, performance monitoring, and maintenance. For more information visit solaresystems.com

www.solaresystems.com + www.ny-engineers.com
www.solaresystems.com + www.ny-engineers.com
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-york-engineers-and-solar-energy-systems-team-up-with-eaglestone-llc-to-offer-full-suite-of-energy-saving-services-301402482.html

SOURCE Eaglestone, LLC

