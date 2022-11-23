U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,007.50
    -2.75 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,122.00
    -4.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,726.25
    -28.25 (-0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,862.90
    -0.90 (-0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.79
    -0.16 (-0.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,734.60
    -5.30 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    20.94
    -0.10 (-0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0319
    +0.0012 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7580
    -0.0670 (-1.75%)
     

  • Vix

    21.29
    -1.07 (-4.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1876
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    141.4210
    +0.2440 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,499.41
    +670.56 (+4.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    382.63
    +18.08 (+4.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,452.84
    +75.99 (+1.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,115.74
    +170.95 (+0.61%)
     

New York Imposes 2-Year Moratorium on New Proof of Work Mining After Gov. Hochul Signs Bill Into Law

Greg Ahlstrand

New York's Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul signed into law Tuesday a two-year moratorium on proof-of-work (PoW) cryptocurrency mining.

“I will ensure that New York continues to be the center of financial innovation, while also taking important steps to prioritize the protection of our environment,” Hochul said in a message explaining her approval.

The New York State Senate passed a bill targeting proof-of-work (PoW) mining in June this year an effort to address some of the environmental concerns about cryptocurrencies. The State Assembly passed the bill in May.

Read more: What a Mining Moratorium Could Really Mean for New York’s Crypto Industry



