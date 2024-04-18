New York gas prices rose from last week: See how much here

State gas prices rose for the second consecutive week and reached an average of $3.45 per gallon of regular fuel on Monday, up from last week's price of $3.38 per gallon, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

The average fuel price in the state has risen about 17 cents since last month. According to the EIA, gas prices across the state in the last year have been as low as $3.11 on Jan. 22, 2024, and as high as $3.86 on Aug. 14, 2023.

A year ago, the average gas price in New York was 3% higher at $3.55 per gallon.

>> INTERACTIVE: See how your area's gas prices have changed over the years at data.poughkeepsiejournal.com.

The average gas price in the United States last week was $3.63, making prices in the state about 4.8% lower than the nation's average. The average national gas price is up from last week's average of $3.59 per gallon.

