New York, Indonesia Investment Forum By Sectors Series 2022

·2 min read

Invest in Indonesia Infrastructure

NEW YORK, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Indonesia has huge investment opportunities. The Indonesia Investment Forum By Sector Series is held regularly in Singapore, Hong Kong, New York, and many other global investment centers in the world since 2013.

The forum discusses various investment opportunities in Indonesia and will open the dialogue between Indonesian business as the investment target and Global Investors.

Christovita Wiloto, Founder and Chairman of Indonesia Investment Forum says: "This year we will have a New York Indonesia Investment Forum By Sector Series. On July and August 2022 we will have 3 free webinars. On September, October, and November 2022 we will have in person conferences in NYC."

On 6 and 20 of July, at the free webinars Road to New York, Indonesia Investment Forum, the topics will be INVEST IN INDONESIA INFRASTRUCTURE part 1 and 2.

With the speakers:

  1. Mychal Jefferson, Chairman Hamershlag Private

  2. Destiawan Soewardjono, President Director Waskita Karya

  3. Hendra Purnama, Investment Director of Dayamitra Telecommunication

  4. Christovita Wiloto, Founder & Chairman of Indonesia Investment Forum

  5. Aline Wiratmaja, Moderator of Indonesia Investment Forum

The time for the event to be held simultaneously throughout the world will be Monday, July 6, 2022. With the time according to the country concerned:
New York: 9-11 am
Jakarta: 8-10 pm
Tokyo, Seoul: 10-12 pm
London: 2-4 pm
Paris: 3-5 pm
Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai: 9-11 pm Dubai: 5-7 pm

Christovita explains: "The Infrastructure sector in Indonesia is estimated to grow at a CAGR of approximately 3% during the forecast period. Indonesia's government increased its infrastructure investment needs by USD 429.7 billion in 2020-2024. Currently, the financing of infrastructure through the Government and Private Cooperation Scheme has reached 83 projects with a total investment of USD 40 billion."

Although 30 projects with a total value of USD 50 billion were generated for the non-government budget expenditure financing scheme. PPP (Public-Private Partnership) scheme is set to build 11 projects with a potential project value of Rp19.7 trillion in 2020. Besides that, the government has four focuses on its budget, namely: education, healthcare, social protection, and infrastructure.

Please visit www.indonesiainvestmentforum.com to register and join the free webinars.

Yordis Victory
Consultant
Indonesia Investment Forum
iifnyc2022@powerpr.id

This release was issued through WebWire®. For more information, visit http://www.webwire.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-york-indonesia-investment-forum-by-sectors-series-2022-301579120.html

SOURCE Indonesia Investment Forum

