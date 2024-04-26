A New York Homeowner Was Arrested For Changing The Locks After Finding A Group Of Squatters In $1 Million Home She Inherited

In Queens, New York, a homeowner's confrontation with unexpected occupants at her late father's house spiraled into a dramatic legal tangle that highlights the complex issue of squatter rights in the city.

Adele Andaloro, 47, inherited a property valued at $1 million after her parents died. She discovered strangers living there during a visit to prepare the house for sale. When she changed the locks to secure the property, one of the occupants called the police, leading to her brief arrest. Though she faces no charges, the ordeal showcases the difficulties homeowners and law enforcement face with squatters in New York.

According to the Daily Mail, Andaloro voiced her concerns about the effectiveness of local laws, stating, "I'm really fearful that these people are going to get away with stealing my home."

Neighbors have reported suspicious activity since the occupants moved in.

"We all know what they are up to, so we're all kind of pissed about it," Kosta, a 24-year-old college student living next door, told the news outlet.

Squatter's rights in New York offer a legal framework that can make eviction challenging. After 30 days of occupancy in New York City, squatters can claim legal rights to a property, complicating efforts to remove them. This situation has left Andaloro and her neighbors frustrated as they navigate the legal and social implications of squatter claims.

The incident has sparked a broader discussion on the need for clearer regulations and more support for property owners facing similar predicaments.

This article A New York Homeowner Was Arrested For Changing The Locks After Finding A Group Of Squatters In $1 Million Home She Inherited originally appeared on Benzinga.com

